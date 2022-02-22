Portland will use $750,000 in Covid relief funds to plan Red Electric Trail

Posted by on February 22nd, 2022 at 12:09 pm

Red Electric Trail map by SW Trails. Blue arrows show location of grant-funded trail planning.

There’s more good news for the Red Electric Trail: Portland City Council will accept a $750,000 grant at their meeting this week that will go toward planning three segments of the future path.

When complete, the Red Electric will be a major east-west artery in the regional path network that will connect the existing Fanno Creek Trail in Beaverton to the Willamette Greenway Trail in Portland’s South Waterfront neighborhood. The 16-mile route follows the historic Red Electric train line which operated for 15 years before closing in 1929.

First adopted by city council as a concept in 2007, work on the project was nonexistent until last year when the city broke ground on a $4.7 million carfree bridge between SW Bertha Blvd and SW Capitol Highway. That project was paid for by a mix of federal grants and local system development charges.

The $750,000 that the Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau will accept at the council meeting Wednesday comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was approved by Congress to address pandemic impacts.

Parks will use the funding to complete 30% design drawings for three trail segments (shown via blue arrows above): the Alpenrose Dairy site segment, the segment east of Alpenrose Dairy between SW Shattuck Road and SW Cameron Road, and the properties near 3304 SW Bertha Blvd.

“The trail is an important regional connector long planned for construction, and which will benefit local populations impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” states the council ordinance, “including public school children at Hayhurst Elementary, park users of Pendleton Park, preschoolers at the Southwest Parent-Child non-profit Co-op, the Marquis Vermont Hills post-hospital long term care facility, and gardeners at the Vermont Hills Community Garden.”

This path (once it’s built) will have even more value and impact for these southwest communities because the area lacks sidewalks and bike lanes and has almost no dedicated “all-ages” infrastructure for walking and biking.

While these funds won’t build a path. “The design drawings will be very helpful in allowing PP&R to advance construction of the designed trail segments in the future,” the ordinance says.

Download a map of the trail and learn more at SWTrails.org.

5
dwk
Guest
dwk

My guess is that unless something changes in this city the trail will never be built because
as soon as it becomes a reality, the neighborhood will oppose it due to it becoming
another neglected gathering for tent campers…I hope I am wrong and something turns around
in this city.

20 hours ago
20 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Hate to be that person, but how are they going to prevent camping on/along the trail?
If campers set up then people will be less likely to use it.

20 hours ago
20 hours ago
 
Guest
 

This is objectively a good thing, but still doesn’t address the critical lack of connections in the triangle between Oleson, Scholls Ferry, and the Fanno Creek Trail. You’d have to be out of your mind to bike through the Beaverton-Hillsdale/Scholls Ferry/Oleson clusterduck, and Garden Home isn’t exactly bike-friendly either. I wish they’d make a very short paved path connecting Vermont between Oleson and Nicol. No need to make a whole new road here, just a short multi-use path.

20 hours ago
20 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

ODOT and WashCo are awful regarding crash corner. I think some helpful things could be banning new drive-thrus on BH and Scholls Ferry Road, adding numerous street lamps on BH and Scholls Ferry Road, and by putting all utilities underground by crash corner to help sightlines and by planting trees.

That right-of-way on SW Vermont Street is owned by the city of Beaverton, Oregon but they refused to acknowledge that potential even though it is not on a landslide zone or on a creek. WashCo did a bad job with redoing Oleson in 2007 by having many sections with high banking as though it were a car race track.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

$750,00 in COVID RELIEF FUNDS to be used for a bike path? As if covid is history? How about the newest Omicron variant popping up that is more infectious and deadly? And that new gene (MCR-9) found in Georgia sewer water that causes bacteria to be resistant to antibiotics? Mother Nature is way ahead of simply worrying about homeless campers. Stay tuned!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
