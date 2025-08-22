MADE Bike Show opening day photo gallery

Packed halls on opening day! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

You guys. The MADE Bike Show is really neat and fun. You should totally go!

I did not know what to expect when I rolled down to South Waterfront this morning for opening day of the event (yes I missed the first two years due to scheduling conflicts). It had been a few years since I covered a bike show, my knee is really bugging me, I knew it was going to be really hot, I hadn’t found my inspiration, and wasn’t sure how I’d approach the day. But after a few minutes of getting my bearings and soaking up the excellent vibes, I was having a great time! It felt just like old times.

The exhibitors at MADE and the folks who show up to see them are really top-notch. There’s just so much creativity and innovation under the roof of the old Zidell Yards shipbuilding warehouse, that anyone remotely interested in cycling would enjoy walking and gawking around the place.

I bumped into all sorts of interesting people, learned about some really cool bikes and accessories, and reveled in the fact that this third annual event is bigger and better then ever — and it’s happening right here in our city!

I recorded a bunch of fun conversations with builders, makers and regular folks just roaming the exhibition halls, and will make it into a podcast as soon as I can. Stay tuned to hear my chats with: Dylan Wiggins of Right Hook Finishes, Megan Dean of Moon Dust Apparel, Wendy Downs of Inside Line Equipment, bike fan Brenda Martin, Brad Davis of Nomad Cycles, Gary Fisher of MTB history fame, Mike Smith of No. 22 Bicycle Co., Portland pioneer framebuilder Mark DiNucci, UC Davis Bike Shop GM Oscar McBain, Brad Wilson of Wilde Bikes, Brian Tucker of Yellow Bird Thread Works, bikepack racer Natalie Peet, and more!

I don’t have time to finish it right now, so I’ll leave you my photo gallery for now.

If you are around Saturday and Sunday, try to make time to attend MADE. Beyond all the expensive bikes, theres a ton of cool swag, free stickers, and really fantastic (and affordable!) accessories you can bring home. They also have food carts and lots of beer, so make a day of it! Remember to use the “BPMADE” discount code for 25% off a ticket.

The Hopworks-fiets!! Brad Davis, Nomad Cycles Brian Tucker, Yellow Bird Threadworks. Bikepacking racer Natalie Peet, repping Slow Southern Steel bikes. Inside Line Equipment Designer Wendy Downs. Megan Dean, MoonDust socks and apparel. Amazing 1979 Richard Cunningham protoype. Dave Levy, Ti Cycles (he’s looking for someone to buy his company!). Brad Wilson, Wilde Bikes Portland legends Tommy Tuite and Jeremy Gomez. MADE Bike Show creator and founder, Billy Sinkford. Dylan Wiggins, Right Hook Finishes. Dylan’s personal bike. Jrdn with the vintage Sprockettes tee. Tony Pereira, Breadwinner Cycles owner. 1980s Portland framebuilder Mark DiNucci and former Portlander Joseph Ahearne. No. 22 Bicycle Company co-founder Mike Smith.