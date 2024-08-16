City says bike lanes on 82nd Ave ‘infeasible’ due to impacts on bus and car drivers

Since March of 2023 (at least) I’ve been trying to help folks understand why the $185 million City of Portland effort to redesign 82nd Avenue wasn’t likely to include bike lanes. Now we know for sure. In documents released this week along with a new open house and online survey, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says the project won’t include space for cycling.
Why not? They say roadway engineering constraints would lead to significant delays for bus and car users. It’s a frustrating, yet completely understandable, conclusion to reach.
Despite the outsized role 82nd plays in the transportation system, in PBOT’s view it’s actually quite narrow. While PBOT was able to build protected bike lanes during recent redesigns of outer SE Stark, SE Division, and SE 122nd, those streets are 10-20 feet wider. Because of that extra width PBOT was, “able to incorporate protected bike lanes without creating major trade-offs for transit and other vehicles,” states a PBOT document published to their website this week.
Given that 82nd carries a high volume of driving trips and is home to the busiest bus line in Oregon, PBOT says, “There is simply not enough space to adequately accommodate all modes of travel” especially since the driver speeds and auto volumes require PBOT to build fully separated, protected bike lanes.
Here’s more from PBOT’s “82nd Avenue Bicycle Strategy”:
“PBOT explored the impact of dedicated bike facilities, focusing on effects on transit and vehicle diversion. Initial modeling showed that even with significant automobile diversion, the Line 72 bus would face major congestion, experiencing about a 50% travel time delay. For example, a 3-mile bus ride on 82nd Avenue would be delayed by an additional 10 minutes, increasing the total travel time to 30 minutes.
Given that Line 72 has higher ridership than the Orange and Yellow MAX lines and currently faces significant delays and reliability issues, the impacts of re-purposing travel lanes for bike facilities are too great.”
What PBOT doesn’t mention is the political risk. I’m not aware of anyone — be it activists or an advocacy group, a community leader or elected official — who’s willing to spend the political capital it would take to get bike lanes on 82nd Avenue. If someone did step up, the bike lanes would be pitted directly against buses, sidewalks, and local business owners. It would risk igniting east Portland narratives about not being listened to by city hall dwellers, the local media would seize on the “bikes versus everyone else” story and we’d be caught in another controversial quagmire. Then there’s the simple fact that bike lanes might not have much support among the many of the interested parties and community groups PBOT has asked for feedback.
The plan instead is to focus bicycle transportation on nearby parallel routes and to improve crossings and access to 82nd.
In their new open house documents, PBOT lists several components of their strategy to improve bike transportation in the corridor:
- Expand the Neighborhood Greenway Network: Enhance and extend the Neighborhood Greenway Network to provide more choices and more effective biking infrastructure in the corridor.
- Improve Bike Connectivity: Strengthen bicycle connections between greenways and key destinations along 82nd Avenue.
- Enhance Wayfinding: Add new wayfinding to improve navigation on existing and future bike routes, ensuring clear guidance to connect people to Neighborhood Greenways and local destinations.
- Enhance Bicycle Parking: Support the development of secure and accessible bicycle parking facilities near affordable housing and other key destinations.
- Review Bicycle Classifications: Assess the bicycle classifications outlined in this plan for consistency and update them as needed in the next Transportation System Plan (TSP) revision.
About half of the planned bike crossings and about three-quarters of the parallel greenway routes are already funded. PBOT calls their robust bike crossing strategy a “bike ladder concept.”
What PBOT doesn’t mention is anything specific about whether or not the future bus lane will explicitly allow bicycling. For riders confident enough, I have a strong hunch the bus lane will become a popular bike route. I currently ride on the red-painted, “Bus Only” lane on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd quite often and find it to be very efficient and convenient (and only a bit unnerving as it has streetcar tracks in it at several junctures).
Given what a vital north-south street this is, and the fact that all our adopted planning goals call for more bicycling and less driving — especially on busy, destination-rich commercial corridors — it’s unfortunate we aren’t willing to sacrifice driving space to create cycling access on 82nd. But I also understand the thorny political and engineering factors behind PBOT’s decision.
— Check out the online open house and link to the new online survey on PBOT’s website.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
When I lived in East Portland, ODOT was seen as the “good guys” because they were willing to keep outer Powell Boulevard as 1-lane each way, as a progressive main street, in spite of bus delays and traffic congestion, in order to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, whereas PBOT was fully responsible for the highest-crash 122nd, 82nd & Division corridors.
And so the saga continues…
I totally agree with your point about the politics of the whole thing. Another consideration is the amount of car access that would have to cross over bike lanes for parking lots and drive thrus all up and down 82nd. I have been using the 70s and 80s greenways as they are being put together and honestly think they’re a fine solution. It is a bit ‘status quo’ to have bike routes wind their way through neighborhood streets, but I get to my destination safely and comfortably so I’ll take the trade-off. What I’d like to see is some smooth pavement and diverters on those greenways more than anything.
What makes me queasy is looking at Metro’s 82nd Ave transit project and seeing that it is projected to open in 2030 at the absolute earliest. So no worries if you’re a regular 72 rider, it’ll only take 6 years to make an improvement on the most-used bus line in the entire state.
What we all know is that this project is being “rushed” by Portland standards – no community meetings to speak of, no several years of a stakeholder advisory committee, not even the usual junkets to Amsterdam – because PBOT has a Sept 30th deadline to finish all planning and start construction on new year’s day, which in the federal calendar is October 1st of every year. PBOT, like most transportation agencies nationwide, is sincerely worried a certain person will get elected on November 5th and cancel all their funding on the following January 20th through an “executive order”.
If it’s any consolation, think of this project as 82nd Avenue Phase 1; Phase 2 will have protected bike lanes plus one of the following (looped with 122nd):
Bus Rapid Transit
Cut & Cover Subway
Streetcar
I’ve been using the 80s greenway since before it was a greenway, before it was cool 🙂 The reason is because the 70s greenway is a cuthrough from Powell to Halsey by drivers trying to avoid 82nd. In their survey I told PBOT they need some serious diversion on their parallel greenways if they want people to use them. Between Division and Washington is the worst section because going north it’s a slight hill and there’s a lot of traffic in both directions so drivers get impatient and tailgate you or get outright hostile.
Hopefully they’ll listen as it’s the longer route and you have to use it eventually.
You talking 76th from Division to Washington? If so, I agree. Drivers get really weird there! I wish they’d either add diverters or get rid parking and put in bike lanes. Petty much all the houses have driveways and those that don’t have readily accessible street parking on adjacent streets.
76th Ave is a popular “unofficial” bike route, but the recently-installed 70s Neighborhood Greenway actually crosses Division St at 77th Ave, then uses Sherman St behind PCC to cut over to 80th Ave, then uses 80th Ave up through Montavilla. So maybe there’s too much traffic on your route because you’re not actually riding on the neighborhood greenway.
It would be tough to add bikes to this road at this point. In my opinion the strategy should be to keep some car roads as throughways while minimizing or removing cars from others. Somewhat unfortunately many of those through ways are pretty well decided and will be difficult to impossible to backtrack on.
One of the problems I see with PBOT’s strategy to minimize car traffic through road diets is that people start getting more desperate with their alternatives which I think is worse in the long run. Some cars and especially service traffic will always need a way through the city and making it more difficult will just increase costs for things like contractors, garbage services, etc.
In the case of 82nd I think offering parallel bikeways and limiting car traffic on nearby streets would be the way forward. Good places to put those efforts to me would be areas like the Montavilla neighborhood and the SE 72nd where it is getting rezoned and developed.
My first reaction “is this a lie, like Hawthorne was?”
Second- “Greenways aren’t greenways without multi-modal filters.”
Of course it’s a lie, traffic modeling is pseudoscience because you can’t predict the future. A more optimist traffic engineer could say that buses are predicted to speed up by 5 minutes because the bike lanes will create a mode shift that will reduce car traffic by 10% or whatever. It’s all just made up numbers based on assumptions, and it certainly doesn’t account for mode shift.
Planners don’t just make random guesses; if you think bike lanes you are championing will reduce car traffic by 10% you need to have some rational basis for claiming that beyond wishful thinking. If the impact of bike lanes on similar streets has been immeasurably small, that’s probably going to hold for your project as well.
Forecasting cannot see the future, but it can extrapolate from the present in a way that’s more precise and (hopefully) accurate than the motivated guessing the proponents of certain projects have been known to do. It’s why every business and government agency does it to some extent.
[For the record, I have said many times that the reasons PBOT gave for rejecting bike lanes on Hawthorne were total BS.]
Actually, many do. I remember a metro planner explaining how they arrived at a set of projections for a future light rail project for Barber, back in 2010, who then gestured with his fingers, indicating they they created the numbers out of thin air, as if by magic. Other modellers have freely told me that they have to make a lot of assumptions based on tables with very questionable data based on lots of other highly questionable assumptions.
I believe this is true for things that can’t rationally be projected.
What I dislike about modeling is the inherent assumption that the future will be like the present, only more so. But it can be the most rational assumption, even when you know it’s wrong.
For example, I am very confident automated driving is coming and will be the biggest change in transportation since the invention of automobiles. The only question is when (certainly in the next 30 years, probably much sooner). But if I’m designing the Burnside Bridge (for example), do I design for that world, or the one we have now fast-forwarded 30 or 50 years? Or do I just say screw it and do nothing?
I’ll probably go with the current world (while trying to build in flexibility) even though I am pretty sure my assumptions are going to be wrong.
I guess the bike bill is a dead letter. Long live car dominance. We have failed.
Always has been.
The battle for better infrastructure for human beings is fundamentally a political struggle against an entrenched and destructive majority. Until the liberals, libertarians, market urbanists, and YIMBYs who dominate cycling advocacy become radicalized little change will occur.
In the olden days, the BTA might have sued (as they did over this very issue elsewhere). The Street Trust, their successor organization, has chosen a much more passive role, and did not sue even in the face of the clear abdication of ODOT to fulfill its obligations on the St John’s Bridge.
Interestingly, Rex Burkholder, one of the founders of the old BTA, is running for a council seat in District 3. For those of us living there, that suggests one possible avenue for addressing the issue.
BikeLoud PDX is the successor to the BTA in terms of bike advocacy, and has sued the City on bike bill-related concerns.
BikeLoud PDX has also joined with No More Freeways in its suit against ODOT about the Rose Quarter project.
BikeLoud hasn’t been particularly effective in the past. Hopefully these lawsuits will change that.
I disagree watts. Bikeloud has been effective in many ways… especially for a group w no paid staff
My comment sounder harsher than I intended it. I’ll grant that, dollar for dollar, they do much better than many non-profits in town. What are some wins you would credit the organization with?
Orgs like BL are useful as a way to connect like minded activists with one another, and provide “branding” that can serve as an organizing metaphor, both of which are important functions for the way bike advocacy has worked here for the last decade or two.
Is there an example organization in any US city that had been more effective?
~7% ==> ~3% is “effective”???
In order to have effective advocacy, a first step is to admit that whatever BikeLoud PDX (or the StreetTrust) has been doing has not been effective.
That was not the question I asked.
82nd Avenue is not being reconstructed, relocated, or newly constructed, and therefore the Bike Bill simply does not apply. The sections that are being repaved are mainly grinding some pavement off the top, and laying down a fresh layer of pavement. Those kinds of projects have never been part of the Bike Bill.
This makes the long-discussed 70s Greenway crossing of Powell near WinCo even more important. Hoping to see that implemented soon!
When should we expect to see government agencies declaring “allowing private motor vehicle traffic infeasible due to climate and public health costs”? Because the climate crisis is here, and cars, trucks, SUVs are a major factor. They are also killing and injuring pedestrians, as well as bicyclists, bystanders, and even drivers and passenger in motor vehicles. How is perpetuating all of that “feasible” but ameliorating it “infeasible”?
I expect never. Or at least not until there’s an alternative available that can do the things society has come to rely on cars for in a way that’s at least as good.
In the meantime, we can at least ameliorate the climate and local pollution (and noise) problems by electrifying our transportation fleet and getting off fossil fuels. That’s something we can do (and are doing) right now.
Comment of the week.
There’s 3 votes right there. I fourth that.
I’m fine with this. I have zero interest riding on 82nd—too busy, too hot, too loud and too ugly. Improving parallel side routes sounds great!
I’m fine with this one, I hate driving 82nd and I’d hate biking it even more. I’m choosing greenways over bike lanes as often as I can.
Regarding the 82nd Avenue and the “bike ladder” concept… Interesting it shows there is a bike lane on Washington in Montavilla because there definitely isn’t one. It starts only when you cross I-205 going east. I guess it is only funded but not yet implemented?
The solid blue lines were for both completed AND those being funded. Maybe something in the TSP coming up “real soon” in PBOT jargon, you know, something within the next 20 to 30 years?
It’s being installed sometime in the next year or two.
“Infeasible.”