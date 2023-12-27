Meet Portland City Council candidate Angelita Morillo at the last Bike Happy Hour of the year

This afternoon you’re all invited to our last Bike Happy Hour of 2023. Please consider joining us because we have a very special guest: City Council (District 3, Inner Southeast) Candidate Angelita Morillo.

You might know Angelita from her popular @pnwpolicyangel TikTok or Instagram accounts, or you might have emailed with her when worked inside City Hall as a constituent relations staffer for former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Angelita is a carfree renter and immigrant who has strong progressive values mixed with a pragmatism borne from her lived and professional experience and a desire to make material gains for the Portlanders who need help the most. I’ve followed Angelita online for a while now and have met her in person a few times (once for a lengthy chat over coffee), and have come away impressed with how she approaches problems and politics.

What I feel is missing from Portland politics is someone with strong progressive values that can communicate them with the sense of urgency they deserve, while not dismissing people who see things differently and who has the political acumen to make enough progress to quiet haters and push back against Portland’s slide to the right. Is Angelita one of the people who has that ability? Come to Bike Happy Hour to find out!

At her request, I plan to meet Angelita for a bike ride before I roll over to Happy Hour today. She wants to learn more about cycling and transportation issues in her district. We’ll share our conversations at Bike Happy Hour where we’ll do a short live interview and then open it up for audience Q & A. Bring your questions! (And bring your appetite because Ankeny Tap has great food and drink options.)

I hope you’ll join us tonight to reflect on the past year and look forward to 2024 with a sense of engaged optimism.

See you there!

Bike Happy Hour #39:

– Weds, 12/27, 3-6 pm

– Ankeny Tap & Table (SE Ankeny between 27th & 28th)

– Angelita Morillo interview/Q&A at 5:00 pm (AngelitaForPortland.com)