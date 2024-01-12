Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 8

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed, as snowflakes fell from the sky a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.

As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff:

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!