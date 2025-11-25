CPSC issues fire warning for Rad Power Bikes batteries

A Rad Power bike on N Williams Avenue in September. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Seattle-based e-bike company Rad Power Bikes is the subject of a serious warning issued Monday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Rad Power has issued their own statement that “strongly disagrees” with the government statement. Rad Power is one of the largest e-bike brands in North America with thousands of customers in the Portland region. Note this is a warning and not a recall. The CPSC says they tried to perform a recall, but Rad Power has “refused to agree to an acceptable recall.”

In a press release, the CPSC said people who own certain models of Rad Power batteries should, “immediately” stop using them, “because the batteries pose a risk of serious injury and death.” The specific battery model numbers are; RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304.

Here’s more from the CPSC:

“The hazardous batteries can unexpectedly ignite and explode, posing a fire hazard to consumers, especially when the battery or the harness has been exposed to water and debris. CPSC is aware of 31 reports of fire, including 12 reports of property damage totaling approximately $734,500. Some of these incidents occurred when the battery was not charging, the product was not in use, and the product was in storage.

The batteries were sold with the following Rad Power Bikes e-bike models and as replacement batteries: RadWagon 4, RadCity HS 4, RadRover High Step 5, RadCity Step Thru 3, RadRover Step Thru 1, RadRunner 2, RadRunner 1, RadRunner Plus, and RadExpand 5. The battery model number (HL-RP-S1304 or RP-1304) is printed on a label on the back or rear of the battery. The batteries were sold on RadPowerBikes.com and at Best Buy stores and independent bike shops nationwide for about $550 (replacement batteries) or between $1,500 and $2,000 (when sold with e-bikes).”

(Images: CPSC warning notice)

The CPSC says if you have one of these batteries you should remove it from the bike and dispose of the battery in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures. The CPSC says Rad Power has refused to agree to acceptable recall mitigations and that “given its financial situation, Rad Power Bikes… is unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds to all consumers.” Just two weeks ago, news reports detailed that Rad Power could be forced to shut down in January if they were unable to secure new funding and ownership. Read the full CPSC recall notice here.

In response to the warning, Rad Power says they stand behind their batteries and, “strongly disagrees with the CPSC’s characterization of certain Rad batteries as defective or unsafe.” “Reputable, independent third-party labs tested Rad’s batteries, both as part of our typical product testing and again during the CPSC investigation,” the statement continues, “and confirmed compliance with the highest industry standards. Our understanding is that the CPSC does not dispute the conclusions of these tests. It is also our understanding that the battery itself was not independently examined per industry-accepted test standards.”

Rad Power claims that the CPSC has taken battery issues out of context. “The incident rate associated with the batteries in the CPSC’s notice is a fraction of one percent,” Rad Power says. The company goes on to explain that e-bike batteries post inherent risks when not stored or used properly. Read Rad Power’s full statement, here.

Risks of e-bike battery explosions and fires have simmering in the bike industry for years — but nearly all publicized cases have happened to lower-priced batteries from unregulated manufacturers. Even so, I know of at least one local e-bike shop that has very meticulous battery storage methods, including a fireproof metal locker placed outside their retail building.

Asked for battery safety advice, The eBike Store shared the tips below:

Look for UL approval.

Only charge battery when it’s at room temp.

Don’t charge unattended.

Don’t leave battery plugged into charger indefinitely.

Try to keep between 20-80% charge when possible.

Don’t drop it.

Don’t use an aftermarket or unapproved charger.

After a crash or drop, let the battery sit for seven days in a non-flammable area.

Stay tuned for more coverage.