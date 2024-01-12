Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 8

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed, as snowflakes fell from the sky a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.
As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff:
- How to say my last name (Maus, like paws but with an “m”)
- Cargo Bike Webinar with Eva and friends coming Feb 4th.
- Eva wore spandex, a puffy, and clicky shoes on a long bike ride… and there’s proof!
- Brentwood-Darlington project
- I hosted the first-ever BikePortland Office Hours, and a guy named Matt showed up.
- Talking to strangers and “single-serving” friends
- Will’s book recommendation: Building and Dwelling by Richard Sennett
- Paris, Rainy Day, the famous urbanist painting by Gustave Caillebotte
- Quiz! Topic: PBOT and snow response
- Snow biking tips
- TST Winter Biking Clinic Jan 18th – RSVP on Zoom
- Biketown snow ride adventure
- Rip City Remix – Blazers G-League basketball team
- Portland City Council race update
- Candidate donor information
- Mayoral candidate Carmen Rubio on ice skates
- Bike lane sweeper
- Eva’s 30 days of minimalism challenge
Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!