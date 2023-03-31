Early decisions in PBOT process baked-in SW Gibbs sidewalk fate

Yes, I realize this is my fourth post about a new 43-unit apartment building going up on SW Gibbs Street on Marquam Hill near the OHSU campus. I appreciate you coming along on what I’ll admit is something of a personal journey. I keep coming back to this project because it exemplifies how walking and biking interests get short-changed in Portland’s building permit process, at least where I live in the southwest.
What’s controversial about the building is that the city is not allowing the developer to put in a sidewalk on the site’s frontage.
This post focuses on decisions the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) made early in the design phase — decisions which ended up determining the fate of bike lanes and sidewalks long before the public was even aware of what was happening.
The Gibbs scenario is important because it happens repeatedly in southwest Portland, and maybe in other areas of the city too. However, the southwest’s standing as last in the city for sidewalk coverage and bikeway completion is not improving with growth. New development is not bringing active transportation infrastructure to the area.
When I looked into the permitting of the Gibbs building, it struck me that no one from the city was vigorously advocating for active transportation interests. By the time random neighbors or the Neighborhood Association weighed in for safety, the application was nearing completion and everything had already been planned out and decided.
This particular development is a tell tale for me: If you can’t get a sidewalk built here, you probably can’t get one built anywhere in the southwest.
So, why no sidewalk?
I confess to having gotten obsessed with discovering why PBOT thought that shoulder-widening would provide safe pedestrian passage along this banked, blind curve. On a street which sees 3,000-4,000 vehicle trips daily, and where speed monitoring just uphill clocked people driving 10 mph over the posted 25 mph limit.
The approved plan (drawings below) has people walking on six feet of asphalt between a fog line and a guardrail. It enforces this with assertive landscaping which will prevent pedestrians from walking in back of the guardrail. It’s as if the guardrail is there to protect the plants from the pedestrians.
So I began a journey through building permit documents in search of the first mention of shoulder-widening in hopes that there would be some technical explanation for why the PBOT engineers nixed a sidewalk. Several city record requests later, I think I found that first mention, in the notes from an “early assistance” conference.
“Early assistance” is a meeting between representatives from each of the seven reviewing bureaus and the developer. It’s a chance for the bureaus to tell the developer what they will be requiring—in advance of the developer’s architectural and site planning. This particular conference happened in the spring of 2019.
Here’s what PBOT wanted along the frontage:
Given the potential complexity of the proposed project and some uncertainty with regard to the placement of the primary new building on the site, along with the topography of the site in proximity to edge of the existing SW Gibb [sic] /SW Marquam Hill Rd roadway pavement, and the “recreational trail” designation along the street, at this time, PBOT’s [sic] informs the applicant of the following frontage improvement requirements:
- The applicant shall provide a minimum 6-ft wide paved shoulder widening.
- On-street parking must be removed.
- The existing guardrail must be replaced with current AASHTO-compliant guardrail.
And that’s it. “Potential complexity” and “topography,” but missing a specific explanation for no sidewalk.
Over the course of the following year, designs and requirements solidified around the 6-ft widening. It became baked into the plans, with no one questioning PBOT’s decision.
Finally, a year later in 2020, the city approved the building permit with the widened shoulder. A couple of neighbors raised concerns about pedestrian safety, but they were not savvy to the quasi-judicial structure of the approval hearing, in which a “pro” and “con” side present arguments to a Hearings Officer. Neighbors neglected to cite relevant city code and their concerns did not end up carrying much weight.
So, in the face of inadequate neighborhood opposition, PBOT’s decision to disregard its numerous policies about pedestrian safety (and even plans specific to this site) held. PBOT’s development review office had decided against a sidewalk early in the process, and that was that.
On site with Don Baack
Given that construction was nearing completion, I met with SW Trails founder Don Baack on the Gibbs site earlier this week to see if he had any 11th-hour ideas to salvage pedestrian safety. Don knows the site well. The 4-T trail passes along Marquam Hill Rd/Gibbs St, and where that street changes name is a trailhead for SWTrail #1.
He was quick with a solution, “I don’t have a problem with a six-foot asphalt widening, but it needs to be in back of the guardrail. Place the guardrail near the fog line. There’s probably a rule against it, but who cares?” The idea seems feasible. Cyclists could possibly use it too, there is even an exit back to the road on the west end, at the building’s driveway.
Don is a practical man, but I’m more like a dog with a bone to pick. I still wanted to find out why PBOT didn’t consider a sidewalk.
Trying to get to the bottom of it all
As I went through hundreds of pages of documents, I came across a review which caught my attention. Did PBOT tip its hand a little too far?
Apparently the PBOT review was about to be held up by an outstanding Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) “special circumstances” request to use the stormwater pipe under Gibbs to convey run-off from the 6-foot shoulder widening.
You have to squint hard, and read deep between the lines, but it looks like PBOT was becoming exasperated with its sister bureau. (The bureaus are tracked for “timeliness” and BES was about to mess up PBOT’s stats.) So PBOT went ahead and wrote its review without waiting for the BES decision. Here is part of what they wrote (the underlines and highlights are mine):
The applicant has submitted the required Public Works Permit(s) for the above referenced required improvements … The review process has been ongoing since July of last year – to date, the applicant has not yet obtained Public Works Concept Development phase (30% plans) approval. PBOT typically requires an applicant to obtain this approval prior to a decision being rendered on the associated land use request. This has historically been required because of potential complications related to public stormwater management facilities associated with work in the r.o.w. – property dedication is often required to accommodate the necessary stormwater management facility and said dedication could have implications with on-site requirements. In this case, the shoulder paving/widening requirement triggers compliance with the City’s Stormwater Management Manual. However, there is nearly 18-ft of public r.o.w. at the eastern end of the site frontage and approximately 90-ft of public r.o.w. at the western end of the site frontage. Regardless of any type of stormwater management facility the applicant’s civil engineer may design in this case, there will not be a requirement for any property dedication – there is more than adequate existing public r.o.w. to accommodate any designed stormwater management facility. Moreover, PBOT is aware that the applicant’s civil engineer has submitted a “Special Circumstances” request with BES, that, if approved, may allow the applicant to pay a fee in lieu of constructing a stormwater management facility.
Given that there is “more than adequate existing public r.o.w. [right of way] to accommodate any designed stormwater management facility,” and that the building sits only three feet from its property line, (leaving a swath of public land between the building and the street) I found myself wondering why a sidewalk couldn’t go in.
I never did get to the bottom of that, even after a few emails to the PBOT press office. None of my questions received more than a boilerplate reply about constraints. As I was working on this, I realized that the story had shifted, it was no longer about the reason this particular street wasn’t getting a sidewalk. It became, “why is it so hard to find out why this street isn’t getting a sidewalk.” In other words, it became about transparency.
A car-centric conclusion
It appears to me that packed gravel or asphalt on a six-foot shoulder has become PBOT’s de facto frontage requirement in southwest Portland. I have even seen the required shoulder width reduced to three feet. The justification is always lack of stormwater facilities and/or topographical constraints. And those things are sometimes true.
But those constraints never seem to prevent the feats of engineering which allow the buildings to go up in the first place. Why, in those same constrained locations, are frontage improvements expected to be inexpensive? Why is this six-foot shoulder policy in the southwest de facto? Why not shout it from the rooftops? It takes keeping an eye on land use cases for several years to even notice what is happening.
The way things are going — with little existing active transportation infrastructure in the southwest and none being required of new development, and with TriMet’s Forward Together plans cutting the area’s bus service — each new housing unit in southwest Portland will just put more cars on the road. Everyone in the city will feel that.
The complete case file for this project from the December, 2022 is available here. The original hearing from 2020 can be found here.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Not sure if this is the case, but wondering if this line isn’t also pertinent to the decision . and the “recreational trail” designation along the street, at this time…
To me that might indicate that the facility next to the travel lane needs to accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists as it’s a recreational trail, so they opted for something that would be ‘used/shared’ by both rather than only a sidewalk. Still could have been accommodated behind the guardrail… can’t see a good reason not to, particularly if you’re trying to manage speeds.
Thank you for writing “.” You bring up an interesting point, but I don’t think the “recreational trail” designation is what is driving this.
The street is also a “city walkway,” and a “city bikeway.” They don’t mention that though, do they.
I don’t have the cynicism gene, so when I get cynical it’s a major event. But it looks to me like they emphasize the “trail” designation in order to justify minimal improvements. There are two trails here: the 4-T goes all the way to the OHSU sky tram, yet there are sidewalks which don’t accommodate cyclists starting about half way down.
Interestingly, in the earliest documents the 6-ft widening is referred to as a “bike lane.” Over the course of the year it becomes a pedestrian improvement, and bikes are not referred to again. The widening would make for a good bike refuge through this curve, which is also a pinch point. The width of the roadway narrows to about 19 ft, and, post-covid, drivers actually try to pass cyclists here.
ADA is probably also coming into play. But I’m with Don, you can accommodate cyclists, ADA and abled pedestrians in back of the guard rail.
Thanks for the coverage of this. I really enjoy reading the minutia of the city decision making process, even if it makes me want to scream. It’s ridiculous that PBOT wouldn’t require a sidewalk in all circumstances where there isn’t one, and an active development is happening.
In this case, clearly topography isn’t much of a constraint if they are already making a 6 ft roadway expansion. So if it’s just stormwater management, PBOT et al. are making the decision that stormwater management is more important than pedestrian safety. They should be criticized heavily for this approach – especially at this location which is in a part of town where people have lots of reasons to walk. Human safety and lives are more important than stormwater management – and if PBOT can’t even manage to prioritize them here, how can we expect them to prioritize them in more dire situations? It really erodes trust in the organization.
Lisa, your articles are consistently some of the best researched and well written articles on BP (and that’s saying something). Old fashioned journalism (as opposed to inflammatory opinion pieces disguised as journalism) at its best. Please keep up the solid work!
When an agency has to constantly change the reason it is doing or not doing something, that’s a tip-off that they don’t HAVE a real reason – they just want it that way.
Much of this debate has been “why isn’t there a sidewalk,” and it’s a very good question. However, the original sin of all this is: no matter what the solution, why,is the pedestrian path unprotected from vehicles?
It’s not just here, it’s everywhere in town PBOT is declaring the shoulder the pedestrian pathway, and providing ZERO separation from traffic whizzing by. Other towns can do it, so one assumes the fault is with someone at PBOT…
If you go back to my third article on SW Hamilton this has been happening for years and it was around 2016 when this modal-hierarchy compromising decision was made. I recall vividly when this discussion was happening within my neighborhood because it was infuriating and undermined so much advocacy for better facilities.
This is also bad policy if the city’s goal is to increase density in all neighborhoods. If more density means more sidewalks, bike lanes, and bus service (because the increased density will support it) then there is some appeal. By abandoning the improvements for people who don’t use a car combined with TriMet’s decision to cut bus service in SW due to the relative affluence it creates a situation where upside is limited and getting people on board is going to be more challenging. I struggle to see why anyone in SW Portland would be in favor of more development if this is the outcome.
Shoulders should not be considered pedestrian infrastructure except in very rare situations. They are often used for parking and create the illusion of separation. Something that should also be noted for this conversation is that by using extended shoulders rather than having sidewalks and curbs it absolves PBOT from having to provide street sweeping, ever. The road ends up being classified as “self cleaning” which means that the gravel sits there year round unless someone goes out there and clears it themselves.
The staff are underpaid and overworked and at some point they simply just don’t give a s**t – shoot, they probably can’t even afford to live in Portland, so why bother?
After the 7th greenway and Hawthorne ave debacles, coupled with record pedestrian deaths, I’m beginning to think PBOT is trying to kill as many non-motorists in Portland as possible
This kind of gets back to the lack of traffic law enforcement and the drop in bicycle users in Portland, but when I worked as a low-level peon at PBOT 2000-2006, there was a high sense of purpose among city employees, that they lived in the city and biked to work, and really wanted to make the city the best in the world. By the time I myself had to move out of the city in 2015, many of the folks I knew in the city could no longer afford to live anywhere in Portland and so they moved to various suburbs where housing was more affordable. As a neighborhood association member for Hazelwood, I would periodically have regular conversations with police officers, who would point out (in 2012) that over 80% of city officers lived outside the city – I’m sure that percentage is even higher now. Unlike nearby Gresham, there’s no actual requirement that the rank-and-file city employees actually live in Portland – it’s really only the top dogs who do.
Somewhere I’m sure, someone at the city GIS department has already mapped out where all city employees actually reside – and I’m equally sure that that particular map will never see the light of day – because it will show that the vast majority of city employees no longer live in Portland, so they no longer bike to downtown or anywhere else in the city, and so they no longer really care about making Portland the best city in the world – their pride is gone. And I think this is what you are seeing on a lack of traffic law enforcement, on a lack of sidewalk code enforcement, and declining bike numbers – to Portland city employees, working in Portland is just a job, not even a particularly well-paying one at that, certainly not enough to live in such an expensive city – and so they put their noses to the grindstone, get their paychecks, and drive home to Forest Grove, Camas or Gresham.
Lisa great reporting! [And Don’s suggestion is perhaps the best way to get pedestrian access and for the city to save [planning] face.]
Lisa, welcome in… you are now deep into the active transportation “big muddy”…