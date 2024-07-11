Car driver speeds onto bike path adjacent to I-5

It’s gotten to the point where local transportation agencies need to have a summit to figure out best practices for keeping drivers off bike paths.
Yesterday I learned that a driver of a car managed to roll onto the bike path alongside I-5 north of Marine Drive. A video posted to Reddit shows the driver going northbound on the path over the Columbia River en route to Hayden Island. The video is accompanied by the caption, “They almost hit a bicyclist!” but I didn’t see any rider in the video. The person who shot the video shared with me that the driver and bike rider were headed straight towards each other, “and the car slowed down and the biker swerved then he yelled something at the car and the car sped up and continued on their merry way.”
Yikes. I’m glad no one was hurt; but the mental scars of incidents like this often last longer than physical injuries.
This is just one in a very long line of attacks on carfree spaces. It is impossible at this point for transportation agencies to shrug this off as a random incident. A quick search of the BikePortland archives reveals that drivers have sped onto the I-205 path (several times), the Springwater Corridor (most recently back in May), the Columbia Slough Trail, the Peninsula Crossing Trail, the path along the Willamette River on Swan Island, and so on and so forth.
And just this morning as I typed up this post, a reader told me she watched a driver turn onto the paths in Waterfront Park from Naito Parkway.
What would the response be if a freight train operator steered intentionally down a neighborhood arterial street? Or if an airline pilot tried used I-5 as a runway just for fun? Or heck, imagine the response if a bicycle rider felt like pedaling along at 12 mph on I-5 just because they could?
We need DOTs, parks bureaus, and any agencies that oversee multi-use paths to come together, trade notes, learn why this keeps happening, and devise a strategy to prevent it. Having drivers on spaces where people go to get away from them is an unacceptable outcome of a system that’s already way too tilted toward people in cars.
Whether it’s people who get confused and think it’s a legit lane, or folks who live along the path and are just driving “home”, pranksters who think it’s funny, or selfish scofflaws avoiding congestion — we need to make it more difficult for cars to enter these paths.
In this most recent example, there are several spots where a driver could easily roll off the street and enter the path system. I counted four places where a driver would encounter little to no resistance. Take a look at the photos below and you’ll see just how easy it is for someone to roll onto the bike path:
I sympathize with DOTs because they must balance access restrictions with making sure it’s still easy and safe to enter paths by bike or wheelchair or whatever other non-car vehicle someone has. We’ve seen clunky attempts to address this problem many times in the past with large gates and huge concrete barricades.
Surely there’s a better way to do this. But until these agencies coordinate and make an intentional, concerted effort to remedy the issue, we’ll continue to see breaches into these carfree spaces. And with each one, we further erode the trust and confidence of the non-driving public.
We must defend our carfree spaces from these dangerous interlopers, or risk losing these precious refuges forever.
Sounds like we need the World Bollard Association (x.com/worldbollard) on the case
I strongly agree with this statement. Look the the Greeley MUP- that has become a de facto driveway due to PBOT and the City refusing to address the paradox of allowing a camp in a location that requires frequent servicing but that has no access. The bollard has been replaced once and it lasted a day. The rest of the time, this narrow MUP has seen regular vehicle traffic. The other facility that is regularly being used by vehicles and as a pedestrian route is Better Naito. In addition to the regular uber drop offs in the bike lanes and the vendors using it for parking and loading for Saturday Market and assorted festivals, the City has now started fencing off the sidewalk between Taylor and Yamhill. This forces pedes into the bike lanes. I alerted PBOT, expecting a quick, “oops, we will shift those fence right away to maintain pedestrian access”, but instead, I was informed that the City now considers the bike lanes to be an MUP and that pedestrians can be directed there any time. So much for fast bikes use Naito! All of our public spaces are constantly under threat of being privatized or put to use and I support every effort to protect bike-specific spaces for the safe use of cycling.
I think the fast bikes use Naito signs were there before Better Naito. It was always a bit of an eye-roll though because the Naito bike lanes were such a disaster — the river MUP was the only real option. Better Naito was always a shared bike/ped arrangement and I think it had all the markings for that from the beginning. I am always happy to go slow when it clogs up during festivals — it’s a nice respite.
In related news, I noticed the city just this week refurbished some of the green paint near the Burnside section. Hopefully they get to the other sections soon.
The problem is both the standard solution, a bollard in the middle of the path, and the newer solution, twin bollards with a larger space in between, both bring with them a serious risk of injury to cyclists, especially when riding with groups. My riding group calls out “POST!” at every trail crossing that has one, to avoid horrors like this: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/transportation/king-county-to-pay-10m-to-cyclist-paralyzed-in-bollard-crash/
Sounds like some jurisdictions in Canada are actively -removing- bollards to make trails safer. https://www.albernivalleynews.com/news/crd-asked-to-pull-bollards-that-cause-cyclists-horrific-injuries-7294811
I don’t mean this in a snarky way, but I would much rather take my chances against a bollard than an unhinged motorist driving on one of these paths.
Bollards are used throughout Europe’s best bicycling and pedestrian cities. They stop cars, they save lives.
I would love to know if this actually was an attack, or a confused driver, or just someone heading home in a manner you have in the past deemed acceptable.
I see it as an attack whether it’s literal or figurative. And I don’t exactly recall when I referenced driving on paths as acceptable, but if I did it was probably in reference to certain situations where people are living in their cars or something. In general, I don’t think it’s acceptable for anyone to drive on these paths – regardless of their housing situation.
More concrete blocks and physical protection, please! Curbs are cute, but there’s not much left that will stop the average big pick up truck, SUV, or box truck.
Maybe a good solution would be a simple “pinch point” where Jersey barriers or the like are used to narrow the path to 5 feet or so.
Have ODOT and PBOT not heard of bollards? They’re fantastic inventions.
Personally, I don’t like unilluminated steel/concrete posts in the middle of bike paths that people ride on at night. It feels inherently unsafe.
It would be helpful to me, at least, to know what the actual danger of people driving on bike paths is vs. the actual danger that bollards pose. Without that information, talk of relative safety is just uninformed speculation. At least cars have lights (sometimes).
How much traffic do you think the I-5 bike path is getting at night with camps arrayed around the path entrance? I sure wouldn’t use it unless I was carrying some form of self defense.
I’ve biked this path nearly every weekday for the past two years and have probably encountered 12-15 people driving on this MUP. It’s so deeply unsettling, because the bike path is the one place where you are not prepared to turn the corner and have headlights coming at you.
The issue used to be quite a bit worse before ODOT added the boulders beneath the freeway overpass between Delta Park and Jantzen Beach; before that, this area functioned as an informal vehicle demolition/parts scrapping pad/place to burn wires & plastic, so people were always driving vehicles there for ‘service’.
In recent memory, there’s been an abandoned motorized shopping cart, burned out car, and an ODOT maintenance vehicle lurking around that blind downhill curve.
Last year, we met friends in downtown Vancouver and had to cut the trip short because there were a dozen people in various trancelike or stuporous states. I see people living outside and/or on hard drugs on a daily basis, but this *really* rustled my jimmies.
And of course I’ll never forget the hero who painted directional arrows on these paths, only for ODOT to suddenly announce that it was going to post wayfinding signs for the confusing paths it built several decades ago.
It’s always something down there, and I just can’t fathom why anybody in this city wants a robust off-street network when this is what we always seem to get.