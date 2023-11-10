A closer look at new speed cushions on NE Ainsworth (Video)

22 new speed bumps* have been installed on Northeast Ainsworth between NE Grand/6th and 15th. Almost as soon as they went in, I heard from various sources that they weren’t doing anything to slow people down. Since I ride this route and it’s an important neighborhood street with a history of speeding and tensions between drivers and bike riders, I wanted to get a closer look at these bumps.
So I headed over with my cameras to document how they’re being used.
According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, they installed speed cushions in both directions of NE Ainsworth between NE Grand and 15th last week. There are 11 speed cushions in each direction.
(*A quick note on verbiage: I’ve always called these speed “bumps” because that’s the general term most folks understand. But I realize there’s an important difference between speed bumps and speed “cushions” (a.k.a. “humps” or “tables”). Speed cushions, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) have cutouts for wheels and elongated humps that are much less intrusive to auto users. From here on out, I will differentiate and use “cushions” to match PBOT’s language.)
Like I shared back in June, this section of NE Ainsworth has a 20 mph speed limit that is regularly exceeded by drivers. This is a problem because it’s two very narrow streets (so narrow that people who park on it often roll up onto the curb and sidewalk strip) separated by a wide grassy median in a dense residential neighborhood that is often shared by bicycle riders and drivers. It should be a pleasant, safe place to be; but with so many speeders it can be intimidating.
As for bicycling on it? I know there are many people who think bikes don’t belong, but I personally favor Ainsworth over the nearby neighborhood greenway on Holman because it’s much smoother and more direct. I only use it if I feel like going fast, which is easier these days with my e-bike that can maintain 20 mph with ease. The thought of speed bumps was exciting because it could mean that I (and others) would be able to use Ainsworth at or near the speed limit without being harassed by drivers who insist on tailgating (or worse) and going too fast.
What I found from personal observation is that they will likely have some impact, but the cushions are easy to avoid — especially for larger, wider vehicles that make up an increasingly larger portion of the fleet — and many people simply go over them without slowing down at all.
PBOT says Ainsworth is a secondary emergency route (NE Dekum a few blocks north is the main one), so their only option to address speeding was to install cushions. This installation is part of a larger effort to reduce and tame cut-through traffic on residential streets. PBOT understands that Ainsworth further west is a vital link in the bike network that carries a lot of bike traffic even without much dedicated bike infrastructure (they also recently installed bike boxes at N Interstate as part of a future neighborhood greenway as per the North Portland in Motion plan).
So do these new speed cushions work? My first impression is yes and no.
You can see a lot of evidence in my video and photos that many people speed right over them, using the channels meant for emergency vehicles. Some folks in larger vehicles might not even know the cushions exist. That being said, you’ll also notice some people do feel the cushions and slow down and/or attempt to navigate around them. Those behaviors mean they’re having some impact that will lead to lower speeds overall. I also think the symbolism of infrastructure is important. And these cushions send a signal to people that the city expects them to drive more slowly and use caution on this street.
What about the harassment and road ragers who tailgate bike riders on this street? Don’t miss the end of my video where I test this by riding 20 mph and filming drivers behind me. You’ll see some folks give plenty of breathing room, but others are clearly peeved they can’t drive faster. One guy in a truck was so mad he dangerously tailgated the driver immediately behind me and then yelled an obscenity at me as he turned off.
Six months from now PBOT says they’ll have speed data to report and I’m eager to see what they find.
Regardless of the impact this has on safety or cut-through traffic, one guy who I met while I was out there summed up what I think is a very important point: “It’s such a waste we had to spend money on these things just because people won’t drive the speed limit.”
Bingo!
What I would like to see is a comparison of the effects on public safety of lowering speed limits versus increasing response time. More specifically, is there a point where the reduction in likelihood of serious crashes offsets the increase in risk caused by increasing emergency response time?
This should be quantifiable. Googling around, it seems that typical speed bumps cause an increase of up to 10 seconds. I think other values (how much does this impact results, how much did the speed bumps reduce speeding, how much did that reduce crashes) should be studied.
The cutouts in speed humps seem to work best when they’re in the center of a two-lane street, such that an emergency vehicle could use them when cars pull over to the sides, but two cars passing each other in opposite directions cannot. The setup here with one-way streets separated by the wide median means that cars can just line up with the slots and drive like that down the length of the street, as there’s nothing forcing them to drive over the bumps.
I guess it’s better than nothing? Maybe stop signs would help more?
Watching the video made me wonder if the additional focus required to line up with the slots in the speed cushions means drivers will pay more attention to driving. It’s likely harder to send a text message and align your car with the slot at the same time. However, I could also see someone’s attention being diverted to focusing on avoiding the speed cushion resulting in them not seeing a pedestrian or something.
And that’s why I don’t ride Ainsworth. Same deal with Knott. Both absolutely beautiful 20 mph streets providing excellent connections, but even when going over 20 mph you get tailgated, passed, yelled at, etc. I wouldn’t say the jury is still out. The humps clearly don’t do squat. They need to convert the parking lane to bike/pedestrian only because drivers just cannot be expected to behave.
The speed humps are basically worthless, even a smallish car (I have a Jetta) completely avoids them. They are more of burden to people biking than to people driving, but they are barely an obstacle to anyone- just an irresponsible waste of resources by PBOT who refuses to uses simple, effective and proven methods like diverters to create safe places to cycle. PBOT is exclusively focused on servicing drivers- believe what they do, not what they say.
The inconsistency of these is absolutely ridiculous. The ones already on Ainsworth near Michigan are quite good at getting drivers to slow down. The ones going downhill on Stark by Tabor are insane and are even rough to go over well below the speed limit. This causes most drivers to drive through the cutouts even with oncoming traffic.Generally they’re useless with cutouts drivers can easily go through or so low you can go 30+ over them without feeling a thing. The worst thing is the most dangerous vehicles large trucks and SUVs don’t even have to slow down for the slightly effective ones.
This is just sad and works exactly how we predicted they would.
Not at all.
What a waste of money and effort PBOT. Why can’t we have real traffic calming in Portland? Why do we get everything so wrong? Boooooooo
Could they create chicanes (“horizontal deflection”) and/or narrow the travel lane? Toolkit here:
https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/speedmgt/ePrimer_modules/module1.cfm
Jonathan, you or your BP staff (or BikeLoud) can also pull the City’s standard design detail for a speed cushions (that is what this devise is called, or a “speed pillow”) and compare it to the length, peak height and slope profile of the detail to make sure that the contractor [and the city inspector] built it correctly to spec. The slope of the profile is key to managing speed for all but the biggest trucks as the width is constrained by the EMT / Fire response vehicle axel width. If the operational speed of this street is max 20 mph then that profile of the cushion seems to be a mismatch from the video…allowing higher speeds (25 mph?). Plus you also need to look at the spacing of the interventions…and how much speeds increase between them vs posted speed.
Yes, these traffic calming devices are more permissive for / higher speeds than most speed bumps but that is why they were developed as a ‘fire truck friendly’ traffic calming device back in the day. As I have stated before…in the olden times of street design “we” could not place traffic calming on any fire response route or arterial…that is before speed cushions were adopted in the US.
Out here in Greensboro NC we have one neighborhood cut-through street (Frazier Rd) with speed cushions. The cushions are taller and steeper-sided than yours on NE Ainsworth and spaced so it’s nearly impossible for cars to avoid them but easy for bikes to dodge them (we get quite a bit more of a “hit” when an SUV drives over ours.) Our are removable and made of rubber, but have been there for over 10 years.
I did note on your videos that car drivers were slowing just a bit before hitting the cushions, and small cars were definitely bouncing around at high speeds.
https://www.google.com/maps/@36.030838,-79.857701,3a,75y,259.87h,90t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s7KvF3Y0S6Rt4fd8d6hpcKQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
I asked about chicanes and was told no. Would be a nice way to get cars out of the bike lane or shoulder area where people in my neighborhood walk. The roots of this design comes from the fire Marshall from what I was told. The old design next to PCC on N Albina and Jessup are the answer and the old design. We will lose if this newer diseased design prevails.