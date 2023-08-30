Join us at the last Bike Happy Hour of summer (tonight!)

Panorama of Bike Happy Hour #15 on July 13th (sorry your face got smashed Ryan!). (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

School has started, I saw leaves on the ground on a walk in Peninsula Park last night, and the skies are moody and cool. Yes, summer is just about over, but we’ve got one last chance to revel in it together at Bike Happy Hour #22 tonight.

I missed seeing all of you last week while I was hanging with family in Southern California (my old hometown of Cypress in northern Orange County to be exact), so I’m really looking forward to refilling my cup with Portland vibes again. I drove what feels like hundreds of miles on a bewildering maze of freeways and stroads over the past 10 days. While being in that environment is deeply troubling to me on many levels, it also gives me perspective and helps me appreciate the transportation culture and facilities we have here. Let’s talk about this more in person shall we? (And ask me about how I paid $120 for one parking spot!)

Carey Booth and I at BHH #19. Freshly printed cards with orange wheels!

I want to give big shout-out to Carey Booth, who stepped up to be the BHH ambassador last week. I felt much better knowing that folks would be greeted and treated right in my absence. Thank you Carey!

Carey also gave out our 350th Regulars Club card/name tag! I’ve got a fresh batch coming tonight if you need one. And just to remind you about the benefit of the club, at BHH #20 we had our first free drink awarded when regular Joe Perez cashed in his loyalty for a fresh Gorges Beer Co pint. Congrats Joe! If you need a Regulars Club card/name tag, make sure to track me down. And remember, you get $2 off all drinks — including coffees from Crema PDX and the full drink menu with non-alcoholic options at Ankeny Tap & Table.

Dozens of bikes parked on the floating section of the Esplanade for Duckworth Wednesdays. Double sunset and great music are just some of the reasons to hang at the docks. (Photos: Human Access Project)

One last note about tonight’s event: you’ll have your final chance to enjoy Duckworth Wednesdays, the fun event we worked with Human Access Project on to get folks to bike and hang out along the Willamette River. The event was a huge success and — despite the buzzkill of the algae bloom these past few weeks — Willie and his friends at HAP say the water is fine at the Duckworth site. They’ve been swimming in it since Saturday and all is well. Even if you don’t swim, it’s a really fun place to be. And since tonight is the final blowout party, there will be a special musical guest (in addition to PopCartPDX): Ramblxr, the Celtic bagpipe-playing EDM master you might have seen at the World Naked Bike Ride after-party will be there! (Learn more on the FB event page.)

Thanks for making Happy Hour so fantastic. If you have any questions, beefs, or feedback, feel free to text, call or email me at 503-706-8804 and maus.jonathan@gmail.com. Can’t wait to see you tonight.

— This week’s reading comes from NPR and relates to what we are doing at BHH by bringing people together: Why a stranger’s hello can do more than just brighten your day. Visit BikePortland.org/bikehappyhour for more info.