Photo Gallery: Portland Criterium takes over the North Park Blocks

Speed, beauty, bikes. What more could you want? (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike racing rocked the North Park Blocks today thanks to the return of the Portland Criterium presented by Steeplejack Brewing.

There was food, a great DJ, a beer garden, solid announcers, lots of cool people and rad bikes — and of course all types of racing action. If you missed it, there’s more racing tomorrow as day two gets underway in The Lloyd.

Check out my full gallery below and stay tuned for a video coming soon.