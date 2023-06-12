New piece of Red Electric Trail taking shape

The City of Portland is taking another step forward to build the Red Electric Trail. After they completed the carfree Red Electric Trail Bridge last summer, they’re ready to hear public feedback and begin the design process for a separate one-half mile segment of the trail near the former Alpenrose Dairy site.
Last spring the City announced a $750,000 federal planning grant (issued as part of Covid relief programs) that will allow them to bring a section of the Red Electric Trail between SW Shattuck Road and Cameron Road up to shovel-ready status. This project looks to reclaim old train right-of-way that was used over a century ago for the interurban lines that criss-crossed the southwest hills. Currently used as an informal, unpaved path by local residents, the alignment runs adjacent to a community garden, a park, and an elementary school (see map below).
This segment will ultimately connect to the west with the portion of the Red Electric Trail that will be built as part of the new housing development at Alpenrose.
In the past year, the City has hired a design and outreach consulting firm. They’ve also had crews clear out vegetation on the trail and have completed initial survey work. Now they’re ready to share what they’ve learned with the public and hear what folks think about the project in general. An online survey opened this week and they’ll be at the Hayhurst Neighborhood Association meeting to make a presentation tonight. There will also be a neighborhood walk starting from Pendleton Park from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on June 20th.
When this project is completed by next summer, the City will have all the major design elements, a cost estimate, and a construction timeline nailed down. Stay tuned for chances to weigh in and check out the project website to learn more.
Is there a reason this old interurban ROW isn’t being considered for a future rail line? Is the demand for the west side just not sufficient to justify the cost?
Quite frankly, yes, the cost would be too high for a low level of demand. I say this as someone who is pro transit, but trying to reactivate this rail line, that’s been abandoned and built over for close to 100 years, would be a waste of resources.
The Southwest Corridor would have recreated a portion of the line, but much of the rest (from Hillsdale to the edge of Beaverton) has been built up as low density, single family homes, with low connectivity. A high capacity transit line through SW could be useful, but this one would wouldn’t justify the cost.
To clarify, before the vegetation clearing to do the survey work several months ago this ROW was impassable.