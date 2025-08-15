Police use bait bike to catch thief

The Portland Police Bureau baited someone into stealing a bike and it worked so well they want to do it again.
According to a statement shared this afternoon, the PPB worked with their specialized Bike Squad and Entertainment Detail on a “bait bike crime reduction mission.” They focused the mission in the Downtown core, Old Town, South Park blocks, Couch Park, and Goose Hollow. The mission resulted in three arrests: two for outstanding warrants and one for Theft in the First Degree. In addition, more than 14 grams of cocaine were seized and two vehicles towed.
This mission came in response to one particular bike theft that happened in broad daylight last month on SW 10th Avenue. “While two people acted as lookouts, an individual used a power grinder to cut a lock and steal an e-bike,” the PPB described in the statement. “The bike was equipped with an AirTag and it tracked to North Portland.”
Police are still looking for the suspects and the bike (see below). Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-183852.
This isn’t the first time the PPB has used trackers to bait a bike. Back in 2017, I reported on a theft in Old Town, and even Washington and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Offices have used bait bikes. It’s unclear whether this time around the PPB used video as part of their mission; but back when they had a Bike Theft Task Force (R.I.P.), using video along with the tracker was considered essential in order to prove to judges that the person they caught with the bike was the same person who initially stole it.
Bike theft remains a problem in Portland. If you want to keep your bike safe, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Hey, timely; sitting here at Humdinger in Lents and ***portion of comment deleted by moderator – JM *** man walked by with a far too small, I think, OPEN gravel bike. Could be someone other than OPEN. Had asymmetric chain stays, and not sure who all else does that. Had bags. He was walking with one of these guys that has 1000 bags hanging off a wheel chair and kicking along backwards. Where’s a spot to say “hey if your bike is gone, I saw it ^here^”?
lol
By far the biggest barrier to riding for me is concern about my bike being stolen. I’m glad to hear that PPB is actively working to deter bike theft.
I have to believe that bike theft is a deterrent to bike mode share. Combatting theft can be a part of helping advance the region’s goal of more people getting around on bikes