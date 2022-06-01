First Look: The Red Electric Bridge is finished and it’s beautiful

The Red Electric Bridge appears to be completed. It has not yet been officially opened, but people are already using it, and boy is this bridge a beauty.

I visited early Sunday morning and took photos in the drizzle. The first set starts at the east end, on SW Capitol Highway, and continues as I walk west to what locals call “Little Bertha.”

Toward the west end I met Andrew, who was about to make his maiden ride. The bridge route curves right toward Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway (for connectivity reasons, apparently), but the Red Electric trail itself continues to the left along the Little Bertha Greenway.

And then I turned around and walked back.

For more background on the bridge see our story from January, 2021 and also our walk-through of the Red Electric Trail with Don Baack.

Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.

Front Page, Infrastructure

red electric bridge, red electric trail