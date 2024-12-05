‘Tis the season to sweep up the damn leaves ourselves

Southwest Portland resident Michael Reiss was so tired of leaves piling up in the bike lane, he took things into his own hands. I’m not talking about grabbing a broom and clearing a small section. He bought a high-powered gas sweeper, attached it to his electric recumbent trike, and then made several passes of a major bike route.
The result: A two-mile stretch of SW Multnomah Blvd is now clean and clear of leaves from the outside bike lane stripe to the fog line and hundreds of pounds of leaves are now in a ditch. Reiss’s DIY hack worked well he’s since bought an even larger sweeper.
Reiss is part of a long line of resourceful, fed-up Portlanders who take matters into their own hands when it comes to keeping our bike lanes free of debris like leaves, glass, and gravel. Reiss has been sharing his sweeping exploits on the Bike Loud PDX Slack channel. Bike Loud has been testing a bike lane sweeper for over a year now. The group maintains a schedule where volunteers can sign up for shifts to use the trailer. They also created a dedicated Slack channel to talk all things bike lane sweeping. When Reiss uploaded a video of his sweeper in action the other day, I had to talk with him and learn more.
He said his motivation comes from being a nice husband. “My wife bikes to OHSU from where we live just south of the Fred Meyer in Burlingame,” Reiss shared in a video interview today. “In the last couple of weeks, Terwilliger has been basically impassable.”
Reiss said the City of Portland swept the bike lane once, but within days it was full of leaves again. “That’s my wife’s bike route, so this is sort of a honey-do list,” he shared with a laugh.
Anyone who rides in southwest knows that leaf season on a bicycle is especially treacherous. Not only does the hilly area have a lot of massive trees, but there are fewer bike routes overall. So when a major bike thoroughfare like Terwilliger — or Capitol Highway or Multnomah — become essentially closed by leaves, it’s a bigger deal than in some other parts of town that have alternate ways around.
Reiss loves solving problems and this type of project is just the type of thing he said his brain likes to focus on. He and someone else he met through Bike Loud found the used sweeper on Craiglist for $300 and then Reiss fashioned a hitch and tow bar and screwed it on. After a few test runs showed potential, he picked up an even larger unit and continues to tinker with its power settings and configurations.
Beyond the power and electrical considerations, the tricky thing is setting the angle on the brush in a way that pushes the leaves aside while also making sure it pushes down on the pavement hard enough to make progress, but not so hard that it slows down the cycling. Reiss is an expert at modifying electric-bikes, so he’s used his assistive motor to great success. “The sweeper angle is only 15-16 degrees, so you start pulling all that weight and you’ve got to go slow and wait for the sweeper to push it off to the side,” he shared with me today.
Another consideration is that, so far at least, Reiss’ sweeper doesn’t play nice with pedestrians. He’s trying to tweak the angle of the brush and the speed of the brush motor so that the leaves get piled up nicely and don’t get blown on the sidewalk.
All these issues have likely been hammered out by the creators of the Bike Lane Sweeper, so I was glad to hear that Reiss has been in contact with them to share ideas and feedback. He hopes to help Bike Loud purchase one of the new sweeper models in the near future.
In the end, Reiss’ DIY effort illustrates frustration with the city for not keeping up with bike lane maintenance. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has made strides in recent years, but there are still more lane miles then they can tackle in a timely fashion.
Good thing we’ve got gung-ho folks like Reiss and others who take matters like this into their own hands. And I don’t think we’ve seen the end of Reiss and his sweeping experiments. His ultimate plan is to use a cargo trike (like the one ice cream sellers use) and mount the sweeper to the front so it’s easier to control. And future versions will be converted to electric power.
“I’ll pound away at this project until it works,” he shared. “Or until it becomes stupid or somebody else does something that eliminates the need for it — or until I get bored and move onto another project.”
If you see a recumbent pulling a loud sweeper in southwest Portland, steer clear and give Reiss a big thumbs-up!
You’d think so, but it’s actually illegal – you may not perform work in a ROW without permission of PBOT or the adjacent landowner.
I found it hilarious a few years back when Wheeler and Hardesty were telling citizens to roll up their sleeves and pitch in, and the city attornies’ office was yelling ‘nope! nope!’ on volunteers doing almost anything with official recognizance. I asked one of the many groups that sprang up to do some of this work how they handlesd that and the response was basically ‘f&ck them; let them cite me – I’ll go straight to the media.’
out here we do guerilla rewilding, ROW clearance, and trailbuilding to bypass ROW access that’s been closed by PBOT work. Maybe SW should just secede?
Adopt-a-road allows for the removal of trash.
ODOT does Adopt-a-highway; PBOT does allow Adobt-One-Block to clean trash, but not trim brush, remove invasives, clear a path around an obstacle in the ROW, etc. PBOT used to have programs to make community trails and allow groups to improve ROWs and killed them during the last 3 years. There is apparently still a program to adopt a green space, so that’s something at least.
Oh, and all the stormdrains are belong to us.
Woo hoo !!
excellent work !!!
Thanks Michael !!!!
Related news…the City of Vancouver maintenance ops bike lane sweeper has been out of service for almost two months (unknown problem; then speed sensor last week). This seems to be a common issue with the Mathieu sweeper (PBoT had similar issue of reliability, right?). Chalk it up to poor design or perhaps too many hours driving the small sweeper at high speed to get to far flung bike corridors (vs trailering it between sites) or perhaps its due to the repair manual being in French? BUT what this also is – a problem when local governments only have “one” of a type of tool…fire truck, ambulance, shovel…when the only sweeper goes down you are out of luck for peak leaf months and lot of blocked protected bike lanes.
My proposal: that all of the local cities in the Vancouver-Portland Metro region do a MOU to procure and share an extra bike lane sweeper…so that when 1 goes down they can borrow from the pool. That is until each city gets a deeper bike lane sweeper bench.
Group thoughts?
For a second I thought you were going to suggest a class action suit against Fayat Group for selling shoddy equipment to gov’t agencies en route to their €4bln annual revenue.
Sorry if this has already been covered at some point, but it seems like if there was a company that could do this, PBOT would be willing to contract with them to do it. I wonder if the inertia for PBOT to manage this, is that they don’t want to create the administrative/ departmental infrastructure. If they could just pay someone to do it, maybe they would be receptive.
Very resourceful….but why again am I paying taxes if I have to sweep my own bike lanes?
Why do I pay taxes for kids to go to school when I don’t have kids?
Why do I pay taxes for the road in front of your home that I will probably never ride my bike on?
Why do I pay taxes for a municipal golf course?
I pay these taxes because I live in a diverse community with diverse interests
I think you missed the point. We pay taxes to sweep the streets for everyone, and they don’t get swept and instead volunteers go out and do it. That’s the problem.
Your examples are all good, but they’re not the same kind of thing Mary was suggesting. She wasn’t saying “why do I have to pay taxes for something I don’t use” which is what your examples all are. She’s saying “why do we pay taxes for something and it doesn’t get done”.
I see your point, Surly Ogre, but here’s the thing—when I pay taxes for schools, I’m not being asked to teach the kids myself. I don’t get a “DIY Education Kit” and a stack of textbooks to sort through on weekends. And when I pay for road maintenance, I’m not expected to haul out a shovel and patch the potholes in front of my house. But when it comes to bike lanes? Apparently, it’s “sweep ’em yourself or tough luck.” If I’m paying for these services, I’d like to think the city can handle a broom or two, so I don’t have to add “professional bike lane janitor” to my resume.
Kudos to the DIYers.I am so irritated by NE Multnomah in the MLK/Grand area. This is a busy route into/out of the Moda transit area. Are you kidding me with all the leaves there? Almost wiped out earlier this week in the morning with some wet/icy leaves dominating the bike lane.
I saw PBOT out sweeping some already pretty clean looking streets in the Central Eastside last night. So they apparently still sweep some places at least.