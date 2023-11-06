Budget concerns could nix plans for carfree bridge over Columbia Blvd in St. Johns

After several years of design, planning, and promises, the City of Portland says budget concerns might shelve plans for a bridge over Columbia Boulevard in St. Johns. Instead of a bridge over the wide arterial where large freight trucks rumble along at 40-50 mph, the Portland Parks & Recreation bureau has recommended to Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan that they should move forward with an at-grade crossing.
This decision has riled advocates who see the bridge as a key part of their visions and say they’ve been kept in the dark about its potential demise.
The bridge project has been planned since 2014 as part of the North Portland Greenway project and is a key link in the 40 Mile Loop. The bridge would take people from an existing paved path in Chimney Park, across Columbia Blvd, and onto another piece of path that would ultimately connect to Kelley Point Park, the lakes at Smith & Bybee Wetlands, and beyond.
A strong partnership between the City of Portland, Metro, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has come up with over $9.5 million allocated toward the bridge project so far. As recently as Spring of 2020, Portland Parks & Recreation held an open house for the project where they showed renderings of the bridge based on 30% design plans.
But now, PP&R says they don’t have enough money to complete the project and are recommending an at-grade crossing instead of a bridge over Columbia Blvd.
“NP Greenway and 40 Mile Loop have been strung along for years on this project, supporting multiple rounds of funding for the bridge,” said one advocate who reached out to BikePortland to share this news. “PP&R has not been transparent at all on this project. A bridge is called for in the original trail master plan and there’s been no public outreach from PP&R about change of plans.”
According to a project briefing prepared for Commissioner Ryan, the funding problem stems primarily from an ODOT consultant on the project, engineering and design firm KPFF, who wants to revise their contract upward to the tune of $938,129. PP&R says when that amount is added to other expected costs, the project will end up with a price tag of $11.5 to $15.5 million — leaving them $2-6 million short with, “no currently identified funding sources to bridge the gap.”
Pending negotiations around an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between Metro (who’s currently managing the project), ODOT, and PP&R seek to give PP&R sole responsibility for the project. That means, if the project moved forward with the bridge and it no other funding was identified, the City of Portland would be left alone holding the bag.
In the briefing for Commissioner Ryan, PP&R staff lay out three options: move forward with an at-grade crossing, continue with the bridge plan, or do nothing. PP&R staff recommend the at-grade crossing because they say it will allow the project to move forward within its existing budget. But even if that option moves forward, PP&R says it comes with several risks. Among them? “The Port [of Portland] freight community may push back due to impacts to traffic flow in this industrial area,” and “The general public could be disappointed at not getting a bridge.”
Construction on the bridge was expected to start next year.
Ultimately Ryan will have final say on which position the bureau takes and the issue will be discussed at a city council meeting soon. I’ve reached out to PP&R and Ryan’s office for comment and will update this post when I hear back. I’ve also heard that the boards of NP Greenway and 40 Mile Loop will hold emergency meetings to discuss the issue. Stay tuned.
UPDATE, 4:19: Commissioner Dan Ryan and Parks Director Adena Long strongly support the bridge and are actively appealing to Metro to find funding. Below is a comment Commissioner Ryan’s office sent to BikePortland:
“I wholeheartedly believe there needs to be a bridge over Columbia Boulevard connecting Chimney Park with St. John’s Prairie. I will be requesting that Metro Council fully fund this project to ensure safe pedestrian and bicycle crossing while maintaining the flow of traffic on Columbia Boulevard.”
I can’t help but feel anger towards both ODOT and PP&R. Both bureaus are completely incompetent when it comes to new projects and on maintenance.
An at-grade crossing would be a continual death trap. Should the at-grade crossing actually happen ( and it really should not…) be sure to name it the DAN RYAN CROSSING officially. He needs to own the decision.
pennywise and pound foolish
If I’m reading the memo correctly, ODOT gave Metro $1.5 million in 2014. Almost a decade later, a little more than a third of that has been spent in an effort that has only gotten to 30% design.
I swear that a large part of the reason that public projects cost so much in the USA is the inability of public agencies to progress quickly. If this bridge had broken ground within a few years the construction costs would have been a lot lot lower than they are today.
Good thought! Let’s create a committee to decide a path to study the problem. We are going to, of course, need a subcommittee to draft an RFP for a consultant who can help the committee and will, of course, need to do outreach to set-up a subcommittee to make recommendations about the consultant’s recommendatons. Utimately we will then need to do public outreach to make sure the consultants public outreach really outreached enough.
What problem we were talking about again?
Sure is wild how ODOT has literal tens of millions of dollars to blow on PR and planning for billions of dollars of freeway expansion but somehow has to plead poverty for small bike/ped projects they’ve already committed to. Wish Commissioner Dan Ryan would show some leadership and demand that ODOT fund this project instead of the proposed Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion, which now costs $1.9 BILLION (that’s $1900 million) and has spent $110 million on greenwashing PR and planning since 2017.
Very disappointing to hear. Can we crowd source this thing? Kickstarter or something to fill the gap to get your name on the bridge? Maybe some Phil knight bucks? I’ll chip in $100.
I would hope the city examines likely usage numbers and impact when considering how to deploy funds. And if they were to do that, I suspect this project would be used by a relatively small number of cyclists compared to conceivable projects that could benefit thousands of cyclists per week.
Interesting that “design a cheaper bridge” is not on the list of options
So where do the extra funds go if they do the cheaper, much crappier at-grade crossing? Do we get some bike improvements elsewhere on the 40-mile loop?
I don’t understand why we can’t build something and then upgrade it later. If the bridge is really going to cost 16 million, maybe we would be better off building out our network of trails in other areas instead of one bridge. I personally don’t see having a traffic light to wait at as a major problem worthy of that much money to solve. I’m excited for this path to be completed, signal or not
An at grade crossing here seems outright negligently dumb. I spend a lot of time in Chimney Park at the dog park. I’d guess the ambient speed on the this stretch of road is more like 55 – 80 mph. No amount of signage is going to make crossing it on foot safe.
I’m not totally sure why this project is being prioritized. I’d love if we could get some functional infrastructure like the N Willamette Greenway or grade separated bike path on Highway 30 that would make it easier to access the rest of the city.
Oh man, Ugh!
If the over-crossing is truly “DOA”…and ‘only’ a ground level crossing is achievable, all design options below need effective speed reduction and: