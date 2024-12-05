Portland officials struggle with dangerous road culture and rising fatalities

Portland traffic safety officials held yet another press conference on Wednesday to highlight a disturbingly high number of fatal traffic crashes. And like similar events held recently, those officials pinned some of the blame for deadly streets on cultural issues and the erosion of behavioral norms that began in 2020 with the Covid pandemic and have hung around ever since.
The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has tallied 67 deaths on Portland roads so far this year — a pace that puts us on on par with last year’s record-high number. PPB Traffic Division Sergeant Ty Engstrom offered historical context for that number to the group of media outlets assembled in a conference room inside a police facility in northeast Portland yesterday.
“I looked at numbers all the way back to 2000. And the last five years have all been higher than the prior 20 years before that,” Sgt. Engstrom said.
“This is a cultural issue that we need to address,” he continued. “We’ve adopted this culture where folks feel like they can drive however they want. That what is going on in their life is more important than the other people around them, and we need to have a culture change where we here in Portland — whether you live here, work here, commute through here, are visiting here — you respect the life and sanctity of life of everybody around you.”
Engstrom said the pandemic put Portlanders on a path of driving dysfunction. Here’s more of what he said:
“It created an atmosphere where people felt like they could get away with things. And it has not gone back to way it should be. I think that we have developed this culture where Portland is a playground and there’s no repercussions, and people get away with things here, and you can come here to drive fast speed, race, do donuts, weave in and out of traffic, whatever you choose to do, and there’s no repercussions…
We’re trying to do what we can to change the culture.”
These words felt hollow coming from Sgt. Engstrom, since he played a key role in perpetuating the dangerous behaviors he now laments. In 2021, Engstrom held a press conference with the specific intent to send a message that traffic laws weren’t being enforced in Portland. That dangerous gambit was exposed later as a political stunt to curry political support for a larger PPB budget.
Engstrom’s tactics worked, depending on which side of this cultural dysfunction you are on. Traffic behaviors grew much worse, but in 2023 the PPB was able to re-launch its Traffic Division. Now Engstrom says he’s hopeful police staffing will continue to grow beyond the seven-member team that currently patrols during an afternoon shift.
Engstrom shared at the press conference that PPB currently has a dedicated, seven-member Traffic Division team that patrols the streets seven days a week from 5:00 pm to 3:00 am (there are two teams total who share this shift). That timeframe was chosen because that’s when the PPB sees the vast majority of serious injury and fatal crashes, as well as when intoxicated and impaired drivers tend to be on the road. Engstrom said the current plan is to re-assemble a day shift traffic patrol team “in the future sometime” as bureau staffing levels rise.
Joining Engstrom behind the microphones was Portland Bureau of Transportation Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera. He said the multiple fatalities over the holiday weekend was, “Really shocking and should be alarming to everyone.”
Rivera said PBOT needs to do more, but he also repeated a new mantra that the issue of road safety transcends the transportation bureau. “This is bigger than PBOT. This is bigger than Portland police. This is about our community,” Rivera continued. “This is about public health, behavioral health, substance use disorders, many of the mental health and other behavioral health crises we saw emerging during the pandemic played out on our streets and contributed to traffic deaths that spiked in 2020 and continue to stay high.”
In an interview with BikePortland after the press conference, Rivera said that so far there are no specific proposals on the table for how other agencies like TriMet or Multnomah County can help PBOT achieve their goal of zero traffic deaths (a.k.a. Vision Zero).
How can PBOT and PPB encourage safer driving? Automated enforcement is one solution. Rivera said PBOT has installed 12 new speed and intersection cameras in the past year alone and that by early 2025 there will be 40 total cameras on the streets. While that is progress, Rivera made it clear more cameras are needed. “We need to do a lot more. We need more cameras on more high crash corridors, and so we are working to push our contractor to get more cameras on the streets.”
That view is shared by City Councilor-elect (and former PBOT commissioner) Steve Novick. At an event last month he said he’d support enforcement cameras on “every goddamn intersection in the city.” I shared that quote with Sgt. Engstrom and asked if PPB would support such a massive camera increase.
“That’s a lot of cameras,” Engstrom responded. “That’s a lot of intersections all over the city. And I do know that from behind the scenes, that’s a lot of personnel that it’s going to take in hours to because you have to review all those and you have to approve them, and so that’s a daunting task. But I absolutely support, you know, increased enforcement and education on streets.”
Camera enforcement will only reach its potential if drivers have legible license plates. The lack of visible plates and unpaid vehicle registration fees are symptoms of the sick state of driving culture. Engstrom and Rivera both said the lax enforcement since 2020 is over.
“I’m sure there are people out there that are avoiding putting their license plates on to try and get away from some of those tickets,” Engstrom said. “But that is absolutely illegal. You must have those license plates and registration, and our officers are absolutely able to issue citations for that type of behavior.”
And Rivera admitted that backing off enforcement during the pandemic (a decision that came from the state and federal level, due to pandemic-related issues) had a negative impact on safety and compliance. “What we learned is, when you give people an inch, they take a mile… now we need to get back to normal. We need everyone to understand that we need to get back to the culture of following the vehicle registration rules, displaying plates… It’s not okay to drive around with expired registration.”
Cameras are not a panacea and it will take a much more holistic approach to achieve Vision Zero.
To end deaths and serious injuries, PBOT’s Rivera said a lot more funding is needed. He says the agency needs “a major investment” from the Oregon Legislature in the 2025 transportation funding package. And lobbying for that effort will come from a new, 12-member Portland City Council. Rivera said PBOT believes the new councilors “understand the urgency and the funding crisis that all of transportation faces.”
That crisis has left PBOT in dire financial straits for years. Budget gaps last year led to the prospect of laying off 100 staffers and the coming budget doesn’t look much better. “We need to go from scarcity to bigger investment, and we believe the legislature, the governor and the city council understand this, understand the serious, seriousness of it, and will take action next year.
Moving the needle on road safety will take more than a larger budget or a culture change among road users. The agencies themselves need a culture change. PPB needs to do more with the budget they have, stop playing politics with their services, and rebuild community trust. And PBOT needs to communicate more urgency to the public about what’s at stake.
Last month, Rivera shared a controversial statement in an interview with a KPTV reporter who did an in-depth story on Vision Zero. Pressed on why deaths continue to rise nearly a decade after declaring a Vision Zero goal, Rivera said, “It’s taken generations to build the streets we have for speed instead of safety. It’s going to take decades, potentially generations, to redesign them.”
That framing frustrated some activists who felt it sent the wrong message to survivors of deadly traffic crashes and everyone who wants safer streets about how long the community should expect to wait to feel safer using Portland roads.
I asked Rivera to clarify what he meant by that statement. Here’s how he responded:
“It was in the context of the transportation funding crisis. That was in the context of facing layoffs among the people who could make our streets safer, and saying, ‘How come traffic safety investments aren’t working well?’ Traffic safety investments aren’t happening! Traffic safety personnel are facing layoffs. Instead of talking about what new projects we can do, we have a budget based on band-aids and borrowed cash.
We have had a rise in traffic deaths on our streets since the onset of the pandemic, we have had a flat to declining public investment in the things we know can reduce the severity of those crashes.”
While PBOT sees more funding as the most important tool to reduce crashes and deaths, PPB says its all about getting more officers on the streets.
Sgt. Engstrom said PPB staffing numbers are at “the bottom of the dip” and that in the next couple of years they’ll have more officers and will be able to increase Traffic Division officers.
One place PPB staffing issues have led to a tangible difference for Portlanders is in handling the growing number of hit-and-run cases. “We used to have full-time officers here and all they did is hit-and-run cases and follow ups. We lost those positions when we lost the Traffic Division and it hasn’t been able to come back yet.”
“There are, unfortunately, a large number of hit-and-run cases that don’t get the follow up that they deserve.”
I appreciate your reporting on this. There are so many concerning things that I don’t have time to address in my comment here. I will write a longer letter at some point that I hope someone will publish. Briefly, the Three Es approach to road safety is outdated and it’s an embarrassment that PPB and the PBOT spokesperson are either unaware that this approach has been shown to be ineffective or are falling back on it in an intentional way to shift blame and attention away from them and onto the very people they are employed to protect. The reasons for our road fatality crisis are complex. But it in no way is caused by people with substance abuse or mental health issues and to look to address our epidemic of road fatalities with a focus on underserved populations who desperately need care may ultimately help people who need more care and resources (good) but it will not get at the root causes of our fatality crisis. Cue the Safe Systems Approach which underpins Vision Zero so Dylan Rivera should know better. The Safe Systems Approach acknowledges people will make mistakes. For crying out loud, it should not be a death sentence to wander about a city under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To more clearly frame the issue it is most helpful to take an epidemiological approach. Think Malaria. We were only able to disrupt its spread by understanding with clarity what the agent is (the virus) and the vector that spreads it (mosquitoes). We then knew to protect people from contact with mosquitoes (nets etc) or disrupt the spread of mosquitos (pest control, eliminating standing water etc). With road traffic safety the agent is kinetic energy and the vector is almost always (with some exceptions and caveats that I won’t get into here) private cars, trucks, and SUVs. So we need to protect people from KE and this is most straightforward for people outside of vehicles (infrastructure). God save people inside of vehicles. Seat belts help but are far from a guarantee. More people are violently killed inside of vehicles than any other mode (I’m not talking rates I’m talking outright numbers). We can reduce the overall amount of KE on our roads in so many ways. Incentivize smaller vehicles, reduce speed limits, get vehicles off the road. Focusing on these upstream solutions is what our leaders should be doing. I am so very disappointed in PPB and also, again, PBOT
Fantastic well-written comment. One small suggestion, in case you want to use the same analogies in your letter. *malaria (the parasite).
Malaria is really a fantastic analogy, because the public health position for ages was to control malaria and not eradicate malaria. As a result the mortality and spread of malaria continued to rise. This position was justified, in part, by placing blame on the people who lived in malaria endemic countries for creating conditions that would make eradication impossible. However, after the Gates foundation targeted malaria eradication as a goal (similar to targeting zero traffic deaths) mortality began to fall rapidly and malaria has been eradicated from many nations.
Although PBOT and Portland have claimed to support Vision Zero, their actions have clearly been Vision Status Quo. Like with malaria, there may be minor improvements that are taking place that fly under the radar, but ultimately there are no results.
Thank you for the suggestion! It’s helpful
Wow, that’s some absurdity right there.
Portland 2023 traffic deaths soar: Homeless account for half of pedestrian deaths
causality is a difficult concept for many
They are the victims not the cause. You understand that and see the distinction, don’t you?
Sarah, love the passion, but let’s pump the brakes here. You’re right that infrastructure matters, but claiming substance abuse and mental health play no role in road deaths is like saying mosquitoes don’t spread malaria. Sure, reduce kinetic energy—fewer cars, slower speeds, tiny vehicles—but are we really pretending wandering into traffic high as a kite isn’t dangerous?
Also, ditching enforcement? Bold move. Nothing says “safe streets” like letting everyone ignore the rules because infrastructure will magically save us. And “get cars off the road”? Great idea—for Utopia. Until Portland has teleporters, we’re stuck with reality.
Safe Systems means balancing better roads and better behavior. Let’s not throw the Three Es under the bus (or the KE vector, as you’d say).
Nobody said anything about ditching enforcement. There’s a place for education and enforcement. They just aren’t the most impactful interventions. As for your previous comment, yes, wandering into traffic will possibly end up getting one killed, because the road itself is so dangerous
If someone “wanders into traffic high as a kite” is a better outcome for society that they die, or that they don’t die? I’d say it’s better if they don’t die. That’s better for the person and for the driver.
Please highlight exactly where in the original comment ditching enforcement in mentioned. You can focus on upstream, systemic changes while also providing a framework for enforcing existing regulations.
It isn’t, it would appear there are inebriated people literally everywhere these days. Worse though is the unseriousness with how the alternative world is presented via this comment. The concept it is incumbent on literally everyone else to fund and construct a built environment that prevents an intoxicated person from wandering onto a highway in the middle of the night is the pinnacle of absurd.
To further the argument with the outright numbers of people killed inside motor vehicles is utterly pointless, the propensity for one to die in a vehicle today vs 50 years ago is right around half based on population and VMT. Disregarded data. The improvements to the safety of vehicles is truly astounding, but it doesn’t allow for much of a hyperbolic argument, so it is disregarded.
The concept that it is incumbent on literally everyone to fund and construct a built environment that [has so many high speed arterials and deadly stroads] that it is incredibly easy and common for an intoxicated person to wander onto a highway in the middle of the night is the pinnacle of absurdity.
Except it isn’t absurd, but this is just as unserious as Sarah’s comments. It is fascinating to realize that there are people who believe we should structure literally any distance of infrastructure for any mode use, with the safety of inebriated people in mind.
Sometimes we overcomplicate things and all that’s really going on here is the Portland Police Department simply doesn’t control speeding, and it’s also true that given the size of the department in relation to the square mile are of the city means controlling speeding is not easy. However, even here we have to remember that any crackdown on speeding quickly fans out to the community, causing the majority of drivers to slow down. So, what’s happened in Portland the last 10 years is the department has entirely given up on deterrence–which is basically how effective policing works.
Effective policing is a part of addressing our fatality crisis – arguably a small part but still, a part. Are we talking about reducing fatalities? Or ensuring the police uphold their relatively small role in addressing the crisis
“Even here we have to remember that any crackdown on speeding quickly fans out to the community, causing the majority of drivers to slow down.”
What is your evidence to support this claim? When has this happened in the past and what evidence do you have to show this occurring in any meaningful way?
“…those officials pinned some of the blame for deadly streets on cultural issues and the erosion of behavioral norms that began in 2020 with the Covid pandemic and have hung around ever since”
LOL. The COVID excuse is getting old. The traffic division was eliminated. Not a smart move. Then it was PBOT leaders such as Chloe Eudaly and Joanne Hardesty that helped augment the culture of lawlessness (de-emphasizing enforcement, eliminating consequences for those with unregistered cars and those without plates, pushing plastic traffic to stop gun violence, enabling unsanctioned camping with free tents from PSR). The city bureaus need to look at their own failures for once and how they have failed the citizens of Portland when it comes to traffic deaths.
If there is a concept that’s grown wearisomely old, it’s the fixation in your posts about the negative influence and legacy of Chloe Eudaly and Joanne Hardesty in our city. The singularity of your targets has always seemed puzzling, but on this topic it’s patently unfair.
Traffic deaths in Portland have increased during the tenures of the last five Bureau of Transportation commissioners: Novick; Saltzman; Eudaly; Hardesty; and Mapps. The narrow scope to single out 2 of the commissioners for particular disdain suggests an acute agenda.
According to the 2015 Portland Traffic Safety Report published by PBOT, the number of traffic fatalities between 2004 and 2015 in the city never exceeded 40, with a low of 20 in 2008, and a high of 37 in 2004 and 2015.
The Vison Zero Traffic Crash Report 2019 listed the following traffic fatalities in the city for 2016-2019:
2016 – 42; 2017 – 47; 2018 – 35; 2019 — 50
According to the Portland 2023 Deadly Traffic Crash Report published by PBOT, the number of traffic deaths in Portland since 2019 has continued to rise:
2019 – 48 [2 less than the 50 listed in the 2019 report]; 2020 – 54; 2021 – 64; 2022 – 63; 2023 – 69
In 2024, 67 have died in traffic fatalities this year.
In regard to your accusation that Eudaly and Hardesty “helped augment the culture of lawlessness” by “eliminating consequences for those with unregistered and those without plates,” an Oregonian article from July 2024 regarding vehicle registration noted that the bureau “issued nearly 21,000 citations for expired vehicle registration in the eight months between July 1, 2019, and February 28, 2020.” Eudaly led PBOT from August 2018 to December 2020.
“The number dipped to 24 during the same eight-month period a year later amid the pandemic before rising to 4,000 between July 1,2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, and nearly 13,000 between July 2, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023,” the article adds. Hardesty was PBOT commissioner from January 2021 to January 2023, when Mapps took over. A notable increase in vehicle registration enforcement occurred during Hardesty’s tenure. I suppose if one is already inclined to besmirch a particular commissioner then statistics aren’t germane
In regard to your accusation that Eudaly and Hardesty “helped augment the culture of lawlessness” by “enabling unsanctioned camping with free tents from PSR,” Portland Street Response launched in February 2021, so the increase in traffic deaths in the city had already been trending upwards for 5 years before they handed out their first tent. This remark is, charitably, disingenuous, at best.
Again, why isolate Eudaly and Hardesty for your ire? The three other commissioners in charge of PBOT are notable by their absence. Why have they been lucky enough to be spared the wrath?
And, if you’d like to hand out blame, then why not include Ted Wheeler? He’s been the mayor during the majority of the past decade and has barely registered a serious response to the carnage on our streets while deaths on our roads continued to rise. He’s never been the head of PBOT, but dynamic mayors should set the tone and priorities for the city’s they lead. His absence as both a politician and policymaker on this issue has been mystifying.
Or you can continue to disparage your 2 scapegoats.
“It’s taken generations to build the streets we have for speed instead of safety. It’s going to take decades, potentially generations, to redesign them.”
There are also generations of ambivalence built into folks in the transportation and enforcement world. They need to center the experience of people outside of cars and they need to consistently be in the face of ODOT, Metro and the Oregon Transportation Committee as frequently as the car and freight lobbyists. They need to call out the failure of the Governor to hold ODOT accountable.
Most of the PBOT safety timelines are talking about budgets, but what comes across is “after I retire.”
“It’s going to take decades, potentially generations, to redesign them.”
Fortunately, we do not need to use capital projects to redesign streets. We can simply narrow roadways with paint, and physical barrier such as boulders (as with first phase New York street redesigns). That’s really cheap relative to resurfacing and pouring concrete wherever possible. If the urgency is there, those projects can happen. It is very clear that the urgency does not exist.
Portland streets are deadly. Approximately 20 times deadlier than streets in Utrecht, Netherlands, where I am now. What’s the difference?
The difference isn’t pouring more money into a clearly failing system of ever-wider streets and expensive traffic signals. The Dutch are on a mission to shrink the size of their streets whenever possible (narrow streets mean less pavement to maintain as well as safety for people). The Dutch don’t tolerate multi-lane stroads through the center of communities. And Dutch traffic planners try to remove traffic signals in favor of narrowed crossings and roundabouts.
The difference isn’t more money for policing either — Dutch police don’t do random traffic stops or review public cameras on every corner. While every vehicle has to have a visible up-to-date license plate or be towed, there are virtually no public cameras, and no traffic stops. The main public cameras are on parking enforcement cars that cover the entire city frequently and efficiently as they read visible license plates. Police get involved only when there is a crash, and then they produce excellent reports that include details about possible infrastructure failures.
The Dutch aren’t trying to improve safety by telling people to be nicer to each other either. Transportation officials know, as do I, that plenty of people in the Netherlands are jerks behind the wheel of a car. People are always going to do what is most economical and efficient for their own lives. So streets have to channel those impulses.
So what is the difference? Why are 20 TIMES fewer people killed or injured on Utrecht streets? Streets are designed for people: People on bikes and walking, and transit first. What else? Dedicated transit lanes. Paid car parking everywhere. Universal license plates. Cars are guests, not the main purpose of government. Clear limits and rules that people driving cars know and follow. Every car cannot use every street. Every spot is not a potential car parking spot. Every major road upgrade starts by adding transit lanes and improving the experience of people walking, biking and living, not protecting car lanes (hello 82nd Ave in East Portland).
You said it best JM “PBOT and PPB are not making the kind of cultural shifts within their agencies they are asking the public to make.”
Hey Cathy, great post. I would add that enforcement in the Netherlands relies largely on speed cameras, particularly on highways, but exist throughout the transportation system.
Totally agree. It’s actually insulting to blame this failure to act on budget woes. The City is making choices and showing it’s priorities every day. The reason cars still threaten the lives of people walking and biking is the lack of political will, that’s all. PBOT and the City overall lack leadership. No one is willing to make difficult decisions that will make the car-brain basics mad. I hope that changes in the future. As an example, PBOT decided to remove concrete barriers on bikeways because they were too frequently hit by cars. Why not instead conclude that perhaps the barriers should be stronger, more visible, and more effective? Double down! Maybe just close those streets more fully to cars. The City should have a zero tolerance policy for speeding and failure to stop on greenways. Set speed traps. Work with mapping companies to remove them from driving map suggestions. Mark them with signs that let cars know their place, like the dutch do. Start closing intersections on greenways to cars at regular intervals so they’re forced to divert rather than ripping through when there are perfectly good car-hell multi-lane roads a few blocks away. ACT like this matters. Tell people about what you’re going to do differently to make us safe. Defer big capital projects (just an example – 42nd Ave Bridge has a $22M price tag – push it off five years and spend that money on the bare bones basics to force cars to slow the fuck down. The reality is there is currently no one in power who is willing to speak up against car violence and back it with action. I think drivers (and I am one) need to be treated like children and told that if they can’t follow the basic laws we have, they’re going to lose their toys (ie cars and access to the roads).
7 officers and (eventually) 40 cameras won’t change behavior.
For enforcement to work it has to be ubiquitous. People have to believe they’ll be caught, and they don’t.
For good reason, the chances of a cop seeing an infraction and deciding to take action are so low as to be indistinguisable from zero.
Novick’s just about hit the nail on the head – a bloody camera at every intersection with decent AI to catch speeding, light running, failure to yield to pedestrians in cross walks, failure to clear an intersection and more with a dedicated staff to follow up on AI flagged incidents *MIGHT* just start to make a dent in the serious anti-social behavior exhibited by so many drivers. (yes, I believe the MK1 human eyeball should still be applied to each one).
That staff does not have to be sworn officers, they don’t need to carry a firearm as their job is in the safety of a building. They should be a lot easier to hire and train than the officers needed to man a sufficient traffic patrol (at least 100 for Portland – and they should still be hired and the traffic division fully staffed *ALONGSIDE* the automated stuff).
It’s been said about PPB (and US police in general) that they don’t stop crime, but clean up after it. Well enforcing traffic laws *WILL* stop deaths. Based on what other cities in other countries have accomplished, try 60+ a year with all the associated costs of investigating them (cleaning up the mess rather than preventing it).
EDIT – Alongside a matching investment in infrastructure changes of course.
I just believe that, ultimately, this is a cultural problem – America’s culture of “rugged individualism” (yeah, I say that with immense disdain) is antithetical to the changes necessary to save 10’s of thousands of lives a year that are lost on our roads.
“Grapple”
I don’t think that word means what you think it means.
Maybe “Portland officials call press conference to once again wring their hands over dangerous road culture and rising fatalities.”
ha yes maybe not. I often do that where I have words in my head and think I know what they mean only to find out I am thinking incorrectly.
Also, using the word “crisis” is not the same as acting like it’s a crisis.
Where are we at with non-officers reviewing citations? This needs to be like parking enforcement. The governor signed the law in 2022 and it’s been in effect for almost two years now. As far as I can tell and based on Engstrom’s response I’d say nothing has changed on this. They’ve had almost three years to get something in place and it’s not like this is a money issue.
Parking enforcement is at worst revenue neutral but in all likelihood it increases revenue because more people pay to park. Considering the number of people I see running red lights on 82nd on a daily basis this would easily pay for itself. Even if it didn’t for some abstract reason the reduction of crashes would save us a ton of money too not to mention ya know lives.
Let’s think about this Mr. Novick….do traffic cameras work when a car doesn’t have license plates? Oh and are traffic stops for those not displaying plates being done in Portalnd? Aren’t they considered biased and discriminatory? I see LOTS of cars without plates, and even more with expired tags…..some are from out of state and haven’t been registered in years, yet no one seems to do anything about it.
Cops refuse to cite drivers who ignore stop signs and hit cyclists on Clinton Ave. Three times in the last 6 years I was there on scene. Each time I politely talked to the cop on the scene. I also helped the cyclist on the ground. I reminded the cops the cyclist did NOT have a stop sign and the driver had a STOP sign.
The most recent time was a driver with expired plates that were illegally covered. No ticket. Champagne Hyundai Sonata. I see it speeding in SE often near the New Seasons on Division. In all 3 cases the police refused to cite the driver. In all 3 cases the victims had significant injuries and had to be hauled away in an Ambulance. In the case of the Sonata officer Harper and Martiniuc said the Judge would need more evidence so he won’t write the ticket. I reminded Martiniuc by phone that is is not his job to be the role of the judge. He should cite the driver and let the judge do their job. Martiniuc refused to cite the driver. Case/call number is 24-218658. Plates are 435 HJK I talk to dozens of cyclists with the same story where a driver broke the law and the cyclist was within the law and has to deal with injuries and the injustice of no citation. In this case Ray Thomas is representing the victim. In all these cases I have sent the data to Johnathan Maus and asked him to expose the police bias. And in all these cases Jonathan has confirmation of no ticket being issued. Jonathan has even called the officers. There is a reason Johnathan and other bloggers and non profits do not report the truth. I will leave you to gess at those reasons or share them here.
We need a city council and state lawmakers that will pass laws to hold drivers accountable when they injure other people and police fail. We need civilian staff who can cite drivers when cops refuse their so called “protection” duties.
If you are still reading this we need you to start calling and visiting the 3 area reps for your district as soon as the phones are on and doors are open.
https://www.portland.gov/auditor/council-clerk
Traffic cameras at every corner are unnecessary. Roving police vans with traffic cameras in random and unannounced locations would soon reach the attention of drivers. The camera vans that frequented 99E in Milwaukie are gone, but their effects remain.
PBOT isn’t even trying to create safe infrastructure. They reconfigured Division Street into a place where you can still drive twice the speed limit. They could have created a winding road that prevents you from speeding but they didn’t. And they keep doing it. They don’t want to force people to drive safely. And why should they? The top authority in this country breaks the law, denies it, and gets off without punishment. That is the new order. If nobody is forcing you to play nice then it breeds the selfish competitive nature that we’ve all been taught we need to do to flourish.
Right?!? and the incoming administration is not much better.
Institutions create culture, but there’s a culture that created those institutions too.
Many people in the general public view deaths on our streets as just “the cost of doing business”. Which, in a twisted way, it is. The cost of unlimited car convenience is death.
Something I read here a while ago that really sticks with me is this; If you truly believe that a few dozen deaths a year are worth it to maintain car-based mobility, then which one of your loved ones are you willing to sacrifice to make sure driving stays easy?
Every day I hope and pray that I am not the next sacrifice.
Is anyone talking about crowdsourcing enforcement? If we really need cameras at “every goddamn intersection” then why not empower everyone to be able to submit video evidence of crimes? I think New York actually had such a program related to illegal parking and whoever reported the crime would actually be rewarded a percent of the citation amount.
I’m pretty sure there are so many residents in this city who are fed up with dangerous drivers, cars with no plates, expired tags… that the city would be raking in money with any kind of crowdsourced enforcement program. And that would get the message out quick that the days of tolerated lawlessness are over.