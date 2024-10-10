Oregon State Parks e-bike rule change takes key step forward

(Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation)

The State of Oregon has taken an important step toward what could be a big change to where electric bikes can ridden. On Wednesday, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced that the official rulemaking process has begun for where e-bikes can be used in state park properties and the Oregon Coast.

It’s the latest move as the State grapples with a boom in popularity of bicycles with motors. As we reported in 2017, e-bikes were technically illegal on any paved path within the state parks system until the rule was clarified in 2018. Currently, products that fit the legal definition of electric-assisted bicycle (ORS 801.258) are allowed on state park trails that are over eight feed wide (unless otherwise posted) and anywhere cars and trucks are allowed on the ocean shore.

According to OPRD’s statement this week, “The proposed changes would update definitions for electric-assisted bicycles and determine new locations where they are allowed and restricted.”

The OPRD Rules Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the changes at a meeting October 17th. The meeting agenda will include, “discussions on the impacts the proposed rules would have on visitor safety, recreational uses and conflicts, operational best practices and accessibility,” OPRD says. “The committee will also discuss the potential economic and fiscal impact of proposed changes.”

This move comes in response to a bill passed in the 2023 legislative session (HB 42013) that becomes law on January 1, 2025. That law will add more detailed e-bike definitions into the Oregon Revised Statutes: Class 1 (20 mph max speed with no throttle), Class 2 (20 mph max speed with throttle) and Class 3 (28 mph max with no throttle).

OPRD sought public comment on this issue last summer, so the rules committee will already have something to work with. After their initial meeting next week, three more meetings to discuss the rule will be announced. A public comment period will open in early 2025 once the newly proposed rule has been crafted and polished by the rules committee and OPRD staff.

Cycling advocates and e-bike users should watch this process very closely. Given that riding e-bikes is a relatively new and very widespread activity in state parks — and the fact that what many people consider “e-bikes” are often not — this new rule must strike a balance between access for and encouragement of e-bicycling, and keeping parks safe.

Learn more about the rule change and how the process will go from here on OPRD’s website.