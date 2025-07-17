Weekend Event Guide: Larch Mountain, path cleanup, Zoobomb, and more

“Zoobombing” through Washington Park is a local rite of passage. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone. After what has felt like weeks without real progress, my knee is finally — maybe — showing signs of breaking through to a new stage of recovery. I’m still limping and I don’t feel like walking much, but I sense that in the next few days it’ll be feeling a lot better. I really miss covering all the cool rides and events I see on Instagram and can’t wait to get my cameras back in front of your faces. Hope you’ve had a good week and that you have fun weekend plans.

Here are a few cool things to do in the coming days…

Friday, July 18th

James Baldwin v Malcom X Ride – 5:00 pm at North Park Blocks (NW)

On the 100th birthday of James Baldwin, come and learn more about these titans of Black liberation and gain a deeper understanding of how each approached their work. More info here.

Saturday, July 19th

Larch Mountain Fixie Smash – 9:00 am at Vera Katz Statue on Esplanade (SE)

Not for the faint of heart, this 90-mile ride will blast off to the Gorge and then climb up the punishing, 14-mile ascent of Larch Mountain. Are you ready? More info here.

I-205 Path Cleanup – 10:00 am at Flipside Bar & Carts (SE)

Join SOLVE to clean up this popular section of the path in the Woodstock neighborhood. Cargo bikes encouraged since they can carry tools and trash bags. More info here.

Bike Kiosk Unveiling Celebration – 10:00 am at Willamette United Methodist Church (West Linn)

A new bike shelter and mural is coming to Willamette Falls Drive in West Linn and locals are celebrating with bike-related festivities and a bike parade! More info here.

Bike Play: Up Shift Creek – 6:45 pm at Gamman Park (N)

This is your final chance to see Bike Play, the wonderful outdoor theater production that is one of the highlights of Bike Summer. Follow the cast to the scenes by bike and prepared to be entertained with clever lines, beautiful songs, original dances, and more. More info here.

Sunday, July 20th

Larson’s Bakery Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Join the Portland Bicycling Club for a jaunt across the river into Vancouver where the ride leader will take you to their fave bakery. Expect 32 miles of riding. More info here.

Bad Art Ride – 2:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Everyone is an artist, it’s just that some folks are better at it than others. Wherever you are at in your artistic journey, this ride is a chance for you to find a safe space where no one will smirk at your work. More info here.

Uke and Me Acoustic Jam Ride – 2:30 at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Grab whatever instrument you’ve got and join this uke jam led by fun loving folks Avery and Lois. More info here.

Zoobomb! – 8:00 pm at the Zoobomb Pyle (SW)

The tradition lives! Grab a bike and ride the MAX up to Washington Park, then prepare for a thrill ride as you “bomb” downhill with friends old and new. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.