Central Precinct Commander lays out police case for diverter removal

Signs on diverter on NW Johnson at 15th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Nearly two weeks after we first heard of a plan by the City of Portland to remove two traffic diverters on neighborhood greenways in northwest Portland, we have yet to hear directly from one of the main characters: the Portland Police Bureau. That now has changed as I’ve just read an email from the Central Precinct Commander that lays out their case.

Before I share that, I can also share the latest from Deputy City Administrator of Public Works Priya Dhanapal. In an email this morning to Mayor Keith Wilson’s office and other city leaders, Dhanapal confirmed the state of the pause on the city’s plans I reported yesterday. “After listening to your perspectives and reviewing recent feedback,” Dhanapal wrote. “I am writing to let you know that we are temporarily pausing to review the recommendation and allow for more consultation with community partners.”

Here’s more from Dhanapal’s email:

DCA Priya Dhanapal “When City Administrator Jordan is back next week, he will be providing an update outlining the issues that led to this recommendation and clarifying next steps, including our commitment to balancing public safety, transportation safety, and livability in our neighborhoods… Thank you for your leadership and advocacy on behalf of our city as we navigate a complex and emotional issue together, with both transparency and care for the communities we serve.”

Dhanapal also shared a message from PPB Central Precinct Commander Brian Hughes. Thus far PPB have been quiet about the issue, even though their patrols are central to the rationale for the diverter removal plan. An officer I asked for comment on August 1st has not responded to me. And in a story published this morning by Oregon Public Broadcasting, they say the PPB declined to comment.

Here’s the message Commander Hughes shared with city leaders:

Commander Brian Hughes (Photo: LinkedIn) Thank you for including me in this discussion. I want to provide some law enforcement context on the public safety considerations that informed our support for removing the NW 20th Ave traffic diverters. The issue is not simply about travel convenience for officers. This corridor has become a known pass-through route for individuals involved in thefts and other criminal activity at Fred Meyer, Couch Park, and surrounding areas. The diverters have inadvertently created a shielded environment, allowing offenders to quickly move between locations on foot or bike while evading police observation and response. With the current diverter configuration, our patrol and neighborhood response units are limited in their ability to: Pursue offenders who leave these locations, especially when the route is blocked to vehicles.

who leave these locations, especially when the route is blocked to vehicles. Conduct timely area checks or establish quick perimeter containment, since officers must loop several blocks around.

or establish quick perimeter containment, since officers must loop several blocks around. Deter crime through visible presence in the exact cut-through area offenders are using. We have examples in other precinct areas—Old Town/Chinatown and segments of East Precinct’s 82nd corridor—where improved direct access for patrol vehicles allowed for quicker intervention and containment of suspects, contributing to a measurable drop in repeat thefts and assaults in those specific hot spots. While removing the diverters alone will not solve all crime in the area, it eliminates a current tactical disadvantage and allows us to layer in other strategies, such as increased directed patrols, targeted missions, and plainclothes operations. I agree that we should evaluate results. Brian Hughes

Central Precinct Commander

Dhanapal is speaking about the diverters at the City Council Climate, Resilience, and Land Use Committee meeting as I type this. Councilor Mitch Green is also on deck to speak. Stay tuned for updates.