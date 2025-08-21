Weekend Event Guide: MADE Bike Show, Week Without Driving, good governance, and more

(Photo: Krishna Muirhead/MADE)

This weekend is all about the big, third annual MADE Bike Show. Yes there are other things going on, but everything is revolving around the magnetic pull of the show down at Zidell Yards. Check out this week’s guide for the biggest calendar of MADE related events you’ll find anywhere — and a few other things worth checking out.

MADE Bike Show

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday down at the Zidell Yards in south Waterfront is the biggest bike show in America. And we’re talking not just an ordinary bike show, but one that brings together “the handmade community” of amazing builders who are at the top of their craft. Beyond bikes, this show is about creative and interesting people who believe in custom fabrication and who dream up wonderful things to share. This year’s event will also feature expanded beer gardens, test rides, fun activations, plenty of swag, rides, and more. Check MADE.bike for tickets and info (use code “BPMADE” (all caps) for 25% off a ticket).

Thursday, August 21st

*MADE* Wilde Bicycles Reveal Party – 8:00 to 10:00 pm at The Athletic (N)

Hang at the Athletic retail store, see their latest sock artist drop and get to know the folks and bikes of Wilde Bicycles before anyone else. DJ and drinks too. More info here.

*MADE* No. 22 Bikes Preview Party – 7:00 to 10:00 pm at Cyclepath NW (NW)

Meet the co-founders of No. 22 Bikes and see their MADE creations before they hit the show floor. More info here.

Friday, August 22nd

*MADE* Smith Seeker Ride – 5:00 pm at Camp Seeker (Smith Booth at MADE)

Grab a ride guide guide, meet cool people, and head out into the evening after hanging out at Smith’s booth at talking about the latest glasses and helmets. More info here.

*MADE* Culture Shift Social – 7:00 pm at The Athletic (N)

Join the folks behind Swift Industries and Significant Other Bikes for excellent hangs and free tattoos from legendary Portland artist Jake Tong (limited styles, first come first served). More info here.

Saturday, August 23rd

*MADE* Swift Social Ride – 8:00 am at Coava Coffee (SE)

Roll out from the coffee shop at 9:00 am and ride to the MADE show — but only after you’ve slung down some amazing coffee, grabbed breakfast from Tamale Boy, and won a prize in the raffle. More info here.

*MADE* Coffee Outside – 10:00 am at Willamette Park (SW)

Join fellow coffee making fans in the park and then do a short ride along the river to MADE. More info here.

Week Without Driving Community Event – 11:00 am at Charles Jordan Community Center (N)

Get inspired for the coming Week Without Driving challenge at this event that will feature guest speakers (including event founder and author Anna Zivarts) and a chance to speak directly to TriMet and C-Tran board members. More info here.

*MADE* Peace Portland, AKA The Ramen Ride – 3:30 pm at MADE in Zidell Yards (S)

Simworks is hosting this ride that will pay homage to ramen and onigiri. They’ll meet at the show and ride to Laurelhurst Park to make fresh noodles and other yummy snacks. More info here.

*MADE* Velo Orange After Party – 6:00 to 10:00 pm at Company Wine Bar (SE)

Come and unwind with builders and their fans while enjoying great food and drinks and listening to music. More info here.

La F.A.R.T. 6 – 8:00 pm at Ladd’s Circle (SE)

It’s the sixth annual Ladd’s Fastest Alley Race Time Trial (LaFART). Test your mettle in the streets and alleys of Ladds Addition where you’ll have to finish tasks at five checkpoints along the way. “There will be blood,” says the organizer. More info here.



Sunday, August 24th

Good Governance Ride – 11:45 am at Clinton Street Plaza (SE)

Hosted by PBOT Bike Coordinator Roger Geller, this ride will be led by city staffers to showcase the city’s 25-year effort to restore the Johnson Creek floodplain — including a new bike path that connects the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood to the Springwater. More info here.

Our Father the Firelane Velo Jazz Bike Race – 1:00 pm at the Bench in Forest Park (Leif Erikson and Saltzman Rd, NW)

A silly gravel relay race. Meet at 12:15 in Cyclepath NW parking lot to ride to the bench. Big prize raffle for all participants. Stay for the after party back at the shop at 4:00 pm. More info here.

*MADE* Path Less Pedaled & Velo Orange Hang Out – 1:00 pm at Velo Orange Booth at MADE

Path Less Pedaled founders Russ and Laura are back in Portland (they live in Spain now) for MADE and they want to say “hi”! More info here.

