Portland State wins $250,000 equity research grant as PBOT leans into ‘transportation justice’

The pursuit of transportation justice and racial equity will get a big boost thanks to the work of a local team of academics and researchers. And the timing is good as the Portland Bureau of Transportation works to expand its efforts in this area.
Late last month the Transportation Research and Education Center (TREC) at Portland State University announced they received a $250,000 Federal Highway Administration grant to create a “Research Roadmap for Institutionalizing Transportation Equity.”
Here’s how TREC explains the project:
All people, regardless of their background, income, or physical abilities, need access to safe, affordable, and convenient transportation options and services. State departments of transportation and their partner regional planning organizations seek to improve the equity outcomes of their decision-making practices and investments. The research roadmap will help define broad research areas and gaps for further study, along with specific research problem statements that have urgent, near-term significance.
TREC’s project will be led by Aaron Golub, a professor in the Toulan School of Urban Studies and Planning at PSU. The research team will include noted bicycle researchers Jennifer Dill and Nathan McNeil, as well as Amy Lubitow, a researcher who’s studied the transportation experiences of marginalized cyclists in Portland.
This research project will likely be watched very closely by PBOT. They’ve been leaning into their work on racial equity and transportation justice — especially since the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020 when they vowed to become an “antiracist” organization.
Despite hiring their first equity and inclusion manager in 2015, PBOT didn’t address structural racism and racial justice head-on in a formal way until their 2019-2022 strategic plan. That plan included a full section on transportation justice (they use “transportation justice” and “transportation equity” interchangeably) and unveiled “Will it address structural racism?” as one of the two questions they think about as they go about their every aspect of their work (“Will it reduce carbon emissions?” is the other) . PBOT described the value of inclusivity in that 2019 strategic plan, but they didn’t share a clear definition of transportation justice.
Now PBOT has taken their work on this topic up yet another notch. The latest update of their strategic plan includes a new “transportation justice framework” they say is meant to create a “toolbox of resources” that will help:
- Ensure all staff are familiar with existing transportation-related disparities in our communities;
- Equip them with tools and prompts to advance and operationalize transportation justice across our work;
- Empower PBOT teams to provide equitable services to historically underserved communities; and
- Keep us accountable to our goal of becoming an anti-racist organization.
Also new from PBOT is a working draft definition of transportation justice:
Transportation Justice refers to the elimination of disparities in our mobility and interconnected systems (equity) as well as a transformative and liberating redistribution of power, resources, and opportunities (justice) to those experiencing the greatest disparities today to ensure that all Portlanders use and enjoy the same access to safe, reliable, equitable, sustainable, and affordable transportation options.
Who are people in Portland PBOT says have “historically been burdened by unjust and racist policies and decisions”? Their list includes: “Portlanders who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), people with disabilities, households living on low incomes, as well as all those community members who are multilingual, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQIA+, and/or displaced.”
PBOT has also drafted a list of principles that guide their commitment to transportation justice:
- Transportation Justice principles:
- Moving beyond equity (eliminating disparities) towards justice (redistributing power, resources, and opportunities)
- Recognizing past and existing injustice and accepting that the past is never dead
- Co-creating solutions with historically underserved communities and envisioning liberation through their lens
- Addressing past harm and mitigating structural pains at all stages of our work
- Acknowledging the interconnectedness of systems
- Centering race and applying “targeted universalism” (in which we prioritize addressing the needs of those experiencing the greatest disparities, which in turn maximizes benefits)
- Committing to intersectionality
- Putting people first (adopting a human-centered approach)
- Applying results-based accountability
On a related note, a PBOT employee has been selected as a “Transportation Justice Fellow” by Better Bike Share, a national nonprofit.
Learn more about the TREC research project here. Learn more about PBOT’s transportation justice efforts here.
Fixing potholes and sweeping streets is just too much of a fucking ask in this city, isn’t it.
It is, but this is a grant PSU got from FHA, neither of which has anything to do with fixing potholes or sweeping bike lanes (I assume by “streets” you really meant “bike lanes,” since this is BikePortland and we cyclists all know what a terrible job PBOT does of maintaining bike lanes).
Yes, we need PBOT to get better at these things.
What I want to see in transportation justice is some acknowledgement that it’s not enough for POC to do the same destructive things white people have done in the transpo arena since time immemorial – just to catch up. Transpo justice needs to acknowledge new, clean, green ways of getting around, even if they are more expensive that firing up ICEs and adding to pollution and climate catastrophe.
PBOT is not very good at sweeping streets, either.
I agree about moving beyond ICEs. PBOT and BPS have been doing a lot to make it harder for renters to charge electric vehicles, and have not yet started the harder work of providing charging infrastructure on the street. The vehicle transition is coming fast, and there’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to get figured out and built.
That must have been a cush gig for about 4 years. Probably 6 figures, too.
A cush gig for the first 4 years? I rather doubt it. Before I left Portland in December 2015 I remember attending a PBOT Bureau Advisory Committee meeting in which the new equity guy was explaining the various differences between different types of racism to a more-or-less all-white audience of staffers, union reps, neighborhood reps (which I was one), freight people, and the mode squad. None of us are “racist” of course, but the fact that PBOT still had many policies and institutions in place that in 2015 were clearly “racist” indicated how long of a haul this guy was going to have on just changing PBOT internally, let alone its policies, ordinances, and culture. Our country banned black slavery in the 1860s and we are still fighting racism over 150 years later; Portland as a city dates even earlier, from 1845, and there has been some sort of transportation/public works department for most of the time – PDOT was created in 1988 from the Public Works Dept, PBOT came later in 2002 or so – and it may take a long time yet for such an organization to overcome its internalized institutional racism, let alone the community it serves.
I would sincerely be interested in having you explain the many ways in which PBOT was been “racist” prior to the start of the “work” from the 2019-2022 “strategic plan”. Perhaps by racism you mean there simply are very little minorities instead in attending a transportation advisory committee meeting? Therefore it was solely white peoples as you’ve observed.
Do you have any examples of cities that prior to Portland exemplified an absence of such “internalized institutional racism”. Perhaps filtering SF, Seattle, and Eugene?
It’s kind of a bummer that this is going to be wielded as a very heavy baton against a lot of future bike projects.
“The pursuit of transportation justice and racial equity will get a big boost thanks to the work of a local team of academics and researchers.”
No. The researchers from PSU will identify issues and maybe even recommend some practices, but, as with most things in Portland, implementation will be lacking. Sure, there will be a report, a task force, travel to far away places, but probably not much action on the part of COP and PBOT.
Sorry, but I’m not optimistic.
What a gobbity-goop word salad of a bunch of made of social justice BS. Why not we focus on making the world better, making our transportation and cycling networks better. Instead of sinking countless dollars into new “studies,” that seem to do nothing but make up ways to divide us by declaring how there are “marginalized cyclists” for all non-white males and inventing new phrases like “transportation justice”.
The sooner PBOT is disbanded the better! Surely these funds could be used for actual good like teacher salaries AND more efficient transportation projects run by ODOT, paradoxical as it sounds at least ODOT is accountable to the legislature not the squeaky wheel that exists here in Portland.
Despite my criticism of this grant with all its active use of social justice buzzwords, i find it ironic to have this now the focus piece of bike Portland, given how often I’ve seen my cycling peers disregard black and brown voices, if these neighbors are in opposition to our favored cycling improvements. Something I’ve personally have overheard called projects for “white gentrifiers” by these neighbors.