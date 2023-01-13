What part of Portland is winning the bikeway network race?

Portland began building bike infrastructure in earnest in 1980. Prior to that year, the city’s entire network of bikeways amounted to just 0.1 miles of bike lanes and 8.3 miles of off-street paths. But Portland really began its steady march toward the title of America’s Bicycle Capital in 1980.
That year we nearly quadrupled the size of our bike network by adding 3 miles of neighborhood greenways, 5 miles of bike lanes and 15 miles of paths. Today we have about 433 miles of bikeways in the city — and that’s less than half of 1,032 total miles planned.
These numbers are fun, but they mean more as we give them context. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Bicycle Advisory Committee, we learned interesting new context that gives us a better sense for the progress we’ve made, how far we’ve got to go, and which parts of town are faring the best (and worst).
PBOT Bike Coordinator Roger Geller (who’s worked in the city’s bike program since 1994) shared a table titled, “Portland’s bikeway network status by status and facility type by sextant of the city.” As you can see in the map above, Geller took some creative liberty with the borders and actually split his data into seven sections (not six). The “East Portand” zone is I-205 and everthing east of it and he creates “Inner” northeast and southeast.
The map graphic at the top of this post was made with numbers from the table above. The top section of the table lists the active, funded, recommended, and total bikeway miles for each part of the city.
Who would have guessed that East Portland would come out on top with 54% of its total recommended bikeway network already built? This is a strong validation of how the City of Portland has made amazing strides in that area over the past 15 years. (The lack of attention on east Portland became a major political hot-spot for PBOT in the 2008 mayoral election between then PBOT Commissioner Sam Adams and Sho Dozono. Transportation and bicycling was Adams’ top issue and Dozono, an east Portland resident, popularized the idea that bike projects in the central city and inner neighborhoods were being built at the expense of people who lived at the city’s eastern edges.)
Also revealing is the lower section of data that breaks down the bikeway miles by facility type, and then adds color to show which type of bikeway is most prominent in each area — dark green is the highest number and red is the lowest. “Conventional bike lanes” (paint-only, with no buffer) dominate in East Portland, whereas neighborhood greenways dominate in Inner Southeast and Inner Northeast.
These numbers are likely to fuel the ire of southwest Portland advocates (already some of sauciest folks in town when it comes to haranguing PBOT), who will likely be frustrated that in 2023 we have only built 29% of the planned bikeways in that area.
Speaking of 2023, we’re just seven short years away from the target date of the 2030 Bicycle Plan, which says we’re supposed to have a network that’s complete and robust enough to entice 25% of all trips to be made by bike. How can we use these numbers to help us reach that goal? What else jumps out at you from this data?
East Portland aside from Lents and parts of Pleasant Valley were not even part of Portland in 1980, so essentially all those “painted bikes lanes” put in by the county are now being claimed as being put in by the city? The 205 and 84 bike paths were put in by ODOT also prior to annexation.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t the city’s first TSP after 2000?
There’s Lies, There’s Damn Lies, and Then There’s PBOT.
No, not lies. East Portland has always had the most miles of bike lanes in the city. Most of those miles on High Crash Corridors continuing through mostly High Crash intersections. East Portland just received the 17 miles of Neighborhood Greenways and dozens of crossings in the last 2 years. The bike lanes were there you just couldn’t get to them very easily.
That Geller skewed the proportions of East And NE was to give the Cully neighborhood some love. Now they can claim part of ODOT’s 205 MUP. That’s my guess.
Now let’s do a real Active Transportation analysis. Let’s count sidewalk miles. That is the top of the pyramid.
Congrats PBOT.
The sidewalk catalogue was done a few years ago, I think as part of the PedPDX endeavor. It’s the last column, the pink one on arterial coverage that has the most important numbers.
I’m confused, shouldn’t S Portland be 32%, not 6%?
If you’re asking why the top map shows 6% of planned bikeways built, but the chart shows 32% of the total bikeways are built, it looks like you’re right.
umm yes looks as though I made a mistake in the graphic. fixing and re-uploading now. thanks.
What would the numbers look like if we only counted bike lanes and not greenways? We really need to stop allowing PBOT to claim greenways as part of the bike network. In N and NE they are just side streets that pbot identified on a cute map that cars like to use as cut though streets. They offer no real protection and don’t even have any significant markings (other than those esoteric street sign toppers) to let drivers know they are even on a bike priority street.
To be sure, painted bike lanes and buffered bike lanes offer no real protection either, but I see your point.
The most interesting thing about this sextant map is that Geller made it in the first place. My experience is that maps comparing distribution of resources by quadrant are hard to come by.
Or accounting by quadrant for that matter. How much money has been allocated to the various “In Motion” plans?
It probably won’t draw any ire because SW advocates are already well aware of the discrepancies. The numbers are much, much worse for sidewalks. No other area comes close. Our bus service ain’t great either. We all know that. Not to mention that the city defunded our neighborhood coalition, SWNI.
I’m hoping that with the districting that goes along with the new Charter we see more maps like this.
The new district boundaries will be very interesting. The feds scrutinize city council districts almost as much as congressional districts. The federal requirements are that the largest and smallest district can’t be more than 5% different in overall population, but that at least one district needs to be set up so that visible minorities have as best of a chance as possible to get representation.
The district set up that probably 99% of Portland residents would support is for SE Uplift, which already has 26% of the city residents, be a district; that East Portland with 30% be a district, maybe moving Parkrose in with the North/Northeast/Cully district; and SW/S/NW/Central City/Lloyd be a district. It’s the most logical.
But I’ve learned that most cities don’t pick the most logical boundaries, they pick the one that gets the most incumbents reelected. The one that the 1% made up of the mayor, the current 4 councilors, their supporters, lobbyists, and anyone else who benefits from their reelection supports, will make sure that the new district commission is dominated by people chosen by the mayor, the current 4 councilors, their supporters, lobbyists, and anyone else who benefits from their reelection. Map out where your city councilors current live, then divide the city by the federal criteria, and there are your 4 gerrymandered districts. Good luck!
SW is about 1/3 the population of East Portland and not growing as fast because of lower density allowed in SW. I agree that SW has a larger proportion of missing sidewalks than East Portland largely because of topography and lower density.
What is really disturbing is the massive amount of funding for the CCIM and the continued funding of the Central city (both SW and SE) when many central city workers are no longer commuting, but tele-commuting. Why invest such massive amounts (about $75 million) when the central city can’t attract cyclists to bike commute to work?
Quality of the bikeways should count just as much as miles installed. Poor pavement, the presence of double-wide drainage grates, utility cuts, excessive topography, difficult intersections, significant out-of-direction travel requirements and high levels of MV traffic are all negatives that should somehow be incorporated into this simplistic analysis and subtracted from the total mileage metric.
This approach seems very counterproductive. What is value of breaking out these improvements geographically when the goal is to have a safe and complete network connecting all of Portland. Knowing a sum of miles in an area tells you very little about the usefulness. This IS a great illustration of how I believe and PBOT and Roger Geller think about Bike infrastructure in Portland: more miles of protected bike lanes is better. Unfortunately it is not true. Adding 3 miles of protected bike lanes that is isolated from a bike network or form destinations does not serve the City well. I would much rather see a map showing the network with routes color coded to show a ranking of how safe, direct and connected they are. Safety gaps would be prominently highlighted. This would illustrate the shortcomings and potentials in the network, and allow PBOT to strategically make investments. Giving each quadrant an equal number of miles or dollars does not correlate with creating a high functioning bike network for all of Portland. The example this brings to my mind if the Greeley improvement. PBOT pitched this project as an opportunity to address a dangerous spot where a bike lane crossed an on-ramp. The solution provides a couple of miles of protected bike lanes. The lanes themselves are fine, but the project is a failure. The bike route is now inconvenienced by having to cross Greeley. The connection to Going is so narrow it is unusable. The existing path at the southeast end is too narrow and is used as a driveway. All of these issues were detailed in depth during the design phase and they were ignored. I have commuted through here since 2008, and the numbers of people on bikes using this is a fraction of what it was before the redesign. In exchange for a safer segment, we sacrificed connectivity and directness and lost utility.
To the points made by Jonathan, Lisa, and others:
Regarding Jonathan’s question about how to reach the 25% ridership goal, I believe we need the city and/or Metro to conduct a comprehensive survey to help determine why our bike ridership numbers have stagnated/declined since the peak around 2014. Such a survey must make a special effort to understand what motivates the “interested but concerned” group to ride – or not. Advocates across the city are frustrated by the slow pace of facility improvements, but the system is clearly better than it was in 2014. So why are the numbers going the wrong way? We need to understand the underlying reasons so the city can invest more wisely to reach the 25% goal. What’s been done since 2014 is appreciated by current riders, but it apparently is not enticing others to join us.