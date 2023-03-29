How Portland’s chief bike planner explains the decline in cycling

How much does the City of Portland know about the decline in cycling and when did they know it?
As I continue to do research around the decline (following the release of the 2022 Bike Count Report two weeks ago), I’ve been struck by this question. In some respects, the City of Portland is saying they don’t know what’s causing the decline. But in others, they’ve offered relatively detailed explanations. In this post, I want to share the theories for the decline offered by Portland Bureau of Transportation Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller and compare those to what we’ve heard from other city officials.
First let’s start with the most recent official statements. In the report itself, PBOT wrote, “That a decline is occurring in both numbers of people bicycling and in mode split is undeniable. Why it is happening is difficult to determine.” And in a story published yesterday on MomentumMag.com, PBOT Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera also declined to share a specific rationale. “We see a need for scientifically valid public opinion research that can help us understand attitudes towards biking,” he said. “Until we know more about why people are biking less, we won’t have any new recommendations on how to address this.”
Those statements struck me as odd, given that I know PBOT has already put considerable thought into exploring the cause of the ridership decline. If we go back to the July 2022 PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting, we learn that longtime PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller has put considerable thought into this question.
Geller, who’s worked in PBOT as a bike planner since the 1990s, shared a presentation with BAC members titled, Why has bicycle commuting/bicycling been in decline in Portland (2014-2019)? (PDF)
“I’m really kind of stumped,” Geller said at the outset of his presentation, “I’ve been in this position for a long time and the general thinking has always been, ‘build it and they will come.'” Geller explained how PBOT built new bike infrastructure each year and the rise in bicycle use followed up until a peak of 7.2% of commute trips in 2014. “But then things changed and the numbers began to drop,” he said.
“The network has grown, the quality of the network has grown,” he continued. “And so this is why it’s kind of confounding because our strategy of ‘build it and they will come’ is just not working anymore.”
Geller’s candor was appreciated. But is he really “stumped”? At that same meeting he shared some theories as to why it’s happening.
The first theory Geller shared was that Portland saw a “tremendous increase” in the number of commuters between 2000 and 2019 — and far too many of them drove cars. According to the U.S. Census, there were an additional 95,211 new commuters on our roads in 2019 compared to 2005. Thanks in part to progressive transportation policies and projects, Portland has able to keep driving at a minimum until about 2014 (see chart below).
In fact, between 2000 and 2014 bicycling (blue line in chart above) did more than any other mode to absorb those new commuters. In 2013, the number of new commuters who used a car was about half the number who biked. Just three years later, it jumped to twice the number of bike riders! And the number of drivers continued to skyrocket (relative to other modes) every year after that.
This led Geller to share what is perhaps one of the biggest understatement in the history of Portland bike planning: “Portland’s bikeway network is better than it has ever been, but perhaps it is not able to withstand an average annual growth of 6,700 drive alone commuters.”
And that’s not good, because not only will our transportation system eventually grind to a halt (it already would have if not for Covid’s impact on congestion), but if people keep driving at these rates, our city will become a much worse place to live. “One thing [more car drivers] causes,” Geller continued. “Is there’s more aggression on the road, there’s more aggressive behavior, there’s more overflow into the neighborhood greenways…”
Geller is rightfully worried about the quality of cycling on neighborhood greenways, because those streets shoulder the majority of the load in our bike network. “If people are overflowing… cutting through greenways [with cars],” he said. “Then that’s a problem and people are not going to feel especially comfortable there.”
The second theory Geller fleshed out at the BAC meeting last summer was about demographics. He thinks one explanation is that as younger, lower-income, bike-inclined residents who lived in Portland’s most bicycle-friendly neighborhoods moved out, they were replaced by people who weren’t well-versed in cycling. “Maybe wealthier residents don’t know about bicycle transportation?” he posited.
This trend was a double-whammy because not only did some new residents lack awareness of our bike network and/or an inclination to use it even if they did; but the folks who moved away now live in places where bicycling was an even less attractive option due to longer trip distances and a relative lack of safe infrastructure.
Why would new residents be clueless about our bike network? Geller has some thoughts about that too:
“If you don’t live on a neighborhood Greenway, you may not know that there’s a bicycle transportation network in your neighborhood that you can access… our bikeway network is a little bit hidden to new people coming to town.”
The last of Geller’s theories I’ll share today is related to the one above and I haven’t heard it talked about a lot yet: He thinks it’s just too easy to drive in Portland.
“Depending on where people are moving from, people are moving here from areas where it’s much more difficult to drive, and Portland remains a very easy city in which to drive,” Geller explained. And he continued:
“The congestion here isn’t bad, there’s relatively inexpensive parking… despite complaints you hear, parking is plentiful here. And so it’s possible that Portland is just too easy a place to drive, it’s a very attractive means of transportation, it’s effortless, it’s relatively quite safe — an urban driving paradise for people who are accustomed to congested cities they come from.”
I think all of Geller’s theories are very important pieces to the puzzle. They also lend themselves to a road map on how to turn these trends around: make driving less attractive, build more high-quality bikeways more quickly, defend greenways against drivers, build a stronger culture around cycling, and so on. Even with these solutions seeming like obvious steps, it might take some hand-holding to help city officials connect the dots.
At a city council meeting one day after Geller made this presentation at the BAC, a former BAC vice chair, David Stein, testified about it in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler and other councilors. After hearing Stein’s concerns about the cycling decline, Mayor Wheeler said, “I’ve often wondered if safety is really the primary question here, or whether there isn’t something else. I just don’t know.” (Also at that meeting Wheeler said he would visit a BAC meeting last fall, but that still has not happened.)
And after sharing his insights at the meeting, Geller himself seemed to not know the best way forward (or at least he’s unwilling to share them publicly). “It’s hard to know what to do because we don’t yet have a grasp on… what are the barriers to increasing bike use?”
Geller knows. PBOT knows. City Hall knows. The question is, will they have the guts to put that knowledge into action?
Missing from the discussion is also our transportation system needing to align with our quickly increasingly parking-free zoning. I see that chart comparing modes of new drivers and wonder how much new car commuters will tail off in the next generation as we see more units without parking come online. Driving is a hell of a lot less convenient when you have a car parked down a block, or don’t want to move that car from its ideal spot where on-street parking is increasingly competitive.
On a separate note: I have yet to see one commissioner really take the ‘bike’ conversation and bring it forward as a point to their agenda, its a real missed opportunity to use biking as a point to center conversations of civic life and health in Portland.
To me, the indicator of a livable, sustainable, safe, efficient, and productive city all traces to how empowered its citizens feel to bike and take transit.
Even with all the news about bike mode share: the fact of the matter is: its now news. And that gets me excited and hopeful. Its now a moment where it’s on Portland at large’s radar to acknowledge where we are at. This includes our commissioners and future elected officials who may be eager to develop their platform for after the City Charter reform.
Now that we know its an issue, what are each one of us going to do to solve it?
So something in 2014 or thereabouts made it easier to drive? And so since other cities saw similar trends, it must have been somewhat universal. Was it some new technology or app? Low gas prices? Stoned drivers?
I vaguely remember a lecture reported on this blog that crash rates really started shooting up around 2012 or 14, and the lecturer blamed the orange hair guy even though he didn’t start his presidency until January 2017. I wonder, is our increasing crash rates also caused by the same thing that made it easier to drive?
Here’s my 2 cents, and that’s about all its worth.
I don’t bike because I perceive danger and don’t feel like risking life and limb to try and have an enjoyable ride. Which I can’t enjoy anymore because of the yahoos who’ve harassed me when I’ve been out on my bike.
Am I a coward because of it? Probably. But I’m getting close to retirement and the thought of being injured or even killed just makes me do other things that I perceive as being safer, and yes, that means driving. I know it’s not safe, my sibling was killed in a car wreck 40+ years ago, but still, it’s how I feel.
I don’t find that great bike network that PBOT says is out there is all that great, because, yes, I perceive it as being unsafe to ride. Wide areas and paint strips don’t protect me from drivers purposely swerving towards me to send me off the road.
So, my long winded rant comes down to this, until PBOT/ODOT/whateverDOT makes biking to be perceived as being safe then I’m a no go. I wonder how many others think similarly.
Physical barriers would be a great start. It’s not the only solution, but they need to start somewhere.
Back to your other more worthwhile comments. . .
I think there are a few things going on that aren’t specifically mentioned but kind of talked around above. First, we underestimated the quality of the facilities needed to attract new riders. It is true that the quality of the infrastructure going down now is better than what went in 10 years ago, and the 10 year old infrastructure was better than what was put in 10 years prior, and so on. But we only have a few examples of really top tier bike routes that feel comfortable for newer riders, or parents to bring young kids on, etc.
Second problem is that if you look at a route from A to B, it’s only as good as the absolute worst part of it. Say you live close to one of Portland’s really nice bikeways, like Greeley in N Portland near Adidas. Parts of Willamette are great, parts of Greeley are (now) great, but Interstate is absolute garbage. The bad parts of the network will scare people off. It’s exhausting being on alert, having the hairs raised on the back of your neck every time you ride a certain sketchy part of road or intersection you’ve gotten nearly right hooked at time and time again.
The city will keep chipping away at the network and smoothing out some of the issues, but it will never have enough cash in the bank to really accelerate the construction of quality bikeways to curb this issue. My biggest worry at this point is that all of the people who might have been attracted to cycling for its environmental benefits will buy electric cars, thinking they’re helping the problem, while biking numbers continue to drop (along with available funding).
If the reasoning for bike use being down is too much car traffic and that driving is too easy (I am not sure that is really the reason at all but it could be one of them), there is a simple way to make driving far less easier and far more expensive which is to have a traffic patrol division that patrols and writes tickets for infractions.
BikeLoud and others and Geller don’t mention this simple response to bad and dangerous driving which is rampant.
A motorcycle cop could write tickets all day long on Tillamook and other greenways and after a few weeks traffic would slow I guarantee.
Why is this easy remedy for bad drivers ignored? I am tired of the Race argument.
This is a lilly white city and 99% of the bad reckless drivers are white.
Ticket them!
I used to bike commute into Old Town. Now I work from home. Independent of new residents or ease of driving, I just don’t ride as much
I feel like he overestimates the quality of the network a bit. I know it’s better than it was, but most of the time when I bike somewhere it feels like less than 20% of my route is protected, separated bike lanes. The other 80% im either in a painted lane with traffic or on a seriously bumpy greenway that still has occasional traffic. If I could reach most of my destinations without leaving a protected bike lane I would bike way more and I feel like more people would too.
Translation for people unfamiliar with PBOT
“We are going to ignore the completely obvious situation that the decline in cycling is related to the increase in dangerous driving and our lack of will to protect vulnerable road users. Instead, we will pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into outreach and heck, maybe even throw in a consultant graft in there too, so we can find out what we already know.”
This is true
This is not. Portland builds infrastructure that was last impressive in 2005. Even when we get mildly decent infra like Better Naito, PBOT still allows motorists to use it as a parking space.
Hey Jonathan, if Dylan Rivera is actually confused about why bikes are declining, send him my email, I can save the taxpayers six figures by taking Dylan on a bike tour of the city.
I agree with Roger that a big factor here is simply the number of cars on the road.
It’s rare that I go for a ride these days where a car doesn’t endanger my life.
As @nerd4cities likes to point out, owning a car is a sunk cost. Once you have a car you are much more likely to use it.
Perhaps it’s time to eliminate free street parking city wide.
It would instantly cure the calls of ‘not enough parking’ and while it wouldn’t likely get most households to get rid of their car altogether, it might discourage folks from buying that second or even third car reducing car trips across the board.
It strikes me as a hit disingenuous to say that the if they build it, they will come strategy hasn’t worked. Yes, Portland has great neighborhood Greenways. However, it consistently does not have to the amount of connected separated, protected bike lanes that will make up a full network. To truly increase the share of cyclists, we have to build separate paths that are safe for more than just the experienced, confident rider. We are not building the kind of paths at the rate and level we need to make a dent.
Portland is also a very easy place to break the law. Drive as fast as you like, run stops, no license plates, no insurance, and on and on and on.
I think most of the decline since 2019 to 2022 could be explained away by people working from home and people switching to other vehicles that aren’t included in the count like e-scooters. That being said they really need to up their diversion game. Stop going to the neighborhood association to ask if it’s ok and just divert drivers off of greenways.
Also no more speed humps that do barely anything to slow down drivers and with cut outs the perfect width for their wheel base. That second part still seriously pisses me off. They could make most of those just slightly wider and drivers would go directly over them if they stayed on their side of the road or awkwardly just drive down one from the middle. They could make them more pronounced to. Consistency would be great too every stretch is different so drivers just fly over all of them.