Drivers disrupt safety and calm of Portland parks

People are driving cars in Portland Parks, upsetting the traditional calm and carfree respite many seek when visiting them. Two recent incidents stand out as just the latest examples of an erosion of norms around safe driving.
On the night of Monday, July 8th a man was relaxing in Creston Park in southeast Portland when the driver of a blue SUV hit him and then fled the scene. The mom of the victim posted to Nextdoor in hopes of finding the suspect. Here’s an except from the post:
“He was lying on the grass and hit by a car ‘presumably joyriding’ through the park. He sustained multiple injuries and is healing. Although he was unable to clearly identify the make and model of the car, the car is blue – the car sustained a smashed windshield and dented hood due to the impact. His glasses, keys and headphones were strewn over 30 feet behind him, he was hit hard and head on. If you have any information or witness a car that may have sustained these damages in the last 24 hours, please reach out to the Portland PD. Thank you for keeping your eyes out for me.”
The victim gave an interview to KOIN TV that aired Friday. “I was just trying to relax a bit before bed,” the man said. “I’m laying down and headlights come in my peripheral, so I immediately stand up and I turn around, and the car is like directly in front of me.” The driver of the SUV was reportedly going “full speed” through the park prior to the collision. The impact left the victim with serious lacerations on his leg and face.
“If I wasn’t aware, I’d be dead,” the victim said.
Another person interviewed said they’ve seen people “doing donuts and other things with their cars” in the park.
And this past weekend, Sellwood resident Johnmark Larson reached out to share their concerns about people parking and driving in Sellwood Riverfront Park. Crowds have flocked to the park to cool off during summer, leaving no more room to legally park. “I first noticed the issue while riding down the Springwater on Sunday afternoon.” Larson shared. “I thought maybe there was a permitted event, but then I saw it all again last night and it’s clear this is the next step in anything-goes overuse of the park.”
Larson contacted the Portland Parks ranger hotline to file a complaint and says the staffer on the line had also seen people driving and parking on park grounds. Portland city code prohibits parking cars on parks properties without a permit.
This is just the latest example of how some drivers are so entitled and selfish they feel like laws don’t apply to them. Whether it’s speed racing on our streets, not having a license plate or current registration, driving on carfree paths, or destroying the calm and safety of our parks — it’s clear the lack of action by Portland city leaders to defend public space from miscreant car users has led to widespread normalization of extremely dangerous behaviors.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Get a statement from Parks on what their plan is to deal with what’s going on at Sellwood Park.
I’ve asked and am waiting for a reply.
Can’t a tow truck just be called in to impound the vehicle? Seems like getting a car towed is an effective deterrent given the city probably doesn’t have the resources to ticket these cars
Cars parked on the grass was a persistent problem at the grassy lot across from Dawson Park. The city erected fences, and the problem seems to have been rectified. But I still see cars parked in Dawson Park from time to time.
Ugh. I’ve also noticed this at Lents Park during events and Pickles games, dozens of cars parked on the turf and on top of tree roots.
Seriously! Walk, bike, take transit, or just, you know, park further away. Maybe the Pickles could partner with Trimet to make their tickets transit passes like the Timbers and Thorns do.
My first routine encounter with this was a good 15 years ago when I was living on Peninsular and working in little downtown Kenton and walking through Kenton Park almost daily. It was super common for folks that were having big BBQ hangs to drive to the table they wanted to chill at. I now live in outer SE and this happens in Lents Park oftenish and sometimes in smaller spots like Bloomington Park, Raymond City Park and Gates Park. Add this to the Springwater drivers and dudes on dirt bikes at Powell Butte and it’s all so very common. I sorta hate Portland these days! So many things seem broken and I don’t see how we fix it all. I moved a couple time in my younger days to other cities and would hype Portland so much. And it was warranted. But if some friends from those other cities were up for a visit now I’d honestly be pretty embarrassed to show anyone around.
My only answer is happening in 60 days…. Selling and moving. It’s been a wild and extremely odd 11 years. Who knew I’d ever want to live in a tiny house in the forest after living in my 3bd/1bath in felony flats, but here we are.
This is a direct result of policies that the citizens including the bureaucrats, judges, most of the bar association have supported. Not conducting routine police stops, checking license and registration, eliminating immediate punishment to deter wrongdoing, a culture of self-medication, narcissistic self-involved entitlement which blames unseen oppressive forces instead of looking within.
There is no one to blame.
we rode down to Sellwood Park on 4th of July and I was shocked to see that a quarter of the park was taken over for car parking? I had never seen that before. I couldn’t believe so many people fragrantly violated the law and that no cops were to be seen. I assumed it was just a holiday thing, I am saddened to hear it is a normal occurrence. I hadn’t heard about the poor person at Creston Park, that is horrifying. I live by another big park that I walk through 2-3 times a day and last summer, there was a huge problem of kids riding their motorcycles through it but I think the culprit was a nearby house selling/making meth, they’ve since been evicted and I haven’t seen this same lawlessness in the park since.
what the hell is going on in so many people’s brains to just ignore all common sense and laws? I am speaking on a larger level, as well as a local level.
I think it just takes one or two people to do it before others just think “forget it, I’ll park here” en masse.
I spent my 4th of July in a small town that closes their whole downtown area to cars, about 3-4 square miles. Locals all walk and bike in for the festivities, and people driving to town park their cars in a big empty gravel lot outside town. They run shuttle buses (they are actually just towns’ school buses lol) to the parking zone and around town about every 10 minutes, and have police/fire/emts cruising around in golf carts and side-by-sides. The local retirement home volunteers their wheelchair accessible van for transporting people who use mobility devices.
The closure runs from about 8am – midnight. Business owners or vendors who need to drive in will bring their vehicles/stuff the night before or really early morning. Talking to people, it sounds like they’re really on board with it. They do great sales numbers every year on July 4th!
It was really cool to experience, and I’d love to see Portland take the initiative to close entire zones/districts to cars on special occasions like July 4th.
You are right that at the waterfront park it is now a normal thing. The last three times I’ve gone, it was between 10-30 cars parked in the grass of the actual park. A park ranger was there with their truck once, but didn’t seem to be concerned with it since they were not doing anything about it (from my viewpoint anyways).
It seems the city tries to limit police at public events. I didn’t see one at the last Sunday Parkways I attended. Seems shortsighted and just another poorly thought out virtue signal from a city in decline.
Ugh. Tried to go to Sellwood Riverfront Park on Fourth of July (not sure what I was expecting), and there were cars parked all through the park on the grass, cars driving down the walking paths, and a huge procession of cars still coming in to park. Add in the motor vehicle nonsense around Oaks Park, and it was absolutely absurd.
Really need to have a parking enforcement officer down here most days in the summer. I’m also surprised that parking is free here. I’d think even the neighbors would want a timed-use parking fee to help keep spots open.
It is absolutely car infested on summer days. And right next to the best car-free (mostly) path in the city.
There needs to be time-limited parking and some kind of signage when full to direct park-goers elsewhere to park.
Sure, put up signs, but I think most drivers would ignore the sinage. Its already pretty apparent that you’re not supposed to drive on the path and park on the grass, but people still feel entitled to do so. Have someone physically there to tell they can’t park there, and redirect them to other places to park.
It’s sad to hear people are doing this, but after years of seeing campers’ cars parked everywhere on bike paths, in parks, in the woods, and on roads they’ve made through the paths and woods, I think people just don’t give a damn. I would love to see parks “get real” about enforcement, but I’m sure they’re up against some kind of budget, staffing, “insert standard-excuse” type of thing. Looks like we need more boulders and bollards and heavy things that stop cars.
Boulders sunk 2/3 in the ground to beach, or gut, motor vehicles operating illegally. They’ll write their own tickets. For everyone else it’s landscaping.
As a dog owner/lover and person who enjoys walking nowadays more than biking as I often stroll through the parks on my way to the stores in my neighborhood, this very f’d up, tragic & dangerous incident was just a matter of time.
Over the last few years, here’s what I’ve noticed:
Powell Park – Cars 8 SUVs illegally parked in the park.
Kenilworth Park – Tire tracks all over the middle gully area and on the hills. *Not where park ranger vehicles go.
*A few weeks ago, a drive in an SUV crashed through a motorized iron gate of house across the street from Kenilworth Park.
Creston Park – Tire tracks in the central dog park area and on multiple occasions teenagers/young adults racing all over the park, including the playground, picnic area & dog park areas on electric motocross bikes.
People on e-bikes & other elec. micro-mobility vehicles going way too fast on the paved trails in all of the parks including the SWC.
I wish I had taken photos, videos, but I just called the police non-emergency ph# & the Park Rangers ph#.
And as a car-free, bike commuter and bike fun supporter & advocate, I’ve even seen a-holes on MTBs riding on the playground features in Creston Park when there was a PPZ event. Not cool! Not for you! Stay the f! out!
Not too mention all the gas-holes driving around w. illegal tint, no plates, expired tags, crazy eff’ing loud exhaust, giant-a$$ trucks & SUVs & all the wannabe internet famous street racers.
Sometimes, I feel like I’m living in the infield of an eff’n Nascar race track.
Anyway, this entitled, anything goes, nothing is enforced free-for-all car culture has for me made Portland unlivable & is strongly compelling me to move out of Portland after 16 years of calling Portland home. I’m literally too eff’n old for this shit & I hate living here.
I’m tired of the noise & air pollution, I’m tired of car alarms randomly going off all day & night, I’m tired of the dangerous & careless driving, I’m tired of public streets littered w. personal vehicles, I’m tired of looking at them, I’m tired of always having to be on the lookout for them and I’m tired of walking by RVs & cars with people living in them.
I’m just done w. all this shit! It’s way past time to get the F! outta Portland!
I agree. But it’s an America problem, not a Portland problem. You’ll see lawless car culture taking over anywhere you go in this country.
Some of the Deep South cities are still pretty draconian dealing with such drivers, at least here in mediocre Greensboro NC. We get the speeding, but not people driving in parks, and the homeless are kept in line here by our overpaid well-staffed Gestapo police department. If you are white, Greensboro is a very safe city, but not if you are BIPOC, unfortunately. Columbia SC has an even nastier reputation in dealing with anyone breaking the law.
I saw some very nice parks that weren’t illegal grass parking lots while recently spending time visiting family in a couple of red states. Indianapolis and Cincinnati seemed far cleaner and more orderly than Portland. Do their police departments enforce local laws? Do their respective District Attorneys prosecute lower-level offenders? Perhaps Midwesterners have more pride, class, and a real sense of community? BTW, both cities featured some very nice long distance cycling trails that make the Springwater look terrible.
I don’t know but, I felt a little sad and sick as I drove through the Eastside on my way home from the airport. We are supposed to be the cleanest, greenest, and clearly the best place in America, right?
When did PDX every have a rep for being clean and orderly? There are problems no doubt, but I love this city.
I travel a lot and don’t see things like this in other cities to the same degree as Portland. The “it’s like this everywhere”
excuse is getting old.
I’ll add motorbike use through Washington Park including through places like the Secret Garden. I’m so tired of all of this.
I’ve called about the parking situation at Sellwood for years. Not action from the city just makes the matter worse and worse each year.
I appreciate the sense of outrage and indignation in this post. It’s long past time to do something about this.
Maybe we should be calling in all vehicles driving in parks as “homicidal individual wielding a deadly weapon in public park.” Because that is what they are.
I agree, let’s not say “joyriding” and instead say “tried deliberately to run over and kill a person”. The whitewashed of priviledge in this town is a rot
I’ve seen the evidence of “joy” riders going thru & doing donuts the park next to my place. Deep rutted tire tracks across what should be base/softball outfields/soccer/football fields.
And the endless number of people with their dogs off leash in the same area… right next to the official off-leash area.
ugh.
A lot of outrage here; when it comes time to vote, will you pick folks who are more inclined to ticket miscreants? Or will you vote for candidates who think enforcement is inherently unfair, then complain here about the lack of ticketing?
I’m not pushing an agenda — I haven’t given much thought yet to how I’ll vote, who I’ll support, or even which issues to prioritize.
Pardon my expression, but tow that shit.
The other night a went for a walk that included a stroll around Lone Fir Cemetery, and while I was there a yuppie couple drove their Prius into the cemetery and parked it halfway on the path. They were got out in their best athleisure and proceeded to just jog loops in the cemetery.
Deeply corny behavior. I thought about saying something but, what’s the point? It’s like talking to people who park in bike lanes. They’ve already made up their mind about what kind of driving behavior is ok, I’m not going to change their mind yelling at them about the bike lane at 5pm on a Tuesday.
Smh, toxic priviledge and anarchy reign in Portland parks. This is defacto bc the police were unresponsive for years, half of the citizens of Portland believe they have total impunity to do anything they want to. If this city’s government ever did ONE thing to make our communities safer, my mind would be blown.
The idiot taking photos of his motorcycle on the Eastbank Esplanade last Saturday night was incredulous when I chastised him. He didn’t see anything wrong with his behavior.
No enforcement of laws = anarchy. That’s what we got. Yet unfortunately many people that complain about cars in parks and other misbehavior in Portland are only too happy to vote for people that are not supportive of enforcing our laws. That’s why we’re in this situation.