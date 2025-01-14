Clark, Morillo tapped to lead Portland City Council transportation committee

Portland City Council will establish their first-ever set of policy committees at their meeting on Wednesday. Based on documents posted to the council agenda today, there will be eight committees with five council members each.
The new Transportation and Infrastructure Committee would be chaired by Councilor Olivia Clark (D4). Vice chair would be Angelita Morillo (D3) and the other members are Loretta Smith (D1), Mitch Green (D4) and Tiffany Koyama Lane (D3). All but Councilor Smith should be very familiar names to BikePortland readers and/or Bike Happy Hour attendees. And notably there are no members from District 2 (north/northeast).
In Portland’s new form of government, these committees will serve as the primary venues to debate and develop policy proposals. They will also provide oversight of city bureaus and programs. As far as how Portlanders will be able to connect to the committee itself, I’m not clear on that yet. I’m hoping there will be some sort of committee liaison staff person on the administrative side — separate from the councilors.
Clark was likely picked to lead the group due to her extensive experience with TriMet and the state legislature. As vice chair, Morillo will be responsible for leading the committee when Clark is absent. Morillo didn’t have a car growing up and was primarily a transit user prior to getting a bicycle last year. Councilors Green and Koyama Lane are both regular bike and transit riders who made their priorities about transportation clear during their campaigns. Morillo, Koyama Lane, and Green should be very progressive with their approach to transportation policies and projects, while we can likely expect Clark and Smith to be more conservative.
If the committees pass as posted to the agenda, Councilor Morillo could also play a leading role in another committee that will loom large on BikePortland: the Climate, Resilience, and Land Use Committee. Morillo is listed as co-chair of that committee with Councilor Steve Novick. Other proposed members include Candace Avalos, Dan Ryan and Sameer Kanal.
See the full list of committees and membership here. Council will vote on the committees at their meeting tomorrow at 6:00 pm. Because this resolution is on the “Nine-Twelfths Agenda” it must be approved by at least 9 of the 12 councilors to pass.
Below are all eight committees and their proposed membership:
Transportation and Infrastructure
- Olivia Clark, Chair
- Angelita Morillo, Vice Chair
- Loretta Smith
- Mitch Green
- Tiffany Koyama Lane
Homelessness and Housing
- Candace Avalos, Chair
- Jamie Dunphy, Vice Chair
- Angelita Morillo
- Dan Ryan
- Eric Zimmerman
Climate, Resilience, and Land Use
- Steve Novick, Co-Chair
- Angelita Morillo, Co-Chair
- Candace Avalos
- Dan Ryan
- Sameer Kanal
Community and Public Safety
- Steve Novick, Co-Chair
- Sameer Kanal, Co-Chair
- Angelita Morillo
- Eric Zimmerman
- Loretta Smith
Arts and Economy
- Mitch Green, Co-Chair
- Dan Ryan, Co-Chair
- Jamie Dunphy
- Loretta Smith
- Olivia Clark
Labor and Workforce Development
- Loretta Smith, Chair
- Mitch Green, Vice Chair
- Jamie Dunphy
- Steve Novick
- Sameer Kanal
Finance
- Eric Zimmerman, Chair
- Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Vice Chair
- Candace Avalos
- Mitch Green
- Steve Novick
Governance
- Tiffany Koyama Lane, Chair
- Dan Ryan, Vice Chair
- Elana Pirtle-Guiney
- Jamie Dunphy
- Olivia Clark
Really interesting that two fifths of the transpo committee come from SW. Another way of looking at it: two thirds of the SW contingent is on the committee.
So what will it mean for SW Portland? I’m thinking probably nothing, though I am really encouraged that Mitch Green rides a bike to get around. After he has navigated the Barbur bridges to get downtown, he’ll appreciate more than anyone what crappy bike infra we have in SW and maybe he’ll vote for policies that allow SW to catch up and get some of that Cadillac bike infra you have east of the river.
Funny you should envy the east. “Cycling advocates in Portland have long hoped to gain ground in the eastern part of our city.” All good now? Or is your comment meant to be ironic? I have seen a lot of Cadillac and other large cars when riding east of the river.
Your link goes to an article about the election.
By any measure, the cycling infra east of the river is 10-20X more than the west side. Heck – you have “bike boulevards” all over the place; in SW we have exactly ZERO. We have just a few arterials with bike lanes but most do not.
But will Clark and Green make a difference for SW? We’ll see, but I’m not holding my breath. Green rides a bike at least. Since Clark worked for Trimet, she is probably all about buses, but bus service out here is so sporadic and scattered that I don’t see anyone moving the needle in that area either.
District 4 includes NW Portland too, and I think that’s where Mitch Green lives (based on anecdotes I’ve picked up on in the past few months)
Should we assume that Transportation and Infrastructure also includes water and sewer (BES), which are even bigger budget items?
Yes; and Clark has a least a glimmer of understanding that stormwater issues hold up – or are the EXCUSE to – bike and ped infrastructure in several parts of the city (but of course mainly SW).
I do not expect to get a cornucopia of sidewalks and bike lanes, Cadillac or Camry. I do expect that we will see groundwork being laid to move that way citywide.