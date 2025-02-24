Councilor: Turn streets into plazas, gardens, or cul-de-sacs to save money and fight climate change

Portlanders have heard for years that our transportation agency cannot keep pace with required road maintenance. As our pavement buckles under the pressure of an ever-increasing number of cars, no one wants to pony-up the funding it takes to keep roads smooth and safe. Something’s gotta’ give.
What if instead of playing catch-up, we reduced the amount of lane miles we maintained, thereby lowering the city’s overall financial burden? That’s an idea I’ve heard in activist circles for years, but closing streets to motor vehicle access to save on maintenance costs had always seemed like a fringe notion. Today it was thrust closer toward the mainstream by a Portland city councilor named Mitch Green.
Speaking at a meeting of the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this morning after a presentation on what Green called the “dire” financial state of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Councilor Green said, “Every mile of road is a liability in terms of unfunded, ongoing operations and maintenance, which will then be always costlier in the future.” Then, speaking directly to PBOT Director Millicent Williams and Deputy City Administrator of Public Works Priya Dhanapal, Green continued:
“You should work with and have some conversations with the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability and talk about opportunities to take some streets out of service. Turn them into superblocks, turn them into cul-de-sacs, turn them into plazas… Community gardens even. Because if we do that, I think we can lower our expenses over time. I think we can create more buildable land, create more housing density, which will then allow us to have a transit and active transportation-forward city, which is always going to be less costly than continuing to rely upon vehicular lane mileage.”
Surprisingly, PBOT Director Williams said her agency is already considering the idea. “Our planning team is actively engaging in that conversation,” she replied. “There are a number of projects that are underway that speak specifically to what you’ve outlined.”
I’m still working to get more details from both Green and PBOT (to clarify what exactly Director Williams was referring to), but it’s worth noting Green’s inspiration. Before being elected to city council in November, he was an energy economist for the Bonneville Power Administration and previously taught economics at Portland State University. He also believes addressing climate change is, “the most pressing issue of our time.” It’s the twin emergencies of PBOT’s fiscal cliff and the very real impacts of climate change that are behind Green’s comments.
Councilor Green, a Democratic Socialist, is also an avid BikePortland reader who very well might have perused our recent guest opinion from Sam Balto that advocated for creating more cul-de-sacs throughout Portland as a way to improve quality of life.
Either way, given that PBOT is on the ropes in the fight for a balanced budget, it’s the perfect time for bold, out of the box thinking. And if you consider that PBOT already has mature street plaza, neighborhood greenway, and road diet (or what they call “lane reconfiguration”) programs; decommissioning even more lane miles in order to reduce financial liability and get closer to climate and transportation goals doesn’t really seem all that fringe anymore. (Also worth noting that PBOT has a lot of experience in this realm, like when they’ve partnered with folks to create “play streets.”)
The PBOT 2025-2026 budget proposal is expected to be released at the end of this week. The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee will then make a recommendation to the finance committee. There are more conversations to be had before Councilor Green’s idea is one of them, but at least the conversation has begun.
UPDATE, 4:30 pm: PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer has clarified their position on Councilor Green’s comments:
“Because we are investing so little in the maintenance of our streets right now, this wouldn’t actually create any significant cost savings, but it would reduce our risk and potentially add a small amount of savings to our overall $6B in deferred maintenance.
Today, we approach this work through the reallocation of lane space – i.e. changing the way we use our existing roadway space by allocating more pavement from heavy vehicles to less heavy uses such as bikes that will impact our assets less over time. Our street plazas are another example of reallocating pavement for public use. We are also partnering with organizations like Depave to transform lane miles to places through co-investment with adjacent businesses and community, but that is not representing any significant savings at this time (though there are certainly other important benefits!).”
In related news, tonight (Monday, 2/24) is the Streets of Possibility: Well Beyond Cars event hosted by the PDX Design Collaborative as part of their City of Possibility event series. More info here.
This man is a genius!
Super Blocks for the win !
Let’s start in SE !
Let’s create modal filters in clusters to create super blocks on neighborhood greenways.
Human Scale. https://vimeo.com/282972390
(580) Mon Oncle 1958 – YouTube
The most weird 1950’s French bicycle movie ever.
Will all the City Council members who volunteer the street in front of their home to be taken out of service please say “aye” . . . . crickets I bet . . .
I volunteer and I am not even a city councilor. Heck, I’ll tear the street up, plant a hardy ground cover, some trees, and maintain the trails for the whole block myself.
Given where Green lives, he might not have a paved street. Another D4 councilor, Eric Zimmerman spoke at a council meeting a few weeks ago about his graveled street, and how he puts out gravel where a sidewalk should be.
You’re 100% correct: I live on a gravel segment of road that was never completed, with the difficult sections given over to the wild. It is an effective cul de sac btw.
It was good seeing you today, Mitch. I’m so proud of the D4 team.
Was so glad to see you, Lisa!
Be careful what you wish for… The streets that are most likely to be given over to neglect are those with little traffic, which are often those that are the best to ride on.
If the street is “best to ride on” it’s unlikely to be put into a state where it would be worst to ride on. Don’t forget that, unlike with driving cars, encouraging more cycling is actually a primary goal of PBOT and the city of Portland.
Also, these plazas won’t require zero maintenance, especially if it’s already in poor condition when it’s closed off. BUT the amount of maintenance a paved surface requires is directly related to the weight of the things on top of the surface, which is then multiplied exponentially by rotating objects as speed increases. So, a lane mile of interstate highway designed to be carrying hundreds or thousands of 18 wheelers going 70 mph is going to cost a lot more to maintain than a surface city arterial with fewer vehicles traveling at 40 mph, which will be much more expensive in turn than a multiuse path limited to feet, strollers, and bicycle wheels going, at most, 20-25 mph.
I’d guess that local access would be maintained in these plazas, particularly for emergency services. If local access is maintained, that probably means resident parking, too. So, if you ask me whether I want my street closed off to anyone other than firemen and my immediate neighbors, that that meant that my street would develop potholes more infrequently, my taxes would either be used more effectively or possibly even go down, and that my only cost would be a slightly less direct route to and from my house, I’d say, “Where do I sign?” Bonus points for ending the cut through traffic on my street between 82nd and 92nd. 😉
Your taxes will not go down.
The idea that building a plaza over a given square foot area would be less expensive than a grade and pave urban street repair is absurd. That being said, I’m 100% in support of letting Portland roadways fall into utter disrepair as long as there is a massive boost in funding to create/maintain an adquate number of transit priority roads, ped priority routes, and bikeways.
Super Blocks do not prevent bicycle/pedestrian movements.
Super Blocks should encourage people to walk and ride bicycles.
Before after image shows paths for people walking and riding in green, cars in black. drivers can still access all driveways, just not all intersections.
Those who live along the green streets will gain, while those who live along the black-line street will lose. The increase in traffic on the black streets will create a serious pedestrian safety concern. It will make the black-line neighborhoods more noisy. It will degrade their air quality. Green gains and black loses.
black streets are those like Division, SE 12th, Burnside and other ‘collector’ or ‘arterial’ streets. the green streets are residential streets, preferably Neighborhood Greenways, which benefits the neighborhood, or a school.
People win when cut through traffic and speeding are reduced.
Are you really suggesting that there are arterials/collecters every three blocks?
“Those who live along the green streets will gain”
I’m not so sure about that. I know someone who lives along a undeveloped street in SE and says the dust from people driving there is awful in summer.
So wouldn’t they gain in a proposal that limits car traffic on their street?
I didn’t know… I guess a lot depends on the details.
Either way, I’d want to ask the affected people before making decisions that directly impacted them. As usual.
I think this is contextual to the specific neighborhood.
In downtown, planning around increased traffic on the streets where cars are concentrated would be a primary concern. Superblocks will do little to change the regional picture of transportation demand in downtown Portland, which is a primary part of what drives traffic in downtown.
In an east side neighborhood like Richmond, where the extant street network already creates quasi-superblocks around old subdivisions, there probably wouldn’t be a huge difference as the number of cut-through routes is already very small.
In the SW Hills or East Portland, the primary concern would be creating pedestrian connectivity within existing car-traffic superblocks and good low-traffic connections between superblocks.
I am generally of the opinion that superblocks make little practical sense in most of Portland, owing to the lack a of coherent grid. I’d be interested in a well done study for greater downtown (inclusive of NW+Pearl+Old Town) where there is a coherent grid.
I think what’s being proposed, based on the diagrams you’ve attached and how Portland typically operates, is that the green streets would be allowed to be turned into unmaintained gravel with huge East Portland-type potholes, the kind that can swallow Volkswagen Beetles whole, with virtually no city maintenance whatsoever – that the red lines indicating diverters would actually start closer to the black lines. Basically, each green street would more resemble a back garden or an extended driveway, likely with lots of weeds, garbage, camping, with a minimum of city access to pick up garbage, fight fires, and maintain utilities. Properties near the center of the 9-block squares would essentially be “on their own” and likely suffer drastic loss in property values up until developers buy them out and create “planned-unit development” (PUD) housing complexes and/or 39-story architurture Vancouver BC high rises.
The ideal would be that PBOT would develop each segment with gardens, pedestrian and bike-friendly infrastructure, and so on has to be tempered with the fact that PBOT is broke, beyond broke really, and that they will be encouraged to do nothing with the money they don’t have. “Benign neglect” will be PBOT’s new motto (the term borrowed from a very late PSU planning professor), “urban triage” as others have put it, abandoning parts of the commons not only to homeless campers but even to local residents who are still housed. Soon these culs-de-sac will have abandoned autos, bike chop-shops, unregulated marijuana gardens, booby traps, bathtub shrines – inner Portland will very soon resemble the worst parts of East Portland.
The black streets, as others have already pointed out, will be even more congested, particularly as Portland has narrow 60-foot rights-of-way that barely allows for one lane in each direction, maybe a turn lane, maybe on-street parking (or maybe not – replace it with a bus/bike lane?), lots of noise pollution even if all the motor vehicles are electric, and perpetual 24/7 noisy traffic all night long.
If you don’t want this form of hell I’ve just described, which is based from what I’ve observed on how Portlanders typically govern themselves (or more typically let things go to s**t), then y’all are going to need to be a lot more careful on how y’all do these blocks – each block needs to be carefully thought out and each set of blocks looked at as a traffic and utility network – with local maintenance and security plans, neighbor agreements, community associations, design criteria – basically y’all need to create a series of micro-Portlands that work in harmony rather than against each other.
“…with local maintenance and security plans, neighbor agreements, community associations, design criteria – basically y’all need to create a series of micro-Portlands that work in harmony rather than against each other.”
Finally, something constructive for neighborhood associations to do.
We’ve always been at war with South Tabor.
Yeah, when I lived in Portland I served on two different NA boards at different times, and in each case we had neighborhood chairs who personally didn’t like the neighborhood chairs of some of the surrounding NAs, so our boards didn’t get along with each other either. I’m a bit worried that such animosities will extend into these petty fiefdoms leading to gangland warfare between superblock residents, a bit like medieval Siena perhaps – maybe instead of annual horse races between neighborhoods to settle disputes, we might have bike races instead?
“…animosities will extend into these petty fiefdoms leading to gangland warfare between superblock residents,…”
It will be good practice in dealing with the ongoing effects of the here and now climate crisis.
It’s always been odd how climate deniers continually put efforts into preventing something that is already here rather than working towards mitigating the effects as much as possible. I guess one takes work and the other is fun to talk about at cocktail parties?
If you want to cut down on local pollution and noise pollution to the benefit of the able bodied that’s one thing, but to claim it’s going to fight climate change is something else.
We’ve seen how PBOT “encourages” cycling. Besides, their idea of good bike streets differs from mine. I find I often prefer riding parallel to greenways.
That might have something to do with the fact that many residential streets often see lower levels of cut-through traffic and have roadways that are in better repair. I myself have stopped using neighborhood greenways on my commute because residential streets are less trafficked, less likely to be blocked, and more comfortable.
“residential streets are less trafficked, less likely to be blocked, and more comfortable.”
And, because there are so many more options, you can get a lot of variety of scenery without making your trip any longer.
I have to admit that I’ve discovered/rediscovered several new shortcuts by avoiding neighborhood greenways (Klickitat/Siskiyou and Rodney) on my commute. I have been zealously going out my way to use bike streets/green streets/neighborhood greenways for 26 years so my decision to start avoiding them is a real indictment of their decreasing utility.
If this were actually true then there would be far more concern over the 49% decline in cycling mode share at PBOT and the City of Portland.
Neighborhood greenways are already crumbling into a morass of cracks, holes, sunken grades that are unambiguously unpleasant and dangerous for less risk averse people to ride on. However, it’s nice to know that bike bros are excited about their future gravel stage courses (former neighborhood greenways).
The streets with well connected home owners will get closed to thru traffic, the streets where apartments dwellers live will get the traffic.
Most people want their street closed off but they drive elsewhere in front of other peoples residences. Traffic flows somewhere, someone decides that.
I am pretty sure Mitch Green will get his road closed.
My favorite implementation of this is something like NE 16th and Tillamook. Existing streets would probably have to be something more like just concrete barriers without planters to stay narrow.
All that said I think there would have to be significant coordination with trash companies, fire departments, etc.
I’m all for this project, and it would address the annoying cut through traffic my street gets, but looking at services and emergencies makes it a lot more complicated than just adding barriers.
One of the most inspiring BP articles that has got my brain spinning over the last few years is „the Passoire filled Portland“, and now it has circled back around with Sam Baltos “Cul-de-sac” article last week. A bit of a long term idea related to this – would it be possible to incentivize housing density with Cul-de-sacs? – I would LOVE to live on a road that dead ended in one of these, and I would imagine it would also increase property values (which could help increase YIMBYism). What if the City said – Ok, if a street gets its density to X value, then you get one of these installed. Perhaps you would see a city block coming together and making a plan to densify – So-and-sos house becomes a fourplex, and then 5 ADUs, 4 basement remodels, and a 6-unit condo later and voila! We live on a cul-de-sac. You would have more neighbors (more cars parked on the road and people walking), but less traffic, which seems like a great tradeoff.
In related news today, bikebuspdx asked the city council to make a resolution to redefine neighborhood greenways by limiting cars to 500 max per day, as Vancouver, Canada has done. They recognize greenways shouldn’t be just a theoretical line on a map, but a functional part of a car-free, low-stress network that is accessible by kids.
When I worked at PBOT as a lowly intern and later as a GIS technician (2000-2006), I met staff back then who were ready to vacate streets left, right, and center citywide for that very purpose, to reduce maintenance costs, help the environment, and so on – they felt that Portland blocks were too small and Portland streets were too frequent.
I also knew many planners both at PBOT and at BPS (and most especially at PSU) who absolutely LOVE Portland’s 200-foot blocks, very walkable, much smaller than in most other US cities, and who will likely fight like hell with every dirty trick out there to preserve every paved street.
There’s also large portions of the city without basic infrastructure such as paved streets and sidewalks, often (but not always) in poorer parts of town.
Obviously there’s room for compromise, but I hope all parties will be willing to negotiate block-by-block for the best solutions rather than act like Portlanders often do in public – make blanket decisions, take absolute positions and riot if they don’t get their way.
I believe the modern phrase is …. mostly peaceful protests if they don’t get their way.
I’ve heard that view for years (and agree with it) from architects and planners, and in every case it’s in regard to Central City blocks only.
In fact it HAS to be in regard to that area only because blocks elsewhere in Portland are typically much longer than 200′–and those same small-block proponents know that.
So I don’t see proponents of 200’x200′ Central City blocks objecting to street closures/reworkings outside that area. I’d think the “walkable downtown” proponents would generally be enthusiastic about the ideas in this article.
No one is talking about closing streets to pedestrians so I’m not sure why those proponents would object, even downtown. And honestly no one is really talking about removing access to driveways either, just maybe limiting access and reducing through connectivity on non-arterial streets. What is the value of car access every 200 ft, especially downtown where the streets become used almost entirely for pass-through traffic?
I agree with all that. And in fact when there’ve been recent proposals to close streets downtown to vehicle traffic–but preserve them as pedestrian streets–the same architects and planners that like downtown’s small blocks are often very supportive.
I think David’s comment does make some sense in cases (not the current ideas being discussed, like you said) where people have proposed removing streets altogether. And those still pop up. The Portland Art Museum link now under construction was redesigned to retain pedestrian and bike through-traffic after strong opposition to the original design.
I’ve never understood the small-block boast. I moved here from NYC and always preferred walking the streets to the avenues, because the lengths were longer.
Finally a lightbulb went off yesterday, I’m embarrassed it took so long. But if you are driving, and parking on the street, you can park closer to your destination if the block is small. It cuts back on distance needed to walk.
Of course, it also means an outsized percentage of the total city area is designated for cars. And that there is a smaller percentage of taxable businesses to pay to maintain it.
Huh; I have the opposite reaction. I like short blocks because it makes it easier for me to navigate by foot and by bike — streets make good geographic references, and it’s easier to travel on quiet streets when I have many alternatives.
I don’t find short blocks particularly helpful when I drive, but to be fair, that may reflect the particular (and relatively few) urban destinations I would consider driving to.
Most of those streets you say are designated for cars seem to me like they mostly benefit bikes. You don’t see a ton of drivers using the side streets to access Hawthorne, for example, but they give me a lot of flexibility and route choice when I ride there.
I’m thinking downtown Portland, not residential east side. In Manhattan, I’d walk up York, or the east river walkway so that I could avoid cross streets. But this was before Bloomberg vastly improved the walking experience.
Actually, one thing I DON’T like about Portland’s small blocks–at least compared to Seattle’s 240′ x 360′ ones–is that Seattle-s include alleys that at least in the past moved a lot of loading, delivery, garbage, etc. off the sidewalks. Downtown Portland blocks often have at least one side that’s compromised with those things, thus not very pleasant to walk past.
I spent 8 days in Buenos Aires in January.
They have longer blocks (in the modern areas 10 to the Kilometer).
One huge advantage of walking longer blocks is few interactions with cars. Add that to the fact that the big Avenidas have almost no driveways and walking there was pretty pleasant.
Even Avenida Graf Van Heras (by memory …) which is the main bus mall wasn’t as bad as (for instance) BHH or Canyon.
They also have some car free streets that are lined with shops open to the air – really cool.
The biggest issue is maintenance (sidewalks are beat up) and the fact that peds do not have the right of way over turning movements …..
Meanwhile, Home Forward (aka Portland Housing Authority) is saying that PBOT is making them build a 2-lane extension of SE Woodward, between SE 46th and SE 47th. An area that is now a vegetation covered, dirt right-of-way. Even though the street would have no driveways to residences that front on SE Brooklyn, nor access to the new Peaceful Villa Development. Said roadway is not on the TSP, nor any capital improvement list. Neighbors were okay with a bollarded bike/ped path, that could be accessed by emergency vehicles if needed, but Home Forward (!) is insisting on the road. The zigzag to make the alignment work will create an open area similar to the SE 59th/Woodward site that was highlighted last week. C’mon, PBOT. Get your stories straight.
Oh man, calling it that is some grade-A gaslighting. I bet the neighbors can’t wait for all the “peace” this project will bring
There is indeed discussion of this at the Citg of Possibilty evenf this evening. One presentation indicated that Portland has a quite high percentage of land use given over to streets (as compared to other cities), so it seems like there is room to make some changes in use.
This could be accomplished at zero cost to the taxpayers by simply dedicating 1/2 of the right-a-way for properties that are not corner lots. He could sell the parcel to a builder for construction of, and then sell of, a small home. The builder would build the extension out into the street at no cost per City standards.
How much are we spending repainting the yellow centerlines on streets with no sidewalks? Repainting yellow centerlines on repaved SW 45th was a mistake, Dosch will be too.
The joy and pleasure of walking and biking could be exponentially increased by depaving. This would be a game changer for modal shift. More importantly, the spaces created would have value all of the time and nurture the people who encounter them all of the time, unlike our many stroads that radiate grief and danger when they are not grinding tires into particles.
Working out the methods and treatments required to make this work would be highly valuable for other cities. Portland could lead on this in a way that would make it a global destination and a global center for expertise in transforming fossilized cities into futurized cities.
It would be so unique in the United States that Portland would be a city that everyone would want to spend time and money in. It would enhance and inspire our creative economy.
Our previous city leadership, squandered the momentum of Portland by aiming to be in the middle of the pack. They used Portland’s reputation, creativity and uniqueness as a “brand,” but did not take any risk or provide any vision in return. They acquiesced to pressure from the PBA dinosaurs who just wanted to “put a bird” on a parking garage.
This proposal is the way forward for climate resilience and fiscal responsibility. Every dollar a Portlander or a visitor saves on transportation is a potential dollar that can go into the economy. Every dollar the city saves from building and rebuilding the destruction caused by cars is money that can be spent on more important priorities.
I am glad to see someone finally have the common sense and courage to put this long overdue idea in the spotlight.
PORTLAND: America’s premier gravel adventure destination
Finally. A reason for “gravel” bikes.
My upright town bike used to be an inexpensive road bike. I’ve changed to a gravel bike due to the poor quality of roads.
If we depave things, then I want the bike avenues paralleling the car avenues to be paved. Since it’s way less expensive to build a paved bike path, shouldn’t be an issue.
I absolutely believe our neighborhood streets could stand to go on a diet and frustrate *vehicle* through traffic.
It’s harder to see cul-de-sacs. Strong Towns has some very firm opinions about them being fiscal sinkholes. They also don’t lend themselves to active transportation through traffic. From the safety standpoint we have other solutions, and if that isn’t enough, consider how much new construction is multifamily, courtyard, etc. They are effectively cul-de-sacs already (and off the city books,)
Here in Eliot, some folks already have detached homes with 100’ setbacks on subdivided lots, frequently without driveways. More of that is coming, and to other parts of town, so I see no reason to .”double wrap.”
Questions:
In an emergency, how would first responders access a house inside of a super block?
How would elderly people and those with mobility issues needing a motor vehicle get in and out of the super block?
Are homeowners with cars forced to sell their vehicles if their home falls inside of a super block?
If they convert their garage space to additional living space, will the city and county waive permit fees?
How would the construction crews access the site inside of the super block?
All houses/ apartment buildings could still have access for occasional heavy vehicle use.
After, 60% of Portland is converted to compatible-with-life transportation infrastructure, many residents with physical mobility limitations would be comfortable using golf-cart style vehicles.
I can totally see grandma driving 5 miles to see her doctor on her golf cart, picking through the rubble and debris of our former streets.
And to think that people here say I’m far out by extrapolating from already existing EVs and autonomous cars.
Why do think it is impossible to maintain paths for light weight vehicles?
If you have to invoke absurdities, your imagination is broken.
The status quo progression into environmental collapse will never love you back.
I didn’t think it is impossible, but remember this is all about saving resources by not maintaining our already existing paths for vehicles.
Theoretically impossible? No of course not. Absurd? Absolutely.
What do you think is more likely in 20 years: EVs and autonomous cars, or networks of golf cart tracks where paved streets once existed?
It’s not about what I want, it’s about what it seems likely to happen.
The most likely thing to imagine happening is a mindless intensification of the norms that we see now.
If your whole deal is to commit to a deeply flawed future, because you need a repetitive authoritative voice to feel confidence in your ideas, then sure… take a look around and say “my vision of the future and the solutions that I propose are more of this.”
You’ll be right tomorrow and the next day until you’re not. And, you would not have predicted Paris, and you certainly would not have contributed to creating a better world.
In our family of five, four of our bikes have been stolen from our garage. Until something is done about crime in Portland nothing else works. Basic public safety needs to be #1 on every agenda.
To get a rough idea of how many more streets Portland has than our peer cities, I compared the total street length, and street length per area in the Richmond neighborhood with the Bay View neighborhood in Milwaukee. After some processing, the length works out to about 37 miles in Richmond versus 56 miles in Bay View. Since Bay View is about twice as big, in per area terms, there are 0.118 miles of street per acre in Richmond versus 0.077 miles of street per acre in Bay View. We probably can’t reduce street length by one-third in any part of the city to get in line with our peer cities, but I think this dynamic is more useful to illustrate why PBOT struggles with basic maintenance (and someone else can compare the PBOT budget to Milwaukee’s DPW if they want).
Neither PBOT nor the city of a strongly stated policy on the topic from what I can tell, but we really should amend that. Reducing street length, width, and paved area all reduce PBOT’s future obligations for maintenance. Of course, as long as we refer to our streets as assets rather than liabilities, this kind of thinking isn’t natural.
What is this comparison supposed to tell you? That Richmond has too many streets, or that Bay View doesn’t have enough? Or that these are two different places with two different street configurations, and the question of “enough” doesn’t really make sense?
I think the idea that letting streets go wild would somehow benefit cycling is not well thought out.
I’ll quote myself: “I think this dynamic is more useful to illustrate why PBOT struggles with basic maintenance”.
All comparisons like this are going to be arbitrary and of limited value, but it tells me that Portland dedicates a lot of land to streets. We (as in the BikePortland comment section) probably broadly agree that some kind of rethinking of our streets is a useful idea.
We clearly can and should consider what streets to vacate, convert to other uses, or otherwise de-car in a logical and straightforward way. Cycling has a lot to gain from a well-planned street rethinking.
“Cycling has a lot to gain from a well-planned street rethinking.”
Do you really think we’re going to get a well considered and politically palatable plan on the time frame needed and with the available budget? If this happens at all, which I doubt, it will be slapdash and opportunistic, not deeply thought out with the depth of long term planning and commitment needed to make such a transition successful.
Or am I too pessimistic?
you’re too pessimistic.
If we tallied all your comments on here Watts, I bet about 95% of them would be contrarian or pessimistic. Not sure if that’s just coincidence in terms of what is posted here, or if perhaps it reveals that you are bringing some other issues with you when you come to this website that predispose you to throwing cold water on almost every idea presented.
My comments may seem negative because most of what I respond to is so ridiculous that it’s hard to take seriously, like the networks of golf cart tracks being discussed elsewhere, or the oft suggested idea of putting steel bollards in the roadway. Or the idea that the city can quickly come up with a radical plan to greatly improve our urban infrastructure and save $100M in the process.
Once you get away from forums like this, and engage with people with a wider variety of viewpoints, you soon come to realize that most people are pretty rational. In another context, I think most folks here would probably be rational too.
Meanwhile, I remain very optimistic. I think biking in Portland has never been better (I hear no one else saying that), and I see a plausible future without many of the urban transportation bugbears that have plagued us for generations.
Because this blog promotes some truly ridiculous ideas?
I mean any rational person can look at this and say “No, actually I don’t want to live on an undriveable gravel street with giant potholes and weeds and old sofas”. Any rational cyclist can look at this future and tell you that it will be a muddy, hazardous, unpleasant place to ride through.
Can we stop finding new ways to gaslight each other about dysfunction and incompetence? The answer can’t always be “stop enforcing this law” or “stop maintaining this public resource.” The city is falling apart while taxes keep going up and jobs move to the suburbs. Get a grip.
Yikes. We are just talking about ideas! I’m proud to have a platform where that is possible. It’s just too bad that some folks take what they feel is the worst-case and then act as if they are fighting against a fully-fledged proposal for that.
No one has said what this might turn into. Not one person has said any number of streets should be turned into gravel or dirt!
This is how projects begin. With someone saying, “I think this would be neat” and then other people adding their views. You can add your views in good or bad faith. I hope you choose the former and can help contribute to our community in a productive way.
More plastic wands and concrete blocks, STAT.
Amazing how “bike advocates” again advocate against having properly maintained roads to ride bicycles on.
To claim that unmaintained roads are somehow more fun or interesting is pure recreational privilege. Tell that to someone who lives east of 82nd and has to deal with broken, ignored infrastructure constantly.