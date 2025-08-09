Diverter removal plan paused as City leaders huddle

Happy Saturday everyone.
Since I’ve been covering this diverter thing so closely, I figured I might as well keep holding the thread until the very end. That means I have an update on the story that I will share now instead of waiting for Monday morning.
First, for my latest thinking on the topic, don’t miss my previous story and/or the seven-minute explainer video I shared on Instagram Friday afternoon. Once you’ve done that, scroll down for the big update…
Friday night just after 8:30 pm I received an email from Deputy City Administrator of Public Works Priya Dhanapal (Public Works is the service area that includes the Portland Bureau of Transportation, so Dhanapal is essentially the boss of PBOT). Here’s the text of that email:
“There are no plans to remove the diverters this weekend. The City is coordinating logistics to determine the timing of removal and updates will be provided as they are available.”
My first reaction to this was a text to Connor Lennon, who had been occupying the diverter intersection at NW 20th and Everett since Thursday morning. I wanted to let Connor know he could go home and get some rest because there was no longer an imminent threat of diverter removal.
The City of Portland said the diverters would be removed last week. So for folks who don’t like that plan, this is a win. It shows how an informed community cannot be run over by people in power. But the fight to reach a better solution that addresses concerns the diverters have raised at the Portland Solutions office and Portland Police Bureau, is not over.
The email from Dhanapal validated a tip I received Thursday night about a pause. It makes sense to me and it’s the outcome I’ve predicted for a few days. Why? Because the political optics around this decision to remove the diverters has been bad from the start. To be clear, anyone associated with the removals as initially planned would suffer a very negative political consequence. That’s just my opinion, but it’s one formed by a tremendous amount of perspective and experience based on years of working on this issue in this community. From the moment I heard about this plan it did not smell right, and the evasiveness I’ve experienced from the City of Portland (Portland Solutions and Mayor’s office specifically) in trying to gain more clarity about it has only cemented my views.
A pause is what has always made the most sense — especially because there will be three meetings coming next week where city councilors, city administrators, and Mayor Wilson will have an opportunity to speak to each other publicly and on the record about this issue.
If I was betting on this, I’d say that on Monday we’ll receive some sort of written memo from DCA Dhanapal and/or the Mayor’s Office that lays out their argument for removing the diverters. Either that, or they’ll lay out a new plan in partnership with PBOT for a brief public outreach process to help better inform their goals and to steer the politics in a more positive direction. We’ll see what happens.
Thanks for following along with all this. I highly recommend doing some background reading if you’re not up to speed on this story. See all my posts about it here. Enjoy your weekend!
UPDATE 11:19 am: In related news, the Friends of Couch Park President Kara Colley has issued a letter to her organization saying she supports the diverters. This is notable because Portland Solutions, the Portland Police Bureau, and Mayor Wilson’s office have said that crime at Couch Park is a key part of their rationale for removing the diverters. Colley has been outspoken about crime and open drug us in the park, but she believes the diverters are a good thing for her neighborhood.
Below are excerpts from Colley’s “From the President’s Desk” note sent to members this morning:
“I think calmer, slower car traffic makes our neighborhood safer and more livable… I want to be clear that I support the Portland Police Bureau and the Central Precinct Bike Patrol… I know that there is frequent shoplifting and other crime right outside the Stadium Fred Meyer. I just don’t think that removing the diverters will reduce crime. All diverters must pass police/fire regulations before they are installed, and police can drive around the diverters when necessary.
I heard an interesting idea from a neighbor: The city could leave the diverters in place and remove one parking space and allocate that space to emergency vehicles only. I am in a “yes, and” moment here. I want the PPB to keep our neighborhood safe and I want the traffic diverters to slow down traffic on NW 20th.”
Thanks for reading.
Great reporting JM, and kudos for showing how an informed, local press can positively affect the world!!
I’ve been following every update in your coverage of this, thank you for all your hard work. This is exactly the kind of journalism that our city needs!
I thought Sarah Risser, from Families for Safe Streets, made an insightful comment in her words to the crowd on Thursday. I’m going from memory, and I’ll paraphrase, but she made the point that death is death, and that a death by car traffic should be taken with the same seriousness as a death from drugs or crime.
That really gets to the heart of the matter, and it’s subtle. Death or injury from a car is acceptable to many people in a way that death from crime or drugs is not. Death by auto is considered the price for getting around — it’s not a “real” safety issue, just “accidents.” That’s the attitude and misunderstanding of Vision Zero that needs to change.
The difference is the so-called criminal intent which is baked into the common law from hundreds of years ago and our collective psyche.
I think you must know this but if someone sells poison to a vulnerable person or points a gun and and pulls the trigger society views their behavior as worse as someone who pressed the wrong pedal of their car.
Perhaps you do not. I do. In that case good luck convincing others, you’ll be restricted in your converts to a few activists.
I find it interesting that the activist view as reflected in the Portland protest scene is that criminal justice is appropriate for the car driver when in general they look down or call for the abolition of the “carceral” criminal justice system.
What new solutions is being offered other than punishing drivers who kill? Years of narrowing lanes and installing weird paint and the traffic deaths have not gone down.
You are reading waaaay to much into what I wrote. There are a lot of ways to not feel safe. The possibility of getting hit by a car has always been my biggest safety concern (including when I lived in iffy east coast neighborhoods in the 80s).
We have to live with cars – we were forced into the situation.
Did you know that traffic lights create concentrated ‘groups’ of cars that are much more dangerous than the intermittent traffic that roundabouts create? This is the direction of innovative thinking that will reduce traffic collisions. Not like the way ‘Vision Zero’ goes about it.
Vision Zero design would probably favor roundabouts given how they slow vehicle speed and are (generally) better than huge, multi-lane signalized intersections. They are also wildly expensive. Powell & Cesar Chavez would be 1 billion percent better for everyone if it were a roundabout, but doing so would take ripping up and rebuilding the entire intersection. PBOT is straight broke.
You know activists arent a monolith, right?
And your comment really shows how normalized and accepted death by car is.
All irrelevant to what Lisa wrote and what Sarah (according to Lisa) said.
Like Lisa said Sarah said, “Death is death”. How people are punished or not for causing a death is a separate issue.
You are missing the point. Entirely. My comment is about the value we place on human lives. If that life is taken in traffic it is treated, most of the time (with a few exceptions for DUIs and hit and runs), as not worthy of the justice system and I think it’s fair to say that road fatalities are not considered enough of a problem to trigger any real societal intervention. And this situation illustrates that perfectly. The Mayor can’t recognize the importance of increasing road safety. That is not something he cares about – clearly. I can’t speak for everyone at the rally but I am more supportive of the city – the state – honoring infrastructure changes that are intended to increase safety than punishing at-fault drivers. Some drivers who kill do so intentionally, but most of them don’t set out to kill another human. The system is so dangerous that people using it kill other road users every single day.
I live in the neighborhood, unlike the “protesters” trucked in by BikeLoud.
This whole thing is a political stunt.
Trying to save lives is a political stunt?! Thanks for letting us know you are a trumper. Wouldn’t you be happier living in Florida pal? Bye bye
Some Portlanders just love a protest, it gives them purpose.
Nobody I’ve known over the years who has protested lacked purpose outside their protesting, to my knowledge.
But if some people are protesting against removing the diverters because it gives them purpose, I appreciate their efforts, since I agree the diverters should stay.
You might live in that neighborhood, but I bike through it likely 10 times a week for my job. Why is my saftey not important there simply because I dont live in that neighborhood?