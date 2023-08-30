Opinion: The missed opportunity on SW Gibbs

Nowhere to Walk on SW Gibbs
Previous stories in this series:
- A dispatch from SW Gibbs, where development doesn’t come with sidewalks
- Traffic impact studies: shouldn’t pedestrians and cyclists count?
- How Portland development rules perpetuate car use
- Early decisions in PBOT process baked-in SW Gibbs sidewalk fate
- Marquam Hill road closure leaves cyclists in lurch
- Gibbs, the Governor, or how I haven’t learned to love variances
It’s almost a wrap, and this is my seventh post in a year-long series about the permitting of a new, 43-unit apartment building on SW Gibbs Street, just up the road from the Oregon Health & Sciences University (OHSU) campus on Marquam Hill.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Development Review desk signed-off on the building permit, but only required a five-foot asphalt shoulder for people to walk along rather than a sidewalk, despite Portland City Code 17.28.020 mandating that:
The owner(s) of land abutting any street in the City shall be responsible for constructing, reconstructing, maintaining and repairing the sidewalks, curbs, driveways and parking strips abutting or immediately adjacent to said land…
The site
This past month, workers completed the shoulder and we can now see what that looks like. The design has people walking in the narrow, banked street next to cars, along a guardrail which blocks the pedestrian from stepping off the roadway.
The land north of the street, between the guardrail and the building, is owned by the city—the property line runs about three feet in front of the building’s façade. Site plans show that the land between the guardrail and the building will be landscaped.
According to the most recent traffic and speed counts (2014 and 2018) Marquam Hill Rd (Gibbs becomes Marquam Hill Rd in the turn) carries between 3,000-4,000 cars a day, with 87% of the downhill drivers traveling above the posted 25 mph speed limit. This route is the only western entrance onto the OHSU/VA campus and is a popular cut-through for OHSU-bound drivers who exit westbound Hwy-26 at the Sylvan off-ramp miles before the more direct Hwy-405 Broadway Drive exit to OHSU, in order to avoid the tunnel traffic into downtown Portland and also to enjoy the beautiful drive over the hill.
Marquam Hill
I have written seven articles about Gibbs not because there is anything unusual about its “walking in the road” sidewalk treatment, far from it, this is typical of frontage improvements in southwest Portland.
No, if there is something special about the Gibbs treatment, it is that it is happening at this location. The new apartment building is just up the street from the OHSU emergency room; OHSU is Portland’s largest employer, and the premier medical center and biomedical research facility in Oregon; it has around a $4 billion operating budget and is currently building a $650 million hospital expansion. Gibbs Street is rapidly densifying with medium-sized apartment buildings and it has incomplete sidewalk coverage. The city imposed a parking cap on OHSU two decades ago which has resulted in limiting available parking to one spot for every three employees; consequently, OHSU had a pre-covid mode-share of 17% of employees commuting by bike.
For cyclists, the widened shoulder provides a bike lane through part of the narrow curve, and makes that segment of the Gibbs/Marquam Hill route a little safer.
I spoke with a woman jogging on the new shoulder early Sunday morning and asked her what she thought. “It’s OK, I’m glad they put it on the outside of the curve—but I think it could be better.” When I mentioned to her that I was writing an article for BikePortland her face lit up. “I live around here and I’d like to start riding a bicycle, but the road makes me too nervous.” There are indeed lots of fast drivers and close passes on Marquam Hill Rd and Gibbs St.
By Monday morning work hour, the new shoulder on which she had been jogging was full of parked cars, as you can see in the photo above (on either side of the “No Parking” sign).
PBOT responds
I reached out to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) earlier this week to see if they had a further statement about why a protected walkway at this location was infeasible, or to learn if they had modified their plans to include a path. Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera responded that,
PBOT always works to make sure our frontage requirements for development are reasonable, and when it comes to helping build housing such as this project on SW Gibbs, that is all the more critical to help the city address Portland’s housing crisis. PBOT worked with other city bureaus and the developer to require a wider shoulder, including some work outside their project area, to provide better access for people biking and walking than has been in place at the site on SW Gibbs. A standard sidewalk and protected bike lane would have required construction of an extraordinarily high and expensive retaining wall and movement of water and sewer lines.
Is there a solution to this?
Southwest Portland has the least sidewalk coverage, and the fewest completed bike routes of any area in the city and the current policy of requiring these facilities to be built piecemeal by developers as frontage improvements to land developments is not working well. The process is not transparent and relies on volunteers at neighborhood associations being savvy enough about permitting to effectively advocate for walkways and bike lanes.
The city should acknowledge this and commit to a plan to provide the infrastructure necessary to support environmentally responsible and safe growth in southwest Portland.
Okay, then there should be an option for a “non-standard” sidewalk at the very least. Surely a shoulder-less road with a five foot wide sidewalk is better for pedestrians than a road with a five foot shoulder and no sidewalk. The fact that PBOT is either unable or unwilling to make something as obvious as this happen is just so frustrating.
Maybe someone smarter than me could help me understand why a 28 foot wide ROW can’t have room for cars, bikes, and people. I guess we just have to keep giving all of the space to cars, sorry. PBOT ought to be ashamed of themselves over all this.
PBOT has become so hostile to pedestrians and bikes, it is very regressive and disappointing. Dylan’s lightly coded language speaks volumes:
“Reasonable” ALWAYS means that car speeds, volumes and parking are to be maintained or improved. Look at 7th/Tillamook, Lloyd/Blemnaur, Naito/Morrison, SE Hawthrone/12th, and the list is endless. PBOT will compromise pedestrian and bike safety for car convenience everytime. This article really riles me up because it shines a spotlight on PBOT’s utter lack of commitment to creating a pedestrain and bike network. Adding in BS language about affordable housing is just adding insult to injury. PBOT has wasted so much money by compromising every single bike/ped project over that last 10 years and they are are the ones leading our bike counts backwards.
Yes, thank goodness people driving cars will be protected from going beyond the guardrail if they depart the auto lanes, even if they take out a person walking or riding their bike on the shoulder as they go
***Moderator: numerous small edits throughout post to make less inflammatory***
There was no bureau effort to make this ‘more affordable to build more housing;’ the developer volunteered the sidewalk at their expense. The city refused. As for ‘moving pipes’ – there are pipes under sidewalks all over town; I hear some are -GASP- under the street! The horror of having to dig up a small patch of sidewalk to repair something some decades later has been avoided, thank god. If cutting concrete is too onerous, make the path of asphalt… you know, like a paved shoulder.
Most egregious is the lie that federal rules prevented that guardrail from being BETWEEN the shoulder and the traffic lane. Apparently multiple people asked for the rule; none was ever provided. Why? Could it be that there isn’t one?
HAPPY to apologize if PBOT whips out Fed Reg 2009.456.2(R) which says ‘no guardrails near the fogline in Portland’ or whatever. One is not supposed to use “loaded” words like ‘lie’ in a good argument, but if they state a rule prevents it, and there ISN’T one… “Lie – noun (2) something intended or serving to convey a false impression” – Thesaurus.com.
I have heard that this design was done to prioritize bike safety. Would not riding behind the rail improve that safety?
The most charitable explanation is that someone messed up, and either PBOT was too embarrassed, or too much staff and/or developer money had been spent on designs to backtrack and get a better one. They could say that; we’d be sad, but mostly understand. Instead, there appears to have been an active campaign to pretend this was all to plan and throw as many excuses out as possible. Remember that maxim, the coverup is often worse than the crime? If you screw up, and then say you did not, that seems like a lie to me.
Of course, there’s another option: that PBOT is deliberately hostile to pedestrian and bike safety in some parts of Portland, and higher-ups are deliberately making decisions that will endanger people for decades to come.
Pick one and get back to us, PBOT
I don’t know anything about this case, but I’ve definitely seen this dynamic play out elsewhere at the city.
While there are many smart and well-intentioned staff working within the City Bureaus, the development and “public works” processes are riddled with dysfunction. Hopefully our newly appointed City Manager will be able to tackle this in 2025.
For this project specifically, I suspect that the existing topographical constraints are playing a major factor, however the Water Bureau’s anachronistic policy of not allowing curb or sidewalks above their watermains may have been another major contributing factor. This current policy either causes unnecessary costs and/or poor design decisions throughout our City.
The conspiracy theorist in me also suspects that another factor that led to this lack-of-sidewalk outcome has to do with the adjacent city-owned property. Precedence of a new sidewalk along 1325 SW Gibbs would put future pressure on adding a sidewalk along the adjacent open space property. Any sidewalk, or roadway widening for that matter, along this frontage would likely be expensive because of the need of retaining walls and would also impact to trees.
I see no plausible path that leads there; The City Manager will be dealing with lots and lots of bureaus, and will not be making policy decisions like this.
City Council could direct PBOT to write new policy, if they can find a formulation that a seven members will agree to, but these changes would all be far easier to make today when only one (Mapps) needs to be convinced (or three members of City Council, all of whom represent you, who could direct PBOT today).
The idea that we’ll have a City Manager out there championing the issues that you support and opposing the ones you dislike, and forcing good decisions onto a reluctant city bureaucracy is pure fantasy. The new structure will be more likely to default to the status quo and entrench the power of bureau management than the existing one is.
Indeed. That mealy-mouthed ‘removing obstacles to affordable housing’ indicates the battle for the soul of PBOT is over; the staff who have fought for pedestrian and bicycle improvements have been outgunned by managers captured by the developer crowd, who use the unhoused as an excuse to do away with ALL regs that cost developers a single dime, as well as business interests who priorotize traffic flow. Rubio’s consolidation will only entrench these people further.
There always seems to be an excuse as to why PBOT/Portland City Council isn’t able to do the right thing and it certainly seems you’re right that the new one is “affordable housing”
I believe thats the reason given to get rid of some extra canopy cover as well.
https://www.wweek.com/news/environment/2023/08/24/oregons-latest-housing-fight-kotek-vs-lorax/
Yet another good time to be a developer in Portland.
The debacle that occurred on this project was not due to a lack of appropriate policy. It was the City having a problem implementing their policy by getting all the Bureaus on board to agree upon a reasonable solution to the given sidewalk policy.