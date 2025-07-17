Massive bike sale at Bike Tires Direct warehouse starts Friday

Summer in Portland is best enjoyed on a great road (like Dutch Canyon!) and on a great bike. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Note: This post is part of a paid promotional campaign with Bike Tires Direct.

Starting tomorrow morning (Friday, July 18th), Portland-based Bike Tires Direct will host its first ever Summer Bike Sale. From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Friday and Saturday they’ll open the doors of their massive warehouse in the Sumner neighborhood (5741 NE 87th Ave) and hand out unheard of deals on hundreds of high quality road and gravel bikes.

If you’re looking to make your hot cycling summer even better and finally ride the bike of your dreams, this is a great opportunity to save money.

The folks at Bike Tires Direct tell me they’ll offer up to 50% off on over 700 frames and complete bikes from brands like; Colnago, ENVE, Giant, Liv, Pinarello, and many more. Plus, you can save up to 25% on everything else under their roof. It’s your chance to upgrade your existing rig, add a new bike to your quiver, or have the pro mechanics at BTD put together a custom, frame-up dream build. If you’re on the fence about a purchase, this sale event is a great place to test ride a bunch of different bikes in one convenient location.

I asked the BTD crew to send me a few examples of the bikes they’ll have on super sale. Here are five they chose to feature (note that prices currently on the website are not the same as final prices at the big warehouse sale):

If you or a friend are remotely interested in a new bike, make time to roll out to the Bike Tires Direct Summer Bike Sale tomorrow or Saturday. They’ll have free snacks and drinks from Skratch Labs and Nossa Familia Coffee, the Tour de France will be streaming on the big screen and there will be ample amounts of nerding out for anyone who loves cool bikes.

Bike Tires Direct Summer Bike Sale

July 18-19, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

BTD Warehouse (5741 NE 87th Ave)

More info here

