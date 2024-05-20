Driver blasts onto Springwater Corridor as bike riders narrowly escape speeding car

Kyle Lewis was out for an evening spin. He planned to do a loop from his home in the Buckman neighborhood south to Milwaukie. A few miles in, while pedaling on the Springwater Corridor path about one-third of a mile from the entrance at SE 4th and Ivon, he heard something strange: a car’s engine.
“I heard them coming up behind me,” Lewis shared with BikePortland. “I looked over my shoulder and had just enough time to swerve onto the grass before the car blew past me on the pavement doing what felt like at least 45. It was just extremely close. It must have grazed me. They didn’t slow, stop, or make any attempt to avoid or warn me.”
Kyle is just one of several Portland bike riders who are lucky to be alive after a drunk driver plowed onto the popular carfree path around 8:30 pm Thursday night. Bradley Krueger, a 43-year-old with with two prior convictions for driving under the influence, steered his Mini Countryman compact SUV onto the Springwater at its northern entrance and drove south three miles before he and his car were finally stopped by a bollard at SE Spokane.
The spot where Krueger blasted his way onto the path is one of the busiest cycling locations in Portland according to City counts. It’s considered a relaxing, safe place that many riders use to avoid more stressful routes and interactions with drivers.
Erica Silveira and her partner had dinner in Sellwood and were riding north on the Springwater to get ice cream in southeast Portland. “Since it was dusk we figured it was safer to take the trail rather than the roads,” Silveira shared with BikePortland, acknowledging the irony of her decision. After stopping for photos of deer grazing at the edge of Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, Silveira looked up and saw a bright light heading toward them. “We assumed it was an e-bike hauling ass,” she recalled, “Then we realized it was a Mini Cooper coming straight toward us.”
Silveira and her partner were about one mile south of the SE Ivon entrance, just west of SE Holgate. With a cliff and the Willamette River on one side and a chain link fence and railroad tracks on the other, there was no escape as the light and fear intensified. “We got as far to the right of the trail as we could,” Silveira recalled. “It had to have been going over 40 mph, and it came within two feet of us.”
Aaron Kuehn wasn’t lucky enough to have a near-miss, but his run-in with Krueger could have been much worse. Kuehn was riding south near Oaks Bottom when he was clipped from behind. “I hear him coming up behind me on the long straight stretch, and think it’s a monster e-bike or something, but I didn’t turn around to look. And then he hits my hand and handlebar, sending me down,” Kuehn recalled in a message to BikePortland.
Kuehn, who happens to be chair of cycling advocacy group BikeLoud PDX, says he was shocked and angry.
There’s a bollard at the SE 4th and Ivon springwater entrance. But according to several witness statements and the condition of the bollard, it was likely in place when Krueger decided to drive over it. After he was almost hit, Kyle Lewis turned around, went back to the entry point and found the bollard in the grass a few yards from its base.
“This is vehicular violence,” Kuehn said, in a statement to BikePortland. “The driver did nothing to avoid people walking and biking and plowed straight toward them.” “That they were inebriated isn’t the point, it’s what they chose to do when they were,” Kuehn continued. “They chose to commit a highly violent act with their vehicle that could have been so much worse. If the other people on the trail hadn’t jumped or veered out of the way, if I had been a couple inches to the left, we would have suffered severe injuries.”
Cars on bike paths in Portland has unfortunately become a relatively regular occurrence. From what I’ve heard from readers, and based on past stories I’ve covered, most of the people who drive on paths are not as reckless or dangerous as Krueger. The drivers are typically coming or going from a tent encampment. Portland Parks has struggled to find a solution that keeps miscreant drivers out, while still making it easy and welcoming for legal path users.
Another issue with this specific case, according to what Kuehn has learned in the days since he was hit, is that the bollards at SE Ivon and SE Spokane are routinely removed by City of Portland work crews and vandals. If the bollards aren’t returned to their base or secured properly, they won’t deter drivers like Krueger. Kuehn plans to urge Portland Parks & Recreation to upgrade the bollards so something like this is less likely to happen again.
Because the bollard at SE Spokane did its job, Krueger was arrested after his three-mile rampage and cited with felony hit-and-run as well as four additional misdemeanor charges including; reckless driving, driving under the influence, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.
Kuehn plans to press charges if given the opportunity. He believes Krueger should no longer have the privilege of driving a car.
At his first court appearance on Friday, May 17th — despite this being his third DUI charge — Krueger was given a bail amount of $2,500. With the required 10% deposit, he was released after paying $250 and is due back in court May 28th.
The experiences from the witnesses in this case are perfect anecdotes to why e-bikes often present a threat and seem dangerous to cyclists and are better suited to riding on roads and taking a lane!
I too thought it was interesting that 2 of the 3 people assumed the fast-moving, bright-lighted, larger vehicle coming toward them was just some e-bike. Really speaks to what’s happening right now with those.
This is about a drunk driver with multiple duis speeding down a car free path. Nothing to do with e-bikes. The person probably thought it was an ebike (before seeing the car) because it would not even occur to the average person that someone would be as reckless and irresponsible to actually drive a car at over 40 mph down the springwater corridor
Yes, this article is about this specific incident, however a bigger conversation is now happening.
I suspect based on those people’s descriptions of what they heard & saw, they probably meant e-motor vehicle and not what most folks think of your typical off the shelf e-bike.
I’ve seen a-motor dirt bikes, the Suron, Super76 e-motor mini bikes e-motor one wheels and unicycles and even e-motor skateboards going too fast for conditions/situations on the SWC regularly.
When I think of an ebike, don’t think of a conventional bike with a barely discernible battery, traveling at normal bike speeds (but using less effort).
I think of something like this:
Sounds live traveling at inappropriate speeds is behavior that is associated with ebikes. And I’d agree.
Some of those e-bikes and other e-motor personal vehicles go way too fast on the multi-use. shared paths, especially the SWC.
People walking w. their kids, dogs, kids learning to bike or skate, etc shouldn’t have to worry about being run over.
And to be fair, I’ve also seen plenty of lycra clad roadies on very pricey road bikes going too fast for conditions/situations.
I can’t think of a way to keep irresponsible, unsafe users of e-motor vehicles of the MUPs w/o penalizing people w. e-motor cargo bikes hauling their kids around too.
It’ll be a sad day when we have to deploy speed trap cameras on our MUPs to keep folks safe from other careless, stupid & selfish MUP users who think their personal freedom to do WTF ever they want is greater than their responsibility for other people’s safety.
The MUPs aren’t anyone’s personal race/training track. As Einstein said, “It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.”
What!?
I agree that it’s interesting that two anecdotes mention the riders’ first guesses about the oncoming vehicle, but I don’t think it proves that e-bikes offer the kind of threat that this article covers.
Also, the e-bike riders that you are concerned about might want to avoid drunk drivers just like you do! I’m fully in favor of enforceable *speed limits* on paths like the Springwater. But it would be unjust to relegate e-bike riders to less safe facilities.
I’ve encountered about a half dozen cars driving on our MUPs in the past few years. There’s an atmosphere or lawlessness on these paths and they no longer feel safe in multiple places. Anyone can remove a bollard with a medium sized set of bolt cutters, they’re only secured by padlocks. I don’t know what a more secure design would look like, but it’s got to be resistant to the folks who don’t think twice about cutting a fence or chopping down a tree for fun. Ceding our MUPs to destructive persons is a massive setback to the cycling community and all Portlanders. Not to mention the neighbors who are forced to live next to the chaos, trash and fires that our leaders seem determined to ignore.
I agree, this incident isn’t particularly surprising, I’ve seen cars east of 82nd on the springwater and see gas powered bikes, mopeds, scooters and motorcycles on mup’s throughout the city. Until we have real consequences for these people they’ll continue to act like toddlers stealing cookies that never get punished.
What I’ve seen in DC (to prevent van suicide bombers in front of government buildings and embassies rather than drunk MUP drivers) are Jersey barriers arranged in parallel in a bedstead pattern, with a very narrow pathway for parks utility maintenance trucks and emergency services to pass through at about 2 mph. It takes a bit of space, but it seems to deter drivers.
3rd DUI is lifetime suspension in Oregon.
Yes, but will the case actually to go trial if the suspect contests the charges, or will it be thrown out by the judge due to lack of public defense attorneys? And what will happen if the suspect chooses to continue driving on a suspended license in an unregistered vehicle?
Unless there aren’t enough public defenders and then the charges get dropped, just like nothing happened.
I’m pretty sure I’ve said this here in the comments before, but I’ll comment it again; cars on the Springwater and 205 path are incredibly common the last few years (give me your number and I’ll text you any pics on my phone that I haven’t deleted yet if this seems hard to believe). The chains or locks on the bollards get cut, the bollard gets tossed aside, cars, motorcycles and RVs come on through. Come out to the Springwater to where 205 goes over it, get juuuust east of the overpass, look south. Unless they’ve been cleared recently, you will see FULL SIZE RVs and tow-along camper/trailer set ups. To get where they are someone had to drive on one or both of these trails. Guys on mini dirt bikes were cruising around Powell Butte on Friday. Some guys had a golf cart at a camp a while ago that was getting used *a lot*. Cars get dragged to Beggars Tick and stripped, etc., etc.
I feel like in the past if someone drove on a trail, BP would write an article. Remember someone trying to get on the 205 path and getting stuck, like on the bridge, some years back. We were all stunned! at how insane that was. Now, if you are frequently using these trails, you might see this, no hyperbole, monthly. Without seriously hardening entrances, and maybe some sniper towers set up to take out tires, I don’t see how we get this to ever stop. The type of people that drive on the trails, they simply don’t give a shit. They aren’t bound by common sense or decency or shame or fear of any sort of consequence to this.
It’s all been normalized. Here’s a BP article from 2017 when this was a much more rare occurrence:
Rider calls police after being forced off I-205 path by truck driver
This was considered outrageous back then. The reddit post got over 600 upvotes, hundreds of comments.
Fast forward to today and “bike activists” will shut down the conversation because the person threatening your life with a 5000 pound pickup truck might be homeless.
We have truly lost the script. We need to defend our bike infrastructure from those who are abusing it, not keep enabling their behavior.
I had forgotten that article until I hit the pics. Not sure if it was written about here but I think right about where those pics were taken those fences were very recently taken out by someone driving off the path and tearing the fences out. What’s The Rush, Lents? had pics on their IG page or in a story or something.
Some of the apologists for the incredibly unacceptable stuff happening is very frustrating, I agree. You can have empathy AND also say, “oh yeah, this is definitely not cool and we can not accept this at all, drawing a line in the sand on this one”. Those things being trashing natural areas, cutting trees down, driving and dumping cars on the paths, burning trash in the middle of the trail, swinging machetes/bats/golf irons, and now add drunk driving shenanigans, etc. These trails are great but they are too often off limits for a lot of users and that sucks.
Yeah I noticed that last couple times I passed through, it looked like someone had driven from the trail into the back yard of someone’s house.
The segment of the trail between Division and Harold is some of the worst managed in the city. Anything goes there. I’ve seen a dozen presumably stolen cars stripped (and usually burned) along the path. I’ve suffered more flats in that stretch than anywhere else in town, too.
The sheer irony.
Ha! Good one, John. I’m a bonehead here, no doubt. But hey, my point stands; this used to be such an extraordinary thing that on the rare occasion this would happen, we were all aghast at how crazy and reckless that behavior was. And now it happens so much how could JM write about each event??
I sorta feel like this was written because of the location where it happened since out here in the shat-upon deep SE, auto use on the trails is frustratingly common. That this happened amongst the gentry of Sellwood, this is news.
All car free paths need to have bollards at potential points of car access. Looking at you N Greeley and N Going multi use paths
This is a scary situation! I have reported the missing bollard on the Greeley MUP a handful of times- it got replaced once and lasted a day, maybe two. I have also reported the missing bollards at Salmon and Ankeny, but nothing happens. I believe the City is tacitly allowing vehicles to dive on these MUPS because they failed to designed functional systems and now people biking are left to navigate the hazards on their own.
This article makes me realize that I’ve been making assumptions about people based on the type of vehicle they drive, and I’m going to have to spend some time digging into why I have assumed (until now) that people who drive Minis are overwhelmingly restrained and rational, concerned with the way they comport themselves, and – not relevant to this story but still… – have impeccable taste. The driver was in a Mini Cooper. Not a Ford Fx50 or Kia SUV. Ok
I don’t assume this about anyone who drives a car. Driving a multi-ton steel box is very strongly associated with a lack of empathy for other human beings (or animals).
FWIW, Krueger was driving a Mini-shaped SUV, not the much smaller BMW mini hatchback.
When making your judgement, did you factor in the coffin on the roof?
Yeah, me too. I assumed it had been stolen.
I may be biased because I’m a skier and I saw the car top box and assumed the *owner* was a skier. I now see that I was mistaken: he must be a snowboarder.
(There is a longstanding skier joke that all collisions are the fault of snowboarders.)
One of my earliest Portland memories of a driver weaving through automotive traffic at way over the speed limit was someone in a Mini with “share the road” plates on SE Cesar Chavez.
I just rode this stretch an hour ago. The bollards at both Ivon and the southern entrance near Oaks Park are currently missing.
PBOT has removed the bollards after they realized they had installed them without first giving proper notification of affected neighbors. /s
Thanks for sharing GG. I think a story in the bollards and Parks’ management responsibilities is worth its own post. But yes, apparently it’s common for vandals and even city maintenance staff to remove the bollards and not return them properly.
It’s wild to me that 4 days later, the bollard on SE Ivon is still missing.
Also PBOT, Portland Parks, Rapid Response, COR, and others normalize this behavior by not utilizing alternative transportation methods to access work sites on the Springwater. There are all sorts of light-duty options like Gators, work carts, 4-wheelers, etc. that would be probably have enough storage/hauling capacity to do most jobs. Nothing quite like coming around a curve to the sight of a large truck coming at you to get your heart rate up, especially when stories like this one are unfortunately so common.
We deserve so much better.
I see Central City Concern pickup trucks driving on the 205 path frequently, doing garbage collection from camps. In fact I’d say I see them out there far more often then I see ODOT / PBOT / COP trucks out there. The trucks of course are too wide for the path and have created some ugly ruts along the asphalt at various points.
Of course “does providing an ever-expanding range of services to illegal camps encourage them to keep abusing our public spaces?” is the question you’re not allowed to ask…
Last year, I was hauling a load of mulch and got run off the Columbia Slough Trail by a pickup truck driver. This spring it’s bad enough that people are just camping across the entire path.
Last week, I picked up some lumber in St. Johns with the bike trailer and tried to make my way back on the Peninsula Crossing Trail, and got stuck at the southernmost gate for five minutes or so.
I have pretty much lost access to both trails, but ironically, the less access people have to the trail, the more people can use them;At least Peninsula Crossing works for more people. Gate ‘em up!
This entire situation is largely why my wife and I have given up on cycling. It just doesn’t feel safe anymore, anywhere. The roads, the paths, everywhere seems to have loonies aiming at us. Sigh… Fix that, and I could go anywhere in this city without ever needing to set butt in car. As little as five years ago we rode hundreds of miles a week. The 50 mile loop from St. Johns to Milwaukee to Marine and back home was a common ride. Ride out to Hillsboro for work and back, no problem. Now: nada! I miss it.
Time to install more bollards? Maybe one every three miles isn’t quite enough.