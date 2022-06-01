First Look: The Red Electric Bridge is finished and it’s beautiful

Posted by on June 1st, 2022 at 10:38 am

First steps onto the east end of the Red Electric Bridge (Photos: Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

The Red Electric Bridge appears to be completed. It has not yet been officially opened, but people are already using it, and boy is this bridge a beauty.

I visited early Sunday morning and took photos in the drizzle. The first set starts at the east end, on SW Capitol Highway, and continues as I walk west to what locals call “Little Bertha.”

Toward the west end I met Andrew, who was about to make his maiden ride. The bridge route curves right toward Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway (for connectivity reasons, apparently), but the Red Electric trail itself continues to the left along the Little Bertha Greenway.

And then I turned around and walked back.

Exit of the bridge looking southeast.

For more background on the bridge see our story from January, 2021 and also our walk-through of the Red Electric Trail with Don Baack.

rick
Guest
rick

Has all of that gravel parking lot been removed on Capitol? It was leased to one or more of the restaurants across the street on Capitol. If so, I wish THPRD in WashCo would learn from this project instead of spending so much money and time on new car parking lots.

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Some of it is still there, about half. It’s been used as a staging area.

rick
Guest
rick

What will happen to it after construction is done?

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

I don’t know.

NS
Guest
NS

This is very cool, but I can’t help but wonder – how the heck are you supposed to head west down BHH from this bridge? It dumps riders out onto the Eastbound bike lane, and you’d have to cross four lanes of car traffic to get to the westbound bike lane…

I used to commute on BHH through Hillsdale daily and this honestly feels like a bit of a bridge to nowhere, all things considered.

rick
Guest
rick

Yes. It’d be nice to have a fancy bridge over Fanno Creek on SW 25th from Bertha to BHH, but it still took over a dozen years for Portland to give a permit to build that new staircase on 25th. This Red Electric Trail will eventually give a parallel route to bike from Oleson Road by Dover and Alpenrose Dairy from the bridge in this article. However, the route needs SWTrails’ recommendation of a safe crossing of Barbur Boulevard to connect to SW Slavin Road which would allow people to get to SW Corbett Avenue. Portland keeps finding some lousy crossing ideas of getting across Barbur for the Red Electric Trail.

Gregor Macdonald
Guest
Gregor Macdonald

Yes. FWIW, in my conversation with the PBOT rep, this was their main critique of not of the bridge, but the separated bike lane design. His solution (which could still happen, perhaps with effort): make the bike lane on BHH two way heading west to at least that first intersection at SW 30th. Then cyclists heading west could at least get that far, cross BHH with the light, and continue. Interim solution, which is available now: head west on Little Bertha after coming off the bridge, also to SW 30th, then make a less optimal left hand turn.

Gregor Macdonald
Guest
Gregor Macdonald

Had a long conversation with a PBOT rep a few weeks ago (I live near the bridge and have been following its progress). The rep explained there’s roughly 20,000 sq ft of landscaping to come, and that the bridge would likely open officially when that’s done, at month’s end. My take: 30 days is not alot of time to undertake that amount of planting. So, we wait. N.B. have not ridden on the structure yet, as I don’t want to get yelled at by an official. 🙂 But yes, you can easily walk it, coming through the fenced-off area on foot.

