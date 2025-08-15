Police use bait bike to catch thief

(Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau baited someone into stealing a bike and it worked so well they want to do it again.

According to a statement shared this afternoon, the PPB worked with their specialized Bike Squad and Entertainment Detail on a “bait bike crime reduction mission.” They focused the mission in the Downtown core, Old Town, South Park blocks, Couch Park, and Goose Hollow. The mission resulted in three arrests: two for outstanding warrants and one for Theft in the First Degree. In addition, more than 14 grams of cocaine were seized and two vehicles towed.

This mission came in response to one particular bike theft that happened in broad daylight last month on SW 10th Avenue. “While two people acted as lookouts, an individual used a power grinder to cut a lock and steal an e-bike,” the PPB described in the statement. “The bike was equipped with an AirTag and it tracked to North Portland.”

Police are still looking for the suspects and the bike (see below). Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 25-183852.

This isn’t the first time the PPB has used trackers to bait a bike. Back in 2017, I reported on a theft in Old Town, and even Washington and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Offices have used bait bikes. It’s unclear whether this time around the PPB used video as part of their mission; but back when they had a Bike Theft Task Force (R.I.P.), using video along with the tracker was considered essential in order to prove to judges that the person they caught with the bike was the same person who initially stole it.

Bike theft remains a problem in Portland. If you want to keep your bike safe, here are a few things to keep in mind.