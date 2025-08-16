Photo Gallery: Portland Criterium takes over the North Park Blocks

Bike racing rocked the North Park Blocks today thanks to the return of the Portland Criterium presented by Steeplejack Brewing.
There was food, a great DJ, a beer garden, solid announcers, lots of cool people and rad bikes — and of course all types of racing action. If you missed it, there’s more racing tomorrow as day two gets underway in The Lloyd.
Check out my full gallery below and stay tuned for a video coming soon.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Thank you so much for the photos!
I hope you will add more…
Quite simply one of the best events in downtown!!!
Cyanne Mason