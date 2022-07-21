Ride with me on the new Red Electric Trail Bridge (Video)

I know there are a lot of new carfree bridges opening up in Portland right now so I’ll excuse you if you’ve fallen behind (haha); but if you haven’t rolled over to the Hillsdale neighborhood in southwest Portland to check out the new Red Electric Trail Bridge, you are missing out on one of the coolest new pieces of infrastructure in the city.
On the other hand, if you can’t see it in person, the video I just uploaded is the next best thing.
I was excited when I saw Lisa Caballero’s report and photos last month, but I was even more impressed when I rode it myself a few days ago. It checks all the boxes: it’s flat, aesthetically pleasing, easy to find, and well-connected to existing routes. I was there on a weekday afternoon and saw a steady stream of people walking on it. I love that there’s an apartment complex on one side, and business destinations on the other.
The value of this bridge is also amplified because it is just one of many steady improvements in the active transportation network made by PBOT in the nearby area. As we’ve chronicled, there has been slow-but-steady progress in taming Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, the major arterial at the new bridge’s northern end.
Hopefully this bridge creates momentum for further changes in the nearby commercial district. As I rode home on SW Capitol Highway through the Hillsdale shopping center, I was shocked at how terrible that street is. As you can see in the photos below, there are five lanes of roaring car traffic and just tiny, unprotected bike lanes made even worse by storm drain grates and wide driveways.
If PBOT wants to get the full return on their $4.7 million bridge investment and get more people cycling and walking, they must reduce driving space on that section of Capitol Highway and add more space for bike riders and other types of non-car users. But that’s a conversation for another post.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
They plan on adding a bus lane through the area and while it doesn’t make the bike lanes bigger, might make for a more pleasant trip in the tiny bike lanes. Headed down capitol highway, the bike lane is useless with the storm drains and sooo so many curb cuts. You can pretty much keep up with traffic going downhill and “safely” take a lane. It’s required to take the lane regardless to access the red electric bridge anyways coming from Hillsdale town center.
Yeah. Aware of the bus lane project. Stay tuned for a report about that. Still chaps my hide that we are doing bus lanes on streets like this before we are doing bike lanes.
Yeah, I get that. It’s an important route to get downtown and OHSU from SW that needs the bike infrastructure to represent the importance of this connection. The fork at Capitol Hwy and BH Hwy complicates things that no cheap solution exists. But also 9 bus lanes will be improved by the rose lane project, so not a complete misdirection of resources.
Great video and article, JM! It’s so awesome to see this new infrastructure getting a lot of use already. 😀 I haven’t had a chance to check it out yet personally. While I live fairly close by in South Burlingame, the bridge doesn’t really lead anywhere I want/need to go.
If you’ll forgive me for taking this opportunity to rant a bit: I’m glad you highlighted the problems with the infrastructure in Hillsdale. My first thought when I saw the proposal for the REB was that it would lead to desperately needed changes along that strip. The two are a great contrast, imho, and I think it’s appropriate to highlight that contrast. To add insult to injury: the bike racks at all those businesses in your photos are also terrible. (It’s unlikely that anybody who’s ever tried to park a bike in Hillsdale is surprised that the local businesses are opposed to the Rose Lane project.) It never fails to surprise me that even the Hillsdale Farmer’s Market isn’t very bike friendly. A fact I find mind-boggling.
I’m afraid Hillsdale and the REB is just a microcosm for cycling in the SW outside of Downtown and the South Waterfront (the Willamette Greenway can be rather unpleasant to bike on unless you have a full suspension bike and very narrow handlebars). Beautiful, but tiny projects like the REB that lead into painted gutters with recessed drains along high-speed auto corridors, and few places to park a bike. It’s a terrible disappointment that the SW Trails folks have opposed the chance to improve this area somewhat with the Rose Lane project after they helped get the REB built.
PS your link to Lisa’s report actually leads to the City’s page. Looks like you copy/pasted the same link twice. I do that all the time myself. 🙂
The Red Electric Trail will eventually go to SW Oleson Road by the Raleigh Hills town center. One plan is for trail easements or purchases to have it go through the Portland Golf Club which would be extremely difficult. However, Beaverton and the Beaverton School District have been reluctant to build a trail on SW Vermont Street by Oleson which doesn’t help things. It took about a dozen years for SWTrails and others to get a permit to build the stairs on SW 25th Ave by Bertha and one of their leaders was almost critically injured doing that work.
Going from Capitol Hwy to BHH on the Red Electric bridge I’m assuming would involve crossing BHH at Bertha to get to the other side? That seems really dangerous.
True. You could ride on the southern sidewalk and use the pedestrian crosswalk at 25th. The Red Electric Trail (greenway and trails) will go from Oleson Road to the river.