SE Cesar Chavez claims another victim

Portland Police say someone was hit by a car driver and killed while walking in the Richmond Neighborhood this morning.
According to the police statement, it happened around 5:30 am at the intersection of SE Cesar Chavez and SE Harrison. Here’s more from the statement: “When they arrived, they found a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene. The involved driver remained at the scene.”
SE Harrison is just one block north of a popular neighborhood greenway bike route on SE Lincoln. Calle Cesar Chavez is a high-volume arterial with a 30 mph speed limit, four general travel lanes and a notorious history of fatal crashes. Back in January, another car user hit and killed Tuyet Nguyen as she walked near Cesar Chavez and SE Cora — a location with a very similar profile as this morning’s fatal. One week after Nguyen’s death, a driver was given a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian a mile north of SE Harrison near Laurelhurst Park. In 2023, a driver struck and killed Jeanie Diaz as she waited at a bus stop at Cesar Chavez and SE Belmont. And in 2021, Austin Boyd was killed by a driver as he walked near Chavez and SE Clinton.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has said they are working on a project that would update Cesar Chavez with a safer lane configuration between Powell and Holgate. At a Richmond Neighborhood Association meeting following the tragic death of Jeanie Diaz, PBOT Traffic Engineer Wendy Cawley told attendees PBOT would consider striping Cesar Chavez with fewer lanes for driving. While a PBOT spokesperson told BikePortland back in February that a project page was imminent, I don’t see that page published yet and I’m not aware of any updates.
Police haven’t released details of this morning’s fatal crash. I’ll share more once I learn more. This is the 37th fatal traffic crash in Portland so far this year, and the 14th that involved a pedestrian.
This is my neighborhood. Sometimes while walking I’ll forget that the crosswalk is on Lincoln and not Harrison and wind up at this exact spot with the choice to 1. cross the street with no crosswalk, 2. walk along these narrow sidewalks to the crosswalk (this feels nearly as risky as crossing!), or 3. go all the way around
Even if it somehow weren’t dangerous, the sidewalks are so narrow and hard up on the streets that, in weather like this, a pedestrian will get soaked from the waist down by speeding cars splashing puddle water on them!
This street is my Exhibit Number 1 for evidence that the term “car sewer” isn’t an exaggeration.
I simply do not understand why Chávez gets a pass as a deadly-by-design four-lane inner city thoroughfare with the tiniest sidewalks ever. It’s never been a state highway that the city couldn’t touch. Glisan to Powell (and probably more, but that’s the part I really know) should be on the list for a serious road diet.
Can someone explain this to me? I mean, yeah, car culture blah-blah-blah, but specific to Portland transportation planning, why does this particular street get no love?
I suspect it has to do with there are a lot of people who use the street to travel N-S, and there aren’t any good alternatives, so reducing its capacity is likely to cause problems.
Yeah. I moved out of that neighborhood three years ago and it’s a hassle to go anywhere to the north: between Grand and 82nd, nothing goes through!
I wonder what the breakdown of trips is for Cesar Chavez. As in, how many people are driving the length of it vs. using it to connect to other arterials. I only ask because it might be worth it to have some traffic on other N-S streets. I expect that would be one result of a road diet, which I support. It would probably mean slightly more car traffic on my SE N-S street but I’ll take that tradeoff, personally, for the greater good.
Death on Chavez is the most serious of problems, but I know what you’re saying.
In other words, city officials don’t consider killings a problem. But traffic delays, now that’s a problem!
No. I am pretty sure everyone considers people dying on the streets to be a problem.
Well, yes and no. I am sure everyone values lives, but some professions value some lives more than others.
There are more motorists who vote than cyclists – now that the council members are not in charge of PBOT, hopefully the urge to get votes by facilitating cars is fading.
And transpo engineers will say the road is perfectly safe… for motorists. Thus no action needed.
Hopefully this death moves past whatever statistical threshold AASHTO requires before the road officially isn’t ‘safe’ and can be prioritized.
There are very few continuous north-south streets in southeast. It’s a very valuable thoroughfare and it’s such a waste that’s all it’s space is given entirely to cars:/
I’ve found good biking routes both north and south. I’m glad people have 39th so they’re not driving on those.
I was driving my friend and he was flabbergasted that I went Powell -> 26 -> Division -> 30 -> Stark -> 28 instead of Chavez. Even more so when I explained that most bike routes around the city are like that lol.
Please don’t drive on our primary bike streets!
None of those are bike streets, they’re collector streets. 28th – 29th then 30th north of Stark is the greenway.
I was not saying I drove on bike routes, but rather relating the experience of driving a convoluted route vs. bike routes being convoluted a lot more of the time.
Though if we want people not to drive on bike streets, diverters are the way : )
39th Street, as it was known, used to be narrower, and the sidewalks wider (I’m attaching an archival photo, hope it comes through). But the city long ago decided moving automobiles was more important than preserving human life, so it was widened decades ago.
I will now say AGAIN that the intersection where a motorist killed Jeannie Diaz has only been made MORE dangerous by PBOT since her death, as was brought terrifyingly home to me yet again when I was crossing there earlier today. So PBOT can stop talking about all its plans and start doing something to protect human life.
Honestly, if a government agency overseeing schools had this many people being killed inside its school buildings, no one would stand for it. But a government agency overseeing streets can let us all be picked off one by one, while they talk about possibly restriping the car-centric pavement, or put up a few plastic wands.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING, Millicent Williams. I just had to call someone and tell them a person their household loved and relied on is dead, because PBOT refuses to make our city safe for people.
“Portland Police say someone was hit by a car driver and killed while walking in the Richmond Neighborhood this morning.”
You mean a car driver hit and killed someone, right?
Maybe that was from social media? The PPB’s statement on the city site is actually relatively well-written. It excludes the passive voice, misleading wording like “The driver cooperated,” “Accident,” etc.
Whoever wrote that statement at the PPB definitely included the passive voice.
“A pedestrian has died … the pedestrian died at the scene”
We must decenter the car. Prioritizing private automobile throughput is killing us. Restripe the road NOW!
This is really sad and my heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones.
For some reason, Google Maps is really obsessed with routing cyclists and pedestrians onto Harrison instead of Lincoln, where the crossing is. I wish that could get changed. Does PBOT have any way to get in touch with the people that work on mapping apps?
You can report incorrect data to google directly by right clicking the area and selecting Add or fix a road. About three months ago I noticed google had flagged this intersection and the one at 30th as not through streets for cyclists and reported them. They only corrected the one at 30th for some reason. I’m constantly battling with google over various diverters and their directions but usually that’s only when they’re new.
The diverter at Chavez is one of the oldest in the city so it’s weird it suddenly got changed to a non through street for cyclists. I suspect it’s some sort of reporting option drivers can do on the fly and it gets blanket applied to all vehicle types. If you have a minute please report it maybe if enough of us do it they’ll fix it.
I also reported the 30th diverter issue on Google Maps. Seems that you have to really put in an effort to pick the option that allows you to explain in detail why it’s wrong rather than just adding/deleting option. Maybe kicks it to a real person to review that way or something. I’ve had many proposed corrections rejected until I started going about it that way.
I’ve used that before but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. I submitted tons of reports about SE Steele East of Reed College – it shows a bike lane on maps but I found out the hard way there isn’t one when I got to vehicular cycle uphill in the dark and the rain lmao.
Ya you really have to put in detail and even link things as evidence to bump it up to a real person. I’ve got a number of them changed over the years linking their own street view and even some Bike Portland articles.
Equally. I am very sorry to have this be the news of the day. I crossed MLK a few minutes ago, it happened to be a time that there were no cars for blocks but sometimes there are a lot and you can see that many drivers are completely unaware of pedestrians or anything else outside their fenders. SE Cesar Chavez may well be worse than NE MLK.
There’s an illusion that the cost of the next car trip is just a buck or two for gas but sometimes it is so much more. If the city had to put $10 million in a fund after every fatal crash, would we operate any differently?
It’s good to honor citizens with their names on public places. I respectfully submit that we rename S. Bancroft St. for Cesar Chavez and call the former SE 39 Ave. the Street of Lost Dreams, or maybe Purgatory Road.
This is really sad, and my condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends.
Totally agree about the Google Maps issue — fixing that routing makes perfect sense. But PBOT getting through to anyone at a mapping company? You’re more likely to hear them chime in on Gaza and their latest “equity”
initiative than to get a simple map tweak pushed through. You’ll probably have better luck just filing the correction yourself. It’s Portland, you know
I contacted the city about flagging a ‘shortcut’ giggle maps showed people, which was actually longer, and caused traffic and traffic/pedestrian issues, and extreme difficulty for larger vehicles turning. The PBOT staffer’s response was a flat “the streets are for all users.”
There’s another where cars routinely plow one into another in wintry conditions because giggle steers them down a steep icy road with no room to turn back. Another dismissal of concerns by PBOT.
Not even a removal from giggle truck routes, which has led to some comic relief, at least.
I remember seeing Chavez on the list of prospects for a Rose Lane back in the day (2019) – seems like as good a time as any to reopen that conversation. A dedicated bus lane for the 75 north of Holgate would be great.
I wonder if PBOT is still doing an analysis at these crash locations and putting up signs about the fatality? Their page on it hasn’t been updated since 2024 so probably not.
I would welcome more signage around this location warning drivers to be careful. Almost every week I see drivers fly through the light at Lincoln not even entering the intersection before the crosswalk signal has turned all so they can sit at the red light at Hawthorne instead.
Speed cameras. Speed cameras. Speed cameras. All up and down Chavez. Punish the drivers who can’t regulate their tiny little tempers well enough to drive the speed limit.
I don’t disagree, but in this case a road diet from 4 to 3 with ped medians like the city completed on Foster would make speeding extremely difficult. PBoT can use the remaining lane for higher capacity bus stops with signal priority or to expand the sidewalk. Even with speed cameras a 4 lane road like this is asking to kill people because of frequent lane changing due to left turns. It’s a design that predictably kills people every year.
What you wrote may be true in the middle of the day, but at 5:30 AM, you can pretty much drive as fast as you like with very little lane changing. 4, 3, or even two lanes… It’s all the same.
This is a dangerous intersection, when I loan my e-quadracycle to my great granddaughter I ask her to please stay off stroads like this. My advice is to cross on 39th which is just a block away.
Jonathan, I wish you would stop approving this troll’s comments.
I have just heard from a family member of the pedestrian who was killed. It is a heartbreak, as vehicular violence is always a heartbreak. And the life ended was a life that touched many others, and so the loss will reverberate across many communities. (I will check about whether the family is comfortable having the identity shared publicly.)
You forgot Mark Angeles, killed on his bike at Chavez & Gladstone.
I often find myself walking along and across 39th in the middle of the night. Traffic volumes are low and speeds are high. I think speeds at that hour would likely be similar if 39th were narrowed to one lane with, for example, bike lanes or bus lanes, as is the case on 26th, and I don’t think crossing would be any easier unless crossing islands were added, which would not be possible with a bus lane.
The easiest way to make the street safer to cross would be to add rapid-flash beacons like they did on Powell. Those work amazingly well.
I agree 100%. They work well on 82nd Ave too.
Most (not all) drivers do seem to stop. If there was enforcement and consequences we could improve compliance even more. Of course enforcement is still a dirty word for too many in Portland.
Yep, 39th has been a crap show. You would think a street that cuts right though liberaltopia would be useful to all….