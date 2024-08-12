More problems on paths as driver smashes onto Springwater and man slashes trail user

I hate to say it but I have more bad news to report about dangerous behaviors on our local bike paths. Over the weekend we had another breach of the Springwater Corridor and someone was rushed to the hospital after being attacked while riding on the I-205 path in Gateway Green bike park.
On Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau got a call around 11:30 am that someone had been assaulted on the path near Gateway Green, an off-road cycling park in east Portland. When they arrived they found an adult male with a “serious cut” on his arm and were told it happened while the victim was bicycling with his children in or near the park (I’m still unsure of the exact location). Witnesses said the suspect, who lived in a tent nearby, went southbound on the I-205 bike path (which is adjacent to the park). Upon giving chase they discovered a large, 18-inch machete and ultimately found and arrested 37-year-old Victor Peterson. Peterson has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Assault II (felony).
The victim was treated at a local hospital for his wounds.
According to court documents, Peterson admitted to a PPB officer that he attacked the victim with his machete. “The defendant stated that he swung at the victim because he believed the victim was approaching his tent aggressively” and “placed a bike in front of his house,” reads the probable cause affidavit.
Here’s more from the probably cause affidavit (trigger warning: homophobic slur):
“As [the victim] was riding past Peterson’s tent, Peterson began yelling at him and called him a ‘faggot’ at one point. [The victim] noticed there were other children who were riding their bikes in the direction of Peterson’s tent so he circled back to ensure that the children were safe as they went past. When [the victim] came close to Peterson’s tent the second time, Peterson attacked him with a machete without provocation…
Peterson stated [the victim] approached him aggressively so Peterson hit him with his [machete]… Peterson said it took Peterson cutting his arm to get him away. Peterson stated he believed the person was going to get a gun so he packed up his belongings and left.”
Police were not able to say where exactly the altercation happened or share any other details about what might have transpired prior to the assault.
About 24 hours after this machete incident on the I-205 path, the driver of a grey Subaru Forester smashed through the fence that separates the railroad tracks from the Springwater Corridor near the Ross Island Bridge. According to several witnesses who contacted BikePortland, the damaged fence spilled onto the path and the driver nearly hit several runners and bike riders. The driver “seemed very agitated” and went south from Ross Island Bridge, “driving very fast and forcing bikers and runners to flee to the side,” said one witness. The driver then parked the car in the grassy trail area just south of Ross Island Bridge and “wandered down to the river.”
This incident took place just several hours after thousands of people were on the path for the annual Bridge Pedal bike ride.
One witness who contacted BikePortland said the incident was, “beyond dangerous and unbelievable.” We’re lucky that no one was killed. Also, “it was shocking to see amazing indifference by many [path users] after the guy smashed onto the trail then got out in wild haze. We’re now numb to such things in broad daylight sadly.”
Portland Parks & Recreation, the agency that owns and maintains the Springwater, is aware of the issue and BikePortland has sent them a photo of the car and its license plate number.
These unsettling incidents come on the heels of several others in what appears to be an epidemic of reckless, lawless behavior on our local off-street paths. In May, a drunk driver sped onto the Springwater at its northern entrance and drove the entire length to Sellwood Riverfront Park, hitting one bicycle rider and scaring many others before getting caught up on a bollard.
Then in July, we reported on a car driver that used the I-5 bike path near Hayden Island and the disturbing trend of people parking cars and driving on public park grounds.
What’s happening here seems to be a normalization of very dangerous and illegal behavior that likely won’t get better as long as local officials remain silent and path infrastructure makes it possible.
NOTE, 6:47 pm: The victim’s name has been removed from this post by request due to safety fears.
Boy! 10 or 20 more of these incidents and the city might be compelled to write a strongly worded press release expressing mild displeasure. Of course, the language won’t be too terse as that could be construed as unempathetic or threatening to marginalized people.
I sincerely hope that Bike Portland never has to report a fatality from this clearly illegal activity. It’s long past time to harden the entry points to these MUPs and to put police patrols on them!
Sigh… How about a PSA that says “keep your tents and vehicles off the paths!”
Is that too harsh?
About what percentage of tents or vehicles would that keep off the paths, would you say?
About zero. But irony is lost on most people these days.
My sister is a MAGA republican and she gloats in self satisfaction when she reads back to me news about “failed Portland”. She has plenty of material to work with and I have to admit that her needling stings.
In the last week the Mayor of San Francisco ordered that bus passes be given to any homeless person who could not prove residency in the last year so did not qualify for city services and Gavin Newsome personally helped sweep a homeless camp.
They get it.
Unfortunately they’ll be coming here.
Do I need to guess where San Francisco’s homeless will be bussing to?
No need to guess Grandpa, there is data on this. After California, the next most popular destination for homeless being bussed from San Francisco was Oregon.
All thanks to Mayor Breed. 🙁
https://sfstandard.com/2024/08/06/journey-home-data/
Well, the numbers presented seemed a bit low. 857 plus (maybe, it was a bit vague if the 857 included the new program.) 92 since August 2022 to be sent away from San Francisco. Of those later 92 it seems as if 9 have made it to Oregon. Seems as if Mayor Breed is taking a page from Governor Abbot, although San Fran has been bussing its “unfortunates” up to Humboldt for a long time and I see its still one of the favorite California destinations.
My partner’s home town is Rio Dell immediately adjacent to Scotia which was the last company town in America and up to the 80’s one of the main economic engine of the area. That was before the 1985/86 take over by Hurwiz and Maxaan which then started clear cutting to maximize profits. The town is now barely hanging in there, the SoCal born mayor is trying to make it into a legal weed hub and its simply a travesty to send those people up to a rural area that can’t match the urban areas of the Bay area in funding and facilities. The name of the program is right out of some dystopian YA novel, “Journey Home”. Simply ridiculous!! The problems those people experienced was created in San Francisco and they really should have the decency to take care of it, but they can’t because the solutions are beyond them and so they just send them off to poorer areas of the state to cause suffering elsewhere. It’s a despicable policy, but one that seems tailor made for a cowardly political class.
There’s no better argument than a good example.
This is why we should listen to everyone without labeling or judgment. Its not about winning arguments, its about improving quality of life for everyone, right?
The machete attack at the Gateway Green was very disturbing. I hope the victim heals quickly. We did this to ourselves with the people we have elected. Until Portland voters elect people that realize police are necessary, enforcement of our laws is not unjust and enabling unsanctioned camping is cruel to all and needs to end, the violence in this once livable city will continue.
https://katu.com/news/local/suspect-apprehended-and-machete-seized-following-northeast-portland-assault-gateway-green-path-92nd-avenue-multnomah-county
I’m sorry but this argument gets more exhausting every time I hear it. We still have a police department. Their funding as a % of the city budget has not been meaningfully reduced. They have all the enforcement powers they would theoretically need to intervene in these situations. Exactly how much more of our money do you think they need? 40% of the budget? 80%? And what % reduction in violence would be expected from that increase? Or is the thought to just write a blank check without establishing any concrete expectations or accountability?
While we’re at it, let’s head over to https://www.portland.gov/council/votes and look up how many times our current City Council has voted “No” on something PPB asked for. If I’m searching correctly, it would seem the answer is “zero times”.
Our current elected leaders are disappointing, not for lack of brutality against our unhoused neighbors, but for lack of urgency to work with the County and achieve meaningful action on housing and support systems that have been proven effective in plenty of other places around the world.
Police funding may not have been reduced, but the number of officers we have has been. The reasons are complicated, but the ramifications are that there are not enough cops to answer all the 911 calls they get.
If you are satisfied with having some emergency calls go unanswered, then maybe the current situation is satisfactory for you.
It is not satisfactory for me.
Even in the funding crunch a few years back the PPB had dozens of funded/unfilled sworn officer positions (the sunspecified “dozens” is from their budget request immediately following that year).
The issues facing us require a lot more than simply throwing money at an ineffective organization.
But, I don’t believe we have the capability to do all the heavy lifting required for any of the major problems facing us (locally, nationally or globally).
In the immortal words of Jerry Pournelle: “We have sown the wind, we will reap the whirlwind”.
He was an old school (paleo) conservative and I’m … not. But while we disagreed in principle on many things – he had a keen intellect, a great deal of knowledge and was willing to engage in rational discourse with those he disagreed with.
It’s a quote from the book of Hosea chapter 8 versus 7, from the Hebrew bible: https://biblehub.com/niv/hosea/8.htm
He wrote or co-wrote some of my favorite science fiction when I was younger.
We have the lowest number of Portland officers anytime in recent history. Your argument about police budgets is the one that is exhausting. Does an espresso drink cost the same as 2005? No, of course it cost more. Even to keep funding even one needs to have a larger budget due to inflation. For crying out loud, we have ONE property crime detective for the ENTIRE city of Portland. Let’s be real….this attitude of needing less police and less enforcement of our laws have failed us, especially those in more troubled neighborhoods like East Portland. Just look at who these precincts voted for moderates that support restoring livability to our city….Rene Gonzalez and Nathan Vasquez. Enough said.
https://manhattan.institute/article/portlands-police-staffing-crisis
I don’t think there is strong correlation between police staffing and violence. For example, Baltimore has about 40 officers to 10k people, while Portland has about 14 officers to 10k people. The rate of violent crime is much higher in Baltimore than Portland. So the attitude that more police = less crime doesn’t really seem correct, either. Also, the crime rate dropped in 2023.
I think it comes down to leadership and how we are spending our money/what is actually getting done. I don’t think throwing people in jail for being homeless is a good way to spend police time and is probably the most expensive option for how we could handle the homeless situation here.
Another question – why are the police here having such a hard time hiring officers? Maybe they should look at their practices, reputation, and lawsuits they have lost and try to turn things around instead of just blaming others.
We have a long ways to go, but everyone on all sides of the equation need to take responsibility for their actions and improve – especially those in power. I don’t think posting a right-wing think tank article is really too convincing when those same people support for-profit businesses running our prisons and incentivizing throwing people in jail.
That article makes some decent points, acknowledging that PPB has been headed for a staffing crisis for years and suggesting a few ideas to mitigate the problem. Unfortunately, it also rehashes the BS story that PPB has suffered from “defunding”, which is so clearly not true that it’s hard to trust the article was even written in good faith.
Your link to right wing propaganda is not effective at presenting Gonzalez and Vasquez as ‘moderates’. It makes them look like reactionary conservatives trying to ride a backlash using fox news talking points. PPB may need increased funding, but the much bigger problem is the lack of public trust in their organization based on decades of terrible behavior.
hmmm…in the 90s I heard nobody expressing trust problems with police.
Right now people in Clackamas and Washington counties don’t express these problems.
Since the 90’s the population of Portland has changed markedly toward young, anti-establishment, left-wing people without ties to the area and without kids.
I wonder if there would ever be a police department that they could trust.
When you hear educated left wing Portlander’s saying that police developed out of slave patrols, my mind boggles at the willful ignorance. Modern Anglosphere police developed over centuries in England without any significant involvement of enslaved populations.
Further, police forces exist in countries everywhere that never had slavery, using traffic stops, arrests, jail and everything else that is used here.
This supposed trust problem is really just in the heads of certain Portlanders.
I’m in India, people don’t like police, absolutely no one questions the need for them.
In this city, Pune, traffic is crazy, motorbikes ride on the sidewalk,in the bikelanes and in the opposite direction of traffic–you rarely notice police.
In Mumbai and Delhi police are everywhere and the traffic largely follows the rules.
Why are Portlanders always grasping at the most ideologically driven, tortured explanations? Its exhausting.
One more reason my bike is collecting dust until the unsanctioned camping ends, addicts are forcibly diverted into treatment, and actual enforcement of traffic laws gets ramped up. How some city council member sleep at night is beyond me.
This is just a side effect of the much bigger issues facing the city. If your solution to homelessness (or that of the leaders you help elect) is tents and tinfoil, this is part of what you are signing the rest of us up for.
People keep telling me that these stories are apocryphal, and that this is all just an economic issue that can be cured by building more market rate housing, but that’s not what my lying eyes are telling me.
Both of these people were behaving dangerously and erratically and are likely deeply troubled. They need real help, not more fake help.
I think more blame lies with County officials.
I’ve lived in Portland for almost 20 years and it just dawned on me recently that we have essentially redundant city and county governments. Well – it’s worse than that b/c we pay very high county taxes and the county does almost diddly (cf. the recent story about the county sheriff refusing to imprison people who violate CITY ordinances).
Portlanders showed we have an appetite for making big changes in government. So how about we next get rid of county gov’t and put everything under the city? Multnomah County is essentially the City of Portland.
City, County and Metro are just too many governments crammed into one small geographic area. One or two definitely need to be folded into the other(s). I agree that the political activists need to start thinking outside the government box for solutions.
About 15 years ago there was in fact a serious study by both the city and county to combine the two. There were lots of legal issues to work out – Portland has territory in three different counties, there are several cities besides Portland in Multnomah County, Gresham for example – but ultimately it was found that neither jurisdiction would benefit enough from combined operations to make it all worthwhile, and so they abandoned the project. The City Auditor office likely has the study in their archives.
Thanks for the history, David. But history is not always a guide to the present. Portland is currently so badly broken that what people thought 15 years ago no longer applies to our current reality.
According to court documents, Peterson admitted to a PPB officer that he attacked the victim with his machete. “The defendant stated that he swung at the victim because he believed the victim was approaching his tent aggressively” and “placed a bike in front of his house,” reads the probable cause affidavit.
Well, he knows how to use the proper terminology, at least. I’m sure the “sweeps kill” crowd will approve of this language.
It reminds me of the ways that people will use therapy language to manipulate and gaslight their partners.
I used to bike down off the back of Rocky Butte and through the SE trails there until I had a run in with some aggressive camper dogs that easily could’ve mauled and killed me. Now I stick to the main “road”that runs north through the woods, but have still had to dodge a couple guys attacking trees with machetes and hatchets. They were NOT trying to gather firewood. I just rode by as quickly and quietly as possible, lest they saw me and decided I was their target. Oh, and then there was the other time I had to bunny hop the fire hoses running from the fire trucks on I-205 and through the woods and over the dirt road to the firefighters putting out a series of burning tents.
I always thought Rocky Butte was lawless, but that Gateway Green was fairly safe. Though, it was getting rather rough a year+ ago when the huge camp sprung up just north of GG btw the MUP and I-205. It even had its own muddy exit off of I-205. They finally kicked them out and added concrete barriers. They put in wood posts with large cables strung between them along the MUP and (of course) people have since cut and stolen all the cables.
I liked that the railroad’s approach to people cutting into the area from their property was to stack up old cars and even a couple boats as a wall. They added a bunch of piles of gravel as well. That worked fairly well until someone lit all the cars on fire a couple months ago…
I really just wish I could go for a nice mountain bike ride through the urban forests and parks of this fair city without having to worry about getting injured or killed by some crazed human. Sigh…
That area of Rocky Butte could have so much potential as a more developed park. Build a playground next to Skidmore, bike/ped bridge over 205, develop hiking and biking trails up to the top, include resources for climbers. Maybe even a through-trail connecting to Hancock. Kind of like Iron Mountain in Lake Oswego but bigger and more accessible for more people.
So the suspects are the “usual suspects”.
I’m just shocked.
Shocked I Say!!
When I first moved to Portland in fall of 1997, I saw lots of bad behavior, smokers on MAX trains, booby-trapped trails in Forest Park, illegal campsites, 20-something slackers hanging out in coffee shops, all part of that Portland Weird vibe. When I left in winter 2015, it was still that usual s**t, but I got older and less tolerant of it, plus I couldn’t afford my addiction to Portland Weird any longer, so I moved on.
If you don’t like it, leave. Move elsewhere. It’s a big world out there and there’s a community out there that matches your tastes, income, and lifestyle.
Not helpful, David. You moved, but we have to live here and deal with the problems here.
But you are not really “dealing with it”, y’all are bitching about it and doing your best to avoid “dealing with it” by blaming others, the homeless, the police, elected officials, everyone but yourselves.
The Portland I knew and worked with was proactive and actually tried to plan ahead, and not be re-active and trying to blame others. If you know your city is going to grow and gentrify, you make a plan for it (as Portland did in fact do – The Portland Plan), then you carry it out. But as usual Portlanders elected a bunch weeny whiny idiots to City Council and failed to raise taxes to pay for it all, and shifted funds they had to pointless pet projects. And now all they do is bitch bitch bitch.
Pot, meet kettle. From 3000 miles away you are one of most prolific posters on this “bitch” blog. Your action plan was to leave, and although a good start, your “daily advice column” falls short of problem solving
I really think this comment section would be better off without comments like this. You moved away from Portland, but you clearly haven’t moved on.
*** Moderator: deleted last line ***
If you hadn’t moved years ago, you’d know that many of the people who were responsible for that proactivity and planning ahead are still here, still being proactive and planning ahead. And they’ve been joined by lots of new (younger or new to Portland) people since you left.
Based on comments and articles I’ve seen here over the years, many BikePortland readers and commenters are in that group.
Your comment is pathetically clueless, arrogant and condescending.
True story: I lived in Portland 1997-2015 and was an East Portland community activist from 2009-2015 and eventually helped (with many other people mind you) get over $400 million in Portland transportation projects funded, mostly in EP, including lots of sidewalks. I lived in Hazelwood and served on their NA and EPAP, plus the city PBOT Bureau Advisory Committee for 7 years.
In 2013 the City gave me an “Independent Spirit of Portland” award, a very nice glass plaque, at a very public award ceremony with all 4 councilors and the mayor (I shook Saltzman’s hand in the photo). The next year, 2014, I was at a meeting to select the 2014 recipients. That’s when I learned that my award is generally referred to by city officials as the “Neighborhood Asshole of the Year Award.” So for 2013, it’s official, even the City of Portland, population 638,000, thinks I’m the sole 2013 “Neighborhood Asshole of the Year”. Perhaps it was an invitation to leave town and plague some other city?
David, several years ago I was invited to the Portland Building for what I can only describe as an intervention. Surrounded by transportation managers, one of them said to me something about me being “the next Marianne Fitzgerald.” Chew on that. Maybe it needs a separate award, “The next Marianne Fitzgerald Award.”
I worked with Marianne of SWNI extensively, as well as Linda Nettikoven of Southeast Uplift and many others. Marianne has a lot of charm, which I clearly lack – my strength is in being detailed-orientated, which is a plus when working with city engineers. To a certain extent any successful Portland advocate has to be an asshole, “pathetically clueless, arrogant and condescending” as qqq correctly remarked, but charm is a definite plus in dealing with elected officials.
Being reasonable and rational is a definite minus in advocacy, because you get discouraged real fast, as many BP readers can attest to.
I know a lot of people who have left (including some close family), and others who are looking to leave. It’s a good solution for some.
If my better half didn’t have strong ties to our community/neighborhood we’d be gone in as soon as we could. It wouldn’t have to even be far away, as long as we’re out of the Portland city limits I’d be happier.
I agree with you 100%. Hoping to be gone in 4 years but it won’t be easy due to family, employment issues.
David,
Why should we have to move to find a safe, livable city? Why do we have to move to find a city where one feels safe and can ride in bike parks without getting chopped with a machete? Why can’t Portland be a city where people want to be, live their lives to the fullest and maybe even choose to raise kids or grandkids? Why can’t we live in a city that we are proud of?
You live in North Carolina but seem to be telling us to shut up about our concerns about Portland and not try to make it livable again. You gaslighting us about how bad it used to be is not helpful. And guess what….it’s a lot worse since you left in 2015. Sure we could move but that’s not easy for people with roots and other family members in the area. Frankly, I find your comment condescending.
“You gaslighting us about how bad it used to be is not helpful. “
Gaslighting-I don’t think this word means what you think it means.
David isn’t lying or trying to convince you to disbelieve your lying eyes. He’s giving you positive options on how people can improve their lives if they truly feel like Portland is circling the drain. It gets tiresome reading all the complaining followed by no change in path or purpose. If you have the ability to afford Portland (I didn’t) then please do something positive with it and enough with the outrage when you’re presented with realistic options.
Some of us are from here. Pulling up stakes isn’t that simple. 2024 Portland shit isn’t remotely like 1997-?? Portland shit. Like Fred said, your comment isn’t helpful.
Its actually very simple. I had a new job, found a new house and moved from Portland within two weeks (of course that was before the crush of bidenomics). David’s comment attempts to give you power back in your life. You can work to fix the problem by voting in people who will do the work, do the work yourself (become an officer for example), quit complaining or leave and try someplace else.
I was from where I grew up. Outside forces crashed the economy and I left after a circuitous route through college as there was no real legal work. My family had been in that county for generations and now we’re in the ground or somewhere else.
My point is that it is incredibly simple to leave if you actually need or want to. For the vast majority of the well off people that make up this readership there’s not much incentive to actually leave yet as the problems others in lower economic brackets faced for awhile are only now sorta kinda starting to affect you.
My wife and I are 50, +/- a smidge, have a kid here, have aging parents here, own a home here, have careers here, friends of several decades are here. Can we move? Of course! Will it be simple? Hell no, it will not. I’m not 24, waiting tables and making lattes any longer, with virtually no posessions and zero debt and a ramblin’ spirit.
Impossible to move? No, obviously not. Simple? No, obviously not. The stakes of a massively life altering decision like that are just so much higher the older one gets. Come on, I’m sure you know this.
Just to note that leaving was only the most extreme of the four options jakeco969 enumerated. Alternatives include working to fix the problem yourself, voting for people who will, or just sucking it up.
I myself am doing a bit of all three.
Goddamnit, Watts. You have to chime in on every interaction here? Just to note, I was initially replying to David Hampsten.
David Hampsten (who I value as a commenter 99% of the time) said, “If you don’t like it, leave. Move elsewhere. It’s a big world out there and there’s a community out there that matches your tastes, income, and lifestyle”
I said moving isn’t that simple. Plus, I don’t really want to move, even if I’m unsatisfied with Portland right now, some things about Portland anyway, I don’t really want to bail. Not really, not yet.
Jakeco969 said, “Oh to contrary, it’s incredibly simple!”
Then I laid out the reasons, in my estimation, it really is not simple. There are in fact many things to consider!
Why did you feel the need to comment/reply to me?
In this particular context, I responded to your post because while I agree with you that leaving is more difficult for many of us, I wanted to highlight the points in jakeco969’s post that you didn’t respond to, most importantly the idea that those of us who stay have a lot of agency in terms of how we respond to Portland’s problems.
Like you, I have no plans to leave, and I hope all of us will help where we can, and not just give in to a feeling of powerlessness and despair. That’s probably not you, but I think it does reflect the mood of many out there.
I’m sorry you didn’t care for the way I chose to make that point; looking back, my post doesn’t seem particularly inflammatory or accusatory, nor did it in any way “refute” what you wrote (or, really, seem directed at you much at all), so I’m honestly not sure why it sparked such a strong response.
I agree, moving is never simple. I stayed in Portland well beyond what I could afford, seeking work and doing advocacy partly because I was good at it, but mostly because I really cared about my community. I still care deeply about Portland. Even after one physically moves, one still cares deeply about loved ones, including cities we’ve lived in. I lived long enough in Portland that I’ll probably never “move on” as one commenter said I should. And I still care about my home town of Grand Forks ND even though I was last there in 2007.
Moving cross country is always a form of trauma – you lose a lot of friends that way, there’s a loss of a lot of comforts (Powell’s Books for example, or Mt. Hood) – but it’s a new adventure, new things and stuff and culture to discover. I like to think of it as a long vacation or even an exile, and that one day I’ll return – it helps to make the move bearable. And news sources like BP make such moves a little easier to bear.
I agree with you entirely about moving. Sorry everyone piled on you. I’m pretty sure most of us do actually appreciate your contributions here.
David, you’ve been gone almost a decade. Please believe us when we tell you that the city has changed in that time.
I’ve been riding the 205 path for 20 years. It didn’t used to be like this.
“If you don’t like it, leave. Move elsewhere. It’s a big world out there and there’s a community out there that matches your tastes, incomes, and lifestyle”
What a ridiculous comment from a person who has not lived in Portland for a decade, daily logs in to a bike blog focused on Portland, and then suggests to Portlanders that have complaints about Portland that there is community out there (other than Portland) that matches your tastes better. Based on your behavior David, you clearly have not found this community in North Carolina, otherwise you would focus more on your better fit community in North Carolina and not be so obsessed with the Portland bike scene.
I really don’t know what to say anymore about all of this, that’s worth anyone’s time and consideration. It just makes me angry & sad.
I think that hardening the entry points & police bike patrols would probably help mitigate some of this very dangerous behavior. However, it seems to me that the social compact is failing. When cultural norms get broken, they’re very difficult to restore.
Lastly, I don’t know how much I’d use a MUP that is hardened w. police patrols. That kinds just kills the enjoyment for me.
I would welcome police patrols. The paths frequently pass through isolated, hard-to-access places, Gateway Green being a great example: in an island between freeways and a railroad.
Over the years I’ve been forced off the path, I’ve had knives and machetes brandished at me, and I’ve feared for my life on a few occasions.
Anyone who’s using the path for something other than its intended purposes is a liability to everyone else. These persons need to be addressed proactively, not after someone is stabbed.
A consistent Police/Street Response beat along our paths would probably be pretty good medicine here. I don’t think this needs to be seen as “hardening with police patrols,” but more just visibility, and maybe even identifying and finding help for folks in crisis before an incident happens. Bonus points if the Gateway Green beat gets dirt jumpers…
The victim is my best friend. He spent a lot of time building at Gateway Green and believes in making these interstitial spaces into “safe” spaces for humans to get away from cars. For better or worse, these spaces may be safer for a whole other population as well. This is a bad streets issue, crashing head on into a housing/mental health/drugs issue, with a man trying to make the world a better place stuck in the middle.
The tone of this chat thread is depressing. BikePortland is usually a font of bubbling optimism and civic boosterism. Here people who ply the streets and joyfully participate in the city agree that the decline of Portland and the dissolution of any social contract among citizens is bad and worsening. I post this obvious summation knowing that Portland’s impotent leadership read this blog and that they might crawl out of their bunkers, show some spine and take prompt, serious and concrete action to address Portland’s problems. With history as a guide, the best we can hope for is that a focus group will recommend a committee be formed to study the issues.
Sigh
Sorry, Granpa, but the reality of mentally unstable people taking over our MUPs and public spaces is a lot more depressing than a conversation about it.
Are you kidding? Most of the conversation here is some shade of how awful biking is in Portland. I’m pretty much the only person here who thinks riding bikes in Portland is great, and only getting better.
As for “showing spine”, we get what we ask for. The last time we had an election, we had a pretty clear choice for county leadership between an enabler (Vega Pederson) and a fixer (Meieran). We chose the enabler.
Will we make the same choice in the upcoming city elections (or the vacant District 1 county seat)?
Probably indicates that you’re reading the opinion or an activist or someone who is activist-adjacent. The narrative is that cyclists are at war with our fellow Portlanders and any attempt to compromise or find middle ground with those outside the echo chamber should be regarded as treason.
This mindset is steeped in doomerism that insists that everything is unfair, the believer is part of a terminally aggrieved group as marginalized as any other in human history, and the world’s ending anyway. Get someone to believe all of those premises and you can justify / inspire just about any toxic behavior.
It also results in much goalpost-moving: note the shift over time from advocating for bike lanes to claiming that the standard bike lane is an inadequate, dangerous, and downright insulting piece of infrastructure. You won’t earn many popularity points by pointing out how good we’ve got it.
Just here to say that I also think riding bikes in Portland is great. Just a hunch, but I’d wager the publisher thinks so too…
“Great” is such a relative term. Great compared to what? – great compared to the 1970s, when bike lanes didn’t exist? Yes, our current Portland bike infra is pretty great when compared to that.
But if it’s possible to hold two ideas in your brain at the same time (looking at you, Watts), you can admit that cycling is great but still be disappointed that our elected leaders can’t make it even better, so that all of those people currently driving cars would choose to bike instead.
False. I for one think the same. Just because people complain about what’s wrong doesn’t mean we think it’s all bad.
I always think this about the people who say they’re now too afraid to bike here or there. It’s hyperbolic. I think it’s performative. Biking is great here, but obviously I want the problems we do have to be fixed. I want safer routes to many places (looking at you, last few miles to Oxbow campground), but there are still many places that are fantastic already.
Just for the record, I think riding bikes in Portland is awesome and I love it and I think it’s always getting better!
But that doesn’t mean I won’t highlight shortcomings and point out other concerns and share criticisms when warranted.
I was confronted by a car travelling north on the Jantzen Beach path last week, while I was biking South – it was a tight squeeze. I have video if anyone is putting together a compendium. It shows the license plate number, but I would guess the car was stolen.
Hi Joe, I’m a reporter from The Oregonian — I’m working on a possible story about cars driving off-road into bike paths. If you’re up for talking a bit about your experience or sharing video, you can reach me at ttodd@oregonian.com
Hope to hear from you!
Tatum
What do people mean by this? Are they expecting bystanders to get involved with the perpetrator to try and calm them down or something? Seems like a job for incident response personnel who are trained to deal with such situations. I don’t blame people for getting out of harms way when something like this is happening, but I would like to understand more of what is implied by this statement.
I think it means that the observer expected people to vocally express more anger and surprise instead of the nonchalance they describe.
I don’t think it necessarily means that they expected folks to spring into action to subdue the driver and disable the car.
But might be wrong about that.
Infrastructure is not going to keep a guy with a machete out.
MUPs are not private campsites but that’s how they’re being treated, and that’s what politicians and activists are trying to normalize. We’ve been living with the collateral damage for years now: huge swaths of path that are no longer safe or welcoming.
We also need to realize that the vast majority of drivers on MUPs are doing so to access illegal camps. Enforce the camping ban effectively and 99% of the intrusion by automobiles goes away.
I just rode by and Portland Parks is fixing the fence this morning.
Coincidentally, there were also people at the derelict, Ross Island Sand and Gravel plant securing their fence to the north by the entrance to the path.
Reading these posts I think a distinction needs to be made between homeless campers and people with psychotic behavior. Over 20+ years I’ve seen it all on the 205 path.
I’ve had dogs come after me, I’ve had to dodge speeding cars and I’ve had a homeless camper block my way brandishing a knife.
I guess it’s lucky I’ve never been injured.
It would not take many resources to verify who’s living in our public spaces.
Violent offenders and people with acute violent mental problems really shouldn’t be out there.
I really miss seeing non-homeless users on the path. I almost never see families using these critical resources anymore and I really can’t blame them.
We used to have the BTA to represent the needs of cyclists on regional paths but I don’t see the Street Trust or Bike Loud wanting to make this an issue.
Totally agree with you here Cory P. I’ve been waiting for a leader to be able to communicate and follow through with a plan that makes it clear that different types of homeless folks would face different consequences and a response that differentiates among the various reasons folks are on the streets. Wheeler promised that once (to rid camps of the “worst offenders” and such) but never really followed through. It feels like we have only 2 sides: Don’t ever touch campers or put them all in jail. We need to fund more social workers to process these areas and get folks to the right place. Some of them can stay, others need to face consequences for illegal shit, others need mental/physical help, and so on. I realize this is complicated, but I don’t see any other option that’s working. OK, I’ll go back to my lane now.
“Some of them can stay”
Thank you for giving away our PUBLIC spaces. I am not sure you have the power to do that?
No one has the right to live in our public spaces. No one.
This isn’t hard, if you want to allow “some of them”, to camp on your Private property, feel free.
Portland and Multnomah County need to do a few things:
The problem is entirely out-of-hand! Local government needs to focus on protecting law abiding citizens along with property and business owners. Afterall, these people pay the taxes and create the communities that make Portland what it is. Should we help the homeless? Absolutely! Let’s do everything in our power to assist those that want our help and stop all of the handwringing and institutional paralysis caused by worrying about those that cannot or do not want to be served. In my opinion, that is where local government fails – letting 80% languish and suffer because they don’t know what to do about the 20% that cause the problems.
No politician wants to make this ‘their’ issue. After talking with advocates, politicians, service providers and police for four years all I see is finger-pointing.
We can solve this. No other developed nation has this problem ( as far as I know )
I would love to go back to talking about skateboard transportation!
Here’s a third: Get people into a shelter or housing or treatment facility rather than on the street or in jail.
It’s true that we don’t currently have enough space for everyone who needs it, but there’s a lot of money sitting around for this constellation of issues that is not being used, and there’s more room at places like Bybee Lakes.
And for those folks for whom this really is just an economic issue, get them back into housing immediately with a rent voucher and help them find a job if they need one so they’re not taking a bed from people with bigger problems.
In reality, most people support this third “side”, so I don’t know why you would suggest our only options are at the poles.
Hi, You are misinterpreting my comment.
I was saying I feel like the dominant voices are either “lock em up and sweep everyone!” or “sweeps kill”. I was not referring to a list of possible solutions to the problem. Obviously I’m well aware that getting people into shelter is the best outcome!
I don’t really hear many voices at either of those poles (maybe because I’m not on X). A couple on the sweep ’em all, more on “sweeps kill”, but most people want folks off the street, in shelter, and only want jail to be used as a last resort.
I think that’s a strong majoritarian position, both with the public and with politicians.
Deborah Kafoury (and Jessica Vega Pederson) fought tooth and nail against funding the Bybee Lakes shelter. For these types it’s all about ego and ideology rather than getting people off the cruel streets.
I recently spoke with someone who has been working with the homeless population in Portland for over 25 years. He said that only 25-30% of the homeless population is actually capable being housed, holding down a job, etc. The vast majority (70-75%) have such serious addiction and mental-health issues that they are incapable of supporting themselves in society.
So when the homeless-industrial complex wants us to think that “It’s just a lack-of-housing issue,” they are clearly wrong. I’m so sorry that a cyclist at Gateway Green was the victim of such blinkered thinking.
The irony is that the perpetrator will likely get help, since he attacked someone. How many other seriously addled people are out there, who will never get treatment?
I missed the part where the ‘homeless-industrial complex’ told us “It’s just a lack-of-housing issue.” I think they are much more likely to say we need comprehensive wrap-around services (which, of course, they will be paid to provide).
I share your sorrow about the Gateway Green attack, and I wish the victim all the best in their recovery. I don’t think it’s helpful to scapegoat folks who are working on a very big social problem, even if you think they are not going about it correctly.
We could do felony warrant checks of all camps. Other cities do that but then people here scream it’s cruel to see if people in the camps are wanted felons or not…so we let them live in our community without consequences. And we wonder why people get attacked with machetes….
https://www.cerescourier.com/news/crime/homeless-camp-sweep-nets-arrest-on-felony-warrant/
So sorry that this happened, and extra sorry that the victim’s kids had to witness it.
It’s been a decade or so since I last biked on the I-205 path. On that occasion, a man on a bike came at me and forced me off the path. Not sure if he was mentally unstable, on drugs, homeless, or something else. The city has allowed a lawless environment to take over in this area, making this path completely unsuitable for either commuting or recreational riding.
Too bad Maus has spent so much time defending the very same bad actors behind these incidents.
Unlikely that someone would do that with their own Forester they paid for with their own money.
Very likely that someone’s going to get their Forester back in totalled conditions filled with fentanyl foil, syringes and other druggie detritus.