Join us for a Bike Happy Hour Friendsgiving

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
The burgers at Migration from Pápa’s Frita are sooo good. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just a quick note about tomorrow: Yes, I will be hosting Bike Happy Hour. And everyone is welcome to join us for a special friendsgiving. My mom and stepdad will join us too!

Migration Brewing and their food partner Pápa’s Frita will be serving up a special meal that comes with a burger, side, and a drink for $20. We’ll all order and try to eat together around 5:30. If you have anything to share for centerpieces, that’d be nice. I’ll bring some candles and lap blankets to keep us cozy.

That’s tomorrow, Wednesday, November 26th from 3-6:00 pm (eat at 5:30) at Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue. Enter from the alleyway between N Failing and Shaver. I look forward to seeing you!

Join us for some friendly fun.

