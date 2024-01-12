StreetsPDX and southwest Portland’s sidewalk problem

In Wednesday’s StreetsPDX post, I covered the features of its new website, its flow, tools, and the information about city code and policies it brings together in one location. StreetsPDX project manager Mathew Berkow presented the project last month to the transportation committee of southwest Portland’s soon-to-be-defunct coalition of neighborhood associations, SWNI (Southwest Neighborhoods Inc).
Today, I want to follow up on that post and share a bit of the conversation that happened after Berkow’s presentation, between Kurt Kruger, Portland’s new public works permitting czar, and a few experienced transportation advocates. Kruger’s group decides what public works, like sidewalks or bike lanes, the city will require a new development to build in the right-of-way.
Why is this exchange important? Because it got to the heart of what I’m hearing from every transportation advocate in the region, including most BikePortland commenters. Folks do not want same ol’ same ol’. The status quo is not acceptable. And the SWNI committee was no different, it seemed like they were expecting something more or different from StreetsPDX.
One participant asked, “I know that your goal is to create this comprehensive thing that makes decision-making clear and transparent for people. But, what’s the larger goal, is the larger goal to make the city better? Is there not a larger goal?”
Another participant, Don Baack, began with colorful language, mentioned “punching the card,” and ended with, “it is totally disgusting that we can’t figure out reasonable ways to solve problems that are very clear to most people on the ground.”
Keep in mind that the goal of StreetsPDX is to make a decision framework for how to allocate space in the right-of-way. And that’s good, it’s needed. But basically, it’s a guide to the inside of the box — way-finding for today’s status quo. Southwest’s problem is that it always ends up on the “How to deviate from standard improvements” pathway, which inevitably leads to shoulder widening, and pedestrians walking in the street protected by a stripe of white paint (see photos above and below). And also with the most incomplete bike network in the city.
Several minutes into the tense discussion between the transportation committee and Kruger, Marianne Fitzgerald asked a question which pivoted the conversation, and I heard something new from Kurt Kruger, for me at least. A glimmer of a suggestion of a way forward, at least in southwest Portland, and maybe in some other locations too. Here’s the exchange:
Fitzgerald, neighborhood advocate:
How can we help you work together to try to dream about how to get there, do as much as we can to hold developers accountable for the infill … How can we work together for the designs, the dream, and then push for funding to get the network built?
Kruger, City of Portland:
I appreciate that Marianne, I’ll say that I probably got uninvited to town center [West Portland Town Center] meetings because I kept saying, ‘Please don’t give us the same lack of tools that go with the up-zoning of the town center.’ Because I don’t want to be having this conversation with Marianne, or Marianne’s kids, or grandkids — however long I keep working here — because the tools are not effective, they are not delivering solutions. And it’s a tough nut to crack.
So I’m going to suggest: please keep advocating. If the advocation is, ‘prioritize the top five streets in SWNI’s umbrella’ — [then] really we need street plans, we need to land where those improvements should be, what they should look like. And it has to be sort of granular, it needs to recognize certain pieces.
Multnomah Blvd, for example, is going through Multnomah Village. That’s a different construct than it is near the post office. And so a street plan would take in all those different pieces as a roadway travels through different topographies and watersheds.
And so, having a contextual street design gives us that tool that we can point to with a developer. And why do I say keep advocating? Because every advocate out there, you’ve got an equally, if not louder, voice than a developer in city council’s ear advocating for their piece. And they are not mutually aligned. I’ll just say it that way.
That was the first time I heard Kruger mention corridor-length plans. Mind you, they would just be required frontage improvements for future development, and thus decades away from delivering a complete pedestrian or bike network, if ever. But still, it was a faint light at the end of the tunnel, and the only time I have heard any city official acknowledge that there is a growing problem in the southwest that is going completely unaddressed.
Let me parse Kruger’s comment a little: Currently, development review looks at required frontage improvements in a piecemeal way, one development at a time. This is a lousy way to get a sidewalk or bike network built.
Much of the planned West Portland Town Center (WPTC) area, like the rest of southwest Portland, doesn’t have formal stormwater facilities so runoff water drains to streams. Because the city has no money to build stormwater facilities, and they don’t feel they can legally make developers build the stormwater system that runoff from a sidewalk requires, the city planned for a two-phased development of the Town Center. The first phase up-zones properties that already have adequate stormwater infrastructure in anticipation of a second phase, in which there is somehow capital to build stormwater facilities for the remaining properties.
This is the same build-and-hope approach that has landed southwest Portland the infamous distinction of having the worst sidewalk coverage in the city.
When Kruger says that “contextual street design” gives him a tool “with a developer,” he is referring to the legal requirement (known as Nollan/Dolan where the U.S. Supreme Court imposed limits on governments that attempted to take property from landowners in return for development approval) that a city consistently apply its frontage requirements. A pre-existing corridor-length plan allows the city to justify a frontage exaction as being consistently required of all developments, thus shielding it from developer lawsuits.
And that’s a peek at the insider baseball of land use and transportation. Kruger’s answer wasn’t a home run, but it seemed like a step in the right direction. And it is a good idea to periodically touch base with what Kruger is thinking.
A couple thoughts:
First, don’t forget the Ped Bike Bill, ORS 366.514. If the City constructs or reconstructs a street (anything more than a repave) they must provide ped and bike facilities. This has been true since 1971, and the exceptions are narrow. This law is triggered by street construction or reconstruction projects, not by infill development itself. However, if infill results in more than a repave of the street then the Ped Bike Bill kicks in.
Second, several (relatively) cheap tools are underused in SW and East Portland: lowered speeds with speed bumps to achieve them, and the “alternative” walkway designs that are new to the 2022 Portland Ped Design Guide at pages 39-47, which all SW and East Portland advocates should know about:
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2022/PBOT%20Pedestrian%20Design%20Guide%202022.pdf
Calming and the “alternative” designs aren’t perfect but some improvements should be achievable through engineering channels, especially if advocates are frequently reminding engineers what they already know: putting peds, bikes and fast cars in the same space isn’t ok, and there are approved options available that they’re failing to use. Emailing specific, informed requests about the worst spots to safe[at]portlandoregon.gov is a good start.
Here is the matrix (pg. 40) PBOT is supposed to use going forward. Tack it to your fridge!
As I mentioned in comments about the last article, Lisa and I have veeerrrryyy different opinions on Kruger.
He has apparently told SW ped advocates he prefers large once-a-generation projects like Capitol Highway, and I personally heard him say that’s ‘all SW was getting for the next 20 years.’ So design all those grand street plans you want; they aren’t getting built while we are alive. I do note that such plans were suggested to a senior PBOT staffer a decade ago, and they commented “Great idea; never happen” so that’s progress at least.
“A pre-existing corridor-length plan allows the city to justify a frontage exaction as being consistently required of all developments, thus shielding it from developer lawsuits.”
As advocates – AND the Ped Design Guide research – have stated repeatedly, this is a necessity. However, tt requires a legal staff willing to defend it, or a city staff willing to defy the legal staff and DIRECT them to defend it. A story was related to me where Kruger stated “My boss told me: ‘maximum density; don’t get me sued.'” That doesn’t sound like a city hall with a spine.
Kruger is a snake oil salesman; he tells the neighborhoods nice half-truths and shaded facts (like ‘sidewalks in SW cost 20 million a mile’), but looks good and sounds nice while doing it, so he gets away with telling them they’ll get nothing and like it. He is just so sincerely sorry there’s nothng he can do do fix situations that are actually his job to fix, while knifing ped improvements in the dark back room of Alternative Review.
And it really isn’t just Kruger – although he is the Ken-Doll face of the rot – since it starts at the mayor’s desk. Wheeler pulled off several coups to completely eliminate Neighborhood Associations and neighborhood activists from having any serious sway on development; SWNI was the most formidable foe on that, and he kept his fingers off the knife while Eudaly went after it… and then appointed Hardesty to deliver the killing thrust. He then appointed Mapps, who everyone (including Mapps) thought would be in charge of NAs and restore their power, to PBOT, an agency Wheeler had to know was going to be difficult. And a millstone around the neck of whomever ran it should they want to be mayor… just in case Ted wanted another term.
Wheeler has then presided over the implosion of OCCL, the continued guttings of Land Use code (‘MOSTLY meets all codes’ vs ‘must meet’ being the most egregious), and the further diminishment of neighborhood power. The latest “temporary, then permanent” BDS rule changes eliminate much public notice and comment on development, yet all the hype is over bird-safe glass; a masterclass in deflection while the real work goes unnoticed. Did Wheeler DO each of these things? No, but the whole ‘weak mayor’ schtick is just that; my impression has been that under the guise of ‘making housing affordable’ Wheeler has steered a lot of developer-friendly policies through the halls at 4th and Madison.
It all adds up to a city which has been relentlessly closing off citizen participation and activism, while smiling nicely and talking about inclusion. Not just in ped and bike circles, by the way.
I’ll stop the inside-baseball rantings and leave with this:
“Because every advocate out there, you’ve got an equally, if not louder, voice than a developer in city council’s ear advocating for their piece.”- Kruger
If you believe THAT one, the problem isn’t Kruger; it’s you.
One (hopefully) last thing:
“Don Baack, … ended with, “it is totally disgusting that we can’t figure out reasonable ways to solve problems that are very clear to most people on the ground.””
In some ways, it isn’t PBOT’s fault they can’t; the engineers are trained to follow the AASHTO manuals, and the legal staff is trained to tell the engineers not to deviate. What makes complete sense as PED and BIKE users is often not ‘per the manual’ because ‘the manual’ is written for CARS. You are “an obstacle in the Clear Field” as far as that manual is concerned.
The sooner advocates realize what the true problem is the better.
I love these comments b/c they ring true to me. Lisa has to say nice things about the people she covers, but we commenters can call ’em as we see ’em.
For me this entire discussion just leaves me exhausted. When I visit other cities and bike on their wonderful trails and bike lanes, I just wonder why Portland can’t do what other cities are somehow able to do.
I don’t write anything I don’t believe to be true. Character-wise, I tend not to personalize disagreements, especially policy disagreements. By nature, I look at things kind of intellectually, as puzzles to be solved. I like most people I meet.
Adding paved shoulders (Gibbs) or adding huge expanses of pavement as was done on Capital Highway is a non-starter. The cost and impacts of changing compact hillside street R.O.W.s to wide suburban streets with retaining walls (Capital Hwy.) is environmentally and financially not sustainable. More creative ways to use existing pavement and reallocate the use of paved areas, aggressive traffic calming, or other creative solutions that can be implemented at a large scale is what is needed and practical. Let’s not add any more pavement.
I’d be in favor of making a lot more one-way streets so that the second lane could be devoted to bikes and peds.
I’m glad Lisa could read between the lines of Kruger’s quote, because it was very opaque to me!
As with the PBOT Director’s quotes, this kind of bureaucratic language is really frustrating to hear. It seems like the words are chosen to be vague enough that neither side of a controversial issue will feel threatened.
I can sympathize with why this kind of language might be necessary at times, but it’s just hard for citizens to parse.
Thank you Charley. Keep in mind that Kruger was speaking to a knowledgeable group of transportation advocates, the chairs of the transportation committees of the various SW neighborhood associations. Some of those folks have been at this for decades. So yeah, the conversation shoots straight to an assumed level of understanding. Although Nollan/Dolan loses most people.
This brought to mind how disturbingly effective the freight/trucking lobby and the fire department are at nixing road improvements
Is Mr. Kruger a person with line authority over permitting, somebody’s actual boss, or just a person with a finger in the pie? If a ‘czar’ doesn’t make effective decisions he’s a PR person.
If Kruger is really in charge it wouldn’t take developers long to figure out that no, you don’t have to build sidewalks but if you bring in a plan without them it’s going to be scrutinized and you’ll have to answer questions about everything and they’re going to bring in a big dog to run around and smell the whole thing, because it stinks.
Sidewalks, or some kind of safe and convenient pedestrian facility, should be the default. It’s like headlights on a car, not like a basket on a bicycle. It’s going to cost less to plan for sidewalks from the start than to come back and put them in after the whole neighborhood is built out.
Yes, storm water runoff has to be managed, but a development sheds runoff from its roof, its driveway and parking, etc. Where’s that going? The sidewalk runoff can go the same way. If a site is so extreme that you can’t manage water off 600 square feet of sidewalk, what are you going to do with water off 10,000 square feet of roof?