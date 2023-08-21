Monday Roundup: Portland bullet train, I-5 bridge crime, socialist bike lover, and more

Happy Monday everyone. I hope the smoke is dissipating. I’m down in Cypress, California all week visiting family and experiencing our own climate chaos: Last night we felt a bit of the hurriquake as rain pelted down usually dry suburban streets and we watched lamps in a cafe sway back-and-forth as we ate lunch. On a quick housekeeping note, posting is likely to be lighter around here until I’m back home next Wednesday.
Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
Criminal financing: Economist and anti-freeway activist Joe Cortright explains why he thinks the 11th-hour move by the Oregon Legislature to commit $1 billion to the I-5/Interstate Bridge project was a “generational crime.” (The Oregonian)
Low-car politics: I love the concept of “Low Traffic Neighborhoods” (LTNs) being deployed in some U.K. neighborhoods — especially because they show how there are votes to gain by politicians who push through with low-car policies. (The New Statesmen)
Portland HSR: Washington politicians want $200M from the Biden administration for planning a future a bullet train between Portland and Vancouver BC. (Seattle Times)
Bike ban: I could not believe this story about a condominium association in Ohio that decided to prohibit bicycling on their streets in the name of safety was actually true. I just cannot believe Americans sometimes. (ABC)
Textbook outrage: It’s amazing how, no matter where in America a new bikeway project rolls out, the response from some motorists and TV news media is exactly the same. What a joke of a story this is, but in a way it should make us feel better that Portland isn’t alone. (CBS San Diego)
National bike network movement: I love the idea of seeing local bike projects as part of a national campaign a la the Interstate Highway System. (Streetsblog USA)
Too white and male: A major British bicycle nonprofit has published a report that says the bike industry is hurting because of the overwhelming number of white, heterosexual men in leadership positions. (Road.cc)
A pre-car bicycling vision: This 1895 essay by socialist and political activist Eugene Debs captures the hope and possibility of how bicycling could remake American life in a positive way — before the evil automobile swooped in to forever alter the arc of history. (Jacobin)
Maui e-scape: Two bike shops were devastated in the wildfire that engulfed Lahaina, and the owner of one of them narrowly escaped on an e-bike. (Bicycle Retailer)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
I forgot to share this NY times op-ed for this week’s Monday news.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/17/opinion/amazon-delivery-trucks-urban-planning.html
It’s a piece that is intended to point out the negative impacts of big delivery vans operated by Amazon and other expediters blocking neighborhood streets and monopolizing the right of way without adequately compensating communities that are harmed by their activities.
He also laments the impacts that cut through traffic has on quality of life, and complains about how navigation apps are turning residential streets that are not suited for high traffic volumes into arterials. All good stuff. He even name checks Jane Jacobs.
But then his essay takes a turn at the end. He suddenly attacks bikes and bike lanes installed during COVID as being an elitist assault on people in cars. He falls back on old tropes of wealthy spandex clad cyclists who are seizing the right of way versus honest, hardworking, car driving, salt of the earth folks.
Of course the author totally ignores the fact that there is a thriving bicycle based delivery industry in New York (he is being published in a New York paper, after all), and that tens of thousands of immigrants and working class New Yorkers rely on those bike lanes that he complains about for their livelihood. I’d hazard to guess that the median bike lane user is far less wealthy than the median person that commutes by car into Manhatten, who might be inconvenienced by the bike lanes that the author is attacking.
There is very little connection between the first dozen or so paragraphs in the essay, and the final two paragraph anti bicycle screed that forms the conclusion.
I had the exact same reaction when I read it.
“Washington politicians want $200 from the Biden administration for planning a future a bullet train between Portland and Vancouver BC.”
Seems like a pretty good deal to me!
Thanks guys, don’t know what we’d do without you! Fixed! Reload browser.
$200M?
For some more positive news about San Diego, there’s this great podcast I’ve been listening to from their local PBS about freeway legacy and removal: https://www.kpbs.org/podcasts/freeway-exit
Re: I 5 Bridge financing “generational crime,”anti-freeway activist Joe Cortright is behind on economics, he is a policy wonk. One wonders if his L&C undergrad degree was in economics.
Cortright cloaks his opinions in a one person consulting firm. If you want economic analysis, go to ECONorthwest.
I think Mr Cortright has a problem not being on the decision-making committee for the bridge design to seek his “Cortright-perfect bridge.”
Bike Portland readers understand expenses should be paid from income and capital investments should be paid for with debt as long as the carrying costs are a reasonable percentage of income.
In fact, the decision the legislature made is a good one consistent with conservative state bond policy advised by actual economists: https://www.oregon.gov/treasury/oregon-bonds/Documents/PAB-Meeting-Agenda-Minutes/2023/SDPAC-Presentation-Final-Jan-6-2023.pdf.
What the treasurer analysis says is that Oregon can spend 5% of income on bond service and the Interstate Bridge financing stays under that.
Cortright’s claim is that we should spend all of the state income on each biennium expenses. That is clearly wrong anyone trained in economics would know.
I believe that in Oregon, historically, ODOT highway bonds were issued at a rate that was commensurate with the revenue that is generated by the state gas tax. Such that every dollar of gas tax was used to pay for a dollar of highway bond servicing. It is also my understanding that a) gas tax revenue is declining and is expected to continue to decline, and b) the current level of debt payments for outstanding ODOT bonds is roughly equivalent to the revenue that is generated by existing road user fees. That is why the I205 Abernethy bridge and I-5 rose quarter projects were supposed to be partially funded by tolls that were to be instituted under authorization of HB2017.
Now the governor has backed away from the commitment to institute tolling to pay for those projects, which is creating a deficit that will have to be covered by general tax revenue. This is already a somewhat unprecedented step for Oregon, and it is a step that will need to be taken to cover EXISTING debt obligations. Now is that debt servicing within the limits of good fiscal management principles? Maybe so. But to use income and property taxes to pay for government functions that were historically covered by user fees is a major policy decision.
What Cortright is complaining about is the decision by the Oregon legislature to continue to increase the general revenue commitment to paying for unprecedentedly large highway bond payments that can’t be covered by user fees. If fuel tax revenues continue to decline, as they are projected to, there are only so many projects that you can pay for in this manner. Why spend all of your debt capacity on this one massive boondoggle when you could design a more frugal bridge project while reserving additional capacity to issue bonds to pay for other vitally needed road projects?
Cortright’s complaint isn’t issuing debt, it’s using general fund money rather than transportation funds to repay it, as is the case with the bonds ODOT has issued in the past.
And he’s absolutely right.
Debt for capital projects, yes. General fund money for highway projects, no.
I agree with Joe Cortright on the misuse of general funds. However, Cortright and “no more freeways” are still very wrong about supporting a new multi-billion dollar freeway bridge. In this age of ever increasing suffering and death due to the climate crisis, the only moral alternative is the no build alternative.
Cortright does not make such a claim. He does say that the state should instead finance projects on a human scale that would foster things other than single occupant motor vehicle transportation, like transit, walking, and biking. Such investments cost a lot less per mile and they don’t impose so much cost of pollution on the community. They also pay more in wages and less in materials.
How much of your “5%” would you tie up in one project? It’s not just Mr. Cortright who doesn’t like it. There’s no community consensus for giving the financially feckless ODOT a blank check against future revenue. If they bring a project in at 125% of budget that’s a good day. The Rose Quarter freeway widening boondoggle has gone from $450,000.00 to a $Billion plus, before they even got the shovels out.
Who cares what undergraduate degree Mr. Cortright has, or where he got it? This is an ad hominem wrapped in some talking points. We don’t need a twelve lane bridge aimed at the six lane freeway that was stamped down on Portland neighborhoods. One historic mistake keeps bearing bad fruit long into the future.
TriMet is going to be adjusting bus service starting next week. https://trimet.org/betterbus/servicechanges-fy24fall.htm
This is the first changes that were created as part of the Forward Together system plan. https://trimet.org/forward/index.htm
Interestingly, the transit system in Wilsonville (SMART) recently passed their own system plan that they hope to roll out over the next 3-5 years. It includes more consistent all day service, and more weekend service. It also includes regular, regional bus lines that will connect Wilsonville to Tigard, Tualatin, West Linn, Oregon City, Clackamas, Canby, Woodburn, Kaiser, and Salem. It also reduces the focus of the transit system on connecting to WES.
https://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com/news/smart-to-add-new-routes-and-increase-service-by-2028/article_1c7fccdc-268b-11ee-96cb-2ba7052d2ba2.html