Oregon bill seeks to ban Class 3 e-bikes from sidewalks, bike lanes, and paths

The Oregon Legislative session is in its infancy but we’ve already got a few bills worth tracking. Chief among them is a bill from Senator Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene) that could have a massive impact on the thousands of people who ride Class 3 electric bicycles in Oregon.
Senate Bill 471 would prohibit the use of Class 3 e-bikes on sidewalks, bicycle lanes and bicycle paths. Specifically, it would add “Class 3 electric assisted bicycle” to an existing law (ORS 814.210) that regulates the use of mopeds on sidewalks, bike lanes and bike paths.
Class 3 e-bikes have motors that assist the rider up to 28 mph and they don’t have throttles. They’re very common and popular. I prefer Class 3 e-bikes because I like having the extra speed and power when I want it. Of my three e-bikes, two of them are Class 3 (a Specialized Vado (above) and a Riese & Müller Carrie). Oregon went to a three-class categorization system for e-bikes in the 2024 legislative session. The other two classes have top speeds (from the motor) of 20 mph. Class 1 has no throttle and electric-assist up to 20 mph, Class 2 has a throttle and a motor that can propel the rider up to 20 mph.
SB 471 would push the legal definition of Class 3 e-bikes closer to that of a moped, and in some legal contexts, would no longer consider Class 3 e-bikes to be “bicycles” at all. In Section 2 of the bill text, the proposed change would remove Class 3 e-bikes from the right-of-way protections afforded to bicycles in ORS 811.050 — meaning that people on Class 3 e-bikes would not have legal protection against a car user if that car user failed to yield to them in a bike lane.
Another change SB 471 seeks to make is an addition to ORS 814.430 (“Improper use of lanes”) that would give a Class 3 e-bike rider the legal right to use a bicycle lane or bicycle path, “only when the bicycle is powered exclusively by human power.”
How a law enforcement officer or judge could determine whether or not the motor was being used is unclear. Also unclear is the motivation behind this bill and what problem Senator Prozanski seeks to fix with these changes.
One lawyer and bicycle law expert I shared the bill language with said, “Removing right-of-way protection for Class 3 e-bikes in bike lanes, regardless of rider speed, has big implications for liability determination. And regulating based on e-bike class, rather than speed, is such an imprecise way to do it. How many people ride e-bikes they don’t realize are Class 3, and wouldn’t have the right-of-way in bike lanes under this bill, even if they’re only riding 15-20mph?”
Sen. Prozanski is no stranger to bike issues. He championed Oregon’s bicycle passing law in 2007 that is still on the books today (inspired by seeing a friend of his be hit and killed while bicycling) and he played a big role in getting Oregon’s “Idaho Stop” law in the books.
I’ve reached out to Sen. Prozanski’s office to learn more about SB 471 and will share more as the session moves forward.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
I thought it was already illegal for any eBike to ride on a sidewalk.
yeah sort ofyes they are. But this would extend it to bike lanes and paths.
Sort of? That seems dangerously unclear.
I think it’s just straight-up illegal. Not sure where any murkiness comes from.
yeah sorry for that. I don’t think that law is good either FWIW. A bike with a battery is for all intents and purposes exactly the same as a bike without one, the only difference is what the user has potential to do. It’s not good that folks with e-bikes can’t ride on sidewalks. That law makes no sense and shouldn’t exist IMO. The world is burning and we have something that should be encouraged and embraced in every way and yet we have folks who want to regulate it to death will ill-informed laws while people who drive dangerous vehicles run amok. It’s just lazy lawmaking imo.
I’ve almost been hit while walking on a sidewalk by an e-bike far more than I have by a car, and e-bikes are heavier and generally going faster than the typical casual bike rider.
One problem with this entire conversation is how the term “e-bike” is so often misused — even by police agencies who should know better. Not all “e-bikes” are created equal and they run a very wide gamut — from motorcycles to just regular commuter bikes that never go over 15 mph.
I’d propose calling class 1 e-bikes “bikes” and class 3 e-bikes “mopeds” and continue calling class 2 e-bikes “e-bikes”.
There are tons of places that a bike may need to use a sidewalk to operate safely. Our bike infra network is not developed enough to avoid this. If you ride an ebike, you are still confronted with these issues. If you bike kids around on an ebike, you definitely don’t want to take chances with sketchy car lanes.
As a pedestrian, I really don’t want to share the sidewalks with a full-family e-bike. Sorry, I don’t think that’s a reasonable (or safe) imposition.
And I really hope that you sidewalk-ride extra carefully — driveways pose a great danger for sidewalk bike riders. Personally, I wouldn’t expose my family to that.
I see you are imagining sidewalks that narrowly suit your concern trolling.
If you think I am concerned trolling, I’m guessing you very rarely walk anywhere where people bike ride on the sidewalks. It’s not super common around here, but it is super dangerous when people do it.
And as a bike rider I don’t want to share the road with cars going thirty plus miles an hour with no bike infrastructure.
See how this works.
Yes, I see how this works. Your concerns are more important than those of others.
If you need to use a sidewalk, walk your bike.
So Watts, what do you think of places where PBOT and ODOT have intentionally put bikes on sidewalks? Come out to SW Capitol Hwy. You’ll see an especially treacherous sidewalk between Barbur and Taylors Ferry, marked for both peds and bikes, where cars come shooting out of the parking lot at Barbur World Foods. I’ve almost been taken out several times there, yet that is the PRESCRIBED cycling location – what some really smart road engineers came up with as the best place for bikes.
You mean obey ORS 814.410 1(d)?
Yeah, I’d say that’s appropriate for anybody on a sidewalk going above walking speed, bike, ebike, hoverboard or just a fast runner (my brother used to run 10-12mph on training runs).
I don’t see how something that weighs 2 to 3 times more and can and often does go significantly faster is “all intents and purposes” exactly the same. My class 2 electric Big Dummy is much different than my touring bike, and I use it for significantly different purposes.
Good.
Bikesmotorcycles that go 28mph have no business operating in the same spaces as human powered vehicles.
Vehicles that weigh more than 4,000 lbs and can go 100mph have no business operating in the same space as vehicles that weigh less than 100 lbs.
I ride one of these “motorcycles”. I beg you to see how amazing e bikes are for getting people who aren’t athletes to ride instead of drive. We’re not dangerous. We’re toting our groceries and running errands just like you. We’re way greener, quieter, slower, and aware of our surroundings than motorcycles or cars.
I agree, Courtney, but if you can go over 20 mph and accelerate to that speed in seconds, I’d argue you are more like a motorcycle than a bike, and you probably belong in the so-called “travel lane” (where cars and trucks are), though I am fine with you using the mobility (bike) lanes if no one else is in them.
This makes sense since they really are more like a moped than a bike.
It’s fine with me folks want to motor around town, but just because a person identifies as a bicyclist doesn’t mean they always are one.
I disagree Watts. It is a terrible idea and it should not pass. Regulating based on Class definition is a horrible idea. We should regulate based on behaviors and speeds.
This smacks of being anti e-bike IMO. Class 3 bikes are absolutely nothing like a moped because they don’t have a throttle. I can go 28 on my class 3 bike and I can go 28 on my gravel bike. So what’s the difference?
(*comment edited to delete false reference to a 20 mph speed limit for bikes in bike lanes. not sure why I had that in my head!*)
If you can do 28 mph on a gravel bike on flat ground, I’d be very impressed… most people can’t.
If you really believe in behavior-based limits, would you support motorcycles using bike lanes if they keep to the bike lane speed limit? Why draw the line at class 3 bikes, and not at class 1 or class 2, which are less problematic?
All this supports my contention that the lines between different types of vehicles are blurry and getting blurrier.
Nope. Because they are large, loud and smelly.
And yes, lines between vehicles are getting blurry. I agree! Which is why trying to come in with new laws that feebly try and make them less blurry is just wasting time while the world burns. This would not add any clarity and would only add more confusion and unintended consequences.
Agreed, though the odor and noise impact is not much reduced if they ride a couple of feet to my left (and they can in fact ride closer than they could in-file). But does sound like you would support electric motorcycles using bike lanes for slow-riding; they are quiet and odorless, and may not weigh much more than a loaded bikefeits.
Here’s one that weighs 244 lbs (first link I found, so there are probably lighter ones); if we don’t care about capabilities, then the only real objection would be aesthetics.
https://maeving.com/pages/maeving-rm1-electric-motorcycle
The difference is that you can’t travel CONSISTENTLY at 28 mph on your gravel bike. Yes, you can go that fast downhill but almost never on flats and certainly not uphill. The sheer speed of the Class 3 bike makes it different, I would argue.
But I’m with you that police should enforce the speed and the behavior, not the equipment.
I absolutely agree with you that police should enforce the speed and the behavior, not the equipment.
And I do want to address that first note about consistency. I absolutely can’t travel at 28 mph on my class 3 ebike at 28 mph, either. Just because it has pedal-assist to that limit doesn’t mean that it is going that fast pretty much ever. I have a tern quick haul. I go 7 to 10 on a steep uphill. I go 12 to 20 on flat. On a steep downhill, I have reached speeds of 30, but that is also true of my road bike. The advantage of the ebike is in the effort I’m expending. My speed isn’t that different. Maybe other class 3s are different, but then catagorizing my ebike in with the motorcycle-things I see sometimes is a huge mis-classification.
Sounds like your class-3 e-bike is really a class-2 e-bike (if it can’t go over 20 mph on level ground).
The issue is I bet you can’t tell a class 3 bike, they blend in. The people zipping around on throttle power and no regard for others is the issue. Those are all classes 2 bikes. So it doesn’t address the issue at all.
So the problem is speed, right? My e-bike has a throttle and pedals (with torque sensor!) but I don’t think it goes over 20 mph (I haven’t tried to go faster), so it must be a Class 2 e-bike.
I agree that it’s really crazy to make equipment the basis of enforcement. There are SO MANY overpowered cars out there but no one is trying to ban THEM. Instead we prescribe speed limits and enforce those, so why wouldn’t that work with e-bikes also? Police can measure the speed of anything.
Part of the problem here is licensing: if bikes were licensed, as motorcycles are, then it would be easier to say which ones can be on the road or in mobility lanes (thanks, JM), which can’t etc.
“There are SO MANY overpowered cars out there but no one is trying to ban THEM.”
No one is trying to ban class 3 e-bikes either, and overpowered cars are already prohibited from driving in the bike lane.
Oh wait… Did I just fall for another troll post?
Probably. 🙂
This is incredibly regressive and frustrating. I emailed the Senator and expressed opposition to this bill. I suggest you do the same. And I reminded him that the real issue making our streets unsafe is not class 3 e-bike users, but the oftentimes distracted drivers who operate their large vehicles at high rates of speed.
I had the same thought. If our legislators were guided by data, they would be asking:
What is causing the most deaths on the road?
Oh! – it’s not e-bikes, it’s cars and trucks!
Then they would address the conditions for those vehicles. But that’s not what they do.
Primarily extreme speeding and drunk driving; things we have laws against and arrest people for.
Actually – motor vehicles are causing the most deaths on the road. No one can speed or drive drunk without one.
There are so many things on the road that don’t even adhere to the rules of any class. I’ve seen several advertised as “class 3 with optional throttle”. Yeah, no, that’s just a moped now.
E-bikes are essentially programmable. A person can look at the hardware and speculate about the limitations of a bike but without consulting an expert that is more or less a matter of opinion. If the speed of a bike has been measured at some margin over 20 mph, fine.
This is a crazy bill. We let car drivers operate large vehicles capable of going 100 mph (at up to 10 mph over the posted limit) without consequences for themselves. There’s no limit on the power or acceleration of a motor vehicle unless a traffic officer makes a subjective decision that a driver has been imprudent.
This is another example of a law that is either unenforceable or else will be sporadically enforced at the discretion of a police officer. At that point the burden of proof is on the bike rider, in a court run by people with very little information or experience.
Post a 20 mph limit in bike lanes. Nobody will ever get a ticket but at least we can name a boundary for acceptable behavior. On a shared path when pedestrians are present a lower limit might be a good idea. Perhaps 12 mph?
“Post a 20 mph limit in bike lanes. Nobody will ever get a ticket but at least we can name a boundary for acceptable behavior. On a shared path when pedestrians are present a lower limit might be a good idea. Perhaps 12 mph?”
THIS. But it has to be enforced, or it’s meaningless.
Sounds like we would need to have a speedometer on all bikes, whether electric or acoustic.
For most of us, 20 mph on a bike is a full sprint (downhills in high gear excepted). Many bike riders never hit 20, and most e-bikes indicate speed on the display.
Most people ride about 12-15 mph on the flat. I believe the ETA estimates on Portland way finding signs assume an average of 12 mph.
A person who encounters a pedestrian on a narrow way will be going about 12 if they sit up and stop pedaling for a few strokes.
12 mph is way too fast. 5 mph on a path shared by pedestrians. That’s the speed limit in most campgrounds where pedestrians share the road. You get hit by a bike at 12 mph and you will likely need medical treatment. If you come around a corner with a group of pedestrians blocking the path its unlikely you will be able to stop at 12 mph.
On the other hand, I don’t think 20 mph limit in the bike lane on a 45 mph street is appropriate. There are plenty of people who can sustain higher speeds than that on a road bike. Particularly downhill.
The problem with e-bikes is that anyone can sustain that speed with little effort and limited cycling experience. You have people who haven’t been on a bike in 30 years cruising along at 20 mph on their rental bike.
What is wrong with this bill?
It does not ban e-bikes at all. If I was in good enough shape to ride my bike 20-25mph, I would be taking the full lane. Why would anyone who could go that speed continuously want to be in the gutter or car zone?
If you have an e-bike that is capable of 20-28mph, why does this bill affect you?
There are plenty of roads in the wider metro area with 3-4 lanes of auto traffic, a 40mph speed limit and a couple of narrow bike lanes. When I have to ride one of these roads, I’m happy to cook along at 28mph on my pedal-assist ebike and reduce the closing speed of traffic behind me, and keep pace when it’s a little busier and autos slightly slower. These also happen to be roads where I hardly ever encounter other cyclists (electric or otherwise.)
Riding my Class 3 ebike on neighborhood greenways in central Portland or on the Esplanade, I usually keep it around 18mph, no faster than I’d be on my road bike.
Just because a vehicle can go X speed doesn’t mean the user is irresponsible.
Maybe instead of trying to regulate behavior by proxy with a Class 3 ebike ban we can instead get to the heart of the matter and place a 25mph speed limit on bike lanes and a 15-20mph limit on paths, and then enforce statutes that regulate behavior within a context rather than a blanket ban which decontextualizes the actual use of the vehicles in question.
The reality is that if the Esplanade is filled with people going 20 mph on their bikes then it is no longer a safe space for pedestrians. An occasional lone rider is one thing, multiple groups riding along at 20 mph is entirely different.
The assumption here is that the issue is e-bikes or bikes. But the larger issue for sidewalks and shared paths is bikes and pedestrians. And if there really is no difference and the conflict becomes sufficient, you ban bikes entirely.
My e-bike has a throttle that I rarely use. The bike is capable of perhaps 30 mph on the flat but it doesn’t handle well at that speed and range is reduced quite a bit so I don’t go there. Strictly speaking it might be a class 3 since the speed seems like the more important criteria, but a person who follows me around would never know that.
The definitions are nonsensical because so many bikes exist that don’t conform to any particular class. Legislating around the squishy e-bike classes is futile.
If we had a fully built out network of useful bike priority routes I think it would be sensible to limit speed, weight and size on shared paths.
Any single rider machine that weighs 244 pounds at the curb is a motorcycle. Also: Roger Geller, bless your heart, a bunch of dogleg greenways is not a capable transportation system.
You can easily kill or mangle someone crashing into them at 20 mph.
And the thing about e bikes is, the rider can sustain these speeds with very little physical effort
Is it really a good idea to allow vehicles such as e bikes to travel that fast on bike paths?
Does it make sense to you that if i’m traveling at fifteen miles per hour on my class three e bike in a bike lane and a car hits me, that the car should not be held liable at all simply because my bike is capable of hitting 28mph with the motor?
Rather than each municipality trying to regulate e-bikes, it seems that a statewide consideration is in order. Such a consideration would require standardization of different classes of e-bikes, clarify where and when the fastest class is inappropriate, and consider requiring testing and user permits for any vehicle capable of exceeding a specific speed. I’d also like to see clearer and better enforcement.
I think a national standard for what constitutes a moped versus a bicycle — including clearer gradations of expectations and rules for various types of e-bikes — would be ideal.
I also think it will not happen anytime soon.
I’ve been startled — and three times, almost hit — by electric scooters and e-bikes whose users could not control them safely at speed, or who did not give right of way to someone who was walking. I know I’m not alone in my concerns. Now that I am walking a lot more and riding a bike a lot less, I’d rather not share the sidewalk with someone on a vehicle capable of going almost 30 mph. If permitting and certifying the fastest e-bikes and scooters would make sidewalks safer for walkers, then I’m in favor of that. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable.
COTW!
Does it justify putting people in danger of being hit by a CAR? If more bike lanes were constructed, they wouldn’t feel the need to ride on the sidewalk. Even if they were riding recklessly, that’s a skill issue. The rest of the state shouldn’t have to be put under a control of a nanny state regulation. Why not enforce speed limits on bike lanes instead of flipantly banning things. We know how that worked during alcohol prohibition.
Our traffic laws in general are defective in not clarifying the respect that larger, more powerful vehicles should display toward more vulnerable users. People in cars or on whatever kind of bike need to give space to people walking.
Commercial drivers have stricter rules but all vehicle operators should take more responsibility for their actions. It’s odd that we often behave better on a ski slope than we do at the wheel of a car or in charge of a bike.
I am sure that motorists will be excited for everyone who owns a class 3 bike to be riding in the motor vehicle lane instead of the bike lane. Class 3 bikes “can” go 28 mph but anyone acting like that is the normal travel speed has likely not ridden one and I foresee a lot of increase in intermodal conflict if folks actually were to start obeying such a law.
“Class 3 bikes “can” go 28 mph but anyone acting like that is the normal travel speed has likely not ridden one…”
Yeah, my Vado is supposedly a Class 3 e-bike, but it doesn’t have a very powerful motor, so I’ve never gotten it up to 28mph, unless while going downhill. I’d probably be going that fast on an acoustic bike anyway!
Professional bicyclists , if I am not mistaken can peddle 28 mph. I do not like the bill. If it is about how people conduct themselves with a bicycle that is one thing…jay walking was made legal in California…with one caviot?spelling…a police officer has the disciplinarian say as to whether the jay walking was safe. It he/she says it is/was insafe then a fine could be given.
How many professional cyclists are riding on the Springwater MUP on a given Monday?
Jaywalking in Oregon isn’t really a thing either, crossing the street mid block just requires you to yield to vehicles, see ORS 814.040 In other words, if it is safe to cross the street, you can do it. The one big exception is you have to obey “don’t walk” signs in a crosswalk even if nobody is around, (ORS 814.010) However if you literally move 20 feet away from the intersection you aren’t in a crosswalk anymore…
That’s extremely fast, like an elite athlete on a carbon frame bike. At that speed you can’t stop reasonably and if you hit someone or something you’re toast.
Even 20 mph is screaming fast for most people, and very hard to sustain. 15 is a reasonable bike speed limit tbh.
But I think people should be able to safely commute with an e bike, and I hope it can be sorted out, since it means less cars on the road and that’s a win for everyone.
Anyone who is pedaling at 28 mph in a bike lane should have their bike license revoked.
I can’t wait to be going 15 miles an hour on my class 3 E bike in a bike lane, getting hit by a car, nearly die and not being able to get any compensation for that injury.
So just
It seems like this law would also need adjustments to ensure Class 3 ebikes have the same protections as the other vehicles described below:
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_811.440
YES
I don’t think that’s how it works. When there is a crash, responsibility is assessed, and damages are portioned out accordingly. If a car hits you in the bike lane, I can’t see how you would be judged to be at fault, even if your bike were not supposed to be there.
Maybe you have a particular scenario in mind that doesn’t occur to me, but how would you be held at fault if a car were driving in the bike lane?
What does this mean? Does it mean the Class 3 bike doesn’t have the right-of-way?
Or does it mean it has it, but that the driver who hits them should have yielded, but there’s no penalty for not yielding? Or is it that the driver “failed to yield” but didn’t have to yield?
Does it require that a driver has to know if a bike is a Class 3 bike or not, in order to determine who has the r.o.w.? Like you said, some Class 3 bike RIDERS don’t even know what a Class 3 bike is.
I’m guessing the law means the Class 3 bike rider still has the right-of-way, but if they get hit then they can’t blame the driver who didn’t yield the right-of-way, which really means the bike rider DIDN’T have the right-of-way….
What if the rider was using electric power and shouldn’t have been in the bike lane? What if they were using human power? Does knowing which was the case have an impact on this law? Does it mean a Class 3 rider using human power–so riding legally in the bike lane–doesn’t have legal protection against a car hitting them?
And remember that for a law to work, everyone from the bike rider to the driver to the cop to the insurance company to the court all have to have the same interpretation, or it’s a mess.
Seems confusing.
Wow, I just looked up my wife’s e-bike from a major bike company. Nowhere on the website is the “class” specified. This did not come up when we were looking at bikes. I finally found a review site that says that it is a class 3.
It looks like a bike.
I have ridden this bike on turbo mode and have never come close to 28 mph. At best, I have hit 23 mph with effort to see how fast I could go. Usually, when fully powered, it travels around 20 mph. She rarely rides it on turbo and probably never goes faster than 16-18 mph. However, we chose this type of bike so that we could do some longer rides together, like highway 30, Marine drive of Columbia river hwy at a sustained 20mph when I am riding a non ebike for exercise.
This bill and the pearl-clutching about class 3 e-bikes in these comments proves that people have fixed images of what they think these definitions mean that are exaggerated and actually far from reality.
“Seems confusing.”
It absolutely does seem confusing, for all the reasons you listed. It is also confusing that people are manufacturing low-powered motorcycles that look like bicycles (only vaguely in some cases), but are heavier and can travel much faster. It is confusing that the people who ride these vehicles think they’re bicycling. It is confusing that some of the riders feel they should have every right to operate their vehicles on the sidewalk.
It is highly probable that things will get even more confusing in the future as manufacturers iterate and figure out what people will buy, extending capabilities, and making more weird shit like one-wheelers.
This law, that would ban me, a ebike commuter in her 40’s, from using a bike lane would absolutely decimate my ability to bike to work. My tern quick-haul may have the theoretical ability for pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour, but I NEVER go that fast. My usual speed, bicycling at a normal pace, is between 12 and 20 mph. I would be very interested to see how Senator Prozanski would feel about me bicycling in front of him, taking a full car lane, going 17 miles an hour, dropping down to 7 to 10 on an uphill, when there is a perfectly good bike lane right next to us. That is essentially what he is telling me to do.
He should get on a class 3 ebike like mine and see how it feels. It is a bicycle. We as a state should be supporting more people with bodies of all sizes and ages to feel free to move around cheaply, safely, and sustainably. This bill is a huge step backwards.
Thank you for letting us know about this bill. I will be writing some letters.
No it doesn’t. It would mean you would have to ride a different ebike, one that only went 20 mph.
I am not sure the bill is a good idea as it stands, that is why the legislature holds hearings. But the idea that somehow there are people who “need” a bike that can go 28 miles per hour is just not true.
I don’t think being in your 40’s or being a commuter have anything to do with it. If a person was in their 70’s and riding to the grocery store it would be different?
It would only decimate your ability ride to work if you are unwilling to violate dumb laws that are essentially unenforceable.
Oregon is hellbent on making otherwise law abiding citizens criminals between bike and concealed carry laws being proposed.
100lb vehicles capable of 28mph should be treated as mopeds.
I think ORS 811.440 should be modified to allow these to be protected in bike lanes, though. But they should not be on the MUPs.
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_811.440
I’m going to give Senator Prozanski the benefit of the doubt here, and assume that he is trying to make bike paths and bike lanes safer for people riding non-electric bikes and pedestrians.
I have two class 3 ebikes, and they are totally different. One does not have a throttle and only goes about 24mph at full speed. The other has a throttle which cuts out at 20 but can easily go 28 with the pedals. It weighs over 100 lbs and is very much like a moped. The fact that these two bikes are both in the same category points to an error in the classification system. Perhaps he could start there.
Maybe there needs to be a “class 4” for these moped-style bikes that have throttles and higher speed capability.
I agree with Jonathan that it makes more sense to regulate behaviors rather than equipment. They could put a speed limit of 20mph on bike paths and bike lanes. If you want to go faster than that, maybe ride in the street. I usually do that on my “moped-style” bike, especially if the speed limit is 25 mph or lower which is the case with many streets in Portland. I actually do feel safer riding in the middle of the road rather than the bike lane.
As this bill has been described in seems like it may reduce annoyances for some people, but at the cost of putting some E-bike riders at much greater risk. It would likely result in more collisions, injuries and fatalities for some E-bike riders. Why would you want to do that?
I think the focus should be on addressing climate change and figuring out how to make it easier for people to use electric bikes, not more difficult.
This all reminds me of the mountain bike access wars. There could be an angry letter writing campaign, news articles, and concerned non-profits all up in arms about people riding bikes on trails.
Meanwhile, a few miles away, a company would be cutting a clear cut for an LNG pipeline, with far less hue and cry.
I think it’s all well and good to be advocates for pedestrian safety… but while ever-larger fossil-fueled autos are killing more and more people, and while carbon emissions continue their increase,
it’s insulting to me that any Oregon state legislator would spend their time making it *more* dangerous for me to ride my bike to work.
My average speed for my 7+ mile commute is about 17 miles an hour. Cars are killing people. My bike is not.
And another thing:
The Class system is utter garbage. My class 3 bike has such a small motor that it’s maxed out WAY before I reach 28mph. It just doesn’t have the wattage to add any speed, but the size of motor doesn’t have any legal relevance!
Also, the dudes riding around on giant wheeled bikes that look like motorcycles, with their feet up, don’t necessarily count as class 3 because class three isn’t allowed to have a throttle!!!
The system makes NO SENSE. I almost don’t blame Prozanski, because while it looks like he’s trying to target the worst offenders (the Class with the largest Arabic numeral), I think a lot of us regular riders would agree that the worst behavior often comes from people on *throttled* bikes, who are riding as if they’re on a motorcycle. That’s Class 2!!!!
(Or if the throttle-controlled bike in question is not limited to 20mph, it’s a kind of bike not even included in this class system, and this escaping his proposed law.)
Why not write a bill that actually codifies meaningful distinctions in this new field?
As much as I don’t like sharing a crowded car free path at rush hour with people on e-bikes moving too fast with no regard for safety or etiquette, this bill is asinine. Let the class 3 e-bikes ride where they need. I think better outreach and user education could go a long way. Instead they should crack down on the dipshits ripping the multi-use paths on Surrons capable of hitting 70mph and other literal electric motorcycles. I see it every day and it drives me absolutely crazy.
Yikes I love riding my e bike around town instead of driving. Sad that people hate that.
I feel conflicted about the whole thing. I am super in favor of anything that gets folks out of cars. I also feel unsafe at times on bike paths with some of the newer bikes. It’s a combination of size, speed, and lack of pedaling and I don’t have a great way of classifying other than it feels closer to a motorcycle bearing down on you than it does to a bike. There are some factors there to categorize, but yeah the lines are getting blurrier.
The bikes they’re trying to ban require you to pedal and don’t have a throttle.
The unfortunate reality of ebike legislation, as with many things, is that a few bad apples ruin things for everyone. A few dingys riding recklessly on throttle based ebikes cause issues and suddenly opponents can use those few examples to instill fear and push restrictions.
It is worth noting, class 3 bikes can have a throttle, but throttle only riding is limited to 20mph max (like a class 2) the higher speed is supposed to be on pedal assist only.
Ebikes can’t be regulated in the ways we’re used to doing for international combustion vehicles. It is easy for a small electric motor to output well north of 1k watts (most ebike motors could given the right controller) and speed limiters are often easy to defeat, or non-existent in the case of many diy ebikes.
Personally, I actually support throttle bans on ebikes as that is where I tend to see more issues arise. With a throttle there is less of a physical sensory connection to how fast you are going vs having to pedal faster and faster but I think it is a fools errand to try to regulate ebike speed limiters or power limiters. It would be much more effective to regulate behavior in certain areas with things like speed limits and path designs that regulate speed (in much the same way we regulate speed of automobiles).
I think most people can picture the “ebikes” that really are mopeds designed to be ridden on throttle only and typically maintaining higher speeds, unfortunately those are not sufficiently different from more pedal oriented bikes in an objective sense that can be written into a law.