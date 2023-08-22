Transportation reform advocate Steph Routh announces city council bid

Steph Routh, a well-known figure in local cycling and transportation advocacy circles, is among the first candidates for Portland’s expanded slate of city council seats.
The Independent Charter Commission voted to adopt the new district map on Monday and Routh has put her hat in the ring to represent District #1. The district spans to the northern and southern boundaries of Portland roughly between Parkrose and Lents and includes all neighborhoods east of I-205 and 82nd (south of Division).
On her campaign website, Routh says east Portland is, “the home of my birth and the home of my heart.”
“I grew up in Parkrose and have memories of East County becoming part of Portland. We heard a lot of promises then, of services on par with the rest of the city,” Routh writes. “I’m running for City Council to make sure the city keeps its promises, that government is accountable to the people of East Portland, and that all of our neighbors can build a life of belonging and purpose here.”
Routh has a long history in local community organizing and transportation reform activism. In 2008 she was on the organizing committee that brought the international Towards Carfree Cities Conference to Portland. She was also a founding board member for Umbrella, a nonprofit that supports numerous events and organizations in the bike scene including, Pedalpalooza, Breakfast on the Bridges, the Ladds 500, World Naked Bike Ride, and more. In 2009 she became the first full-time staffer for Oregon Walks, a pedestrian advocacy group. Since then she’s held positions with the Community Cycling Center, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Portland Underground Grad School, Sightline Institute, and others. Routh is also one of eight members of the Portland Planning Commission.
In 2017, Routh contributed a series of interviews to BikePortland for Women Bike Month.
Routh says she’s running for city council to represent people who are fighting against the odds:
“I have seen a lot of students, neighbors, and coworkers struggle to just get by through a housing crisis, a climate crisis, a pandemic, and a growing wealth gap. I’ve been there, too. We’ve beaten the odds. I’m running for City Council to change the odds. Because the odds are getting tougher to beat, and it just shouldn’t be this hard.”
Routh is the only person running for District #1 so far. Other candidates that have filed as of today include Mingus Mapps (Mayor), Sandeep Bali (District #2), and Chris Flanary (District #3).
Good to have a transportation-forward candidate on the ballot. I have a feeling that she’ll have a hard time winning that part of town if part of her platform isn’t “more cops” though.
One of the benefits of STV is that she can still end up representing the district if a significant minority of her constituents support her (directly or via transferred votes). She might serving alongside two less-transit-oriented councilors but she’ll still be on the council.
I’m in District 4 (westside + Sellwood and Eastmoreland). Anyone have a sense of how that district will vote regarding cycling and transit policy?
I’ve been in East Portland for 6 years and increasingly we’ve seen younger, hipper folks move out here. For better or worse depending on your view (better imo). As inner Portland is increasingly expensive and only Californians can buy/pay those rents, and everyone else is seemingly Boomers that bought in the 90s, that sorta just leaves East Portland as your only option if you’re not willing to live in Vancouver or Beaverton or wherever. But what this means for how East Portland will vote and be represented, dang, no idea. The n’hood meetings we’ve attended were equal parts younger, “normal” folks I related to and dinosaurs that just wanted to rant about everything and everyone that scared and upset them.
Tons of young folks are completely ignorant when it comes to sustainable and equitable transportation. I’m 29 and most of the millennials I work and hang with are lukewarm at best, and, at worst actively hostile toward bike infrastructure.
Ignorant, or have a different opinion?
Let’s see, there’s 12 seats now, plus the mayor, so with an average of 20 candidates per position, that will be 13×20=260 candidates to choose from.
except no one will be choosing for all 12 seats. every Portlander will be voting for their top three favorites in their district. Even if each district draws 20 candidates (a number that I think is very high), Portlanders will be choosing their top 3, along with Mayor.
There won’t be 60-person races in each district. Campaigning takes a lot of work, serious candidates won’t jump into a race where the odds of winning are less than 10%. Regarding non-serious candidates: I just checked and there’s no word yet on the fees required to file. But the signature requirement is 500 signatures from the district that a candidate is running in. Collecting those signatures is a lot of work and should weed out non-serious candidates. And if they don’t, the problem is easily fixed by raising the signatures-required threshold.
I’d expect 15-20 candidates per district. This equates to 5-7 per seat, which is normal. STV is used in national elections in Ireland and Australia and seems to work. It’d be interesting to see how many candidates those races usually draw.
So good to see Steph running! It was great to talk to her recently while we were both volunteering for Sunday Parkways! ️☑️
Sandeep Bali is running in district 3.
https://www.portland.gov/smalldonorelections/everything-about-2024-election
Steph’s participating in the Open and Accountable Elections Program – which means that once she’s received 250 donations from Portland residents, the city will match donations of $20 at a 9-1 rate.
That means that giving $20 to Steph is essentially giving her campaign $200 (!!!!).
Steph’s already at 100 donations – if you have even a couple bucks to chip in, honestly, getting to 250 is enormously important for the campaign. Hell, even giving $3 makes a difference:
Update – I have since learned that the minimum donation to qualify for OAE is $5. So please give $5!
Looks like Routh will definitely get the YIMBY vote in district 1.
Given her track record of support for real estate speculators and her employment by MAGA-billionaire-funded Sightline, I very much hope that someone who better represents the interests of low-income people runs in district 1.
You consistently shit on everything it’s hard to know when your gripes are legit or just more default griping. And anyway, you don’t vote so why even chime in??
they’re an energy vampire
i honestly think its performance art at this point
Nah, I think it’s a chatbot.
Man, it would be crazy if we learned Pierre is some twee inner Eastside white dude with a PhD who works for some company that destroyed a Portland neighborhood (like, say, Legacy) and gives all his spare money to a charity run by a bunch of private equity dorks, crypto bros, and an Edmund Burke acolyte. Crazy I tell you.
I’m chiming in because I will definitely donate to someone who is opposing Routh and less right-wing/libertarian.
The thing about STV, if I’m not mistaken, is you (or maybe not you personally) don’t really vote (or support someone) against a candidate, because as a voter one ranks the candidates and the top 3 are elected (sort of).
Hey dude, you should run for city council.
I feel I should say that the idea that my employer (and Steph’s former employer) is funded by a MAGA billionaire is a myth that I think evolved from a photo of my boss speaking on the same panel one time with a MAGA billionaire.
YIMBYtown, a conference that was a major focus of your
think tankreal-estate lobbying firm, was partially sponsored (e.g. funded) by that same MAGA billionaire’s real estate promotion org.
Hilarious comment from the person who, for years, has posted the most small-C conservative opinions on here
The LAST thing we need in Portland government is another “advocate”. Haven’t we learned our lessons from the dismal performances of Hardesty, Eudaly and Rubio?
We need a return to PRAGMATIC progressivism something which made Portland a draw from all over the US and even the world. The election of ideologues has not served us well. We need to vote differently (not more of the same ) if we want to get Portland back on track.
Hey, maybe you could run for city council. Hit the streets in your neighborhood and get some signatures homie
Her aunt is former Governor Barbara Roberts. Not sure why that’s not mentioned. Is there something wrong with mentioning the family relationship to politics?