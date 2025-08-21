PBOT reveals bike bus routes for downtown Sunday Parkways

Mayor Keith Wilson and PBOT Director Millicent Williams at a Sunday Parkways event downtown this morning. (Photo: PBOT)

Are you a frog, chameleon, turtle, manatee, sloth, slug or snail? It all depends on which route you choose for the first-ever Sunday Parkways Bike Bus.

As I reported back in May, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming event downtown on September 14th. Since the focus is downtown revitalization and the event coincides with a Travel Portland “staycation” promotional campaign, PBOT is going the extra mile by offering seven guided group rides from Portland neighborhoods to the downtown parkways loop.

“We want all Portlanders to learn how to confidently bike from their homes to downtown any day of the year,” PBOT said in a statement. They launched the campaign with Mayor Keith Wilson and other city leaders at an event downtown this morning. The event also included special guest Mike Bennett. Bennett is a Portland artist famous for his traffic calming critters and he teamed up with PBOT to create seven new characters for the bike bus routes.

PBOT will offer guided rides both to and from Sunday Parkways. This is a perfect opportunity to do your first ride into downtown in a safe environment! Here are the seven bike bus stops:

North Portland: The Frog Route will depart at Arbor Lodge Park

Northeast Portland: The Snail Route will start at Khunamokwst Park

East Portland: The Slug Route will depart at Columbia Inclusive Regional Services

Southeast Portland: The Sloth Route will depart East Portland Community Center

Sellwood Ride: The Manatee Route will depart from Sellwood Park & Miller

Southwest Portland: The Turtle Route will depart Rieke Elementary/Ida B Wells Parking Lot, Vermont Entrance

Northwest Portland: The Chameleon Route will depart Wallace Park at NW Pettygrove and 26th

Let’s pack downtown and show everyone that Portland is the greatest cycling city in the world!

— Learn more about Sunday Parkways here.