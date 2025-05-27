Portland City Councilor gave up $75,000 of his own office budget for safer streets

With all the City of Portland budget action last week, there was one interesting tweak you might have missed. Among the 126 amendments proposed by the 12-member City Council, one of them earmarked $75,000 to traffic safety projects in District 4.
City Councilor Mitch Green had unspent funds in his office budget, and according to his Chief of Staff Maria Sipin, he chose to dedicate it to small street improvements in their district. “Instead of carrying it over for staffing and other expenditures,” Sipin shared with BikePortland, “We wanted to hold it to do some quick, high-impact pedestrian safety projects.”
Each council office is allocated about $1.3 million per year to cover expenses like security, a share of the recent City Hall remodel, staff salaries, and so on. The city’s fiscal year ends June 30th, and funding cannot be carried over to the next year. Sipin says each office was given several options with what they could do with unspent funds. They could: return it to the General Fund, where it could be used by any bureau; donate the money to District 1 to help get a district office constructed; or they could re-appropriate the funds to FY 2025-2056. Green’s office chose the last option.
“We heard from people in our people in our district that they sometimes need just a tiny piece of traffic calming, or they need a crosswalk restriped or a sign repaired — and they weren’t getting a quick response from PBOT [Portland Bureau of Transportation],” Sipin shared. “Earmarking it for some kind of safety projects is aligned with what we’re trying to do.”
Councilor Green is an everyday bicycle rider and has spoke often about safe streets as a candidate. During a speech at a traffic safety rally in November 2024, he spoke about almost being hit by a car driver on his way to the event. As more people drive larger cars to stay safe, “Those who do not drive are increasingly exposed to the collateral damage of this arms race,” Green said. He has also made the connection between safer streets and making walking and cycling a more attractive choice over driving.
Before putting forth the budget amendment Wednesday, Sipin explained they reached out to PBOT to run the idea by the agency. PBOT approved, so they went for it. The amendment passed with a unanimous 12-0 vote.
$75,000 isn’t a lot when it comes to major street projects, but it’s enough to make a significant dent in smaller, quick-build projects — and it’s especially needed given the crisis-level transportation budget. For context, PBOT says those large concrete planters used as modal filters (aka diverters) cost about $5,000 to build and install. A new crosswalk can cost about $3,000 and PBOT has said they can daylight an intersection for about $700-$800 in materials and labor. In 2023, PBOT striped a bike lane for two blocks and completed 24 other small “missing links” projects for just $300,000.
Sipin says since this is the first time they’ve tried this budgeting move, it will be considered a pilot. As far as where they’ll spend the money, they’ve got their eyes on a crosswalk project, but the exact location hasn’t been determined.
(Note: While Green is one of the architects of the Sidewalk Improvement and Paving Program (SIPP) that passed council earlier this month, these funds are separate from that program.)
The $1.3 million is essentially a slush fund; I’m not opposed to slush funds, I think they are a great bit of minor corruption, even when they are “misspent”, as all corruption usually indicates where government policy is both fiscally failing and contradicting itself.
I’m glad Green did what he did, but am I the only person who thinks that given the city’s budget position, the commissioners allocated too much money to themselves?
No, and I’m sure the amount will increase as well. Easy to give yourself benefits when you are writing the rules:-(
Still, Green did something positive and even though I dislike his political outlook, he is at least doing actual things for constituents instead of holding endless committees.
It does kind of seem like a lot, but I’d really need to know how it was spent. If like 60% of it went to seismic updates at City Hall, that’s different than if they spent it all on Noguchi coffee tables for their offices.
Each council office is allocated about $1.3 million per year to cover expenses
David is right, its a straight up personal slush fund that gets replenished every year. 1.3 million tax dollars times 12 plus any increases equals quite a lot.
That money pays their staff, right? How many staff members does it take to run a councilor’s office?
Each district could share offices and have one person to great visitors and answer phones. Then the Councilors themselves do the rest. That’s what we elected them to do . . . . their job. Especially since they no longer have bureaus to run. So their work load has actually decreased from Councilors in the past.
It pays for anything. It could be staff, it could be furniture, it could be whatever..
As many as the taxpayers will fund.
If Council wanted to make seismic updates to City Hall, they should allocate the funds to do so. They should not give themselves more money than they know what to do with, and then individually make the decision to spend some of their share on seismic retrofits. That’s not good governance.
The city is very tight on cash at the moment, and we’re setting precedent for the future. Allocating so much money to themselves just looks bad at a time we’re talking about cutting parks and other important services.
Cuts for thee, surplus for me.
No, I think trying to set budgets last year while reorganizing the city governance structure was probably an impossible task. The outlook now is much different than it was before too. If Green’s office had $75,000 left over at the end of the year, that is about 6% of a budget of $1.3M. Being off 6% is pretty good
I am not criticizing Green for not spending his entire allocation (I applaud that), I am criticizing council for giving themselves so much money in the first place (in January), knowing how tight the budget would be.
Damn straight.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2025/01/portland-city-council-greenlights-46m-boost-for-council-mayoral-budgets.html
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2025/05/amid-citywide-budget-crunch-portland-council-offices-are-flush-with-cash.html
Relevant context from January, a couple weeks after the new council was launched:
> Councilors were given funds to pay for one staffer apiece when they entered office earlier this month. The mayor’s office was granted five staff members. All elected city officials agree it’s not enough to fulfill the level of policymaking and public engagement voters expect of them.
This led to emergency funding for an additional staff member and expenses, and was in response to a run of concerns dating to February 2024 that one staff member per councilor wouldn’t be enough. Management and Finance had proposed two staff members per councilor way back in November 2023, which the council passed at the time but which was cut to one by Wheeler’s budget passed by the prior council.
For contrast, Wheeler’s office had 17 staff and each member of the former council had 6-7 staff members.
I think this is a reasonable summary. One difference between council today and council of yore is that counselors are no longer overseeing bureaus, and there’s a lot more of them to share the (now much reduced) workload. And they get paid more.
I don’t know what the right level of staffing is, but it appears they overshot the mark in January. Furthermore, at a time when fiscal discipline is the more critical than ever, it is unseemly to take so much for yourself. That’s just my opinion of course, but clearly at least Novick agrees with me.
From the January article:
The majority of councilors argued that they already felt the consequences of being short-staffed. Councilor *** (not trying to make this personal) said her one staff member is responsible for everything from responding to emails to drafting legislation to attending community meetings.
“I’m afraid that he’s going to be so burnt out in the next month that he’s going to leave,” *** said. “So I implore you all to really think about good, effective, governance.”
I certainly hope that the Councilors have come to realize they won’t spontaneously combust if they pick up a phone, answer an email or (heaven forbid) actually attend a meeting on their own.
They get paid a lot, get to define their own duties and pay and if they are expecting to not participate in the day to day running of their office then they are horribly overpaid.
Have you talked to a councilor, or any of their staff? Do you go through a few thousand or so emails in your inbox a day? How often do you answer the phone each day? How many council sessions, listening sessions, constituent meetings do you think you could do each week by yourself AND be informed in any meaningful way on issues? They need one communications staffer to answer phone/emails and coordinate constituent biz, and one assistant to help meet with dfferent bureaus and officials, minimum. It’s an insane amount of work because they DON’T have just one or two bureaus to focus on – they must be on top of ALL issues confronting the city.
You think its a cakewalk? Let’s see your name on ballot next election.
Many of us have had discussions with councilors about ‘surplus’ funds they are dispersing – appreciated, but not a reliable or permanent fix for some of these issues. And yes, if people keep hearing about this extra money, they will start to request it be eliminated.
Mitch Green continues to impress. District 4 needed representation on the council and Green is providing exactly what I’d want out of a representative: the all-too-rare combination of pragmatic and progressive.
The inner eastside District 3 had an absurd number of commissioners under the prior structure, and I’m glad we are finally starting to invest elsewhere in the city. Not a single dollar should be spent on new infrastructure in District 3 until we bring the rest of the city, particularly Districts 1 and 4, up to par.