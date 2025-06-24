Oregon Walks nabs $150,000 grant for downtown wayfinding project

Downtown Portland’s renaissance will get another jolt of energy thanks to a newly funded project that will improve walking conditions.
Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism commission, announced $6.2 million in grants today. Awards were granted to 65 projects statewide, including two from the Portland region. One of them is a $150,000 grant to the nonprofit Oregon Walks for a project that will, “develop and deploy a pedestrian wayfinding pilot project in downtown Portland.”
Oregon Walks is a nonprofit that focuses on making walking safer, more convenient, and more fun. They worked with the Portland Bureau of Transportation as a partner on the grant application. Better wayfinding signage in downtown Portland was recommended as a top priority in the City of Portland’s Pedestrian Master Plan.
Oregon Walks Executive Director Zachary Lauritzen said PBOT played a major role in making this happen. “They’ve been an amazing partner. [PBOT Pedestrian Realm Coordinator] Gena Gastaldi and her team put together a really compelling pitch/design and deserve a ton of credit for moving this forward.”
According to a statement form Travel Oregon, the “Walk Portland” project will include installation of high-quality maps and signage, public art and lighting, visitor engagement, data collection and photo/video documentation. Described as a “pedestrian wayfinding system in downtown Portland,” there will also be an accompanying website.
“Through signage, artwork, and a designated downtown walking route, Walk Portland will help people feel more confident exploring downtown as a pedestrian—whether you’re new to Portland or have lived here your whole life,” says Lauritzen. “We’re stoked to lend a hand in the rejuvenation of downtown,” he added. “We really believe in activation—getting more people out and about—as a way to make places feel safe and welcoming.”
