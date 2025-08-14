Central Precinct Commander lays out police case for diverter removal

Nearly two weeks after we first heard of a plan by the City of Portland to remove two traffic diverters on neighborhood greenways in northwest Portland, we have yet to hear directly from one of the main characters: the Portland Police Bureau. That now has changed as I’ve just read an email from the Central Precinct Commander that lays out their case.
Before I share that, I can also share the latest from Deputy City Administrator of Public Works Priya Dhanapal. In an email this morning to Mayor Keith Wilson’s office and other city leaders, Dhanapal confirmed the state of the pause on the city’s plans I reported yesterday. “After listening to your perspectives and reviewing recent feedback,” Dhanapal wrote. “I am writing to let you know that we are temporarily pausing to review the recommendation and allow for more consultation with community partners.”
Here’s more from Dhanapal’s email:
“When City Administrator Jordan is back next week, he will be providing an update outlining the issues that led to this recommendation and clarifying next steps, including our commitment to balancing public safety, transportation safety, and livability in our neighborhoods… Thank you for your leadership and advocacy on behalf of our city as we navigate a complex and emotional issue together, with both transparency and care for the communities we serve.”
Dhanapal also shared a message from PPB Central Precinct Commander Brian Hughes. Thus far PPB have been quiet about the issue, even though their patrols are central to the rationale for the diverter removal plan. An officer I asked for comment on August 1st has not responded to me. And in a story published this morning by Oregon Public Broadcasting, they say the PPB declined to comment.
Here’s the message Commander Hughes shared with city leaders:
Thank you for including me in this discussion. I want to provide some law enforcement context on the public safety considerations that informed our support for removing the NW 20th Ave traffic diverters.
The issue is not simply about travel convenience for officers. This corridor has become a known pass-through route for individuals involved in thefts and other criminal activity at Fred Meyer, Couch Park, and surrounding areas. The diverters have inadvertently created a shielded environment, allowing offenders to quickly move between locations on foot or bike while evading police observation and response.
With the current diverter configuration, our patrol and neighborhood response units are limited in their ability to:
- Pursue offenders who leave these locations, especially when the route is blocked to vehicles.
- Conduct timely area checks or establish quick perimeter containment, since officers must loop several blocks around.
- Deter crime through visible presence in the exact cut-through area offenders are using.
We have examples in other precinct areas—Old Town/Chinatown and segments of East Precinct’s 82nd corridor—where improved direct access for patrol vehicles allowed for quicker intervention and containment of suspects, contributing to a measurable drop in repeat thefts and assaults in those specific hot spots. While removing the diverters alone will not solve all crime in the area, it eliminates a current tactical disadvantage and allows us to layer in other strategies, such as increased directed patrols, targeted missions, and plainclothes operations.
I agree that we should evaluate results.
Brian Hughes
Central Precinct Commander
Dhanapal is speaking about the diverters at the City Council Climate, Resilience, and Land Use Committee meeting as I type this. Councilor Mitch Green is also on deck to speak. Stay tuned for updates.
Again, I have to ask, is the PPB incapable of performing foot or bike patrols in this area?
I live one block over from the Everett Street diverter. I saw two bike cops in the area one night a couple months ago. That was memorable because usually they just drive through in their cop SUVs.
Apparently.
Not according to Zimmerman’s newsletter:
https://www.portland.gov/council/districts/4/eric-zimmerman/news/2025/5/29/may-newsletter-approved-budget-parks-neighborhood
That police statement is 100% BS
There’s a very simple solution here. Remove a few car parking spaces at the intersection and allow emergency vehicles to drive through as they please.
All this could have happened upfront to avoid the infighting that’s wasting time and energy that’s being squandered as they scramble and run for cover.
The Commander brings up excellent points but doing so after the fact is far more counter productive than doing so beforehand.
The whole shadow process is the worst thing in these cases that need all hands on deck upfront and on board.
This chaos is just as bad or worse than the concerns at hand, or worse in the long run.
This could have been solved by now given all the wasted time and energy.
yes, I think the PPB clarification on what the issues are for police are not without merit; no idea why this couldn’t have been made plain from the get-go. But I don’t think it in and of itself warrants diverter removal.
I’m no data scientist or a member of the PPB but simply based on the photo used for this article, it looks like that underpass is pretty accessible to patrol cars. Perhaps the officers are worried they’ll get a traffic ticket if they cut through.
PPB acting like there is traffic enforcement in Portland is funny
“Pursue offenders who leave these locations, especially when the route is blocked to vehicles.”
Again, is this not identical to any other one way street we have in the city? If they’re in pursuit, they can go around the diverter.
I don’t buy it. This is nonsense. The diverters make it effectively a one way. They are not an issue.
If it’s known why don’t they have officers on foot and bikes patrolling it.
Only because they won’t get out of their SUVs.Their laundry list that follows could also be fixed if they got out of their SUVs.Pursuing a person on foot or bike doesn’t have to be done from their SUVs. It’s also arguably faster to get around NW on a bicycle than a giant SUV. No problem being visible if they’re literally on the greenway outside their SUVs.
Lastly I’d love to see proof of their claim that improved access on 82nd contributed to a measurable drop in thefts. Where were all these diverters keeping them from accessing anything along 82nd? I’m there every day it’s pretty clear to me that cars rule that corridor.
We can’t ask PPB to do their job correctly or we get the teargas and baton again
“Lastly I’d love to see proof of their claim that improved access on 82nd contributed to a measurable drop in thefts.”
Ha! 82nd should be crime-free, by this logic.
Maybe that’s too uncharitable. I’m sure the diverter represents *some* degree of inconvenience, compared to the version without diverters.
So the next question is “what degree of inconvenience for the police represents sufficient reason to make the intersection *more* dangerous for other users?”
After that’s answered, I’d love to know what other treatments, alternatives, policies, and signage were considered before resorting to ripping out safety infrastructure.
Everyone who reads this should take the time to go on google maps and look at these spots. What PPB is saying is absurd. Everyone has seen PPB drive in the bike lane, park in the bike lane, go the wrong way down streets, and go around these traffic diverters. The idea that signs are stopping them from trailing someone is asinine.
I think this move is predicated on two main points. Early on, PEMO was touting the line that having more motorists on these roads would somehow drive out the criminal element (to somewhere else I guess?). That makes me think there are two groups here:
The main NW NIMBYs who have been fighting these diverters both before and after they were installed. We don’t have attendance list for the Problem Solvers meetings but I think its a safe bet that the usual suspects are there and are complaining about the diverters all the imagined ills that come from diverters to City leadership.The second group believes that the diverters have created calm streets with less people which makes criminals happy so they want to remove the diverters to make the criminal element feel uncomfortable. By the increasing the amount of traffic, there is some imagined benefit where the criminal element is uncomfortable and moves somewhere else (probably hopefully to a poorer neighborhood). This group explicitly wants to ensure that there are more cars on the road.They can’t openly talk about the first point, which is why the Problem Solvers meetings are done in the dark, and they know the second point is going to make things even worse so they’ve backed off of it.
All they have left is the ‘cops have to follow signs and therefore can’t do their job’ line. What else should we get rid of to make it so they don’t need to get out of their car? Obviously cutting down all the foliage in Couch Park would make it easier for them to track people. And cutting down all the street trees on the road would improve their line of sight. Parked cars can’t go because obviously no one has ever used parked cars to hide their activities from police.
The obvious move that is cheapest is to remove parking and allow emergency vehicles to go through the diverters. Cops have never been shy about driving in the bike lane and I don’t think that’s the case here. The only real issue I can see is wanting to go through the diverters but a motorist is blocking the opening. Widening the opening would solve that problem.
Even if a car is blocking the intersection, cops have sirens and flashers to get drivers to clear the road if it’s an emergency. And if it’s not, they can just…wait? Like normal people do?
If the mayor’s office, PEMO, and Portland Solutions kept public records* and someone were to request them, I suspect there would be evidence of how this response by the PPB was work-shopped to justify diverter removal.
*based on the conduct of PEMO and Portland Solutions, that’s a big if
I (and others) have said this before, but it’s 100% the PPB’s responsibility to adopt to the built environment, not the other way around.
One of the most important tools in reducing pedestrian fatalities is physically restricting where cars can go. We can’t implement Vision Zero goals if one of the rules is “don’t put up a safety barrier because a cop car might need access” because stopping cars is the whole point.
These diverters are new, but Portland has had infrastructure like this for decades (see N Jessup and Williams or NW 29th and Quimby for examples of non-PPB-approved barriers). The police need to start designing around them: foot patrols, bike patrols, whatever, but it’s on them.
Unless you adopt the “strategic hamlets” approach to public safety, where the built environment is specifically designed around security, containment, and counterinsurgency. Which is probably the most predictable outcome for a society rapidly degenerating into a techno-feudalist police state.
We need to draw national attention to this piffle, these ridiculous justifications.
I’m not sure about that. Honestly I think that most “regular people” would side with PEMO/Wilson/PPB on this one. Americans are incredibly car-brained.
Depends on the framing. If you say, “PPB are now in charge of designing the built environment, and are implementing a new spin on ‘strategic hamlets’ for control of the urban civilian population”, there’s actually a lot of rightwing reactionaries that would go ballistic over it. (Which, ironically, unlike a lot of other zany rightwing conspiracy theories, is not really that far off the mark in THIS case!
What an absolutely ridiculous thing to say from PPB. I had been hoping that PPB had been dragged into the discussion by PEMO in the same way it appears PBOT had been and was being used as a scapegoat. But no, they come out with something so embarrassingly stupid that it only serves to paint their officers as lazy, weak, unimaginative and unable to interact with their environment outside of a temperature-controlled vehicle. When Portland is already suspicious of PPB’s abilities and motivations, this silly, nonsensical statement divorced from any recognizable reality does not help.
If Portland Police, PBOT and any other city staff go to a meeting and then “map out some options and the plan went from there,” Then it is process without public input which is a violation of city policy
How does PBOT go from “Initially, PBOT recommended [maintaining existing planters and traffic controls],” to recommending“[relocating planters and adding an all-way stop].” Perhaps they were directed to do so by CA Jordan
Mitch Green: “If PEMO and the Problem Solvers and the police can all get together and say, PBOT, give me a plan that validates this set of desires, that means City Council has some work to do.”
This is closer to the level of evidence that I would like to see from PPB here, but I think what I would like to see is:
Another thing that I would like to see (which maybe works better for Couch Park than it does for Fred Meyer shoplifting) is:
OR
OR
It would also be nice to see any sort of cost comparison in terms of extra PPB staffing to address the issue vs. the cost to remove the diverter.
I have said this in a few other comments during this whole saga, but at some point PPB is going to have to develop tactics that are appropriate for safe and sustainable transportation infrastructure, which, you know, is obviously going to include more diverters.
The world’s biggest fantasy is the notion that police are “data driven public safety professionals”. Ironically, they themselves reject and scoff at calls for such stuff. None of the discourse of their elected union reps that supposedly represent their own collective opinions ever echoes such themes.
How about just tell them no
This statement is absolutely ridiculous and can not be used to justify urban policy or deign.
Based on this premise-
1) Hostile architecture should be broadly implemented to discourage people from using public spaces in residential areas.
2) Public places should be designed to serve the police cars rather than the public.
3) One way streets, pedestrian plazas, protective safety infrastructure, bike lanes or public sidewalks that go between buildings should be eliminated because they could, in theory, slow a police car down for a couple seconds.
4) The actual, real safety and comfort that comes from infrastructure that protects people from injury or death is inferior to the speculative benefit of “car chases” and “car patrols.”
No wonder they didn’t release this rubbish until they were forced too. It makes Brian Hughes look like a total buffoon.
Yeah, this should be giant ffffing red flag. The minute that police get to call the shots on how our built environment is designed, and REVERSE improvements made for the sake of livability after exhaustive public consultation procedures, our society is really headed into the abyss (I mean, it *was* and *is* headed into one, but why do we have to go out of our way to accelerate the descent, when the GOP is already doing a perfectly fine job of driving off that cliff nationally and internationally, all by themselves??)
If offenders are “evading police observation and response” by moving on foot or bike, maybe the answer is to GET THE POLICE OUT OF THEIR FUCKING VEHICLES.
Good grief, this is so frustrating.
criminal: <runs behind the Impenetrable Barrier>
PPB officers in pursuit: “well, he got away boys. nothing more we can do”
https://maps.app.goo.gl/yVJzWGXo3GvW4rKo8
All anyone needs is to see a screenshot of the streetview you posted to see how absurd the PPB’s rationale is.
I heard Chief Wiggums in my head when I read that.
I am definitely not on the ACAB train. We need police, and we need them to do a good job!
Unfortunately, this kind of “I’m helpless to enforce the law” crap really tests my convictions. I get that policing is a tough job, but ffs, this diverter IS NOT the reason why!
The myopia of PPB here is astounding. It sounds like a Portlandia sketch but getting criminals out of cars is a public safety improvement too. Ever seen the results of a high speed car crash when fleeing cops?
It’s good for boring and mundane stuff like the safety of pedestrians, sure. But it’s no good for the economic safety of officers in an attention age. Without highspeed chases and other modern spectacles equivalent to the “panem et circenses” of antiquity, where’s the funding going to come from for keeping them munificently well endowed with public resources, cool, expensive toys like helicopters and military surplus gear, juicy overtime pay, etc?
As someone here pointed out, under normal circumstances, police would largely be required to adapt to the built environment, and those adaptations would come AFTER and be SUBORDINATED to the public decisions made by civil society, driven by concerns about livable neighborhoods, social cohesion, etc. It would ordinarily strike us as strange indeed to reverse this normal order, and to make the design of the built environment be principally driven by police expediency. But there are places and circumstances where such reversals occur.
For example, if you adopt the “strategic hamlets” approach to public safety, where the built environment is specifically designed around security, containment, and counterinsurgency. Which is probably the most predictable outcome for a society rapidly degenerating into a techno-feudalist police state. Indeed, it might even be a troubling harbinger of just that.
I would like to see PPB try doing foot patrols in the area first. Like, maybe as a 1-month pilot. I don’t say that as a snarky response either; I think it would genuinely be a good thing. This last holiday season, they had foot patrols in Old Town and it felt like things noticeably improved.
What does PPB do when the criminals turn west on Everett. What if the crime occurs during rush hour and the streets are gridlocked? These justifications are pathetic.
After parsing Commander Hughes bureaucratic jargon, near as I can tell, he’s saying that suspects hide behind the planters them.
Again, I can see the planters from my window. I’m not constantly monitoring them, but — No, they are not.
Burden of proof is on the people proposing the change, though. Let’s see the evidence, if you got it.
He’s also reiterating the claim that cop cars can’t drive around the diverter and … I think that assertion is getting all the respect it deserves.
Crickets from our Vision Zero leaders at PBOT. Why? Do they not have an opinion? Are they restricted in what they can comment on? Something else? Either way it betrays so much about the city’s commitment to VZ. The Commander had no reservations about speaking up. Should there not also be a statement from our Vision Zero leads? Very much welcome insights. Thanks in advance.
On a completely different note, I really hope Zohran Mamdani wins in NYC. One of his best ideas is to expand the definition of “public safety”, picking up where a sadly failed 2022 ballot initiative in Minneapolis left off, so that police are not seen as the lynchpin of “public safety”, but only as a single, subordinate agency in a whole constellation of public safety advocates. In Minneapolis, they wanted to create “public safety department”, one which would include a whole bunch of other professionals, among them fire, public health, social workers, etc, and force the cops to answer to that department!
Even if we take the police statement at face value and assume that removing the diverters would indeed make thieves easier to pursue, it doesn’t make sense.
Why?
Because traffic injuries and deaths are in general a more threatening issue to the safety of Portlanders than crime.
It’s a lovely day to go for a stroll in the shielded environment for offenders.