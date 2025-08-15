Podcast: About those diverters!

You knew I had to make at least one podcast out of the northwest diverter plan saga. As we enjoy this pause period on the City’s plans to increase access for cars on two key neighborhood greenways, I asked Joan Petit to join me in the Shed for a chat about it. Joan has been posting about the story on Bluesky and I know she’s fired up about what’s been going on. She’s also one of the former co-hosts of the Sprocket Podcast, a fellow politics and biking nerd, and someone who knows her way around city government.

We touch on everything from how the issue could lead to local government reforms, why this story touched such a nerve for so many people, a few conspiracy theories, and more.

Listen in the players above, directly on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.