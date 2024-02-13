Cycling up 5% in Portland over last year, city report finds

A person on an e-bike rolls on SE 148th on February 6th, 2024. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Biking was up in Portland in 2023 about 17% of riders were on e-bikes. Those are two findings of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s latest bicycle counts.

PBOT has conducted manual counts of bicycle riders since at least 2000. The annual exercise has become an important and reliable bellwether of cycling’s overall health in the city. The 2022 counts, released last March, revealed a precipitous drop that led to countless headlines and soul-searching among many local policymakers and bike advocates. Last year’s numbers were expected but were nevertheless a difficult pill to swallow.

The 2023 counts were tallied during peak commute times for two-hour intervals at 272 locations citywide. 114 volunteers took part in the process between June and the end of September.

Slides from a presentation at the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting.

According to a preview of the report that will be made public for the first time at the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting tonight, the number of people bicycling in Portland in 2023 was up 5% over last year. That’s still down 32% relative to 2019, but it’s still a notch in the right direction. The Northwest district saw an increase of 15% over 2022 and East Portland was up 12%.

“Biking probably bottomed-out about 2021,” said PBOT Planner Sean Doyle at the BAC meeting tonight. “And then increases to 2022. And now our counts are showing us that it continued to increase into 2023. And I’d expect that the Census data that comes out later this year will will reinforce that.”

The report also tallied electric bike and other micromobility vehicle riders for the first time ever. Counters tallied an average of nearly 17% of all riders on e-bikes last year. Skateboard and electric scooters made up significant portions of the traffic in the East, Northwest, and Central City districts.

PBOT says a full report should be completed by early March. Check out the preview report for yourself here, and refresh this page for updates from the BAC meeting that I’ll make between now and 7:30 pm Tuesday (2/13).

Todd/Boulanger
Todd/Boulanger
14 hours ago

On the face of this its “good news”…

Though I was surprised at only a 17% share for e-bikes. As our “dining room” / “kitchen window while washing dishes” ocular survey of the Columbia Street PBL (aka the I-5 Bike Highway) as a 2x to 3x higher proportion of e-bikes. Somedays it seems to be half of the bike traffic.

I wish PBoT set up a station on the south landings of the I-5 bridges as these are easy choke points to capture all who shall pass.

David Hampsten
David Hampsten
13 hours ago
Reply to  Todd/Boulanger

Maybe a good location for modern 24/7 infrared counters like most jurisdictions now use?

Surly Ogre
Joe Bicycles
13 hours ago

This is welcome and good news. Yay for Portland !

prioritarian
prioritarian
3 hours ago

5% of 3% is 3.15%.

The boosterism in this blog post is off putting and shows a lack of urgency.

It’s not clear whether small change is simply noise and secondly even if it were significant it would be nothing to celebrate. For example, at a 5% rate of increase it would take almost 50 years for Portland to achieve its cycling mode share goal.

Granpa
Granpa
2 hours ago
Reply to  prioritarian

I don’t mind a positive spin on the news, but the picture of a can man on his way to the bottle drop does not exactly display an optimistic picture of a thriving Portland

Fred
Fred
52 minutes ago
Reply to  Granpa

The photo resonated with me also. I thought, Gosh – things are really tough out there. But maybe can-man is doing okay b/c he has an e-bike, which isn’t cheap.

I’m not sure what image would be truly representative of people cycling in Portland: moms with kids on cargo bikes? MAMILs? People who cycle are diverse and the photo captures that diversity.

Pkjb
Pkjb
30 minutes ago
Reply to  prioritarian

Jonathan said this year’s count was a “notch in the right direction.” I agree that the small rate of increase could easily just be due to noise in the signal. But it didn’t sound to me that this blog was claiming that it is a major victory.

Aaron
Aaron
1 hour ago

I recall last year there was talk of including e-scooters and e-unicycles in the bike count when they were previously not included. Does this increase account for that? I see a lot of those around and I would think if we just lumped them into the bike count with no other change I could easily see it resulting in the appearance of a 5% increase when it was actually just a change in what’s included in the count.

Daniel Reimer
Daniel Reimer
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Aaron

It was a separate tally for e-scooters and one-wheels for 2023 so they weren’t lumped in with the bike count. You can see how they were tallied here https://www.portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/documents/2023-bike-count-instructions/download

