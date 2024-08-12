More problems on paths as driver smashes onto Springwater and man slashes trail user

Gateway Green bike park with I-205 path on the right. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“The defendant said the victim placed a bike in front of his house.” – Multnomah County court documents

I hate to say it but I have more bad news to report about dangerous behaviors on our local bike paths. Over the weekend we had another breach of the Springwater Corridor and someone was rushed to the hospital after being attacked while riding on the I-205 path in Gateway Green bike park.

On Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau got a call around 11:30 am that someone had been assaulted on the path near Gateway Green, an off-road cycling park in east Portland. When they arrived they found an adult male with a “serious cut” on his arm and were told it happened while the victim was bicycling with his children in or near the park (I’m still unsure of the exact location). Witnesses said the suspect, who lived in a tent nearby, went southbound on the I-205 bike path (which is adjacent to the park). Upon giving chase they discovered a large, 18-inch machete and ultimately found and arrested 37-year-old Victor Peterson. Peterson has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Assault II (felony).

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

According to court documents, Peterson admitted to a PPB officer that he attacked the victim with his machete. “The defendant stated that he swung at the victim because he believed the victim was approaching his tent aggressively” and “placed a bike in front of his house,” reads the probable cause affidavit.

Here’s more from the probably cause affidavit (trigger warning: homophobic slur):

“As [the victim] was riding past Peterson’s tent, Peterson began yelling at him and called him a ‘faggot’ at one point. [The victim] noticed there were other children who were riding their bikes in the direction of Peterson’s tent so he circled back to ensure that the children were safe as they went past. When [the victim] came close to Peterson’s tent the second time, Peterson attacked him with a machete without provocation… Peterson stated [the victim] approached him aggressively so Peterson hit him with his [machete]… Peterson said it took Peterson cutting his arm to get him away. Peterson stated he believed the person was going to get a gun so he packed up his belongings and left.”

Police were not able to say where exactly the altercation happened or share any other details about what might have transpired prior to the assault.

Subaru parked on trail adjacent to Springwater Corridor path. (Photo sent in by reader)

About 24 hours after this machete incident on the I-205 path, the driver of a grey Subaru Forester smashed through the fence that separates the railroad tracks from the Springwater Corridor near the Ross Island Bridge. According to several witnesses who contacted BikePortland, the damaged fence spilled onto the path and the driver nearly hit several runners and bike riders. The driver “seemed very agitated” and went south from Ross Island Bridge, “driving very fast and forcing bikers and runners to flee to the side,” said one witness. The driver then parked the car in the grassy trail area just south of Ross Island Bridge and “wandered down to the river.”

This incident took place just several hours after thousands of people were on the path for the annual Bridge Pedal bike ride.

One witness who contacted BikePortland said the incident was, “beyond dangerous and unbelievable.” We’re lucky that no one was killed. Also, “it was shocking to see amazing indifference by many [path users] after the guy smashed onto the trail then got out in wild haze. We’re now numb to such things in broad daylight sadly.”

Portland Parks & Recreation, the agency that owns and maintains the Springwater, is aware of the issue and BikePortland has sent them a photo of the car and its license plate number.

These unsettling incidents come on the heels of several others in what appears to be an epidemic of reckless, lawless behavior on our local off-street paths. In May, a drunk driver sped onto the Springwater at its northern entrance and drove the entire length to Sellwood Riverfront Park, hitting one bicycle rider and scaring many others before getting caught up on a bollard.

Then in July, we reported on a car driver that used the I-5 bike path near Hayden Island and the disturbing trend of people parking cars and driving on public park grounds.

What’s happening here seems to be a normalization of very dangerous and illegal behavior that likely won’t get better as long as local officials remain silent and path infrastructure makes it possible.

NOTE, 6:47 pm: The victim’s name has been removed from this post by request due to safety fears.