Weekend Event Guide: Electrify Expo, Asian snacks, a big bike race, and more

Welcome to the weekend everyone.

I know it’s just Thursday, but I read an article recently that said in today’s upside-down, work-from-home-and-hybrid-office world, Thursday is the new Friday. That’s not good for the news publishers (haha!), but it’s good news for everyone else.

If you want to get a jump on your weekend planning, scroll down for our event and ride picks. But first… Today’s Weekend Guide is sponsored by the Electrify Expo that’s happening up in Seattle Saturday and Sunday. It’s where all the cool e-kids will be. More info on that and lots more below…

Friday July 22nd

Social Service Ride – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)

Our friends at BikeLoud PDX are doing rides that expand the genre far beyond frivolous fun and nerdery. On this ride they’ll tour social service providers downtown in an effort to expand perspectives and introduce bike folks to the people who help unhoused Portlanders. More info here.

Saturday July 23rd

**Featured Event** Electrify Expo – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at University of Washington (Seattle)

Don’t miss the largest electric vehicle expo in North America. This event will be your one-stop-shop for all things EV, including bikes, boards, scooters and much more. Take the train and make a weekend out of it, and don’t forget to swing by the booth of local bike biz Vvolt. More info here.

Vancouver Courthouse Criterium – All day in downtown Vancouver (WA)

Here’s a great excuse to venture over the Columbia and explore the many charms of Vancouver. Check out the I-5 Bridge, hang out on their excellent riverfront (and ponder why Portland is so far behind), then pedal a bit north to watch some fast and exciting bike racing. If you’re racing-curious, they’ll even have a criterium clinic at 9:00 am. More info here.

Asian Snacks and Friendship Ride – 10:30 am at Peninsula Park (N)

The return of this popular ride will be an easy pedal where you’ll stop by several markets to try fun Asian snacks. More info here.

Beaverton Bike Ride – 4:00 pm at Merlo Rd/185th MAX Station (Beaverton)

Join Beaverton City Councilor Kevin Teater on a jaunt on off-street paths to the Beaverton Night Market. Expect an 11-mile ride with a family-friendly route and pace. More info here.

Sunday July 24th

MTB Clinic – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Join the NW Trail Sisters for this intermediate-advanced skills clinic where you’ll get instruction on how to nail the trails with confidence. Pre-reg required and they ask for a $10 donation to NW Trail Alliance. Open to all who identify as female and non-binary. 18+. More info here.

Grilled By Bike – 12:00 at Ladd Circle (SE)

Tis the season! This classic get-together ride is just what it sounds like. These folks just love attaching grills to their bikes (in every manner you can imagine) and cooking stuff. They also happen to be some of the nicest people you’ll meet. Or should I say meat. Bring a grill, or bring something to grill. More info here.

As always, check the BP Calendar for more listings, and have fun out there!