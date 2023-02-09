Advocates push PBOT for progress on southwest Portland projects

Implementation of the Southwest in Motion (SWIM) plan is flagging according to area transportation advocates. In a letter (PDF) sent yesterday to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), former members of the SWIM Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) laid out their concerns about the quality of the plan’s roll-out.
Co-signers include the current and past chair of PBOT’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC).
The letter comes on the heels of PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller’s recent update on bike network progress to the BAC. Geller presented a table which showed the southwest region of Portland lagging behind the rest of the city in the percentage of its planned bikeway network that has been built.
Correspondence between the advocates and PBOT began over a year ago, and yesterday’s letter is organized as a synopsis of those communications. It begins by recapping the group’s original concerns:
While it acknowledges that PBOT has “partially addressed” some of these issues, the letter makes the case that the bureau still has “a considerable way to go.”
- The lack of the 2-year progress report called for in the plan;
- Deficient and outdated information on the SWIM website;
- Slow progress made on project delivery relative to other In Motion plans; and
- Perhaps most important – having virtually no knowledge or involvement in project prioritization, selection, or design until they are announced.
Portland has adopted four “In Motion” plans over the past decade, beginning with East Portland in Motion (EPIM) in 2012, and followed by Central City (CCIM) in 2018, SWIM in December 2019, and Northwest (NWIM) in 2020. Most recently, North Portland in Motion got underway at the end of 2021.
A characteristic of all “In Motion” plans is that they are grounded in public participation. Project lists are the product of dialogue with advisory committees, and have been vetted through open houses, focus groups, meetings with stakeholders—the full Portland engagement process.
But there does not appear to be a uniform process for reporting out or overseeing project status — or budgeting — and this makes it difficult to account for progress, or commitment from the city. The advocates sum up this concern in their letter’s first of four action items:
Complete the progress report described in the SWIM plan including:
- Status report of projects completed.
- Projects for 2022-2023 that are budgeted/under construction, in design, and under consideration.
- An annually updated summary of the funds available for SWIM projects for the coming fiscal year including the anticipated funding sources.
- Summary of any anticipated issues regarding funding, staffing, etc. and how PBOT will try to resolve them.
Comment: The SWIM website was updated for the completed projects. It also lists projects that are called “active”, but this includes a wide range from, projects that are under construction to ones that appear to only be in the staff discussion stage. The listings offer minimal project descriptions and no information about the schedule, project manager contact information, estimated budget and funding source(s), or upcoming community involvement opportunities and summary of past public comments. It also does not list potential future projects under consideration or a funding outlook. What has been completed so far is a good start, but important information is lacking, and the public continues to remain mainly in the dark.
While recognizing that the areas of town with “In Motion” plans differ greatly, each with varying scope and needs, a cursory review of their websites shows that:
- Each plan follows a unique implementation approach (Central City in Motion has an ongoing Working Group which meets regularly to review project status and design);
- The city’s financial commitment to each differs by orders of magnitude (The EPIM 2021 10th Anniversary Status Report states that “PBOT and our agency partners now have allocated nearly $320 million to East Portland in Motion (EPIM) project implementation and related projects.” In contrast, a SWIM update notes that $500K will be available for “QuickBuild” projects which are expected to be constructed by 2024.
- Some plans offer more detailed timelines and implementation information. (NWIM describes an implementation strategy which includes project evaluations and ”tweaks and changes.”)
I reached out to Bicycle Advisory Committee Chair Ally Holmqvist, a co-signer of the letter, to learn why she and the BAC supported the SWIM requests. She brought up the BAC’s southwest ride last August,
I didn’t want to stand next to, let alone ride through, “the crossroads” and I felt uncomfortable using many of the bike lanes we rode on where the topography can provide challenge enough for riders. I was heartened to see the work done on SW Capitol Highway, but it is clear there is still more work to do and that all of those who devoted their time and effort to SWIM deserve an update on the next steps.
The letter is addressed to PBOT SWIM Project Manager Nick Falbo, and closes with a request for a closer partnership between PBOT and the community:
The plan states “Continued community advocacy for projects will be instrumental to the success of this plan.” This can only happen through a community – PBOT partnership. We invite you to have an open discussion with interested SW residents about how to best establish an on-going partnership that is effective and efficient for the city and SW residents.
Falbo responded briefly yesterday upon receiving the letter via email: “We appreciate the feedback and I will discuss with our capital delivery division in charge of project design and construction processes,” he wrote. “More to come.”
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
I feel as a Southwest Portland resident, that we are being neglected as far as pedestrian/cycling infrastructure goes. Of course I want to see all of Portland get world-class cycling infrastructure and many parts of Portland are. Just not Southwest Portland. I wonder if it has to do deal with the fact that it’s low density or that more higher income earners live in the area. I would love to have safe and separated cycling infrastructure then I would strongly consider purchasing an e-bike.
Thanks for writing, Austin. Parts of SW are low-density, but not all of it. SW Gibbs, in the photograph is high density, with several multi-story apartment buildings already built. It gets a volume of about 4,000 cars a day. I spoke with a project manager on one site, he told me that he expected the entire street, including Marquam Hill Rd, to eventually be apartments.
Hillsdale is dense, as is West Portland Park. Portland Heights is pretty dense.
Regarding “higher earners,” if Bill Gates shows up at your party, all your guests become billionaires, on average.
Other than the Homestead area, every where else you mentioned is definitely not “dense” by any meaningful measure. Portland Heights is entirely R10 to R5 zoning. “Hillsdale is dense” is just not true.
And if you look at https://www.portland.gov/civic/myneighborhood/neighborhood-profile-maps, these neighborhoods have the majority of people making above the median income.
Pigs, you used them! the civic life neighborhood profiles! I looked at them too.
In Portland Heights, lower Broadway has several relatively inexpensive apartment and condo complexes. The whole base of the hill. Capitol Highway in Hillsdale has a lot of apartment buildings, also BHH, Barbur, West Portland Park, Homestead.
Portland heights is not entirely R10 to R5.
I imagine it often has most to do with road width. The narrowness of roads in SW means you’d have to add space for any new facilities. Which often means trying to secure right of way from property owners and shoring up embankments where they are often already very steep or right up to hillsides.
In comparison a lot of east side roads are plenty wide. It often just takes removing a parking lane or even just narrowing driving lanes a bit to paint a bike lane.
For context, in the federal funds article just a mile of repave is $5 million. To add width you have to include building the foundation of the road.
The Gibbs project is a frustrating example because the developer was willing to make the improvement and PBOT denied them! That should have been a sidewalk extension for the new apartment residences for future connections to the east as redevelopment happens and a path/widened shoulder to the trailhead
Lisa – thanks for the solid reporting. As one of the advocates, I can say that SW residents often feel the city doesn’t consider their bike/ped transportation needs as seriously as other parts of town. That said, there is need everywhere you look in this city, most/all neighborhoods probably feel the same way about their area. But Roger Geller’s recent evaluation of the bike network completion % by area put SW in dead last. Not surprising to us. The data simply supports what we’ve known all along. Although it’s difficult to directly compare different areas of the city because of variations in size and character, the city appears to have invested significantly less in SW compared to other parts of the city.
One reader suggests that street and other construction costs tend to be higher in SW, and this is generally true. But we also have many opportunities to make streets much better with creative and lower-cost solutions. Too often, PBOT has focused on what it can’t do and not enough on what it can do. Hopefully, this letter and request will lead to an improved SWIM implementation process through closer collaboration between PBOT and SW residents.