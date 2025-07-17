Councilor Mitch Green is Portland’s socialist transportation champion

How does being a socialist translate into local transportation policy? Thanks to Portland City Councilor Mitch Green’s political affiliation — he’s a member of Democratic Socialists of America — and his candor at a meeting of the city’s Pedestrian Advisory Committee Tuesday night, we now have a pretty good idea.
Green, who represents District 4 (Sellwood and the westside), is one of four socialists on Portland’s 12-member city council who are beginning to flex their muscle for the people. A cover story in the current issue of Willamette Week states, “Portland’s agenda and discourse is largely being driven by a cohesive bloc of leftists on the council—and at its heart are the socialists.”
Like the text on a huge banner that hung on City Hall during a rally Green attended last month, socialist policy often boils down to “tax the rich.” In transportation terms, at least the way Councilor Green talks about it, socialism means taxing everyone (especially car and truck drivers) a bit more for a road system that distributes more access to more people and offers a wider array of public benefits.
It also means; broadening the transportation tax base, charging the most privileged users (car drivers) more, using right-of-way for the public good (instead of favoring private transport), tying transportation directly to land use and housing goals, not catering to desires of rich and powerful City Hall interests, and going big for transit.
But that’s a too simple summary of Green’s extensive views on transportation. The professional economist and first-time council member who also sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee spent nearly an hour at a committee meeting Tuesday night and spoke on many topics — from parking pricing to zoning, and from superblocks to social housing. What follows is my recap of his comments at that meeting…
Green’s interest in transportation is animated by the current political tilt of City Council and how he believes it’s primed for big moves. “I believe that we’re in a pretty important historical moment in the city where we need to be building infrastructure, and we need to be building institutions that are broadly inclusive and unabashedly so,” Green said as he laid out his vision in an opening statement.
In standing up for people (he wants to make Portland a “refuge for people who look different”) and transportation issues (biking, transit, road taxes) that might be targeted by powerful interests (at the national or local levels), Green repeated several times that he will stand by his admittedly “controversial ideas.”
“For instance if we figure out an equitable pricing model for transportation,” Green said, “I want to be there to say ‘I’ll take the political hits for you, and I’ll champion this for you, because we need to do this to pay for our things.'”
Green knows pushback on higher road taxes and fees are coming, but he doesn’t want to waste time on those who don’t share his core values. “I don’t need to worry about reacting to every phone call from everyone who hates every little micro decision that we do,” he explained. “I have my values. I will communicate them clearly, and I’m going to stand by those.”
Green’s tenure on council has already included support for higher parking prices and rideshare trip fees. He admitted those stances aren’t politically popular. So why does he support them? Green feels like in many cases the critiques come from the few and the benefits are spread to the many. Here’s how he explained it Tuesday night:
“I think there’s enough people in Portland who want a world class transit system and a world class pedestrian infrastructure system, that they’re willing to pay a little bit more. They understand the relationship between paying for more and making sure that we are enabling our bureaus to do what they do best — which is stay the course on a good plan and not get derailed because somebody at the Benson Hotel called a commissioner.”
Later in the meeting, Green expanded on that last line (which is reference to the Broadway Bike Lane Scandal and former Commissioner Mingus Mapps):
“I think those [projects like SW Broadway and 4th Ave bikeways] are always under threat by the business lobby picking up the phone and saying, ‘I don’t like this, take it away.’ Or you can get a cranky condo owner who organizes a letter writing campaign and gets, like, a plaza taken away. I don’t like that. I’m willing to talk to those constituents and say, ‘No, this is a good thing to commit to.’ I’m going to defend it… The model that we’ve had in this city, where just a few connected people can pick up a phone and stop a good project has got to end. It must end, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Throughout his visit with the Pedestrian Advisory Committee, he made it clear he wants to be seen as a champion for walkers and transit users. “I want you guys to think of me as someone who’s willing to stick my neck out a little bit and try something in the hope that it improves the lives of people who are trying to move around this city more safely.”
So what exactly would Green like to do? It starts with a lot fewer cars on our roads:
“Anything we do that is not optimizing getting people out of cars and getting them to a bus stop, or allowing them to walk from their neighborhood to a school with their kids, or do a bike bus, or ride, walk and roll around our city — If we are not prioritizing that —then every other little piddly, marginal thing we do for the climate is much less important, because most of our emissions come from automobiles…
Maximizing opportunities for people get out of their cars is going to always be a priority for me, and I think it’ll save us money in the long run.”
Green also repeated his idea first shared back in February that Portland should ban cars altogether on some streets as a way to reduce ongoing maintenance liabilities. Since then, he’s fleshed that idea out and says he wants to create large superblocks (several blocks where driving is prohibited) in places that will see redevelopment thanks to newly formed tax increment financing (TIF) districts. “It’s a missed opportunity if we don’t see [TIF districts] as an opportunity to steer towards superblocks in east Portland, superblocks downtown and the like,” he said.
Green’s Chief of Staff (and former transportation planner) Maria Sipin chimed in to add that perhaps PBOT should test out a superblocks pilot during the Downtown Sunday Parkways in mid-September. “Why not try this out?” Sipin wondered out loud. “I think downtown Portland is a really good place to start.”
Populism is central to Green’s politics. He sees the idea of taking streets away from a few people driving private cars and giving them to many people with a diversity of uses and public benefits, as an obvious and necessary shift.
Just like his staffer’s “let’s try this out,” comment, Green mentioned last night how he’s “really moved by the tactical urbanism movement.” “Let’s just try some cheap stuff and see if it works,” he said. “And if it doesn’t work, jettison it. If it does work, great. Let’s build the program out of it, and then commit city resources to it.”
In that spirit, Green threw out an idea for the forthcoming James Beard Public Market. Since the location is adjacent to busy streets like Alder and Morrison Bridge freeway ramps, Green suggested it might be a good location to test mechanical bollards that would keep drivers out and allow the city to test “carfree market days.” “And then just kind of see how people vibe with that kind of space,” he added.
Even the Sidewalk Improvement and Paving Program (SIPP) Green co-sponsored and shepherded through council back in May, is seen as something that can start small and then grow as it becomes more popular. While Green and Councilor Loretta Smith are pushing for $200 million in bonding authority to fund projects in the SIPP program, Green would support an even smaller bite at the apple in the interest of urgency, because he believes, “If we do some part of SIPP, it’s better than doing no part of SIPP, because my theory is that if you deliver meaningful benefits to peoples’ lives immediately, then they they grow their confidence in government.”
Green’s not impatient, he seems to have a calculated urgency borne from frustration with the status quo and traditional pace of change. “For me, the motivation behind SIPP,” he shared, “Was to say, ‘I’m just going to come in right away and see if I can accelerate investment of infrastructure in southwest Portland and figure out how that works politically’.”
He referred to it as “positive incremental progress.” But don’t mistake this for a fear of hooking much bigger fish. Green is a systems thinker. He sees transportation as a web of interconnected policies. Take his approach to parking pricing downtown. In the comments below, he talks about his belief that certain types of parking should be much more expensive, then he connects parking prices to the need to improve regional transit in order to lessen the cost burden on people who live far from the central city.
“I think that we need to invest in and be pretty aggressive on things like dynamic pricing for parking downtown,” Green explained. “Recently PBOT raised parking fees and we’ve already gotten a lot of pushback in our inboxes over that. But I’m going to hold the line for that, because there’s an ability-to-pay question: If you’re going to drive a car across town to go to a Timbers game or a venue, you have the means to do so, right? Generally speaking. And you should have to pay some of the cost of the congestion that creates.”
Green would then take the additional parking revenue (which he also referred to as “congestion pricing” and “scarcity pricing”) and use it to fund TriMet bus service expansions. “You pair pricing of parking and road use with subsidizing public transit — because it’s a long ways to ride a bike from outer east Portland into the westside, even if you have an e-bike, I recognize that — but we have an opportunity. We don’t have any money, but we have an opportunity politically, to steer TriMet priorities and the city’s land use priorities to building a proper regional [transit] system.”
Then Green connected the need for better regional transit to the larger issue of why the TriMet system is inherently inefficient for longer trips:
“Our system cannot support regional transit because we have at-grade light rail that goes through downtown and a hub-and-spoke model. You just simply cannot get from east Portland to anywhere on the westside in any meaningful amount of time. And that’s why people drive. My wife works at Nike, she would love to take the MAX, but if she was going take the MAX her commute would be an hour and a half one away with all the connections.”
How would Green help Portland make the MAX faster? He’d lobby for a transit tunnel under downtown and the Willamette River — a dream of transit reformers that would speed bus and light rail trips and alleviate the current bottleneck on the 113-year old Steel Bridge. But in true Green fashion, he didn’t just toss out this idea. He’s actually thought it through. “My expectation in the next [state] legislative session is that City Council sets the legislative agenda, not the mayor, which is what happened last time,” Green said. “And my prerogative is that we lobby for the tunnel. Or we lobby for an elevated, downtown, grade-separated thing. Whatever it’ll take. I’ll take either.”
To create space for the politics and free up funding for such a bold project idea, Green said when he and his council colleagues are able to influence Portland’s state legislative agenda, he would, “De-prioritize the big freeway expansion projects” and instead, “invest in updating and rationalizing the TriMet system, because then we get the TOD right.”
“TOD” is transit-oriented development, the idea that transit investments should focus on places with the commercial and housing density required to make transit successful. Going a step further, Green said he wants to pair transit-oriented development with social housing — a model popular in major European cities like Paris where housing is owned by the public and managed for community benefits over individual profits (back in April, Green and Councilor Candace Avalos sponsored a successful City Council resolution to study the idea). For Green, an added benefit of social housing near transit hubs is that it sets the table for a different paradigm for transportation revenue: one that relies less on people buy gas for cars and paying car-related fines and fees; and relies more on transportation as a basic city service akin to water, sewer, or electricity.
Green said he’s “Thinking about pairing social housing with transit-oriented development, with a growth policy that that enables us to to really spread the cost of our infrastructure of a larger base…we’re going to need a growing tax base, and you can only get that if you encourage development in the city.”
Green’s dream of city-owned apartment blocks adjacent to transit hubs could be years away, but a proposal for Portland to use a utility fee approach to road funding is likely coming soon. I’ve been tracking comments from councilors and transportation bureau staff in recent months and the idea keeps coming up. Green made it sound imminent on Tuesday night when he said, “There’s a proposal that is going to come out…. called the transportation utility fee, which is this idea of saying we need a stable revenue source.” “Let’s get rid of the gas tax, because it’s not stable anymore,” Green continued. “And let’s just add a constant fee that we spread out to as many ratepayers as possible to spread the burden out and that provides a steady flow of revenue to PBOT that if we’re willing to bond against it — which I think we should — you can really start to build some infrastructure.”
The arc of the case Green laid out Tuesday night demonstrates his ability to go from specific policy ideas (parking prices downtown) to higher-level problems (inefficient transit for longer trips), connect them to the systems level (land use and housing), then bring it back to a massive challenge (lack of transportation funding) and a way to solve it (a utility fee). It’s rare to have a local elected official who can so confidently connect the dots between these issues.
“It’s hard to turn a big ship on a dime,” Green said at the end of the meeting after describing how he wants to turn the vacant building at SW 4th and Washington into dense social housing. “But what I don’t want us to do is continue to defer and kick these good ideas down the road and pretend like they’re not urgent, because they are.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Most cities nationwide tend to be held almost entirely by people who vote Democrat (and a lot of rural county commissions are held by people who tend to vote Republican). As long as the Portland city council remains “non-partisan”, does it really matter what Mr. Green’s political affiliation is? It’s not like anyone from the other 3 districts can vote for him anyway.
For this story, I believe it does matter. I chose to frame it around his political affiliation because I figured that would be fun and it’s something new for Portland to have an elected official from this party who also happens to be very outspoken and interested in transportation.
The DSA is actually not a political party, which is a common misconception. I’m not personally a member but it includes socialist-minded people from across the spectrum, including those who seek to facilitate change outside electoral politics and reject the sort of creeping authoritarianism that you so often find on the left (eg 20th century Marxist-Leninism and on and on).
Thanks Andrew N. I’ve edited the story to reflect that the DSA isn’t (yet!) a political party. I’m new to covering it so I’ll figure it out.
I love how these people refer to anyone with a conservative belief as a bootlicker, while happily ignoring the jack boots worn by the footsoldiers of Marxist regimes.
Sure does! I live in D4 and am repped by Green. I did not vote for him but had I known about his DSA bonafides, I absolutely would NOT have voted for him. All of my neighbors were likewise clueless about his DSA affiliation and were surprised when they learned about it.
So I think he’s gonna have a real challenge being re-elected, which is a shame since he seems to be a big advocate for cycling.
Super blocks. News today is that Fred Meyer is closing the Gateway store. Kohl’s at that location is already gone. It’s right next to a major transit center. Seems like a golden opportunity to redevelop the location with something other than a parking crater.
It’s been on Prosper Portland’s (PDC’s) list for redevelopment for decades. Identified for redevelopment as far back as 1996. In my opinion it should become East Portland’s downtown/main street with development all along 102nd.
The combined properties of the Gateway Shopping Center are approximately 25 acres of unsustainable buildings and asphalt. And the Gateway Max is 0.2 miles away. And 7:bus lines presently serve the block. As you indicate, transformative redevelopment seems possible if there’s the will and inclination.
…and the 205 bike path!
About 15 few years ago I was at a meeting of the Gateway Urban Renewal Area and somebody mentioned that Gateway was one of the few areas in the city with no height limits on buildings – maybe redevelop it as a high-density residential community like Vancouver Metrocentre or Arlington VA with 39-story tower blocks?
Need to deal with the drug addicts first.
I would love to see them go much further than super blocks with an area like that. What we need is a full Metrotown (Burnaby/Vancouver) style high-density transit-centered housing/retail/park community.
Portland voters have been very clear they don’t want businesses or high-wage earners to live in the city. The consequences of that will be something we have to live with until people realize we need tax reform.
Lots of policies that would work at a national level aren’t going to work at the city level. At some point any high earner is going to look around and realize they can save tens of thousands of dollars by moving across an invisible line. And generally moving across that line will get them a cleaner, safer environment to live in. It becomes somewhat of a no-brainer. I truly don’t understand why people who have kids live in Portland because they could much better service in any of the suburbs.
Just to be clear, increasing car fees while maintaining our current level of transit is just taxing lower income people who live farther out who can’t use alternatives to driving.
Portland needs tax reform, along with the county and the state. They need to show they can competently manage the money they currently receive. We need to scrap all of the extra taxes like PCEF because its unpalatable to talk about closing community centers when we are funding dumb climate change projects that will have no impact on anyone but the grantee.
As for the tunnel, a tunnel is not going to solve MAX being slow. MAX is slow because TriMet can’t decide what MAX is. Is it for commuters to go long distances? If so, why does it have a million stops? Is it for short local trips? Why not just use a bus? Is transit for moving people or achieving social justice?
A downtown tunnel is a very typical Portland project though. Its big and looks impressive, will cost a lot, and make no meaningful difference. How many BRT lines could we fund with that money? The biggest impediment to getting people on transit is leaders in this area wont accept that busses are effective even though they aren’t as sexy as trains.
This study contradicts that stance. The tunnel would increase reliability due to the Steel Bottleneck, reduce travel times, resiliency for earthquakes, and increase capacity.
Great point. We need both. But they serve different purposes.
A 2019 study contradicts that stance, any rational observer can conclude that just updating it to reflect work from home would decimate the conclusions. Add in actual MAX ridership numbers, the office vacancy rate downtown, population growth stagnating, apartment development drying up, etc. and there is no logical reason to pursue a project like this other than the fact (see high school bond) that voters are probably dumb enough to “try to” pay for it.
What parts of the study above do you disagree with?
I meant that it wont make a meaningful difference in increasing transit use. The hard truth when it comes to the MAX is that the vast majority of Portlanders don’t live close enough to it to use it and its so slow that it can’t be well integrated into a trip with a transfer.
Sure, but we are currently using the MAX has extremely expensive, fixed rail busses. They make a ton of stops and it really defeats the whole purpose of a train. It takes 18 minutes of being in motion to get from SE Park Ave Stations to OMSI/SE Water Station. Its only a 12 minute drive. And that’s going from MAX station to MAX station and doesn’t include traveling to the MAX station or traveling to your final destination.
Point to point, a train should be faster than driving.
BRT is what we can afford and would be a much faster implementation instead of another commuter trolley to the burbs.
No, they don’t want buses because there’s no money to be made for the construction industry (and others) that builds more underused infrastructure for the overpriced, and inflexible, trains. Just remember, Goldschmidt didn’t bring Max to help the community, he brought it so he and his wealthy friends could make a ton of money off the taxpayers.
A tunnel would be a complete waste of money. Buses can get around obstacles much easier than an ancient fixed-mode transportation system.
That already existed for decades it’s called Vancouver and yet somehow Portland still manages to keep high earners living in the city. I like that our taxes are moderately progressive with everyone paying around 10%.
If you want a system that taxes the 1% only 4% of their income and the bottom 20% 14% of their income Washington is right there. To get more regressive than that you’ll have to go to Florida.
You mean the rapidly growing city to our north, the one where people from Portland are moving to? In the past the tax difference was a lot smaller between Portland and Vancouver. Portland is a city with increasing taxes and decreasing services. Its going to cause a death spiral.
My dude, Portland is losing people and businesses to Portland’s suburbs that are IN Oregon. Wealth is fleeing the city. I mostly want to see the huge amount of taxes I pay be used in competent way. I’m guessing you live in a part of the city that the City of Portland cares about, but when I look around I see disinvestment by the city and crumbling buildings and I wonder what I’m paying for.
Someone has to pay for all the twee art and performative programs.
That’s not my experience. All of the high earners I know are either planning to leave or have already left. What’s most galling is not the high rate of tax they pay, but the fact that they are the ONLY ONES paying any tax at all. If a cause is worth supporting, shouldn’t EVERYONE support it? And high earners do not benefit at all from homeless services or PFA, so it truly is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Also don’t forget that high earners run companies. Think a high earner is gonna locate a business in Portland so he can give 5% of his or her income to city gov’t? Think again.
On the tax reform front: I think the tendency for high earners to leave Portland is vastly overstated. 16.4% of households and 24.6% of families in Portland earn $200k/year or more, which compares favorably to every large suburban municipality (>30k) other than Lake O (source). I suppose this is still 2023 data, so there’s always a chance things have changed substantially, but I reckon that’s mostly idle speculation absent specific sources. Rich people, and rich families, are not exactly fleeing Portland en masse.
Maybe they like walking to a cafe or shop? Maybe they have friends in the neighborhood? Maybe Portland has personal emotional and psychological value to them? I find that most people I know don’t make decisions based solely on the bottom line.
I do agree that property tax and business tax reform is desperately needed in Oregon, and I think most of the reason that Portland ends up with a bunch of bespoke weird taxes is at least partly attributable to the fact that we generally favor public spending, but our local governments faced persistent crises relating to structural revenue problems downstream of our dumb property tax system.
The problems you list here are issues with light rail systems in general, not specific to the MAX. It’s a result of only having the funding to do one thing, and forcing the MAX to be both a local and regional rail system. In European cities with light rail like systems (most common in Germany), a robust intercity and regional rail network allows for much faster – often faster than driving – trips on transit, with the light rail (stadtbahn) providing a fast and reliable local service. For example: in the small German city of Karlsrue to the suburban area of Durlach, you can take either the S-Bahn (4 minutes) or the stadtbahn (17 minutes) to Karlsrue HB (a 9 minute drive). So a good light rail system should really be a local-oriented service, while other modes more suitable to fast speeds are better for regional level trips.
That said, a city-center tunnel is still justifiable for the MAX on speeding it up grounds, even if the MAX remains a relatively weak regional transit choice. The city center is a place prone to delays and complications, and the lack of ability to run longer trains is directly related to the small downtown blocks. Depending on cost, it may not be the best possible option, but I think it should be understood as a strong candidate – probably more important than everything other than TV Highway BRT.
A downtown transit tunnel or viaduct would probably speed up the MAX by 15 minutes on a east to west trip from Lloyd to Goose Hollow. That is a very meaningful difference.
I think this is the wrong question to ask, especially given TriMet’s poor history of actually building BRT projects. The Division-Powell BRT morphed into a service that doesn’t resemble actual BRT in any way. No center busway, barely any dedicated lanes, no level boarding, no offboard fare payment. It’s just signal priority and all door boarding, with a side of stop consolidation. And we are almost certainly going to repeat the process on 82nd. The famed flexibility of bus service just means “flexibility to compromise to favor automotive traffic”.
As someone who loves buses and trains, I think it’s wrong to frame it this way. There are things that rail can do that buses can’t, and it’s not just about sex appeal. Trains can run on more reliable schedules in practice, and are higher capacity, especially per labor hour. It’s debatable how much this matters in the context of Portland in 2025, but at least on the main well-planned trunk MAX routes (Banfield, Westside), bus replacement would be unreasonably expensive and a much worse service.
Have you tried asking them? Portland is a great place to raise kids. Despite your constant negativity, we live in a world-class city with great parks, schools, walkable neighborhoods, and a general way of life that is very, very hard to find in the US.
You lost me completely at the MAX tunnel part. While I agree the system has some serious shortcomings, the largest on my list is that it’s not grade-separated and has to stop at stoplights / deal with car congestion. The MAX tunnel fixes that problem for a big section of the city. I’m open to the idea that it needs fewer stops, but from what I’ve read and experienced that is not what is keeping the system from being what it needs to be.
no offense but rent keeps going up in Portland because lots of people want to live here and think its pretty and cool. the line between Portland and outer suburbs may be invisible but people want to live in a place where you can easily walk/bike to a basketball, soccer game, or concert. It’s becoming far less cool for high earning professionals that want to raise a family to move to the suburbs, obviously some still do but at a far lower rate than previous generations. So cry all you want about how “everyone wants to run away from the cities” but it’s just not borne out in numbers, people are willing to pay more because cities have nice public amenities instead of box stores, car dealerships, and Wendy’s everywhere.
Portland’s best long term- high earner- tax base strategy is to capitalize off of what it already has, and where it is miles ahead of other cities, and has a ton of prior experience and is ideally located.
Continue to grow the work-from-home sector and international digital nomad culture by raising the living standard to that of other global cities with one simple trick: remove car infrastructure. Boldly commit to becoming a city where humans can enjoy all of the great things about being in a city, without the anachronistic toxicity of late 20th century transportation.
BTW, I would never choose to raise my kids in the suburbs.
Someone needs to remind them they are the high earners.
Nice that Green understands it’ll take a transit tunnel downtown to achieve that vision, with high-speed trains from every quadrant of the city arriving and departing every 5-10 minutes.
But how to pay for it? Forget about taxing the rich to pay for it – it’ll take EVERYBODY to chip in if it’s going to become a reality. And Portlanders already feel as though they are paying too much in taxes.
Still, I’m here for these ideas and I’m glad Green is floating them.
I really believe that the reason people are upset with the tax burden here (and it’s important not to weigh the opinion of online complainers too much) is because we haven’t been providing enough actual services and QOL improvements in exchange. Decades of tinkering around the edges has crept up tax rates and not really moved the needle on a lot of things in a way that’s felt by people. A MAX tunnel is a project that can really unlock a huge benefit for the city, and if done well will feel like a bargain even if rates go up to finance it.
It’s ironic that socialists never actually want to pay for things they want.
It would be great to have real congestion pricing emerge and the fact that these fees would likely further erode property prices downtown would complement Green’s vision of bargain-basement CRE prices leading to redevelopment, residential conversion, and SOCIAL HOUSING. That being said, I suspect that some urbanists would not support congestion pricing that targets central Portland because it would likely further depress central Portland traffic (less “activation”) and market-rate development (less “profit-driven” development).
I also noticed this take on bsky from an urbanist in response to this piece:
I’d love to see evidence of “incoherent feral lefty” people opposing taxing private car usage. In fact, most “incoherent feral lefty” people advocate for the exactly same approach that Green mentions above:
I will also add that the description of potential left-leaning allies as “incoherent feral left[ies]” is de rigeur behavior for YIMBY and urbanist advoccates/organizers in their chats/timelines.
There was a ton of bashing of congestion pricing in NYC from the left, which is probably what Aaron is referring to.
Soren, I honestly have no idea what the majority of this means. When you use jargon as a sort of ideological litmus test for in and out groups, the substance gets muddied. Instead of identifying types of people based on labels, can we simply look at the policies and see if they are based on working examples elsewhere or evidence?
If you’re looking to advocate for a type of “socialism” (where some policies are certainly worth examining), I think these type of posts might be doing the exact opposite.
One step away from taxing bicycle use, since it’s private also.
I’m one of Morillo’s constituents (and voted for her) and I sent her an email in the spring along these lines: please be pragmatic in your governance. We need Portland to be an example of effective progressive governance, not the poster child for progressive disfunction. I love Green’s ideas, but let’s get the broken windows taken care of first before we reach for the stars.
Here’s what I don’t hear from Green… a world class transit system requires world class security to keep law abiding citizens safe while they utilize transit. But then again that runs counter to official DSA stances on police and security.
Tri-Met’s lack of recovery in ridership since Covid and George Floyd has as much to do with riders not feeling safe as it does with changing work patterns and the current status of downtown Portland. What do all well regarded transit systems in Europe have beyond better service levels? Unlike Tri-Met they are clean and safe because even in those European socialist leaning countries they don’t tolerate criminal behavior on platforms, bus stops, let alone on the transit vehicles themselves. Build a safe and clean transit system without the criminal element and ridership will rebound.
Thank you for the detailed recap. I will be spending more time with all of the information here. Thanks too to Mitch Green for his hard work and approach – grounded in an extensive knowledge of economics- to tackling Portland’s transportation problems. I was at the PAC meeting and Green kept me on the edge of my (unabashedly nerdy) seat. I’d like to think I have a slightly above a average understanding of economics (not sure). I mostly followed Green’s discussion but had a few questions. I’m sure there are others who are looking to shore up their grasp of economics as it pertains to improving Portland transportation system. Mitch mentioned he’s considered a TikTok series on this very topic I sure hope he or one of his staff peruses this.