Weekend Event Guide: Trail maintenance, Gaza solidarity, and more

Rocky Point Trails are only as beautiful as we make them! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Trails and leaves have dried out thanks to all this sun, so we’ve got prime cycling conditions — as long as you’re ready for the cold. And there’s rain in the forecast for Saturday. So you get 10 more degrees of warmth but it comes with water falling from the sky. Hopefully not a lot!

Have fun out there.

Saturday, December 7th

Plant Trees By Bike – 8:45 am at St. Johns Church (N)
Nonprofit Friends of Trees is hosting this community tree planting event and they want folks to pick up and deliver trees by bike. Grab your trailers and head on over. More info here.

Rocky Point Trails Dig Day – 9:30 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)
Grab a shovel or whatever tool suits your fancy and help build new off-road cycling trails with NW Trail Alliance. Earn your turns! More info here.

Marine Drive Trail Clean-up – 10:00 am at Made in Oregon Parking Lot (NE)
Join SOLVE for a group effort that will pick up garbage and debris on and around the Marine Drive bike path east of 122nd Ave. More info here.

Adaptive Cycling Ride – 1:00 pm at Portland Saturday Market (Waterfront)
Are you in need of a special bike to suit your needs? One that offers more power-assist, better balance, or other features that might be hard-to-find or understand? Nomad Cycles wants to help. Come out and learn more about adaptive mobility and test ride a few different types of bicycles. More info here.

Gaza Sunbirds Solidarity Ride – 2:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)
The Sunbirds are a paracycling club based in Gaza and this ride will join a global movement of solidarity. Expect a protest against Palestinian oppression with fellow bike lovers. More info here.

Light the Night Bike Ride – 4:00 pm at Rockwood Market Hall Plaza (Gresham)
The City of Gresham, Bike Works by P:ear and Multnomah County have come together for a special Safe Routes to School event that will mix a safe group ride with holiday cheer. More info here.

Sunday, December 8th

Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffee (N)
Join Nic Cota for a social and meandering roll through the beautiful Overlook neighborhood in north Portland. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

