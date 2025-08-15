Podcast: About those diverters!

You knew I had to make at least one podcast out of the northwest diverter plan saga. As we enjoy this pause period on the City’s plans to increase access for cars on two key neighborhood greenways, I asked Joan Petit to join me in the Shed for a chat about it. Joan has been posting about the story on Bluesky and I know she’s fired up about what’s been going on. She’s also one of the former co-hosts of the Sprocket Podcast, a fellow politics and biking nerd, and someone who knows her way around city government.

We touch on everything from how the issue could lead to local government reforms, why this story touched such a nerve for so many people, a few conspiracy theories, and more.

Listen in the players above, directly on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

cc_rider
cc_rider
2 hours ago

Video appears to not work for me. I tried on Firefox and Chromium, just an FYI

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 hours ago
Reply to  cc_rider

Hi. Might have still been uploading. Should work now. You can also watch/listen directly on YouTube here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDmiZ9sDL6Y

Sean S.
Sean S.
1 minute ago

Great conversation!

