Photo Gallery: Portland Criterium takes over the North Park Blocks

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1
Speed, beauty, bikes. What more could you want? (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike racing rocked the North Park Blocks today thanks to the return of the Portland Criterium presented by Steeplejack Brewing.

There was food, a great DJ, a beer garden, solid announcers, lots of cool people and rad bikes — and of course all types of racing action. If you missed it, there’s more racing tomorrow as day two gets underway in The Lloyd.

Check out my full gallery below and stay tuned for a video coming soon.

Pro cycling legend Chris Horner!!!

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cyanne
Cyanne
4 minutes ago

Thank you so much for the photos!
I hope you will add more…
Quite simply one of the best events in downtown!!!
Cyanne Mason

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Photo Gallery: Portland Criterium takes over the North Park Blocks

Podcast: About those diverters!

Police use bait bike to catch thief

Central Precinct Commander lays out police case for diverter removal

From the Archives

What five people say about living outside along the Springwater path