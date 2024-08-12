This week at Bike Happy Hour: 2nd Annual Show & Shine

Pamela and Mark checking out a 1974, Portland-made Strawberry at last year’s event. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Do you love your bike? Want to show it off and tell the world why it’s so awesome? Bring it to our 2nd Annual Bike Happy Hour Show & Shine that’s set for this Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Southeast Ankeny Rainbow Road (SE 27th & Ankeny) We’ve teamed up with the upcoming MADE Bike Show once again to showcase all the beautiful bikes that call Portland home.

When MADE returns to Portland August 23-25, more than 60 bike builders and hundreds of exhibitors will convene in South Waterfront for three days of events, displays, rides, and more. We always have cool bikes at Bike Happy Hour and the founder/creator of MADE — Billy Sinkford of Echos Communications — is a friend of BikePortland, so we are excited to help build excitement for this celebration of bicycles and the craft of framebuilding.

The Show & Shine is an informal bike show where everyone, and every type of bike, is welcome. You don’t need a custom or high-end bike. There is no entry fee or booths or anything like that. Just show up, drop your kickstand (or find a spot to lean to) and tell us about your bike. Last year we had several Portland-based bike builders come out and we hope to have a few back again this year. Someone from MADE will give out free tickets and a bit of swag to the big event.

I’ve also missed the last two Bike Happy Hours (BHHs) because I’ve been out of town (for a family event) and I’ll miss the next three for another family trip — so I am really looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces and cool bikes.

See you Wednesday.

2nd Annual Bike Happy Hour Show & Shine

Wednesday, August 14th 3-6 pm

Gorges Beer Co patio and parking lot (SE Ankeny & 27th)