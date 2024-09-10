Opinion: None of this is normal

Revelations in the media this week that two Portland city commissioners have shown blatant disregard for traffic laws and the consequences for breaking them, make it much easier to understand why our roads often feel like lawless wastelands and road safety issues are not a high priority at City Hall.
The Willamette Week reported Monday that starting in 1998, city commissioner and mayoral candidate Rene Gonzalez, “racked up seven speeding tickets in Oregon (one was dismissed); twice had his driving license suspended (in 1998 and 2003); and was cited four times for failure to display current registration on his vehicle.” In 2014 Gonzalez was cited for not having a valid ticket on a MAX train. On several occasions, Gonzalez wrote letters to the court making excuses for his actions and asking for relief from consequences.
Also yesterday, The Oregonian shared that another mayoral candidate and commissioner, Carmen Rubio, “racked up more than 150 parking and traffic violations over the last two decades, failing to pay most of them for months or sometimes years.”
Taken by themselves, these stories would be troubling and disappointing. When combined with the daily lawlessness we see on our streets, they are something even worse. Below is just a sample of the dangerous, reckless driving I’ve heard about in the past few days…
Yesterday a driver managed to flip their car on NE 33rd at Going Street.
Also on Monday, yet another driver took their car onto a carfree path, a worrying trend that is being reported much more often lately.
And on Sunday, a driver plowed through the front of a Plaid Pantry on NE Glisan near 102nd.
Two days prior to that, on Friday September 6th, the Portland Police Bureau responded to a crash on SE Division Street. Someone who was walking had life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver at SE 158th. Then about twenty minutes later another call came about another collision a few blocks away: Another pedestrian was seriously injured by a driver.
None of this is normal. In fact, it’s madness.
The dysfunctional driving culture that currently rules our roadways is more powerful and dangerous than the infrastructure we might build to prevent it. Until we are willing to create carfree zones and truly safe streets where driving is prohibited and/or severely constrained, our only hope is to improve culture and find leaders who can model better behaviors.
Maybe Mingus Mapps, another sitting city commissioner who wants to be mayor, is the guy?
At a press conference following a rise in traffic deaths held in front of City Hall one year ago Mapps said he wanted to, “bring about culture change” on our roads. But not only did Mapps never do anything substantive to follow-up that statement, we learned one month later during the Broadway Bike Lane Scandal he presided over that he also has a trust deficit on transportation issues.
Maybe that’s why Mapps’ campaign has seized on the negative press for Gonzalez and Rubio with an email just sent out to his supporters. “I don’t have a single traffic citation,” Mapps writes in the email. “As a Black man, I don’t get to flout the rules… If I had over 150 violations in recent years, not only would I not be on the City Council today, I would be in jail.”
If it takes an election campaign to prioritize the importance of responsible vehicle use and clean up traffic culture, I’m all for it. Portland is desperate for civilized streets. To get them we need serious, trustworthy leaders who want to make our roads better for everyone as much as they want to gain power for themselves.
Thank you for writing this, Jonathan. Dangerous driving, disregard for simple rules, are deeply disturbing to me. I don’t care how many kids you have, where you need to be, how late you are … what is the big deal with just following rules, and having basic courtesy toward others?
This just happened, too
On average, a car crashes into a 7-Eleven every day. People die in these crashes, but 7-Eleven does nothing about it. Recently, a man in Chicago won a settlement for 91 million dollars after loosing both of his legs in a crash. The judge ruled that 7-Eleven had a duty to install bollards. Similarly, PBOT and ODOT have an obligation to protect road users that are threatened by cars and trucks.
Portland has never had a champion for road safety or non-car transportation in city or state government leadership.
https://www.dailynews.com/2023/02/08/one-mans-case-reveals-cars-slam-into-storefronts-like-7-eleven-with-alarming-frequency/
Sounds to me like this is normal. It’s also sad. I also have the feeling that this won’t move the needle in how people will vote which would also be telling.
. “I don’t have a single traffic citation,” Mapps writes in the email. “As a Black man, I don’t get to flout the rules… If I had over 150 violations in recent years, not only would I not be on the City Council today, I would be in jail.”
But 2 Latinos have privilege? Oh come on Mr. Mapps. Let’s stop this racial division stuff and just working on getting back to “the city that works”.
Do you work or volunteer for the Gonzalez campaign?
I ask because just about everything you post here seems related to their campaign’s messaging.
Why wouldn’t you ask if I worked for Rubio’s campaign or Liv Osthus’ campaign? They’re running against Mapps too right? And to your point: Nope I’m just a moderate Democrat who has nothing to do with politics for employment. The suspicion in this community is beyond the pale. …
There’s someone over on the Portland subreddit who very much sounds like they work for the Gonzalez campaign as well. It’s constant pot stirring and echoes campaign messaging.
I don’t doubt that but there are also multiple commenters on Bike Portland who sound like they work for the Carmen Rubio campaign….doesn’t mean they are right? It’s seems like a bit of “Portland paranoia”. Of
course, I’m sure in Texas (outside of Austin) left leaning posters are accused of working for the “evil RINO candidate”
I think commissioner mapp’s race is highly relevant. Even more relevant is his complete lack of traffic citations.
I’m still very upset about bike lane snafus on Broadway and 42nd that occurred under his leadership, and his mealy mouth explanations and double talk regarding bike infrastructure. But he is still light years better than Rubio and Gonzalez on transportation issues and leadership style.
It’s madness because it’s normal.
Love the photo, by the way.
Particularly the “NOTICE it doesn’t have to be like this.”
Gonzalez’s moving violations were from 20+ years ago (even his MAX ticket is over a decade old). When he says he’s matured, I believe him.
Meanwhile Rubio was driving on a suspended license:
… and sent to collections over 100 times for unpaid tickets, even after she was making a six-figure income, well into her 40s. Apparently couldn’t be bothered to register her car as recently as 2023! When she tries to excuse her irresponsible behavior away it rings incredibly false. Either she thinks the law does not apply to her… or her personal affairs are in complete disarray. Maybe it’s a mix of both? Either way that’s not mayor material.
He says he’s matured, but he still breaks the law with frivolous 911 calls and many other examples of poor, immature and impulsive decision making. It would be easier to give him the benefit of the doubt if he didn’t still act like he is above the law.
Eh, Gonzalez is a professional attorney who repeatedly failed to appear at scheduled court hearings. He also drove on a suspended license. I don’t know how he’s qualified to work in the legal profession, let alone as an elected official. Rubio is worse, but Gonzalez is bad.
Just want to say to folks that respond to Gonzalez stuff as “it was so long ago.” That doesn’t make it normal or OK!! Yes that makes it less relevant to this election in many ways (especially compared to Rubio), but my whole point is that we should[n’t] just be like, “oh he was young and dumb, everyone breaks traffic laws and doesn’t stand up to consequences for breaking them.”
Is anyone saying it was normal or ok? I personally haven’t seen that. I think it’s pretty normal to feel that a crime or misbehavior committed 20 years ago (with subsequent good behavior) is less impactful than more recent criminal activity/misbehavior.
Before I sold my car last year I was a high mileage driver in a heavily car dependent area for 20 years starting at the age of 16. In that whole time I received only one ticket which was for an expired tag and I rectified it the next day. It’s not hard at all to just drive responsibly. Driving behavior shows how someone acts when they’re anonymous, and it’s very telling.
I was able to follow all the rules even in my teens and twenties, why should I ignore it when someone running for mayor can’t even follow those same rules? Why should I ignore it when the people breaking those same rules endanger me every time I leave my house not in a car?
Thanks for bringing this up Jonathan, I think it’s very relevant.
He’s matured into a budding fascist. He and his campaign social media surrogates ran a (successful) campaign against JoAnn Hardesty that was the most racist I can remember in Portland since “Don’t choke ’em, smoke ’em” in 1985. The fact that Rene lied about his recent TriMet experience thinking it would get him cheap points suggests that he will lie about any topic he thinks is important. Nothing he says about anything should be taken at face value. He’s totally unsuited to any position of public trust in any capacity. He is what reactionary politicians look like in progressive places like Portland.
Be careful Ginny…now the Rubio supporters of the bike portland peanut gallery will say YOU are working for Gonzalez. The paranoia is high in Portland it seems.
Big thumbs up for this opinion piece. I couldn’t agree more. I’m hopeful that things are calming down a little bit, but it feels like Mad Max sometimes walking and biking among all this aggro traffic.
Mapps is the only major mayoral candidate I don’t get the icks thinking about voting for
There’s Keith Wilson.
He is far and away the best candidate.
Rubio should remove herself from the race and should resign her commission seat.
How does she not get her car impounded for refusing to pay tickets?
Her car was impounded, multiple times, according to the Oregonian article.
yeah if i were in charge of Keith Wilson’s campaign I’d get him behind the wheel of one of his big rigs and record him doing a social media video about the value of being a responsible driver.
C’mon, Jonathan. Mayor is an important office and we need to take it seriously.
I for one can’t vote for Keith Wilson b/c he has never held elective office. Why would we entrust the highest political office in the city to someone who has never held office?
I’m still inclined to vote for Gonzalez, who has shown he has the cojones to stand up to dysfunctional interests in Portland (there are so many!). And he rides a bike! He should get the BP endorsement for that fact alone.
I agree we should take the office of mayor seriously. That’s why I’m not excited about voting for Gonzalez or Mapps or Rubio. All of them seem like unserious leaders to me. And Wilson will likely be my first choice. I’ve known him for years and remain very impressed on many levels. I don’t think experience holding a local elected office is as important as you make it seem.
LOL, Ted Wheeler held elective office before, so did Charlie Hales, so has almost every person who has mismanaged the city in the last 10 years.
Under the new system, mayor is largely a managerial and administrative role. Wilson has a lot more experience in that capacity than Rubio, Gonzalez, or Mapps (or any of the other candidates).
But not while that big rig is in motion, of course. We don’t need a repeat of Betsy Johnson!
Jest aside, wasn’t Wilson’s whole thing looking at the accident rate of his fleet and taking steps to take that down to basically zero? I.e., making the streets safer, compared to the three current sitting council folk?
He should be slamming them with this.
His fleet is also fully electric, which shows he cares about safety and the environment in the city.
I’ve heard people say that, but can’t verify it. It’s a bit unclear, but it sounds like Titan (Wilson’s company) has 3 electric trucks.
If someone knows where there is clear info on this, please point the way.
Per the Portland Mercury, “Looking over Keith Wilson’s records, the business owner and mayoral candidate appears to have racked up 13 tickets since 1992, one of which was dismissed and eight of which were parking tickets. Court records indicate Wilson invoiced a parking ticket he received in 2018 to his own business, Titan Freight Systems. His latest brush with parking overlords came in April, when he was cited for not paying a meter downtown.”
Thanks Lois! I hadn’t seen that.
Sounds like a normal person
agreed! I am excited by Wilson and turned off by all the other candidates. He is the most promising candidate we have had for years
Haven’t heard of him. I’ll check him out
Hi Lisa,
Wilson is third highest of the mutual donation transactions.
Luke Zak in District 3: 31 mutual transactions.
Loretta Smith in District 1: 29 mutual transactions.
Keith Wilson, candidate for mayor: 29 mutual transactions.
Timur Ender in District 1: 28 mutual transactions.
Chad Lykins in District 4: 24 mutual transactions.
Tiffany Koyama Lane in District 3: 20 mutual transactions.
Sarah Silkie in District 4: 19 mutual transactions.
Liv Osthus, candidate for mayor: 19 mutual transactions.
Mariah Hudson in District 2: 18 mutual transactions.
William Mespelt in District 2: 17 mutual transactions.
Sameer Kanal in District 2: 17 mutual transactions.
Eric Zimmerman in District 4: 16 mutual transactions.
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2024/09/09/unusual-donations-between-portland-city-council-candidates-were-widespread-campaign-finance-data-shows/
I know most people here are quite happy with one party effective rule, but it sure hasn’t generated a good crop of mayoral candidates what with the driving insanity, victimization complex and either corruption or a serious misunderstanding of election rules. But what do I know, if you’re financially sound enough to enjoy it there still maybe this is just normal?
If you create a system begging to be gamed, it shouldn’t be shocking when it’s gamed.
I think it would be appropriate for those who used illegal tactics to qualify for public financing should lose their public financing. A stern finger waggling is not enough.
It’s not shocking. What’s shocking is that many will probably pretzel logic themselves into believing that all that article revealed was a nothingburger and all those candidates were just helping themselves to more of the taxpayers money that they deserved. When I still drank and in Portland my partner and I would sit down with huge pina coladas and go through the voting process.
You have my best wishes that somehow this cycle will turn out better.
Yes – and?
This story isn’t one unless there’s more to it. If I were running for mayor, I’d still be a citizen and voter who wants to see a city council full of people I agree with, and vice versa. There’s nothing inherently malicious or untoward about that, except for those caught out explicitly trading donations. Per the article:
Moving on:
What are you on about?
I think the best ideas and practices come from an exchange of ideas from varied backgrounds and ideologies. With one party rule (here and in other places that are red one party rule) that exchange of ideas is greatly lessened as everyone seems to believe in one way to do things whether that way is effective or not.
There is nothing “one party” about the mayorial candidates if you care to actually read any of their positions.
One party to you must be anything left of Reagan.
Gonzalez is far different from Rubio who is far different from Mapps and Wilson is WAY different than the others.
Thanks Jake. I’ve been out gardening as this rolled in. What a mess today. Obviously my take a few days ago was wrong.
One of my first thoughts was technical, the Small Donation folks at the city should have caught this before it started and nipped it in the bud. That’s what computers do well, and checking for reciprocity would have been a simple function.
My 2nd thought? We have to vote for someone, and I still favor several people on that list. If you have to rank sins, driving badly is a much, much, much greater offense to me than gaming rules.
Reciprocity is not, in itself, a problem; it’s the collusion.
But given that this is our first rodeo, and there was lots of public chatter about the tactic ahead of time, the small donation folks probably should have warned candidates about this.
It’s the optics. Probably reciprocal donations should have been tracked, noted. Sometimes just tracking something will cause self-regulation.
The optics are a political issue; the collusion is a legal one. My guess is that those who engaged in the scheme did not realize it was illegal (though they should have).
Rescinding their qualification seems an appropriate punishment.
Completely agree that votes need to be made and someone is going to win, hence my heartfelt wish that this election cycle will turn out for the best.
It will be interesting to see when the dust settles if the reciprocity (or collusion) will be determined to be a bug or a feature and if anyone in authority will have the courage to make that determination.
I don’t know why speeding tickets from 1998 are relevant. That’s a loooooong time ago.
Meahwhile what the hell is going on in Rubio’s life? I’ve been here 22 years and am the proud recipient of exactly 0 parking tickets. It’s not difficult to follow the rules, presuming that you care about them. And you’d think someone in public office would care… I’m not seeing that here.
Keith Wilson remains the best choice before, and after these scandals/events.
Generally agree with this post.
As much as I don’t care for Gonzales, it does feel a bit disingenuous to go into that much detail on his record and leave out Rubio’s six suspensions of her license in addition to other details like the recency of her infractions.
I say this as someone who was previously planning to rank her first, as the clear “adult in the room.” Unfortunately that impression is now shattered. Not the behavior of an adult, and certainly not the behavior of a leader.
As for Mr. Gonzales, we already knew he didn’t fit that description either.
Whatever his other shortcomings, at least Gonzalez has experience using transit and bikes to get to work. That’s hardly a decisive factor, but it’s worth noting in contrast to some of his opponents.
Remember that even a suspended license (multiple times!) didn’t inspire Rubio to take MAX to work…. she kept driving, instead.
I lived in Portland for over 17 years (1997-2015) and saw several city councilors in the press for moving and parking violations, so your hope for finding leaders to improve driving culture is I think a pointless exercise in futility. I think a better solution is to imitate the long-term solutions other like-sized cities have found to improve street safety, some of which you’ve touched on over the years, particularly the transportation district-forming in Ghent – making it difficult to drive between districts and go fast on any street, focusing faster traffic onto major arterial stroads and expressways.
If only we had an active Police department who doesn’t hold the city ransom when their feelings get hurt over silly politics. How about we go after the Police Union? Completely corrupt and extremely worthless.
I think that it needs to be asked how many of these drivers were under the influence or not if the right mind?
I wish that there was more follow up in this arena, and more honest coverage about this issue.
The people driving on paths are not your average mom, dad, or person. The person crashing into stores isn’t just some poor unfortunate soul. Most of them have many priors, or are driving cars in disrepair, or cars that aren’t even theirs. However, because of the more sensitive culture we’ve created around the stops that are just for this reason we’ve hampered our ability for early intervention.
It shouldn’t just be about road diets and adding bike lanes. We should be focusing much more on targeted interventions and preventative interventions that restore a sense of law and order to the road. Fatalities were lower pre-pandemic when we had more drivers, less bike routes, and less road dieting. We still need the latter, but it clearly is not as important as restoring etiquette and order to the roads.
I was going to vote for Gonzalez, but now I can’t vote for either of them. That type of conduct as an adult shakes my confidence in their ethics and decisionmaking.
You’re more likely to see a unicorn than to get a traffic ticket from PPB. Those two must’ve been consistently reckless.
I wish you didn’t give any more credit to the person(s) placing those stupid “NOTICE…” posters (lots of different messages on them) all over the place. They are all over the waterfront and just as bad as the graffiti. They are on the Steel Bridge, Hawthorne Bridge, Eastside Esplanade, Waterfront Park, etc. I don’t care who it is, but they do not get the right to plaster their messages/tags all over public property in pretty much the same way we generally don’t like those narcissist graffiti tags covering road signage, bridges, sidewalks, etc. The same people being paid with taxpayer funds to clean up graffiti are having to clean these off our public spaces. Please consider avoiding any more coverage of tags contributing to the destruction of our public places.
Hi JR.
I don’t see this as giving anyone “credit.” I’m not in this business to ignore reality. It’s a sign in public. Unsanctioned or not, it’s interesting and I think relevant to the content it accompanies. Thanks for your feedback.
I think this is just the reflection of the lawlessness in Portland today. All those years of blm and antifa running wild with no consequences instructs peoples actions. Why follow the rules? Do this little exercise, check the cars in any parking lot, many have old registrations from years ago. So they aren’t paying the fee and more likely don’t have insurance either.
Thanks for the laugh. Ha! Yes, Antifa and BLM made Gonzalez break the law.
Let’s pass a ballot measure requiring all elected officials in the city to bicycle, walk, skateboard, wheelchair roll, or take public transit. We can save them from their own scandals, improve their health, reduce traffic, *and* likely improve policymaking for active transit once they realize how much more we need to do to support those who get around these ways.
I mean no offense, but would suggest caution when using the area of 158th and Division as an example. I have lived near that area for over 20 years and the way people cross that road is beyond unbelievable. There are signalized crosswalks at 160 and 157 (3 whole blocks apart) but people dart through cars between blocks to get back and forth from the convenience (smokes and beer) store on the north side and the apartments on the south and there are two bars right there as well. I agree that people are driving like idiots (due to lack of consequence)] but not every ped vs car is due to car bad, and as a person with many years of driving and a clean record I think they need to make more effort to get and keep bad drivers off the road and let the rest of go about our business in peace.
Why are these people involved in public governance? What are they getting out of it? If there a salary attached to the council member offices? Cause i wouldn’t think such immature and irresponsible behavior would be a match for selfless volunteering of time and effort
In Oregon, citizens may report traffic offenses. Note the time, date and location. Note the description of the vehicle, license number and description of driver. You must appear in court
Provide this information to the District Attorney and perhaps some one will take action. When I attempted to do this in Multnomah County, the telephone operator would not direct me to anyone because she did not know to whom to direct me. When I made a report in Deschutes County, the ADA treated me as a fool until the DA told him to take the report. If enough citizens make reports, perhaps the District Attorneys will make systems that process these reports .
Once again another biased and poorly written article by Jonathan. No metrics, only examples he “heard about” that support his opinion. Mingus Mapps has a reputation for being inconsistent in his policy and rhetoric, and locals know this and see this. Those bike lanes that we need “…drive everyone crazy” in Mingus’ words. I love Bike Portland, but I’m getting sick of these echo-chamber articles, man.